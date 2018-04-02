Microvision's Annual Shareholder Meeting: Authorization For 50 Million New Shares Is Not In Shareholders' Interest

Microvision must first prove that it can win deals this year. If Microvision wins deals, just the currently remaining 15 million shares are good for $75–150 million of new capital.

Therefore, it is in the shareholders’ best interest to vote against increasing the number of authorized shares of common stock since there is no need for it at the moment.

This article discusses whether there is a reason or need for Microvision (MVIS) shareholders to approve the proposal for the authorization of 50 million new shares at the upcoming annual shareholders’ meeting in June as requested by the management in the Notice Of 2018 Annual Meeting.

At a special meeting on February 16, 2012, a reverse stock split was approved by Microvision stockholders. The reverse stock split decreased the number of Microvision common shares outstanding from approximately 136.1 million to approximately 17.0 million. Moreover, an amendment to the certificate of incorporation became effective, effecting the reverse stock split and “decreasing” the number of authorized shares of common stock and preferred shares to 100 million and 25 million respectively. But this “decreasing” was intentionally misleading. Taking into account the previous reverse split, the number of authorized shares in reality was massively increased from approximately 136 million to 1 billion - i.e. an eightfold increase.

In the next six years, Microvision has increased the number of outstanding shares of common stock from 17 million to 78,613,343 as of February 20, 2018. Including warrants and options, the number is 85,805,343.

History of weighted average shares outstanding basic and diluted:

The value of each share is now only a fifth compared to that in 2012 because the company has used the revenues from the sale of the stock only for general purposes and has added no measurable value. It has still had almost no product sales during the last six years and no profits either.

We have funded operations to date primarily through the sale of common stock, convertible preferred stock, warrants, the issuance of convertible debt and, to a lesser extent, from development contract revenues, product sales and licensing activities.

This enormous dilution has depleted the shareholders’ value. The stock is currently traded at $ 1.10 per share, but the share price was in the range of $30-45 some years before the reverse split.

Now, only six years after the multiplying of the shares, the shareholders are again being asked to approve, at the annual shareholder meeting this year, an offering of up to additional 50 million shares of common stock

to provide the company with flexibility to issue shares of common stock for general corporate purposes, which could include, among other uses, financings, strategic partnering arrangements, equity incentive plans, acquisitions of assets or businesses, stock splits or stock dividends.

This “flexibility” without any shareholder control is not in their interest. Shareholders should vote unanimously against this proposal because the argumentation of the management is inconclusive and removes any pressure on the company to make profits and work for the shareholders.

First, this gives a bad sign to the market, making it look like Microvision anticipates that it still cannot finance itself even after 25 years in business. This is contrary to the announcement regarding profits for 2019 (transcript).

Relative to 2019 your question on, are we going to be profitable for the entire year. I think we are targeting to be profitable in 2019 based on success and traction we gain from bringing these new products to market. So, I don’t want to comment any more than that. But I do believe that if we are successful in executing the plan that we have, you will see profitability from us some time in 2019.

Is the new CEO trustworthy? At the moment, yes, because the Board of Directors approved the issue of up to 175,000,000 shares of capital stock two weeks before the last conference call, in which the new CEO announced the plan to be profitable in 2019. So, this target is not affected by the possible increase in the number of shares. Instead, the new CEO proves that it is no longer necessary because a profitable company would have enough money.

The management must be positive and profit-oriented. So, now is time for positive news: No more new shares. No more dilution. Just do business.

In addition, the real problem and the actual opponents to tackle is: the short sellers. Microvision management has completely ignored or even supported this serious problem so far. The management must take immediate action to significantly reduce or even stop the enormous short selling of Microvision shares. This would lead to a higher share price and thus better financing opportunities.

Second, the management says that it needs the share increase for its business plan. But what is the business plan? Is it just to continue to sell equity for which they need new shares? If not, what are the milestones? What is the target end date? What investments are needed? In particular, why and how will this increase shareholder value?

Third, increasing the share count means dilution. Dilation without adding value to the company means a lower share price. This is not in the shareholders’ interest and creates the risk of another reverse split. This point in itself is sufficient to vote against the proposal.

Fourth, Microvision’s management had never faced pressure to make profits in the past. If it required money, it sold shares instead of engines. The management never cared about dilution or the crash of the Microvision stock. It was always easy money for a good life for them - working for yourself and getting money on time without any pressure for delivering results. The management does not pay attention to stock dilution and even allows short selling by underwriters. The crash had to be as big as possible to give underwriters millions of dollars for a few days of work. In addition, Microvision always paid approximately 10 % as fees to them. But it was not their money. They threw the shareholders’ money out of the window. While the share price sank lower and lower, they got their money every month - a lot of money.

Furthermore, it is still a mystery why such a small company has such high expenses. While Microvision has per year (2017) operating expenses of more than $25 million, similar companies like EMagin (EMAN) have less than $15 million (2016). Microvision’s management must learn that results mean profits and not their paycheck.

Now, the situation must be reversed - results before money. And results will automatically bring money for the company and the shareholders.

With results like product and license sales, development contracts, and projects, the share price will rise. The better are the financial statements, the higher will the stock price rise. It is so easy. With a stock price of $5 per share, the remaining shares would be good for more than $75 million of additional capital. With a share price of $10, they are likely to get $150 million from an offering. And it should be kept in mind that a share price of $10 still means a loss of approximately 70% for long-term shareholders. This should not be a real challenge for the management, with more than $500 million of capital already invested, even though it would reduce the loss of shareholders only to a small extent.

This will lead to the next possible optimization: Selling shares at the highest possible price. This has to be done after good news, not before them or even after bad news as in the past. While Microvision still has enough money at the moment and until autumn, it must wait to issue new shares until it gets an order for the AR engines and has other good news in terms of orders and contracts. This will also reduce the need for new shares because then Microvision would need fewer shares in the next offering and can keep more shares.

Voting against the management’s proposal for new shares is the only way available for shareholders to support the management to follow the right way in business and focus on success and not on easy-living and profits that are far in the future.

Fifth, there is no need at all to have shares available for strategic partnerships. The company should not get bogged down by the search for partnerships, for example. It must first focus on earning money and cutting costs.

If another company would like to have a stake in the company, it can buy shares on the market in the usual way. This is also in the interest of shareholders because then the shares have a realistic price tag. For example, a Chinese investor recently bought almost 10 % of Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) on the market. Because Microvision has up to 80 million free-floating shares, there are enough shares available to buy 20, 30, or even 50% of the company. In conclusion, this argument for issuing new shares is not cogent.

In contrast, only selling shares on the market will be in the interest of the existing shareholders. Otherwise, the “strategic partner” will likely get these shares to cheap or even the management will give him a huge discount and so increasing the dilution even more, hurting existing shareholders. If this is not possible, the management should ask the shareholders in a separate vote for an approval so that the shareholders can rate whether it is in their interest.

Giving “partners” shares directly just means that partner will be overreached compared with long-term shareholders who have supported the company for years or even decades. Why should the partner be better off?

If there really is a need to give a “strategic partner” new shares sometime in the future, this should only be put to vote when the need becomes acute.

Without a vote on possible partnerships, there is a huge fear that the management will give shares away too cheap and increase dilution more than necessary. The history of Microvision proves this. The management even supported short-selling of the stock to make shares cheaper for underwriters in offerings. So, Microvision has often worked actively against existing shareholders; the BOD has not controlled this and has even supported it.

The sixth point is a follow-up to the second point and proves that more money does not always increase shareholder value: Microvision is still selling the Gen2 engine. Most readers will probably not know it, but the Gen2 engines were introduced at CES 2012 - even before the special shareholders’ meeting. This means that Microvision has made no progress in terms of its engines in six years. Otherwise, we would have had the Gen3, Gen4, or Gen5 engine by now. The specification did not change over the years (only brighter projections as a result of using better lasers). We have to ask what the engineers have done in six years. A part of the time, they worked with Sony, but Sony’s engine and the Sony project failed as well. So, the management has to answer why the LiDAR and touch functionality are still not ready after six years of time. The same goes for the AR module.

The former CEO Tokman announced in November 2017 that the AR display will be a revolutionary high-resolution display.

We’re also in the process of creating a revolutionary high resolution LBS platform that could be extended to all the segments we are pursuing mobility, IoT, ARVR, head up display and 3D LiDAR.

We must hope that it will really be a revolutionary high-resolution display. Today, this should mean at least 2K resolution (2048 × 1536 or even better, 2048 × 2048) or 4K (4096 × 2160). From the Olympic Games in 2020 in Japan, 8K will be the standard (7680 × 4320). The official resolution should be the actually available resolution and not the one on paper, which has nothing to do with reality. The Gen2 engine and the Sony engine have in reality only a poor resolution of approximately 640 × 360 pixels, but actual very high resolution is essential for AR and LiDAR applications.

Seventh, the management has made serious errors in deals. Microvision has no factory. So, in contracts, there is always the customer on one side, Microvision in the middle, and one or more suppliers to Microvision on the other side. In reality, these are two B2B relationships. The Microvision customers do not pay before the delivery of the engines. So, why should Microvision pay for ramp-up and other costs before the engines are delivered to Microvision as in the past? Some shareholders think that Microvision needs a lot of money for production ramp-up, but this is wrong. Microvision does not have a factory. So, obviously, the contracts with STMicroelectronics (STM) were bad. There is no reason for Microvision to pay for production lines or ramping up of production in STM factories. These are the tasks of the customers of Microvision or suppliers like STM. The standard procedure should be as follows: A company orders, for example, one million engines from Microvision. Microvision will then order one million engines from STM. Payment time for Microvision is not before STM delivers the engines. And because STM is likely to ship the engines directly to Microvision’s customer, Microvision should also get the money on the same day. So, there is no need for a bridge-financing by Microvision.

This is not theoretical; it is the usual method. You will never find, for example, an automotive group that pays for undelivered parts. Microvision delivers only standard parts, for example for smartphones, like display products. So, Microvision must ensure that contracts do not require bridge-financing or other administrative costs at STM or other suppliers to be paid by Microvision. If STM is not willing to close such contracts, there are other MEMS manufacturers, like Bosch (private company), that could also produce the engines.

Eighth, shareholders who say that 50 million new shares are too many but a smaller number would be acceptable to give the company the time it needs for success are deceiving themselves. Back in 2012, shareholders made the same argument - give Microvision enough shares for the last time. Was it the last time? Fewer new shares just mean that the vote for new shares will come earlier. A smaller number of new shares will not fix any of the previous points that the company has to resolve. Instead, it will remove any pressure to be successful. Shareholders will approve a massive dilution and support short selling and the money will move away from them to underwriters of offerings and to the employees. Easy life forever for them? Reverse split upcoming?

Ninth, Microvision states in the notice: “If we do not obtain additional capital, we may be required to curtail our operations substantially.” Microvision conceals that it still has over 15 million shares of common stock left and also 25 million preferred shares. This must be enough until next year’s annual shareholder meeting. This also proves that there is no need for the approval at this year’s meeting. There is no need at all at this time for an anticipatory resolution. The company should first make profits; then, based on new facts, the situation can be reassessed next year.

In summary, not only is there no need for the authorization for 50 million shares, Microvision has not even given a comprehensible and logical reason for the alleged Need - only general phrases. The time is over for issuing shares for “general purposes” like paying the CEO and employees. Microvision must finance its current costs by projects and sales just like every other company. There cannot be any more a feel-good zone while throwing shares on the market whenever Microvision likes, without any consideration for shareholders. That time is over and should never come back. Now the company has to show performance by finishing soon the revolutionary high-resolution LBS platform, close deals, and thus earn revenue to cover current costs and make profits. The deals for all product lines (LiDAR, AR and projection) must be made this year (2018) and the profits next year (2019).

Microvision should remove this vote immediately and completely from the agenda for this year’s annual shareholder meeting. This alone would support the stock by showing management’s confidence in the business plan for profits in 2019, enabling the raising of more money with fewer shares. Otherwise, the shareholders should vote together against it to show the management the right way to do business.

