Fitbit: Price Cut And Product Updates

This morning, Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on Fitbit (FIT) to Underweight and the stock is down roughly 10% and is near its all-time lows.

FIT data by YCharts

Morgan Stanley's analyst Yuuji Anderson believes that FIT's legacy wearables business will decline more than gains from its new smartwatches and thought that "software opportunities in health coaching will take time to ramp." Although I agree with Morgan Stanley's analyst that the recurring revenue stream from its Coach software will take some time to materialize, I do not agree with their price cut to $4 per share and their sentiment that FIT will not have success in the smartwatch category.

New Products

In the past few weeks, Fitbit has introduced a slew of new products. First came the Adidas Edition of the Fitbit Ionic. Then a few weeks later, FIT announced the launch of its first "mass appeal" smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa, and its first tracker focused on kids, the Fitbit Ace.

Source: Fitbit.com

Versa

The Versa has yet to officially ship, but there was been plenty of buzz about Fitbit's newest smartwatch.

Source: Fitbit.com

The reviews have been incredibly positive so far. Here's a sampling of headlines reporting on the Versa:

"Fitbit's brand-new Apple Watch killer is available to pre-order now - here's where you can buy one" (Business Insider).

"Fitbit's Versa is its best smartwatch yet" (The Verge).

" Fitbit Versa review: The first non-Apple smartwatch that’s worth your time" (Macworld).

"Fitbit's Affordable Versa Smart Watch Could Be a Winner" (Yahoo).

When the Fitbit Ionic was released, the reviews were all positive about the features, but all cited its look as less than desirable. And with its price point similar to an Apple Watch, many were skeptical that the Ionic would be competitive with the Apple Watch. However, the Versa, which resembles the Apple Watch, has been touted for its features, sleek design, and comfort in wearing the device. Many articles discuss how those who are considering purchasing an Apple Watch may instead consider purchasing a Versa.

Furthermore, consumers in the Android segment of the phone market, which as of October 2017 represented 63.2% of the U.S. phone market, are much more apt to purchase a Versa over an Apple Watch since the Apple Watch would not be compatible with their phones. Additionally, at its price point of $199, the Versa is much more affordable than the Apple Watch, which retails at $329.

Ace

Along with the release of the Versa, Fitbit launched its first tracker aimed at appealing to kids, the Ace. This tracker, which is COPPA compliant, provides prizes and badges for kids when they meet their step goals. Parents that would like to encourage their kids' healthy habits may be tempted to purchase this very reasonable $99 tracker to assist them with this. Furthermore, FIT was prudent in how they developed this tracker. FIT essentially rebranded its Alta HR device and incorporated parental data control into the software. This prudent rebranding will allow FIT to keep expenses low and maintain margins by not having to develop new manufacturing machines or write-down any excess inventory.

Source: Fitbit.com

Recent Quarter and Balance Sheet Insight

Q4

In the most recent quarter, Fitbit reported revenue of $570.8 million and EPS of -$0.02. Furthermore, Fitbit's management was pessimistic about its Q1, guiding for revenue of $240 million - $255 million, which is well below the consensus estimate of $340.3 million. Management cited "limited revenue from new product introduction" as the reason for their tempered Q1 expectations. Management guided that non-GAAP basic net loss per share will be in the range of -$0.21 to -$0.18, which was certainly disappointing to hear.

However, FIT is not in a bad position with respect to cash flow and its balance sheet. And at this current valuation, I believe FIT is incredibly undervalued. In the last quarterly report, management guided for break-even cash flows. Further, I do not think investors are correctly pricing in the potential for the Versa and Ace to be widely sold and appeal to a tremendous number of consumers.

Although Q1 may very well be another disappointing quarter, I believe that profitability is just around the corner. Fitbit's gross margins are relatively strong, 43.6% last quarter, and if sales begin to tick back up, FIT will easily return to profitability. Furthermore, assuming FIT is successful in appealing to a wider audience and increases its user base, FIT will be able to expand its margins even further by cross selling its suite of products and services, such as its Flyer headphones and Coaching application.

Balance Sheet

Upon looking at FIT's balance sheet, it appears they are a lucrative acquisition candidate. They have $679.3M in cash alone with zero debt. Furthermore, in their earnings call, they mentioned that they "expect to receive an additional $80 million in a tax refund payment but the timing is uncertain." Therefore, in cash alone, they will have more than $750M. Furthermore, they have accounts receivable which can quickly be factored and converted to cash at a rate of about 90%. That means they have more than $1.1 billion basically in cash just sitting on their balance sheet. That does not even include the value of their brand, their inventory, their multitudes of patents, or any of their equipment or facilities. With a current market capitalization of just under $1.10 billion, I would be salivating over this company if I were running a private equity company.

Source: Earnings Call Slides

A question from an analyst on the call exemplifies how there is a disparity in their trading level relative to how strong their balance sheet is. Near the end of the call Joe Wittine asked about the possibility of a share repurchase announcement:

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

I would not be surprised for FIT to decide to repurchase some shares, given that its shares are currently trading at such a depressed level, relative to its actual asset levels.

Conclusion

Fitbit appears to be an incredible value at the current level - to the point where I would not be surprised if the company announces a share repurchase program or if another company announced a takeover offer. Even without a takeover, with a shrinking run rate for operating expenses, expanding gross margins, and new product and service introductions, I believe this is a prudent time to invest in Fitbit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.