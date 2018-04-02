Qualcomm's Biggest Risk Is A Negative FTC Outcome

Investors should consider the consequences of an unfavorable FTC outcome before deciding to go long.

This because the FTC might force it to change licensing practices.

Qualcomm's biggest risk in not its legal battle with Apple, but with the FTC.

Qualcomm (QCOM) has been fighting a war on multiple fronts that has taken a toll on its stock. While on the face it the stock seems cheap, there are many issues that are not clear with the naked eye that might drag shares lower.

QCOM has been battling with Apple (AAPL) all over the word. In my opinion, it is wasting its money. Because not only will QCOM lose to AAPL, but even if it doesn't, it makes little difference. Because QCOM's biggest problem is not Apple, but the Federal Trade Commission.

In this article I will analyze these issues, but above all, I will try to shed light on why QCOM's biggest problem is the FTC.

To begin with, the FTC in most countries around the world might also be called something like the "Competition Commission" or "Antimonopoly Commission." In short, it is an independent government agency that promotes competition by preventing monopolistic practices.

From the FTC's mission statement pertaining to promoting competition:

PROMOTING COMPETITION Competition in America is about price, selection, and service. It benefits consumers by keeping prices low and the quality and choice of goods and services high. By enforcing antitrust laws, the FTC helps ensure that our markets are open and free. The FTC will challenge anticompetitive mergers and business practices that could harm consumers by resulting in higher prices, lower quality, fewer choices, or reduced rates of innovation. We monitor business practices, review potential mergers, and challenge them when appropriate to ensure that the market works according to consumer preferences, not illegal practices.

Please note the commission enforces the law. More specifically, antitrust laws. Its decisions are not based on the opinions of its commissioners, but rather on what the law inscribes. As such, what any one commissioner thinks is irrelevant on how the FTC proceeds with cases.

The FTC has been investigating QCOM since 2014. Then on January 17, 2017, the FTC filed a complaint against QCOM alleging:

1) QCOM Maintained a "no license, no chips" policy that forced phone manufacturers to pay elevated royalties to Qualcomm on products that use a competitor's baseband processors. The FTC alleges "this is an anticompetitive tax on the use of rivals' processors." This is a condition that other suppliers of semiconductor devices do not impose. 2) The FTC further alleges that QCOM has refused to license standard-essential patents on FRAND terms to competing suppliers of baseband processors. 3) Finally, the FTC says the company "extracted exclusivity from Apple in exchange for reduced patent royalties." In a nutshell, QCOM used its dominant position to maintain an illegal monopoly over companies like Apple.

Furthermore the FTC states:

Qualcomm withholds its baseband processors unless a customer accepts a license to standard-essential patents on terms preferred by Qualcomm, including elevated royalties that the customer must pay when using competitors’ processors (“no license-no chips”). Qualcomm has consistently refused to license its cellular standard- essential patents to its competitors, in violation of Qualcomm’s FRAND commitments. As a result, Qualcomm’s customers have accepted elevated royalties and other license terms that do not reflect an assessment of terms that a court or other neutral arbiter would determine to be fair and reasonable. Qualcomm entered into exclusive dealing arrangements with Apple Inc., a particularly important cell phone manufacturer. Qualcomm’s “no license-no chips” policy dramatically increases customers’ costs

In my mind, QCOM is guilty on all charges. QCOM has done exactly what the FTC says it has done. Please note, the FTC is using current antitrust laws to bring these charges against QCOM, and not because AAPL filed a complaint.

Furthermore, the FTC has plenty of evidence from the government agencies around the world to further incriminate QCOM.

In February 2015, the company was fined $975 million by Chinese antitrust regulators who outright changed the licensing terms for smartphone manufacturers in China.

In December 2016, South Korean regulators slammed QCOM with a $853 million fine, the highest antitrust penalty ever handed in Korea.

IN October of 2017, Qualcomm was fined a record $773M by a Taiwan Antitrust Probe.

Finally, most recently on January 24 2018, the European Antitrust Commission fined QCOM €997M for abusing its dominant market position, saying:

The European Commission has fined Qualcomm €997m for abusing its market dominance in LTE baseband chipsets. Qualcomm prevented rivals from competing in the market by making significant payments to a key customer on condition it would not buy from rivals. This is illegal under EU antitrust rules.

The writing is everywhere. Antitrust regulators all over the world have fined QCOM for the same reasons. The FTC has more than enough precedent to do the same.

Before I tell you what I think might happen, it is worthwhile mentioning that recently we have had two high profile international cases that resemble the FTC's case against QCOM. These cases might offer the FTC food for thought.

In a dispute between Unwired Planet with Huawei, the U.K. High Court decided that Unwired Planet has to offer Huawei licensing on FRAND terms, on standard essential patents under the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (link here).

In India, Micromax Informatics Ltd. and Intex Technologies Ltd. filed complaints with the Competition Commission of India against Ericsson. The complaints alleged Ericsson violated Section 4 of India's Competition Act by failing to comply with its commitments to license its standards-essential patents (“SEPs”) relating to the 2G, 3G and EDGE GSM cellular telecommunications standards adopted by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute ("ETSI").

The five-year-old dispute ended recently after the parties involved entered in a licensing agreement. However the important takeaway from these cases is that on the one hand the FRAND genie is out of the bottle, and on the other regulators around the world are focusing more and more on licensing practices involving standard-essential patents.

What I think might happen to Qualcomm after an FTC conviction

While I'm not a legal expert and I do not know what the outcome of the FTC complaint will be, I could guess.

And that is, the FTC will order QCOM to cancel its "no license-no chips" policy, but also to license standard-essential patents on FRAND terms to competitors.

My hunch is based on the circumstantial evidence, recent antitrust cases, and by virtue of the fact that more and more courts around the world are getting involved with standard-essential patents.

What might this mean for Qualcomm

If I'm right, then QCOM's QTL revenue is in jeopardy. As a reminder, Q1 QTL revenue was down 28% Y/Y, and for 2017 is was $6,5B, down 16% Y/Y.

Source

Please note QTL revenue is 80% profit. In fact without such revenue, QCOM profitability declines by a lot. And this is the reason why I think QCOM shares are returning to the $50 handle once again.

Assuming the FTC wins in court, and QCOM is ordered to stop its "no license-no chips" policy and license standard-essential patents on FRAND terms to competitors, how much will QTL revenue fall? I do not have an answer. And neither do I think the market knows. But it will be significant.

What I can tell you is this is the No. 1 problem with QCOM shares at the current time. The enigma of what might happen with the FTC complaint, and if the company is forced to change licensing terms.

Bottom line

The fact that AAPL and QCOM are at each other's throat in court, in many jurisdictions around the world, is irrelevant to the FTC case. It does not matter who wins or loses for the FTC.

I'm modeling that QCOM will be forced to change licensing terms. This might cause its licensing revenue to plunge.

Please note that in the absence of such rich licensing revenue, the valuation dynamics of QCOM shares change by a lot. The NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition is not enough to save the day (please consider: Why Qualcomm Is Making A Mistake Buying NXP Semiconductors).

Investors who are considering going long QCOM should take into account what might happen in an unfavorable FTC outcome. And it is my personal opinion the outcome will be unfavorable for QCOM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.