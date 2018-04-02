Multikine Immunotherapy: Cel-Sci Is Weathering The Storm

"Lead from the back and let others believe they are ahead"-Nelson Mandela

Synopsis of The Past

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSEMKT:CVM) is a $25 million market cap clinical stage cancer immunotherapy biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin) injection, a prospective neoadjuvant treatment for newly diagnosed advanced primary head and neck cancer, a disease with high unmet medical needs. The company's other drug candidate is the LEAPS technology, a therapeutic vaccine, in development for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. This article focuses primarily on the Multikine immunotherapy platform, a cytokine-chemokine injection, in late Phase 3 therapeutic development as first-line therapy for HNSCC. Before I delve into the Multikine immunotherapy, I will briefly discuss the challenges that had befallen Cel-Sci in the last decade or so. Some of the folks reading this article may have misgiving, anger, apathy towards the company and its management because of lost investments due to numerous broken promises with regards to clinical development, financial incompetence/mismanagement and the list goes on. Perhaps, the legal tussle with its former clinical research organization, inVentiv Health, and the placement of a full clinical hold in 2016 by the FDA on the ongoing Phase 3 Multikine trial was the last straw that broke the camel's back. In early 2018, Cel-Sci released a press statement (see below)

"The Phase 3 head and neck cancer study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee completed a review of the data from all 928 patients enrolled in the study and recommended continuing the study as constituted, as there was no evidence of any significant safety questions. It was determined that Cel-Sci's Phase 3 head and neck cancer study is fully enrolled. All 928 patients are now being followed per the protocol. The primary endpoint of the study, a 10% improvement in overall survival of the Multikine treatment regimen plus Standard of Care (SOC) vs. SOC alone, will be determined after a total of 298 deaths have occurred in these two main comparator arms of the study and have been recorded in the study database. All that remains to be done in this pivotal Phase 3 study is to continue to track patient survival until the primary endpoint has been met. The testimony phase of the arbitration concluded, and all that remained at the trial level as of early November 2017 were closing statements and post-trial submissions in Cel-Sci's $50 million-plus arbitration suit against its former clinical research organization"

Despite my misgivings on the managerial style of Cel-Sci, I decided to write about this company because of the novelty and uniqueness of the Multikine immunotherapy platform. Multikine immunotherapy is designed for use as first-line therapy in primary advanced HNSCC to promote and enhance the anti-tumor responses of the immune systems prior to other SOC regimen (i.e. surgery, radiation and chemotherapy). Specifically, Multikine helps the immune system recognize the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby better able to exert anti-tumor responses. In my opinion, the company should also be commended for preserving the scientific integrity of the Phase 3 clinical trial by making the tough, costly but ethical decision to part ways with inVentiv Health due to alleged incompetence. I know as a biomedical researcher that things happen in research trials that may or may not be beyond your control. Biomedical research is a vastly expensive, time-consuming process that requires lot of patience for validation of the hypothesis. Don't get me wrong I am not making excuses for Cel-Sci-the buck stops with them. I will conclude this overview by stating that many scientific breakthroughs were the result of a happy accident and I have highlighted two of those happy accidents. For example, cardiovascular researchers in Pfizer, UK discovered that sildenafil citrate didn't convincingly reduce blood pressure in the 4000 male patients but, it produce erections in about 80% of these patients. Today, sildenafil citrate marketed globally as Viagra has been a blockbuster drug for Pfizer. Perhaps the most dramatic scientific breakthrough that was the result of a happy accident comes from Drs. Barry Marshall and Robin Warren. Specifically, mainstream gastroenterologist were dismissive of the notion that gastric ulcers were caused by a bacterium called Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori), Barry Marshall performed a Phase 3 clinical trial on himself (n=1) by taking some H. pylori from the gut of a sick patient, stirred it into a broth and drank it. He developed gastritis (the precursor to ulcer) within days. A biopsy on his gut revealed the cultured bacterium, H. pylori, to be the underlying cause of gastric ulcers. Dr. Marshall, a gastroenterologist and his pathologist colleague, Dr. Robin Warren, were awarded the 2005 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Today, patients are normally prescribed a combination of two different antibiotics, in addition to proton-pump inhibitors to reduce stomach acid. My articles are meant to facilitate your understanding and please implement due diligence on this and other biotech stocks and invest wisely. In this respect, I will next evaluate the novelty of the Multikine investigative immunotherapy in the therapeutic approach to HNSCC.

Multikine Immunotherapy in HNSCC

Epidemiology of HNSCC: HNSCC is reported to be the 6th most common solid tumor diagnosed in the world and account for approximately 4% of all cancers in the United States. It is estimated 13,000 individuals die from the disease annually with 63,000 new diagnosis in the US every year (Siegel et. al. Cancer Statistics, 2017). The majority of head and neck cancers are squamous cell carcinomas, squamous cells are cells that line moist surfaces such as those inside the head and neck (e.g. the mouth, nose, and throat). HNSCC is more prevalent in males than females and in individuals over the age of 50. Reported primary risk factors for HNSCC include tobacco usage, alcohol consumption, human papillomavirus virus and Epstein-Barr virus infections. The prognosis for HNSCC patients following diagnosis is a five-year survival due to failure in early diagnosis, limited and somewhat ineffective therapeutic strategies. It is estimated that about one out of every two HNSCC patients will die within three to five years. For this reason, early diagnosis is crucial in the treatment of HNSCC to prevent progression of the disease. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommends current SOC regimen for advanced HNSCC patients to consist of surgical resection of the tumor and involved lymph nodes, followed by either radiotherapy alone or radiotherapy and concurrent chemotherapy. Nonetheless, these treatments are partially effective or ineffective.

Cytokines Immunotherapy and Cancer: Cancer including HNSCC is a complex disease with interactions between normal and neoplastic cells. Current therapies for cancer largely rely on drugs or radiation that kill dividing cells or block cell division. These treatments while effective may also have toxic side effects on normal cells. Therefore, the potential for cancer immunological therapeutic approaches, which are specific for tumors and will not injure most normal cells, have great promise and have captured nearly 50% of the overall oncology drugs market. Immunotherapy is a proven powerful tool, either as a monotherapy or as a combination therapy with chemotherapy or radiation. Cancer immunotherapy aims to enhance or boost the host immune response to the developing tumors and one strategy is to utilize/administer cytokines. Cytokines are small secreted or membrane-bound proteins produced by cells of innate and adaptive immune systems in response to microbes and tumor antigens. Cytokines are also produced by non-hematopoietic cells including endothelial cells, neurons, astrocytes, epithelial cells and vascular smooth muscle cells. Cytokines act as molecular messengers to mediate intercellular signaling by allowing the cells of the immune system to communicate with one another to exert pro- or anti-inflammatory responses in the immune system. Characterizing the complex, manifold roles of cytokines in the promotion and regulation of the anti-tumor response is essential to the development of effective immunotherapeutic approaches against cancer. Several preclinical tumor models have demonstrated the broad anti-tumor activity of many cytokines. Currently, two cytokines, IL-2 and IFN-α, have been approved by the FDA as single agents for cancer treatment. Specifically, high, bolus dose of IL-2 is used therapeutically for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma whereas IFN-α is used as adjuvant therapy of stage III melanoma. Furthermore, G-CSF and GM-CSF have both been licensed by FDA as support medications to accelerate the recovery of white blood cells during cancer treatment. One reason that cancer cells thrive is because they are able to evade being destroyed by the immune system.

The Multikine Immunotherapy: Is a patented investigational putative first-line immunotherapy cocktail mixture of 14 biologically active, natural, human cytokines including 4 chemokines (CCL3/MIP1α, CCL4/MIP-1β, CCL5/RANTES and CXCL8/IL-8), 2 colony stimulating factors (G-CSF and GM-CSF), 1 interferon (IFN-γ), 5 interleukins (IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-2, IL-3 and IL-6) and 2 tumor necrosis factors (TNF-α and TNF-β). It is designed to boost/stimulate the immune system making it is easier to recognize and destroy the cancer cells. Cel-Sci hypothesized that the administration of Multikine as first line therapy prior to SOC treatment regimen, will improve overall survival as compared to SOC treated control, enhance the local/regional control of the disease and reduce the rate of disease progression in patients with newly diagnosed advanced primary HNSCC. This hypothesis is being tested in the ongoing pivotal registration Phase 3 clinical trial. Multkine is derived from the culture of stimulated normal immune cells and it is being developed as a prepackaged, off-the-shelf therapy. In all HNSCC trials, Multikine were administered locally, not systemically, in small supraphysiological doses prior to surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy, when the immune system may be more intact and able to exert effective anti-tumor responses leading to improved cure rate. Specifically, Multikine was injected five times a week for three weeks around the tumor (peri-tumorally) and in the vicinity of the local draining lymph nodes (peri-lymphatically) prior to any other cancer therapy (i.e. surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy). The sites of Multikine injection represent areas of HNSCC recurrence and metastases. Clinical analysis of data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial (Timar et. al. J. Clin. Oncol. 2005) revealed a 63.2% overall survival (OS) rate at a median of 3.33 years from surgery in HSNCC patients (n=19) treated with the Multikine immunotherapy as first-line investigational therapy (followed by surgery and radiotherapy). Cel-Sci's analysis of the literature on OS rate of HNSCC patients showed an approximate survival rate of 47.5% at 3.5 years following conventional SOC treatment. This exploratory trial was considered very promising and indicative of a potential improvement in OS in these patients. In addition, histopathological evaluation showed a 50% reduction in tumor cells and 10.5% complete response in HNSCC patients after Multikine treatment. Equally important, Multikine immunotherapy did not cause serious adverse events. The company is progressing with the ongoing pivotal registration Phase 3 clinical trial (n=928) with a primary clinical endpoint of a 10% improvement in OS in the Multikine treatment arm plus the current SOC (consisting of surgery/radiotherapy or surgery/radiochemotherapy) over that which can be achieved in the SOC arm alone. Topline data is expected after a total of 298 deaths have occurred in these two main comparator arms of the study and the data recorded in the study database.

Proposed Mechanism of Action for Multikine Immunotherapy: A putative mechanism of action for Multikine efficacy has been proposed by Cel-Sci based on the published data (Timar et. al. J. Clin. Oncol. 2005) from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials revealed that Multikine could change the type of cells that infiltrate and attack the tumor from CD8(+) T to predominantly CD4(+) T. These CD4(+) T cells have the potential to bring about an anti-tumor immune response. Furthermore, in the absence of Multikine therapy, CD8(+) T cells and NK cells are blocked by the tumor, thereby inhibiting their ability to mount effective anti-tumor responses. However, on Multikine administration, tumor specific activated CD4(+) T cells rescue and activate tumor-residing NK cells, triggering a potential anti-tumor response.

My additional analysis of the research shows that there are other potential mechanisms of action that could underlie the potential therapeutic benefits of the Multikine Immunotherapy in HNSCC patients. I recently discussed the role of chemokines and their receptors as important mediators of leukocyte trafficking and activation. It is well established in the literature that these specific cytokines/chemokines (IL-1β, IL-2, IFN-γ, TNF-α, TNF-β, GM-CSF, IL-6, IL-8, CCL5/RANTES, CCL3/MIP-1α and CCL4/MIP-1β) in the Multikine cocktail are capable of directly exerting anti-tumor responses and also promoting the recruitment of cytotoxic T cells and NK cells to destroy the cancer. It is conceivable that similar anti-tumor responses could occur in HNSCC patients in response to Multikine injection with chemokines CCL5/RANTES, CCL3/MIP-1α and CCL4/MIP-1β playing a crucial role in the recruitment of T cells an NK cells to the tumor site. According to the National Cancer Institute, combination therapies involving immune checkpoint inhibitors, Keytruda and Opdivo in the presence of SOC regimen are ineffective in about 80% of HNSCC patients. Thinking out loud, I wonder if the Multikine treatment could prime the immune cells of checkpoint inhibitors non-responders HNSCC patients to become responsive to checkpoint inhibitors therapies. Cytokines in the Multikine immunotherapy are constituted with each of its molecular components present in similar proportions as would be seen if it were secreted directly by the cells of a person with a healthy immune system. By delivering the right proportional combination of the immunotherapeutic cytokines to the patient, it increases the ability to achieve meaningful anti-tumor responses without also causing treatment-limiting toxicities prior to other SOC regimen.

Risks and Business

Cel-Sci. Corporation has multiple 'shots on goal', strategic partnerships and no approved product. The most advance drug in its pipeline is the Orphan status designated Multikine immunotherapy which is being tested in a pivotal registration Phase 3 clinical trial for HNSCC and early phase trials for HPV. The second drug candidate is the L.E.A.P.S. (Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System) technology composed of: LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate under development for the potential treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients, and CEL-2000, a vaccine product candidate under development for the potential treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. I must also caution that due to risk and unpredictability associated with clinical trials, there is a possibility that the efficacy and safety of Multikine immunotherapy will not be reproduced in the ongoing large scale Phase 3 trial. Risks for the company include limited revenues and cash balances with no approved products and potential delays or failure to gain approval by regulatory authorities. Cel-Sci reported an operating loss of ($4,911,430) for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 with a decrease of approximately $1.2 million in research and development expenses due to full enrollment in the Phase 3 study trial. With limited revenue, and no approved product and the result of Cel-Sci's $50 million-plus arbitration suit against inVentiv Health still pending, dilution is likely.

Epilogue

"Forget the past and sprint towards the goal" - Apostle Paul

Cancer Immunotherapies are the "new avengers" of cancer. Combination therapies have proven to be vitally important in the successful treatment of patients with many types of cancer. Combining treatments that have different mechanisms of action can kill more cancer cells and limit potential drug resistance. Multikine is being developed as first-line therapy for administration preceding any other cancer therapy because it is generally accepted scientifically that this represents the period when the anti-tumor immune response still has the potential to be more fully activated. The overall goal is to improve a patient's response to therapy with minimal toxicity. There say beauty is in the beholder. I envision Multikine as a beauty capable of beholding HNSCC leading to longer lifespan for these patients.

