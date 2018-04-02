No, The Natural Gas Market Is Not Manipulated

Knowledgeable traders do get more advanced information, but there are times where fundamentals diverge greatly from the price.

Welcome to the not manipulated edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We get this comment a lot, "the natural gas market is manipulated."

No, it's not.

Natural gas is not an easy to understand market because you need to have three things readily available:

Pipeflow Supply and demand Weather

If you don't have access to these three things, you are basically walking into a dark room praying you don't step on nails. The market can often seem like they always are trading against your position. For example, April 1 to April 6 will see very cold weather conditions in the Northeast. "It's freezing here, so why aren't gas prices higher?"

Well, the weather models have already foreseen this 10-plus days ago, and traders have already traded on it.

Or take for example that natural gas storage forecast shows a draw in the coming week, wouldn't natural gas prices be supported because of it? No, because this has already been priced in two weeks in advance.

Over the weekend, we published our weekly natural gas recap where we said that bearish pressure was building. Lower 48 production reached another all-time high over the weekend, while the weather models were starting to turn bearish for the middle of April. These two combined alone were enough to let us believe that natural gas prices were headed lower, and it did today.

It's not that the natural gas market is manipulated. No. It's just that informed traders will have a much bigger information advantage over you. They get access to the premium suite of weather models, and ECMWF-EPS is not cheap. Natural gas pipe flows also are hard to obtain, and firms like PointLogic offer a delayed version.

So, as a retail trader, how can you make money trading natural gas?

First, you need to stop believing that the natural gas market is manipulated. Get rid of that idea. Second, we think you should start learning the variables that actually move prices (weather, fundamentals, positioning). Lastly, don't be cheap, whether it's Bentek, PointLogic, Bluegold Research, or our premium service, you need to understand what the informed services are saying. Are we bullish or bearish, and why? What's the price biases?

Again, for most retail investors, the access for this information won't give you a real-time edge over the traders, but more often than not, there are opportunities where there's a massive divergence between the price and what weather, positioning, and fundamentals indicate. This was a clear illustration toward the end of December last year, and those who bought the dips profited greatly going into January. In fact, the sell-off in natural gas in December last year took so many by surprise the traders we spoke to had one of their worst months followed by their best months ever in January.

That's the volatility natural gas can exhibit. And if you don't know what you are doing, then we don't think you should trade it.

Final Thoughts

We want all of our readers to make money whether it's a bullish or bearish trade. From a trading perspective, you can't have a bias toward the bull or bear side. Natural gas is ever changing, and if the variables point to the bear side, then prices will likely move lower, and vice versa.

Going forward, please do not think that the natural gas market is manipulated. More often than not, there's a reason prices move up or move down. And if the price diverges greatly from what fundamentals, weather, and positioning indicate, then it could be a great trading opportunity. That's when figuring out if the market is right or wrong becomes very important.

