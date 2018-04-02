Walmart Vs. Amazon: Campaign On For Grocery Market Share - Tenant Fallout For Retail REITs

Grocery anchored Retail REITs led by Regency Centers (REG), as well as Brixmor Property Group (BRX) and Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) may still be attractive for high yields, but slow growth limits upside.

Bankruptcies of Winn Dixie and Topps matter little, but keep an eye out for Kroger's and Albertsons.

Online sales of groceries and fresh foods demonstrate an unstoppable long term trend, but still have limited market impact.

Grocery chains are under attack from Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), as discounts on key items slash operating margins.

Investors following the impact of Walmart and Amazon on groceries know that strategic moves made by both companies in the last 2 years have dramatically changed the outlook for consolidation of grocery spending in the US.

The issue is the growth of online grocery ordering. According to a recent Forrester report , the $5 trillion Americans spend on groceries each year may see a significant shift to online ordering.

Forrester projects 17% CAGR online gorcery sales

"With more than $5 trillion in sales at stake in the grocery category, both offline and online retailers are fighting for their share of the biggest prize in retail.

As consumers begin to embrace buying groceries online, we expect the global online grocery market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of 17% from 2017 to 2022. "

Still, it is important to remember that the overall share of groceries sold online is still much less than 10%, as shown in this slide from the Walmart Investor Community Meeting October 10, 2017, also based on Forrester data :

There is no question that online grovery ordering is convenient. Investors can see food in several places on Amazon.com, including the home page, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and PrimeNow. Amazon is hoping grocery customers will download their PrimeNow app to order online from their tablets and smartphones.

Amazon now promises 2 hour grocery delivery in 4 US cities, including Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach. For using the PrimeNow app, customers will get free shipping from Amazon.

Amazon to provide free shipping and 2 hour delivery Feb 8 2018

Walmart is also stepping up to the fight, as seen in this press release from 2 weeks ago, March 14, 2018:

Walmart to expand online grocery delivery

"Walmart today announced plans to expand its popular Online Grocery Delivery option to more than 40 percent of U.S. households by the end of the year. The service, available today in six markets, will grow to serve more than 100 metro areas across the country."

Walmart requires a $30 order and charges a delivery fee of $9.95 per order. As for the Walmart promise to deliver in 100 US metro areas by the end of 2018, Amazon will be hard pressed to meet it.

These delivery promises sound amazing, but remember that online options still offer fewer choices than the loaded shelves of in-store groceries.

Here is how we got to this point :

Walmart already claims 14% of all grocery spending in the US, as penetration of frozen food, canned food, paper goods and snacks has been supplemented by expanded aisles of fresh food and other grocery items. Walmart also acquired Jet.com for $3.3 billion in September 2016, bringing them head to head with Amazon.com for home delivery of food and groceries.

Amazon returned the favor to Walmart by acquiring Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in August 2017. Amazon's grocery sales were only 0.2% of total US grocery spending, but since completing the acquisition of Whole Foods, Amazon now claims 1.2% of total US grocery and fresh food sales.

Not content to consolidate the Whole Foods chain, Amazon has aggressively reduced prices on online sales of grocery and produce items, forcing even mighty Kroger (NYSE:KR) and other grocery chain competitors to match the price reductions.

From the Amazon.com press release announcing the completion of the Whole Foods acquisition August 24, 2017:

Amazon announces price cuts on produce and groceries

"Starting Monday, Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices on a selection of best-selling staples across its stores, with much more to come. Customers will enjoy lower prices on products like Whole Trade bananas, organic avocados, organic large brown eggs, organic responsibly-farmed salmon and tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, animal-welfare-rated 85% lean ground beef, creamy and crunchy almond butter, organic Gala and Fuji apples, organic rotisserie chicken, 365 Everyday Value organic butter, and much more."

Walmart appears to have the advantage not only for existing market share of food and groceries, but also for distribution. Consumer recognition of Walmart is much greater than for Whole Foods. Consider the store count. Walmart has "5,316 stores and clubs within 10 miles of 90% of the US population." Sales at these Walmart stores are supported by 147 distribution centers in the US. In contrast, Whole Foods has 470 stores, and is reliant on the produce of hundreds of organic food suppliers.

What has been the impact of these aggressive competitive moves by Walmart and Amazon? For grocery chains with normal net income margins of 1%-3%, these price reductions have hit hard.

Investors are concerned that recent bankruptcy filings by Topps, a small New York grocery chain, and Winn Dixie (owned by parent company Southeastern Grocers, along with smaller regional chains Bi-Lo and Harvey's) may presage a trend for other grocery chains to reduce store count or liquidate and close completely, as Pathmark did in 2015 and A&P did in 2016.

Winn Dixie's bankruptcy is now expected to lead to less than 150 store closures. But don't expect that to be a final count, as much can still happen to change that plan, as happened most recently to Toys "R" Us.

Still, investors must get comfortable with the fact that grocery chains as tenants at Retail REITs are just as likely to be replaced by an LA Fitness, Petsmart, or Target as by another grocery chain.

Here are the 3 Retail REITs with the greatest exposure to grocery tenants: Regency Centers, Brixmor Property Group and Weingarten Realty Investors.

Key take-away from this table should be that while 72%-80% of all properties owned by these 3 Retail REITs are anchored by grocery tenants, total rent exposure from all grocery tenants combined is less than 15%.

It is good to see that while store closings by Kroger, Safeway or Publix would matter a lot, Winn Dixie matters little, contributing only 0.5% of total rents for Brixmor Property Group and none to Regency Centers or Weingarten Realty Investors.

Tenant list for these centers includes many other familiar retailers. Using Regency as an example, TJX, CVS and even Nordstrom and L.A. Fitness Club are significant tenants. For Brixmor and Weingartern, the tenant list is similar.

Of these 3 grocery anchored Retail REITs, Regency Centers looks like the safest choice for conservative investors. Since merging with Equity One [former ticker EQY] for $5.9 billion during March 2017, Regency Centers has been 1 of the 30 REITs included in the S&P 500 Index.

Regency Centers is also the only 1 of these 3 Retail REITs to project FFO growth during 2018, as recent and planned divestitures restrict growth for the others.

As shown in the table below, Regency's yield of 3.8% reflects higher investor regard than for the other 2 of these Retail REITs. Weingarten Realty Investors yields 5.6%, and higher risk Brixmor Property Group currently yields 7.2%

All 3 of these REITs traded down more than the average (13%) year to date decline for Retail REITs, with Brixmor Property Group down the most, down (18%) year to date, while both Regency Centers and Weingarten Realty Investors down (15%).

A difficult stock market environment for grocery tenants should not deter long term investors from considering these stocks. I see Regency Centers as a strong BUY, while Brixmor Property Group and Weingartern Realty are both HOLDs for now.

But investors cannot take our eyes off Walmart and Amazon. If Amazon decides to put more capital into Whole Foods, we may start seeing higher demand for space at traditional grocery anchored strip mall locations. Already there are indications Amazon is seeking to change contractual terms on its leases.

National Real Estate Investor News article Amazon Whole Foods

This article from National Real Estate Investor just last week shows that Amazon is now seeking larger stores and expansion space for Whole Foods strip mall locations. Some Whole Foods locations may be converted to allow greater product diversity and easier access for delivery contractors.

Still, investors should not expect this to be entirely good news for Retail REITs with portfolio exposure to Whole Foods.

According to the National Real Estate Investor article, Whole Foods is planning to give up parking spaces :

"A move to eliminate parking spots is an apparent bet that more customers will choose to get groceries delivered to their homes and avoid the store entirely"

The underperformance of Retail REITs is striking. We are now in the second year of severe underperformance compared to other REIT sectors, with the shift to online sales the most frequently cited reason, and tenant bankruptcies the second most frequently mentioned reason. Now grocery chains are in the ring, facing much more intense competition.

I conclude that yield on Retail REITs counts for a lot, but it isn't everything we should consider.

