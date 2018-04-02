Rent To The Rich: AvalonBay Communities

Although REITs tend to be negatively affected by a rising Fed rate, AvalonBay Communities has carved out a lucrative niche.

As of 12/2017, AVB owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

AvalonBay Communities is an apartment REIT that focuses on geographical areas of high wage sectors of the economy.

Investment Thesis

For dividend thirsty investors with a long-term time horizon, AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is worth a serious look.

Shareholders of the stock have experienced 5.4% annualized dividend growth since its IPO in 11/1993, and 13.4% annualized total return over the same period; numbers that significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Below I discuss unique characteristics of (AVB) such as the specific geographic strategy and demographic niche that makes this REIT potentially more defensive than other comparable options, and why the stock should be on your watchlist.

The Company

AvalonBay Communities is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Source

Pictured above is the most recent compiling of AvalonBay's real estate assets which display almost 74,000 current homes and roughly another 10,000 in either a development or redevelopment stage.

As of 04/2018 the company commands $22.712 billion in market capitalization which makes it one of the top ten largest publicly traded REITs today. The distribution also deserves a nod as AvalonBay currently boasts a 3.67% annual dividend yield or $5.88/share.

Geographic Strategy and Tenant Demographic Niche

While REITs can generally own real estate in every geographic region (and some do), AvalonBay specifically focuses on leading metropolitan areas in regions that are characterized by growing employment in high wage sectors of the economy.

As an investor, I like this strategy as I instantly think of the over 4700 homes the REIT owns in the technology mecca known as the Silicon Valley area near San Jose, CA.

Pictured above: Adobe Systems (ADBE), one of the top employers in San Jose, CA

In addition, AvalonBay also owns over 8400 homes in the internet/server capital of the world, Northern Virginia.

Pictured above: Herndon, Va - massive employer Northrop Grumman (NOC) who recently acquired Orbital ATK.

I recently traveled to Loudoun County, VA which happens to be the richest county in the U.S. when ranked by median income for the 2015 Census. Interestingly enough, up to 70% of the world’s internet traffic flows through Loudoun’s data centers each day. AvalonBay choosing rich geographical areas for its rental assets is a defensive move, and the above mentioned examples are the "proof in the pudding."

Even in the company's Corporate Overview it mentions it focuses in areas of "low housing affordability" which in plain crass terms means: affluent areas.

At this point you might be asking yourself, "If these areas are so affluent, aren't most of these people buying homes rather than renting apartments?"

Well, no. In fact, heck no!

According to a recent study by Los Angeles-based real estate startup Open Listings, software engineers at Bay Area tech companies including Apple, Google and Facebook would have to hand over more than 28% of their monthly income — a percentage frowned upon by financial planners — to pay for a home within a 20-minute commuting distance from their office.

For example, the average software engineer at Apple earns around $188,000 per year, and would have to spend 33% of his or her salary to afford a median-priced home in Cupertino, the study said.

Why Is This Significant? And How Do AvalonBay Shareholders Stand To Potentially Benefit?

Well, those whose mortgage obligations exceed the recommended 28% of their income may have a difficult time landing a home loan. If they do receive a loan, it might not be for the entire amount of the price, which would force them to cough up more for a down payment. And for those already paying high rent prices, saving up a standard 20% down payment is hard enough — not to mention a payment of 30 or 40% of their monthly income.

The understanding is that with the barrier of home-ownership set quite high, these wealthy individuals are incentivized more than ever to rent rather than buy.

“Home prices have become so high so quickly in the Bay Area that renting has become a better option,” said Daren Blomquist, senior vice president of Irvine-based Attom Data Solutions.

Interestingly, a recent publishing by The Guardian further supports this trend, "Michelle, a 28-year-old tech worker who earns a six-figure salary at a data science startup said her only chance of buying a home would be if she combined income with a partner."

Not to sound crass, but myself and fellow AvalonBay shareholders are pleased to own six centrally located communities in this area, not to mention many others close by. See screenshot below:

AvalonBay Communities and the rising Fed rate

Okay so the geographic strategy makes sense, and the target market of the tenant makes sense- but, doesn't the current rising rate environment place downward pressure on investments such as REITs?

In short, yes.

Although, there are several ways to look at the scenario.

Pictured above: Jerome Powell, current Chair of the Federal Reserve

While rising rates indeed put pressure on share price and make borrowing to build new apartment communities more expensive, it also pulls renters who are on the fence about purchasing a home back into renting. Each Fed rate hike provides more incentive for people to keep renting as opposed to paying a higher interest rate with a mortgage.

AvalonBay Communities Financial Data

Although the company missed on Q4 2017 earnings estimates, AvalonBay was able to accomplish many positives for the year overall.

For the year ended December 31, 2017 total revenue increased by $113,373,000, to $2,158,628,000 (5.5%). Statements in the Q4 2017 Operating Results attribute this increase to growth in revenue from stabilized operating communities and development communities.

Digging a little deeper, I found that the growth in revenue mostly came from a 2.4% increase in overall average rental rates, in addition to a slight up-tick of revenue from completed projects beginning to open for occupancy.

And speaking of completed developments, for the full year of 2017 the company had total capital outlay of approximately $1,897,000,000 which completed 14 communities containing an aggregate of 5,189 apartment homes and 71,000 square feet of retail space.

AvalonBay also knocked 10 bips off of its overall debt servicing costs by issuing new debt in order to pay-off existing notes (a common strategy) decreasing the weighted average effective interest rate on outstanding debt to 3.6% from 3.7%.

Now that the company has lowered its cost of debt service, let's take a look at its debt-to-equity ratio.

The debt-to-equity ratio is one of my favorite formulas to run as the amount of leverage a company has (especially a REIT) is quite important to know. Whatever the reason for debt usage, the outcome can be catastrophic if corporate cash flows are not sufficient to make ongoing debt payments. When a company has a high debt-to-equity ratio, it has imposed on itself a large block of fixed cost in the form of interest expense, which consequently increases its breakeven point. In the case of AvalonBay, its low amount of leverage is pretty reasonable. To put it into plain numbers, AvalonBay has .77 cents worth of liabilities for every dollar of stockholder equity.

In my opinion the most exciting news is the pay raise we as shareholders received in Q1 2018. AvalonBay's Board of Directors declared a Q1 2018 dividend of $1.47/share on the company’s common stock which equates to a 3.5% increase over AvalonBay's prior quarterly dividend of $1.42/share.

AVB data by YCharts

Conclusion

The major factor AvalonBay Communities uses to separate itself from its apartment-leasing competition is its clientele- Affluent individuals living in areas of low housing affordability and high paying job growth.

In addition, renters with a higher annual income are able to weather rough waters in the economy much easier than renters with less financial flexibility. This means potentially fewer financial issues with renters and a more consistent occupancy rate.

The company's current share price is trading near where it was in December of 2016 before its sharp bull run of Q1/Q2 2017. This means investors are able to buy into the stock while its on sale, as I believe this particular REIT will still perform fairly well in a rising rate environment relative to its competitors.

With a yield of 3.67%, and strong historical out-performance of the S&P 500, AvalonBay Communities is a good income stock you should have your eyes on.

AvalonBay Communities Homepage

