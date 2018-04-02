Innovative Industrial Properties: Making Progress

IIPR is positioned for strong growth in 2018, though some risks are still lurking.

I have followed Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closely since their IPO. After a disappointing IPO that raised a fraction of the initial plan, IIPR struggled with deploying capital quickly. Their second capital raise, in the form of preferred shares, was similarly disappointing.

The story of 2017 for IIPR can be summarized as a REIT capable of making deals that provide impressive cash flow, but extreme difficulty in raising the cash to take advantage of those opportunities.

2018 is starting with a very different story, with the price spiking up into the mid-$30s. IIPR was able to pull off a successful secondary offering in January, raising over $79 million. I consider it a sign of strength that the share-price stabilized in the $26 range after the offering. Those who bought at IPO are sitting on a healthy 30% gain.

Capital Raises

One of the largest risks I have seen with IIPR has been their inability to raise funds. Without the ability to obtain debt, they are completely dependent on accessing the capital markets to grow. The January raise was well timed and greatly increases their prospects going forward.

The stability of the price after the raise suggests that IIPR will have a good chance of going back for more after they deploy their current funds. As IIPR raises more funds, investors should become more secure with the prospect on investing in a cannabis-related stock. More comfortable investors will make future capital raises easier.

While this raise does not guarantee that future raises will be equally successful, I do see it as a very important landmark and the first evidence that IIPR might be able to regularly access capital markets.

Investors can expect semi-regular secondary offerings as capital is deployed. Given the pace of deals so far, future raises will likely be in the $100 million or less range. I can see a scenario where IIPR gets into a good rhythm of 1-2 capital raises per year, and each one will be less dilutive than the previous raises. With the ability to deploy the capital at 15%+ cap rates, capital raises will be accretive to AFFO in the short-term even at relatively low prices.

Pipeline

Given their limited resources, IIPR has done an excellent job diversifying. As of December 31st, they owned five properties in four states that are leased to four tenants.

The deals to date have all had a similar structure with rent plus a management fee, a 15+ year lease and regular escalators amounting to 3.25-4% per year.

IIPR has a pipeline of approximately $100 million in addition to two signed deals and two currently under a letter of intent. After the initial lull after IPO, IIPR seems to have found their footing on the acquisition front and are starting to produce 1-2 closed deals per quarter.

Long-Term Risks

Despite IIPR making several steps forward, significant risks remain. The elephant in the room is Uncle Sam as medicinal cannabis remains in a legal grey area.

While state legalization of medicinal use is becoming common and even legalization for recreational use is gaining popularity, it remains a schedule 1 controlled substance. It is legal in practice simply because the federal government is not enforcing the law. That is a situation that could change relatively quickly.

Congress has been including a provision in their spending bills that prevents the Department of Justice from spending money on activity that interferes with medicinal cannabis, but that is a provision that has to be affirmatively renewed with each spending bill.

In addition to the political risks, IIPR faces the more mundane reality that their tenants are all relatively young businesses. There will be a certain number of them that will fail and there really is no history to help us estimate what the default rate will be.

I believe it is very likely that at some point IIPR will have a tenant which will fail. When that happens, the properties that IIPR owns carry substantially less value for non-cannabis purposes.

With an average of a 15.8% cap rate, IIPR should be able to easily absorb a modest level of defaults. The main risk to shareholders will be to the dividend. Without a line of credit, IIPR will not have the ability to borrow to manage a sudden loss of revenue. That puts them at higher risk to suddenly and unexpectedly reduce or suspend the dividend if they experience cash flow issues.

Conclusion

Overall, IIPR reported a strong Q4 and more importantly, had a great start to 2018. The ability to consistently raise capital will be crucial for IIPR and their most recent capital raise was the first demonstration that they could do so effectively.

Additionally, IIPR has reduced their risk by diversifying in terms of tenants and location. While still heavily concentrated and carrying particularly high exposure to Pharmacann, the process of diversification is a slow one for most new REITs. At the minimum, IIPR has shown that they can obtain similarly favorable deals from other tenants.

IIPR appears to be set up for solid growth in 2018. With 4 deals that could close in the first half and enough funds to close another 4-6 in the second half, IIPR is making steady progress.

The overhang of the federal government remains, and IIPR continues to have risks associated with being one of the first publicly traded entities in a relatively new business. Management has been prudent in minimizing these risks by focusing solely on medicinal use and focusing on larger tenants. However, the boat could be significantly rocked by any significant changes in federal policy.

A federal crackdown would be bad for obvious reasons. However, I believe that investors should also be wary of the possibility of federal legalization. Legalization would likely bring significantly more competition and a substantial decrease in rents for cannabis companies. The high-cap rates that IIPR is receiving exist substantially because of the murky legal situation.

For today's investors, IIPR has the most to offer as a speculative growth stock. The dividend will likely remain conservative compared to cash flow, but cash flow should grow significantly in 2018. It is very likely that investors will receive a double-digit dividend hike before the end of the year.

