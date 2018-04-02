Hain Celestial: Still Worth Buying Even Without Takeover Bid

Natural and organic foods and beverages are and have been a hot topic in the stock market for years now with companies often posting high growth figures before being purchased by one of the traditional consumer packaged goods firms like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) or Kellogg (NYSE:K). Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is one of the more recognizable names among organic manufacturers as it's been the subject of takeover speculation for years as well as plagued with a high-profile investigation of its accounting practices. I wrote about why I believed Hain to be a worthwhile investment as it had finally moved on from its accounting trouble back in November when the price was slightly above $35/share. The stock is down since that article and now sits around $31/share.

HAIN data by YCharts

The end 2017 was friendly to shareholders of Hain as the stock rallied over $40/share. The run-up was aided by a report of a takeover bid from Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) which subsequently proved to be false as well as analyst upgrades predicated on that same belief. There has been a takeover premium baked into the stock for a long time now, but a report from the NY Post may have scared investors enough to sell the stock down about 20% from where they traded around the turn of the year. The report claims Hain has been "informally for sale for roughly a year" but has been unable to find a buyer. That is certainly discouraging for investors, especially given that there has been considerable merger activity in that space over the last few years. Due to its relatively small size and emerging industry, HAIN has historically been looked at as a company whose stock is especially attractive due to the possibility of a takeover. This was the primary driver for the investment thesis of many HAIN shareholders, and now that the likelihood of an acquisition has fallen, the valuation of HAIN's shares has been thrown off, resulting in what I believe to be a good buying opportunity. Investors now need to evaluate Hain Celestial on its own merits rather than with an eye to cash out upon a takeover offer.

Reasons to Get Behind Hain

Industry Tailwinds

I figured it'd be appropriate to start with the most obvious of reasons investors should be interested in Hain's stock. It's what drew me to WhiteWave Foods (NYSE:WWAV) a long time ago and then subsequently to Hain. The broader organic food and beverage industry has been growing for years and that is not expected to slow anytime soon. What was measured to be a $77 billion global market is forecasted to more than quadruple to $320 billion by 2025. The opportunity there speaks for itself. When the report highlighted key players in the industry at the moment, Whole Foods Market, now under Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) management, was the first mentioned; this will be revisited later in this article. It must be noted that there are plenty of competitors battling for market share, so it's not like the industry is giving handouts, but the growth projections are certainly bullish for Hain as well as other food manufacturers.

Geographic Diversification

Something I feel is underappreciated by investors is diversification of end markets, whether it be by nature or geography. Hain's end markets are all similar in the sense that they are all organic foods and beverages, but the company does boast an impressive split of revenue between domestic sales and international sales. Hain's presentation at the CAGNY Conference in February shortly after its Q2 FY2018 report claimed that 40% of its net sales come from outside the U.S.

Strong Brands

Hain has narrowed its focus slightly to zero in on unlocking the value of its top 500 brands. These brands represent 93% of the overall company's revenue and often carry both higher growth rates and EBITDA margins than Hain's ancillary brands. The image below shows how Hain's top brands perform on a net sales and EBITDA basis. The breakdown of platforms includes international segments as well as domestic sub-segments.

Hain has been following a bolt-on acquisition strategy which has driven the majority of its organic sales growth over the years. When companies enlist that kind of strategy, there is a risk of diluting the growth of best-performing brands with those that carry low sales growth or EBITDA margin figures. That's what happened at Hain, leading to a moderate slowdown in revenue trajectory as well as stagnating EBITDA margin. Hain's recalibrated focus will allow it to channel its energy towards brands that will continue to drive sales and margin growth. Hain is also in the fortunate position of selling over 1,500 SKUs at Whole Foods, something that was an existing tailwind which got quite the boost when Amazon came in for the organic grocer. Hain's already strong brands will certainly benefit from the vast distribution network of Amazon.

Project Terra

I've written in the past about Project Terra and believe there is still value in the cost-cutting initiative. The image below, also from the CAGNY presentation, shows the in-year and overall benefit of the program since it started:

Not only are the total annual cost savings material, but also there are consistent increases in the form of incremental cost savings. The only way to continually realize additional savings like that is structural change which gives reason for optimism among investors. The breakdown on the right hand side of the excerpt above also indicates a bullish undertone. The total savings is not housed in one segment of the company but rather spread out across the enterprise.

Valuation

Hain also offers a reasonable valuation for a company growing net sales as well as its adjusted EBITDA margin. The table below shows fiscal year earnings estimates from the Wall Street Journal:

Year EPS P/E FY18E $ 1.66 18.67 FY19E $ 1.90 16.32 FY20E $ 2.13 14.55

Especially given how much the industry Hain works in is a long-term growth thesis, investors need to be focusing on the out-years to gauge what Hain is really worth. That's potentially part of the divergence between market price of shares and the price targets of analysts. Hain's current levels, ~$31/share, are in line with the lowest price targets on the Street. The average price target is $40.85, 32% higher than where the stock is trading. Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, only one has a sell rating with the most bullish analyst placing a $61 price target on the stock, projecting it to almost double. The recent market downturn has definitely inflated these numbers slightly, but even if Hain traded in the high 30s, there would still be an argument to be made that the stock is undervalued.

Conclusion

Hain Celestial's stock is being punished because investors were aggressively pricing in a takeover premium for years. Now that potential acquirers are seemingly absent, the market is devaluing the company's shares, but the selling has been overdone. Hain's strategic focus on its top brands will continue to drive revenue growth while naturally allowing its margins to expand while absorbing the benefit of being in such a high-growth area.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.