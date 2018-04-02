PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund: I Continue To Avoid

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) is not an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund has not performed well so far in 2018, on the backdrop of a distribution cut and high premium, relative to other Pimco CEFs. Furthermore, the fund currently has negative UNII, as well as a declining distribution coverage ratio, indicating future cuts are a very real possibility. Lastly, while inflation expectations have eased, investors expect continued interest rate increases this year, which will pressure bond funds, especially those with weak underlying metrics.

Background

First, a little about PGP. PGP's stated objective is to seek a total return comprised of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. The fund attempts to achieve this objective by building a global equity and debt portfolio and investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in a combination of securities and instruments that provide exposure to stocks and/or produce income. Currently, the fund is trading at $13.45/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.122/share, which translates to an annual yield of 10.88%. PGP is a fund I regularly write about, and the last time I covered it was in January when I recommended investors avoid it. Since then, PGP has seen a negative total return around 1.3%. While not a large slide by any means, it is a continuance of the negative returns PGP has seen over the past year. While PGP's yield looks more enticing with each share price drop, I still believe its overall outlook is negative, and will explain why in detail below.

Premium and NAV Discussion

I will begin my analysis of PGP as I always do, with a discussion of the fund's very large premium to NAV. I sincerely hope that one day the fund trades at a normal valuation so I begin the review with a more positive tone, but today is not that day. Trading at a current premium of almost 25% to its NAV, PGP once again has the largest premium of all twenty Pimco CEFs, which is not a title you want to have. While 25% is high in isolation of course, this means it is also high on a relative basis, compared to alternative Pimco CEFs investors have to choose from. Why anyone would choose to initiate positions in the most expensively priced CEF available is beyond me. The only logical reason would be if the fund was performing so well that its premium could somehow be justified, so let us examine that possibility.

To gauge how well PGP's underlying assets are performing, we should review the fund's NAV. An increasing NAV does not always boost a fund's share price, but it gives investors insight in to what the fund is truly worth, and can shrink a fund's premium (a good thing) if the share price does not move in tandem. From an annual perspective, PGP's NAV has held up reasonably well. Its NAV sits almost a percent higher, at $10.76/share, than it did a year ago, all while paying out a double digit yield. Given the rout we have seen in the bond market, this may be relatively good. However, as we examine the fund's NAV performance on a shorter timeline, the reason for the poor performance becomes clearer. Six months ago, on October 2, 2017, PGP had a NAV of $11.35, at which time its share price was over 48% this value. Since that time, PGP's premium has been cut roughly in half, while its NAV has declined 5.2%. This means that both the inherent value of the fund, and its share price value, have declined quite significantly. Given this performance, I do not believe it prudent to initiate positions, especially when considering PGP's valuation is more expensive than every Pimco CEF alternative.

Slowing Global Growth Helps Bonds - But is PGP the Best Bet?

It should not be a surprise to anyone that inflation expectations have been creating some volatility in the market. While the story was mostly negative since the start of the year, the positive news (as far as bond prices are concerned) is that economic growth has been subsiding. While this could be viewed as a net negative for the market as a whole, it should help bond prices short-term. The slowdown has raised some doubts over how damaging inflation will be, indicating market fears the last few months may have been overblown. This chart illustrates the Citigroup Economic Data Change indexes, which measure the strength of economic releases relative to 1-year averages:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the synchronized global economic growth we had been witnessing over the past couple of years is reversing. Growth, while slowing across the board, is down sharply in important economic areas like the Eurozone and Japan. While many areas are still experiencing growth, the growth is not getting out of control. This should help to calm inflation fears and provide support for bonds.

Therefore, my current outlook for bonds is mildly positive, which should be good news for PGP. The problem I have is I do not believe PGP is the best way to capitalize on this market development. As we face an increasingly complicated stock market and mixed interest rate outlook, I would advocate purchasing quality bond funds in lieu of highly leveraged, below-investment grade debt - which is the debt that makes up the bulk of PGP. The fund has total effective leverage of almost 27%, and only contains a small portion of investment grade credit. Couple this portfolio with a share price trading at a large premium, and I don't see a scenario where this fund moves markedly higher in the near-term.

Remain Critical of UNII Figures

As PGP shareholders are well aware, the fund has a history of distribution cuts, which are typically painful. In fact, PGP's most recent cut was back in January of this year, which helps explain some of the short-term pressure. Because of this history, I am extremely critical of PGP's UNII figures, as they give some insight in to how well the fund is doing at earning enough income to cover its distribution. While it is always important to review these figures, they can often swing wildly from month to month, so it is just one factor out of many to contemplate when considering an investment. However, as I mentioned, because PGP has cut its distribution twice in the past year and half, I put a greater emphasis on these figures with respect to this investment than I may do with other CEFs.

So how do PGP's UNII figures look? To put it bluntly, not great. PGP currently has negative UNII of $.07/share, which shows no improvement since my last review in January, and indicates the fund has paid out more in distributions than it has earned in income. This is not a healthy sign. Furthermore, while its distribution coverage ratio has improved for the fiscal year from 90% to over 93% since January, even this story is not all positive. The fund's six month and three month rolling distribution coverage ratios are 92.5% and 88%, respectively, indicating a negative trend. Before investing in a fund with a track record of cutting its distribution, you want to ensure its current distribution is sustainable, otherwise, another cut could easily occur. PGP's UNII figures do not give me a lot of comfort in this regard, and present another reason to avoid the fund.

Bottom-line

PGP is down only slightly since my last review, but nothing about the fund indicates a turnaround is very likely. While the yield is certainly tempting, especially considering global growth has cooled, a high yield is only as good as its sustainability, and PGP has more work to do before I'm convinced it is sustainable. With the market officially in correction territory, I am strongly advocating putting more cash to work, but want to see investors focus on quality funds to protect against the downside. With a premium that is still too high, weak income figures, and a flat NAV year over year, it is easy to conclude better funds than PGP exist, and I would continue to caution investors away from initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.