Natural Gas And UNG Update

The volume profile for the May natural gas futures contract shows most of the historical volume being traded in near the $2.70/mmBtu price range.

The natural gas OPEX Price Magnets are neutral, while the UNG Price Magnet for April is higher than current values.

UNG is a possible candidate for short-term trading, but is not a good buy-and-hold investment.

Introduction

The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is an ETF that owns natural gas futures contracts in an attempt to imitate the short-term price movement of the front-month natural gas futures contracts.

Unfortunately, for long-term holders of UNG, there is a time lag that will tend to reduce the value of this ETF over time. This occurs for at least two reasons: 1) UNG fees and expenses, and 2) the roll of one futures contract to the next month usually results in UNG owning less energy after the roll. The next roll date for UNG is April 12th to April 17th.

Below, I have graphed the natural gas front-month contract versus UNG since mid-2014. It is easy to see the relative decline in value in UNG relative to natural gas. Due to the time lag, UNG is a better candidate for short-term trading than for buy-and-hold investing.

Natural Gas Price Magnets

Prior to the open in the futures market Sunday night, the Price Magnets for natural gas were generally in balance for the next three option expirations.

Source: Viking Analytics

On the other hand, the OPEX Price Magnet for UNG 4/20/18 expiration is meaningfully higher than the current value.

Source: Viking Analytics

There are a significant number of call and put options at the $24 strike price, many of which were $6 strike options prior to the 4:1 reverse split of UNG in January.

If you are interested to learn more about Price magnets, then please click this link.

Volume Profile Of The Front-Month Futures Contract

Below, we can see where volume of May 2018 natural gas contracts have traded over the past year. The highest volume of trading has happened near $2.70/mmBtu, which is also a key Fibonacci retracement level. The OPEX Price Magnet for 4/25 is currently just above $2.75/mmBtu

Commodity Conquest

In my Marketplace Service, I publish daily updates on the OPEX price magnets for gold, WTI crude oil, natural gas, S&P Futures and other key commodities and ETFs. In addition, I conduct buy-side coverage on eight energy and commodity firms. My verifiable record of completed public trades From June 2017 to the end of February 2018 is shown below.

Disclaimer And Notes

All charts above were taken from Trading View unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

This article was written for information purposes, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All my articles are subject to the disclaimer found here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long natural gas covered calls for April expiration