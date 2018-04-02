New York & Company Is Worth $4 Per Share

I discuss in greater detail why shares could and should trade up to $4 per share.

Elevator Pitch - Buy (New York & Company Inc. (NWY))

This women's apparel company is compelling and under the radar screen. Last night, March 22nd, the company reported +3% comps and full year EBITDA of $30 million (a $21 million improvement over last year). The company had $91 million in cash and will pay off its remaining $11 million term loan, soon, making it debt free. Strong e-commerce sales (31% of sales), profits from its private label credit card, its celebrity partnership with Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union (they have clothing collections), and its very flexible real estate lease strategy make this a compelling buy. Moreover, they guided first half FY 2018 EBITDA at $15-17 million (up from $12.8 million that time last year)

Exhibit A: (FY 2017 EBITDA)

I am pleased that we delivered positive results for the full year, including a 1% top line comp, non-GAAP op income of $7.7 million, improving over the prior year by $17 million, the company's highest gross profit margin in a decade, 30 million in EBITDA, improving 21 million over the prior year and a very strong balance sheet with 91 million in cash on hand at year end with no borrowings under our credit facility, representing $1.41 per share.

Exhibit B: E-commerce is 31% of sales

Our e-commerce business now represents over 31% of sales and continues to grow at double digit. Our stores delivered positive comp traffic in both the retail and outlet channels. This was the first time in our company's history that each of our three channels delivered positive traffic and well ahead of industry benchmarks. We attribute our strong performance to the successful implementation of our strategy to evolve to a lifestyle brand platform with a dominant digital channel, delivering improved profitability.

Exhibit C: Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union

part one

Together, our Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union collections grew at double digit pace. The positive halo celebrity has also elevated performance in our sub-brands, specifically 7th Avenue with Gabrielle Union as the Ambassador for our largest sub-brand.

part two

During 2017, we expanded our Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union partnerships at a double digit rate and combined, these now represent close to 10% of our volume. Importantly, as we replicate the success of our Eva Mendes partnership with Gabrielle Union, we are confident that this will continue to serve as a critical brand platform and driving our performance.

part three

Yeah. I think there's a couple of things. So obviously, I want to first start with celebrity just because celebrity I think has been probably the biggest game changer for our company. With Eva Mendes business almost in our fifth year, Gabrielle Union being the face of 7000 of our own collection, that's made us a unique place to shop and when we do customer insights and focus, we continue to see people respond to our celebrity collaborations. But getting into the competitive space and where we are, so I think a couple of things.

part four

One, celebrity. Our celebrity halo continues to be stronger. As I said, for the year, I think it was over 2.8 billion impressions that we received. It was up about 60% over the prior year. So it's huge and when we -- consumer insight with our customers, talking about Gabrielle Union, talking about Eva Mendes, that really brings interest and traffic to our brands.

Exhibit D: Private Label Credit Card

part one

Gross margin was also a positive story, expanding 210 basis points fueled by royalties from our new private label credit card agreements, lower rents expenses and product and sourcing efficiencies.

part two

We continue to add more customers to our private label credit card program. In the fourth quarter, the penetration of PLCC sales increased to 42%, up 120 basis points versus last year. Overall, private label credit card sales increased by 2.5% in Q4. At year end, the penetration of private label credit card rose to 43%, up 3.5% over last year. Private label credit card tender share also rose in all three channels. Our PLCC application growth was also up for the year in all three channels. This was in large part due to the outstanding performance by our store associates, their commitment to grow our private label credit card loyalty file has been very impressive. We know the importance of continuing to build loyalty in our customer base and as such remain focused on these efforts in 2018.

part three

Our goal for 2018 is to increase penetration to the mid-40s through the growth of new private label credit card loyal customers and through targeted emails. We continue to set our sights on achieving 50% penetration of private label credit card sales over time. As I have noted previously, our New York & Company credit loyalty customers shop more frequently and spend two to three times more annually versus a non-loyalty customer. We saw PLCC loyalty as a key element of our financial success in 2017 and look forward to continuing this effort in 2018.

Exhibit E: Real Estate Savvy

70% of leases expire before FY 2019!

Our fourth strategic priority focuses on real estate. We're reducing our exposure to challenge real estate through our ongoing store rationalization initiative. We closed 27 locations during the quarter and have closed over 150 locations in the last five years. We have one of the most nimble, flexible portfolios in the specialty sector with nearly 70% of the fleet leases expiring before fiscal year 2019. And an environment where most retailers are shutting locations, we have been -- we have taken advantage of opening in select premier centers where we can introduce and expand the brand to new markets and particularly to new customers.

Due to massive retail bankruptcies and downsizing, NWY arranged rent concessions to open in some of the country's best malls!

Turning now to real estate. As it relates to the new store openings, we opened 10 new stores in high performing locations in 2017, taking over stores occupied by peers that are liquidated, giving us move-in ready locations with strong rent structures. These ten locations included some of the best malls in the country, Tysons Corner, Sawgrass, Pentagon City, Miami International, Dadeland, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, Valley Fair, Garden State Plaza, Sherman Oaks and our most recent opening, Manhattan Mall here in New York City. In 2018, we see opportunity to continue our takeover stores in premier centers. We plan to open an additional five to ten new premier locations throughout the year. As you recall, these takeover stores produce strong sales right out of the gate, making this effort a win-win for us and our landlord partners.

Closing more underperforming stores (35 to 40 stores) in FY 2018

At year end, we operate at 432 stores, including 119 outlet stores with 2.2 million selling square feet in operation. In 2018, we will continue to optimize our real estate fleet with a focus on ensuring we have flexible lease terms and benefit from rent concessions. In 2018, we are planning to close approximately 35 to 40 stores. At the same time, as I mentioned, we will selectively open 5 to 10 new premier takeover locations. We continue to have a very flexible store portfolio with over 65% to 70% of our store fleet on two year leases or less. Overall, our real estate strategies have been a big part of our project excellence savings. We believe we are well positioned in NYCO outlets, conversion and take over stores to continue to win in 2018 and beyond.

Valuation

NWY has 64 million shares outstanding. So, $2.78 per share x 64 million equals $178 million. The company has $91 million of cash and $11 million of term debt. So, we are looking at an enterprise value of $98 million.

So, if we use $30 million of EBITDA, for our baseline, then NWY is trading at 3.27X EV/EBITDA. If we are more conservative and say the truer EV is closer to $120 million because they need some of that cash for working capital reasons, then the EV/EBITDA is 4X. Realistically, given the momentum, improved outlook, strategy, and forward progress, this stock should be trading at closer to a 6X EV/EBITDA valuation. So, net of cash, I'm arguing that NWY shares are worth $4, and they closed yesterday at $2.78.

Therefore, I am a buyer under $3, and I recommend readers buy shares at $3 or better.

Short Interest

Per the WSJ, there were 2.15 million shares of NWY sold short, as of February 28, 2018. This is 3.3% of its share count.

The stock's 90-day average daily volume is 113,000 shares, so note that the liquidity isn't very good. So, for gunslingers and swashbucklers, don't go out and buy 20K shares at the open :)

Source: Fidelity

Over the past year, NWY has only traded more than 300K shares on ten trading days.

Source: Yahoo Finance (sorted via an excel filter)

Takeaway

Unequivocally, New York & Company is at a positive inflection point. The company has successfully weathered a brutal landscape of declining mall traffic and overcapacity in the women's apparel space. Given the qualitative attributes that I articulated in the elevator pitch, unless an investor/speculator gets into the weeds, they may have simply written off NWY as another women's apparel-based mall retailer destined for bankruptcy.

NWY is a buy at $3 or better, and my price target is $4.

P.S. (Fast Forward to today, April 2, 2018)

We originally put a buy order in at $3. However, shares never came close. We up the order to $3.25, but March 23, 2018, low was in the $3.30s. I have been looking for a pullback to $3.25, but it never arrived. Therefore, I figured I might as well share my review of NWY with free site readers, as I current correctly read the tea leaves (in real time), but the market did too.

