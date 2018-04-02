Market Volatility Bulletin: Well Behaved

Various measures of volatility are taking this drawdown in stride. Certainly we are on the upper end of how vol has traded since mid-2012, but still well within historical norms.

The price action feels threatening to the bull narrative, especially given how the economic data and the earnings narrative are being discussed.

AMZN is leading markets lower sure, but really the giant is not shedding that much more today than the broader averages: this looks like intermediate-term profit-taking.

Market Intro

After a decent close to last week's holiday-shortened trade, US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are back in the doghouse. For all the talk about AMZN today, the e-commerce giant is not down that much more than the general averages.

Implied vol is on the high side for the shares, but not that horrific given the recent severity of the spill.

Treasury yields (IEF, TLT, SHY, AGG) rose on the manufacturing data, but then spilled again into negative territory as the flight-to-quality continues.

Gold (GLD) remains rather well-behaved given all the talk of trade wars. Perhaps this is even more true of copper, which one may have reasonably expected to swoon on such hostile international economic posturing. These markets look to be taking the back and forth in stride, at least for the time being.

Thoughts on Volatility

Will we get a bear market in stocks? It's looking more that way. It's always too early to tell, but whether trader or investor it isn't a bad idea to check some of your core theses against what the market is doing to ask whether changes should be made in a calm and deliberate fashion.

…Maybe it is that we are only now calming down from a low-vol buying frenzy since last August. Recall that the current levels in SPX were only first achieved less than six months ago (around October 16th).

Structurally this is sensible: XIV is no more, Pro-Shares cut the leverage ratio on SVXY from negative one to negative one-half, and shorting a product such as UVXY in the present environment can be a touch intimidating these days. VXX has a relatively liquid options market for hedging, and there is no rebalance decay (one way or the other).

Naturally, it has for the most part not been a great time to short vol. But the shift by traders may have fund sponsors scratching their heads and hopefully learning as they determine how to build competing products to offer.

It can feel this way, especially for those who have been in the "Bull-iever" camp. The economy overall is making some decent strides, and earnings growth is supposed to impress this quarter. Heck, even Treasury yields have settled down! But at least for now, the narrative as to what and what does not matter has shifted.

And it is precisely at these points where CEOs (TSLA) want to consider their words a little more carefully. The larger point here is that where nothing mattered in terms of systemic risk over the last two years or so, the current environment features a more testy investor who can and will respond to off-the-cuff remarks. Whether CEOs, politicians, or policies are in the spot light, markets are inclined to run with the news (higher or lower).

Term Structure

With the benefit of hindsight, the VX term structure has been playing the to and fro of market gyrations solidly. There has not been much in the way of panic, nor premature rejoicing. The flat term structure made no indication of returning to contango to get ahead of the inevitable market recovery.

As of Monday afternoon, we are back toward contango with a very flat structure past the third month, which incidentally hovers very near the long-term average of the spot VIX.

Traders in the ETPs such as SVXY need to open themselves to the idea that contango is not necessarily the "default" position of the term structure. Sure, it has played out that way through the majority of the economic recovery. But that's what you get in a nine-year bull market with only punctuated set-backs.

There is plenty of reason to believe that the front end of the term structure hangs closer to spot VIX, which in turn trades around recent levels of historical volatility. Further along the curve, participants may exercise quite a bit more independence than what the bull market may have trained traders (and in an analogous way, investors in risk assets) to believe.

The VVIX (VIX of the VIX) is handling the tremors in a pretty calm fashion. Certainly the reading is on the high side of its historical range, and this is interesting in light of the fact that spot VIX already sports a high reading itself. But VVIX seems to believe that the predicament that stocks face is strangely manageable. VIX options aren't cheap, but neither are they ludicrous.

The "nine-day" VIX (traditional VIX is based on a 30-day estimate of implied volatility) does look to be ringing the alarm bell. True, it lies well within the common range of its more popular sibling, but VXST can and does print on both sides of spot, and at present the index indicates that the short term is likely to be more jolting than the traditional time horizon.

Conclusion

