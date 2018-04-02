The Media Is Not Focusing Enough On Our Rigged Stock Market (Podcast)

In this podcast, I talk about the how the plunge protection team actually exists and raise questions about if the Fed is the equity/futures market as a buyer.

Instead, they tend to focus their attention on other mindless stories that are high in sensationalism content but low in actual content.

The mainstream media continues to ignore the fact that our stock market is, in my opinion, it 100% rigged. Instead, they tend to focus their attention on other mindless stories that are high in sensationalism content but low in actual content. A great example of this was, in my opinion, the Stormy Daniels affair, which continues to get significant amounts of news coverage.

Yet at a time where we are starting to see market volatility perk its head up for just the first time in over a decade, the question of whether or not our market is "rigged" or constantly protected by the Plunge Protection Team is never addressed. Despite the fact that the market has pulled back over the last month or so, we are still very close to all time highs and the stock market, historically, has still never done anything but go straight up. Of course, this is far less of a product of productivity and far more of a product of inflation and prices rising via our insane monetary policy.

If our monetary policy wasn't enough of a way to rig the system, the Federal Reserve has been given the power, by an executive order, to maintain "investor confidence" along with the SEC and the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Association. Though interviews like Asher Edelman's on CNBC last year raised questions about the plunge protection team and whether or not it exists, it is still hardly ever talked about or ever covered by the financial media. If the government can be so prominent in rigging the bond market by constantly putting a bid under treasury bonds, why is it so unthinkable to consider that they may be in equity markets or in the futures market? Japan and China have both implemented policies like these and it is my opinion that the US may already be doing the same.

In my most recent podcast, I discussed the media's lack of quality journalism on this topic and the little known executive order that put the plunge protection team into place back during the Ronald Reagan administration.

Quoth the Raven #11 - Why Do Media Idiots Love Stormy Daniels but Ignore a Totally Rigged Stock Market?

All content created and owned by Quoth the Raven Research, LLC. All podcast content is subject to this disclaimer.

Author's note: QTR Podcasts are always free, but some people choose to make a small recurring donation, which is gratefully accepted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.