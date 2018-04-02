How Far Could Carnival Fall?

I offer an alternative investment idea that is more defensive for current owners of Carnival who want to keep their money in the market instead of going to cash.

With the dramatic rise in prices of many stocks, I have been writing a series of articles examining how far these stocks could fall if there is a downturn.

My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from cyclical stocks near the bottom of the economic cycle.

Introduction

Several months ago, I wrote an article titled "How Investors Could Have Easily Avoided Chicago Bridge & Iron's Sell-Off." My basic thesis was that if investors would have looked back far enough in history, they would have known that Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) was a highly cyclical stock and that they could expect sell-offs of the stock up to 80% to happen on occasion.

The most pointed critique of the article came from investors who were sitting on gigantic losses in their CBI stock. Several of them noted that my article didn't do them a whole lot of good now, and they wondered where the article had been a year earlier, before CBI's price had dropped.

Even though I claim no ability to predict the top of any stock, I have been trying my best in a recent series of articles to examine some of these rapidly rising stocks from a different point of view - a point of view that examines how far they might fall, rather than simply examining how far they might continue to rise.

In January and February, I wrote about 11 cyclical industrial stocks asking the question "How far could they fall?" if we were to have a market downturn. Beginning in March, I switched over to the service sector and asked the same question, examining Union Pacific (UNP), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), S&P Global (SPGI), and CSX (CSX). In this article, I will examine Carnival Corporation (CCL) to see what its historical cycles might be able to tell us about its next potential downcycle.

This article won't be a comprehensive examination of Carnival. Instead, it will mostly serve as a way to simply examine the value of the stock from a different point of view. Generally speaking, I assume most readers already own or are interested in owning Carnival, and already find the business fundamentals attractive. This article also serves as a sort of preliminary examination on my part to see if Carnival is a stock I might want to buy during the next downturn. Because I employ a medium-term investment strategy, that is the time-frame I focus on in the article. That said, I think even if one is a long-term investor, knowing the history of a stock's price fluctuations can be very useful from a psychological standpoint. It can help an investor be mentally prepared for what is 'normal' for a certain stock, and potentially prevent selling near the bottom. Additionally, I think an article like this can be useful to anyone sitting on cash waiting for a good entry point for the stock.

Why examine Carnival?

CCL data by YCharts

Usually, I focus on three or four components of a stock price to determine if it is worth thinking about how far the price might fall over the medium-term. The first consideration is macro, and where I think we might be in the economic cycle. My sense in this regard is that we are probably at the beginning of the late stage of the economic cycle. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for a couple years now, we're seeing consumers become a little more credit sensitive, and I'm having difficulty finding value stocks in the market. It's possible the market could correct and consolidate without having a bear market, and that could act to extend the middle stage of the cycle a bit longer, but I think it's reasonable to consider how a bear market might affect a stock's price at this stage.

The second piece of data I look at is whether the stock price is near an all-time high, and Carnival's price is indeed near an all-time. However, it hasn't really exploded past its previous all-time high, and it has underperformed the wider market, so it's not obvious that it is overvalued simply from looking at the chart above. For this reason, I think it might be useful to look at a F.A.S.T Graph to see if Carnival is experiencing slower than normal earnings growth, or if they are overvalued on a historical p/e multiple basis.

Looking at the F.A.S.T Graph, Carnival actually looks fairly valued to a little undervalued using 10-year data (and 20-year data makes it look even more undervalued). Sometimes, if I see this sort of underperformance it is explained by large amounts of debt, but Carnival's debt situation seems very reasonable to me.

What concerns me, though, is that in the fall of 2007, Carnival's p/e ratio was right around 16, which is where it is today, and it still had a significant drop in price during the Great Recession. There is one more interesting thing about Carnival's previous price declines that I want to discuss, too, but first, let's look at its historical drawdowns to see if there are any useful patterns.

Duration, Depth, And Speed

Some of the key factors current Carnival shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 30 years, Carnival has had four sell-offs and of 35% or more as depicted in the table below:

~Year ~Duration ~Time until bottom ~Depth 1987 18 months 3 months 50% 1989 2.5 years 18 months 57% 1999 5 years 12 months 60% 2005 12 years 4 years 71%

Given the initial data I wrote about earlier concerning the fact that Carnival didn't appear to be particularly overvalued, under normal circumstances, I probably would have skipped it and just written about a different stock instead. But, even with only 30 years of data, there were a couple points with Carnival I noticed that were too interesting to not write about. The first is how each successive downturn took longer for Carnival to recover from. And the second is how each successive downturn Carnival dropped farther than it had in previous downturns.

This pattern should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. There are only four data points and that hardly makes for a statistically significant finding. However, it is an odd pattern that I haven't seen before, and I think it's worth noting. Given how ultra-discretionary Carnival's business is, a part of me wonders if consumers' credit has grown increasingly stretched over the past three decades, and that might explain part of this pattern.

There was another interesting thing I noticed about Carnival during the course of this research and that is that Carnival usually leads the market lower a couple of years before a recession strikes. Let's take a look at the past three recessions so you can see what I'm talking about:

CCL data by YCharts

About a year before the 1990 recession Carnival came off its highs even as the S&P 500 index stayed fairly strong right into the recession. (The recession is the shaded area in the chart.)

CCL data by YCharts

In 1999 we saw something similar. Carnival began coming off its peak about 6 months to a year before the S&P began its decline and significantly before the official recession started.

CCL data by YCharts

In 2005, we saw a similar pattern, where Carnival led the market down a couple of years ahead of the wider market and the actual recession. Unfortunately, we haven't seen the kind of recovery from Carnival's stock price that we have in the past. Because of this, I don't know if we can count on Carnival to be a leading indicator of the next bear market, but it's something I'm going to keep my eye on. It might be useful if it's combined with several other indicators.

Risk/Reward

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to compare Carnival's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and compare them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

What the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecaster does is estimate future price appreciation of a stock. It allows you to attach a wide range of p/e multiples to the earnings forecast and calculates future dividends as well. I chose a 19.5 p/e since that is significantly higher than where the p/e is now at 16.5, and forecasted out just under three years into the future.

After about three years, we can expect a total gain, including dividends, of about $49.44. If we add that to Carnival's current price, we can expect a price of around $109.58 per share (over a 23% gain per year).

Now the question becomes how far we might expect Carnival's stock price to fall. Before the last two recessions, the stock price had been a bit overvalued on a historical p/e basis, and that doesn't seem to be the case now. However, Carnival does seem to be suffering from deeper drawdowns. For these reasons, I'll just provide a range that we might expect between 50-70%. That would give us a range between $32.87 and $54.79 if we have a bear market after three years. Since the entire range is below where the stock price trades today, I would avoid Carnival even though it doesn't look especially overvalued at the moment.

Alternative Investment Idea

When I began to write this "How far can they fall?" series, I wanted to make sure that I did my best to offer some alternatives for current shareholders other than moving to a cash position for those investors who wanted to remain fully invested or for those who already have a large cash position in their portfolios.

I think for Carnival I would just defer to an index ETF with a factor tilt. I think PowerShares S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV) would be a good alternative to Carnival, especially given Carnival's slower growth rate during this recovery. The SPLV should be able to capture significant upside if the market moves higher, while also protecting against the downside. We got a little taste of this during the 2016 correction.

SPLV Total Return Price data by YCharts

What SPLV does is take the least volatile 100 stocks of the S&P 500, rebalance them quarterly, and weight them more heavily toward those stocks that have demonstrated the least volatility over the previous 12 months. The SPLV's most recent rebalance and reconstitution occurred near the end of February. This allowed the ETF to factor in the volatility associated with the mini-correction we had at the end of January. When I first wrote about SPLV in January, its top ten holdings were: Honeywell (HON), Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Republic Services (RSG), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Waste Management (WM), Ecolab (ECL), Procter & Gamble (PG), Torchmark Corp (TMK), and Aflac (AFL).

Since that time, four of the top ten holdings have been replaced. Honeywell, Republic Services, Procter & Gamble, and Aflac, have been replaced with Xcel Energy Inc (XEL), Loews Corp (L), Duke Energy Corp (DUK), and CMS Energy Corp (CMS). Some investors view this amount of turnover as a negative for tax reasons, but, at this stage of the economic cycle, I view it as a positive. The SPLV is getting 'smarter' and more defensive. This amount of turnover only happens when the market is getting nervous and creating volatility. What SPLV does is adjust to that volatility so the portfolio is less likely to fall dramatically in a bear market. It will still fall, no doubt. But it is very unlikely to fall in the 50-70% range like Carnival. The price an investor pays for that is a little more churn in the portfolio when the market gets nervous. And that seems like a fair price to pay for a mostly passive investment vehicle.

I think SPLV should contrast itself well against a stock like Carnival that is subject to big drops, and if a fan of Carnival stock were so inclined, they could rotate back into Carnival near the bottom of the cycle, and I think they would have the opportunity to own ~30% more shares.

Conclusion

Ultimately, for me, Carnival belongs in the 'too hard' pile. I like to invest in stocks near the bottom of the cycle that have a long history of quick recovery, and Carnival has been trending longer and longer recovery times. It has also been trending deeper and deeper drawdowns. This makes it hard for me to have a lot of confidence with regard to when to invest and how much during a bear market. Despite all this, Carnival looks like a very good company business-wise. Nothing jumps out at me as particularly dangerous about the stock. But taking everything into consideration, I'll probably avoid buying Carnival even at the bottom of the cycle.

Going forward, I will provide monthly updates that compare how my alternative ideas have performed against those I thought were overvalued, as well as commentary about what I think we should be watching for in the marketplace. You can read the most recent of those installments "Tracking How Far They Fell: March Edition" here. And thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.