Facebook's Technical Outlook Is Not Good

This market rally has been dominated by the "FANG" stocks -- Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, and Google. However, we're starting to see some of these charts have some negative developments. So, I'm going to look in detail at the various charts of each of these issues, starting with Facebook (FB). Facebook's troubles began with the news story that they allowed Cambridge Analytica to download the information of 50 million users. This led to a great deal of bad press which culminated in Mark Zuckerberg saying he'd be comfortable with government regulation -- news that every analyst loves to hear.

Let's start with a P&F chart:

There's no time dimension to point and figure (P&F) charts. They're all about price movement. I've drawn three arrows for the "1, 2, and 3" which are for January, February, and March 2018. Notice there's been a lot of movement this year. Compare that to 2017, when prices more or less went up. There are also a lot of down moves over the last few months -- which also stands in stark contrast to the rally in 2017. This chart tells us that the main price moves this year were lower.

The daily chart has several bearish data points. First, the MACD has been moving lower since the end of July. This tells us there's an underlying weakness in momentum. Prices have fallen through the 168-170 level, which was established as a short-term support level in early December and early February. Prices are now below the 200-day EMA, which some technical analysts use to differentiate between bull and bear markets. Finally, notice the very large spike in volume on the sell-off. This is a "Katy, bar the door" situation.

This chart is the exact same as the previous daily chart, except that it strips out the price candles, allowing us to see the longer trends without the noise of daily price movements. All the shorter EMAs (the 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs) are all moving lower, indicating the short-term trend is down. The 10 and 20-day EMA are now below the 200-day EMA, which is a bearish development.

Equi-volume charts combine volume data with candles; a larger candle simply means a larger amount of volume on that day. Notice the large red (down) bars over the last few weeks. This highlights the degree of the sell-off.

There are three key pieces of technical data on the weekly chart. Prices have fallen through the long-term trend-line connecting the lows of August 2015 and early 2017. This move lower occurred on very large volume. Second, Momentum has been declining since the 3Q17. Third, prices are below the 10, 20, and 50-week EMA, which will continue to pull the moving averages lower.

The Facebook charts are showing a lot of technical damage. Prices have broken support on the daily and weekly charts. Momentum is weaker in several time frames as well. Basically, there are a ton of sell-signals in the above data.

