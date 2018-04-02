The Economist Cover Is One Of The Greatest Contrarian Indicators, Did It Mark The Top Of The FANG Complex?

Investor enthusiasm for the tech giants remained at all-time highs going into February, but investors aren't asking the most fundamental questions.

There was a write-up from 13D Research on July 20, 2017 that really motivated our thinking about the coming trend shift in investing. The title was dubbed, “It’s never been a better time to be a contrarian.” The write-up goes on to mention how the Economist’s cover is best used as contrarian indicators rather than predictive indicators.

This then begs the question, is the Economist calling the top in tech stocks or namely, Facebook, Google and Amazon?

In our casual observation of the Economist and its predictive ability of the future, we can’t help but find that the cover story usually marks the bottom, or the top of the story covered.

Take for example this excellent cover story of Brazil in January 2016. Coincidentally, this marked the exact bottom of the Brazilian equity market. See chart below:

Now take for example this cover story at the end of 2016, which coincided with one of the largest declines in the USD in a decade:

We are humble students of the market, so it’s interesting to see how effective the Economist can call tops and bottoms in markets. Is it because the Economist is the perfect illustration of “consensus thinking”?

And then there is our all-time favorite Economist cover:

Nearly 15-years later, the “Oil Age” appears to be just fine as global oil demand is on pace to reach 100 million b/d+.

The Economist cover story is a reflection of the sentiment amongst investors today. The reach has now widened to bystanders and casual observers of markets and industries. Amazon (AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX) are disrupters of industries. They have now created a new “normal” for the business world, and every industry should fear their presence as the consensus thinking goes.

Over the weekend, we read that even the legendary investor, Seth Klarman, is urging his investment team to start putting “the Amazon risk” as a risk analysis to ensure the companies that Baupost invests in won’t be disrupted. Is this the peak of the “disruptor mania”?

Markets always move in cycles whether it’s value outperforming growth, or growth outperforming value. There comes an inevitable inflection point that throws everything that we thought would continue into utter chaos. What is this inflection point? What is this trigger that throws everything into chaos?

Since 2009, the market has been in a deflationary trend. We can observe this through various commodities, currencies, and most importantly, interest rates.

Last week, we had the world’s most important chart flash the inflection year signal that we have been waiting for: the multi-decade breakout of the US 10-year yield index:

As Pain Capital wrote on Friday in his wonderful piece, “At Some Point, It Will Matter But Apparently Not Today,” the break in this multi-decade downtrend should have sounded alarm bells across Wall St, but technology stocks made a new all-time high followed by the S&P 500.

Is the market just complacent and comfortable with the status quo?

In our Nov. 25 WCTW, we said one of our greatest curse is that we look too far ahead. The market is often more emotionally driven than fundamentally driven. As a result, when we see the obvious signals developing like this multi-decade breakout in 10-year yield, the market does not perceive it the same.

What does all of this mean then for the equity markets?

Higher interest rates foreshadow outperformance in value stocks over growth stocks.

That’s normally the case because higher interest rates reflect the key ingredient that has been missing from the market over the last 10-years: inflation.

Higher interest rates also coincide with synchronized GDP growth in the globe, and we have that for the first-time since the global financial crisis. See Doubleline’s chart below:

Lastly, one of the most important reasons why we think the breakout in interest rates is so important goes back to a point the legendary Warren Buffett made –“interest rates are gravity.”

How is this relevant to all of this?

We highly advise you to read this Buffett transcript, and we will highlight the section he talks about the 10-year US treasury yield:

“Interest rates are gravity. If we knew interest rates were going to be zero from now until judgment day, you could pay a lot of money for any other asset. You would not want to put your money out at zero. I would have thought back in 19 -- I mean, 2009 that rates would not be this low eight years later. It's been a powerful factor, and the longer it persists, the more people start thinking in terms of something close to the rates they've seen for a long time. The one thing I'm sure of is that over time stocks from this level will beat bonds from this level. If I can be short the 30-year bond at 3 percent or something and long the S&P 500 and just have it put away for 30 years, stocks are going to far outperform bonds. The question is which variable is going to change. Everybody expects interest rates to change. But they've been expecting that for quite a while.”

This is one of the most important concepts in investing. Interest rates dictate investor appetite for risky assets and investors’ willingness to pay up for assets. Because interest rates have been in a bear market since the early 1980s, the presumption that rates will stay “lower for longer” has entered into everyone’s lexicon. In addition, this is also why technology stock valuations are no longer based on discounted cash flow, but “perceived moat” or future market share.

How much of the US retail sector does Amazon have to achieve to justify its current market valuation of ~$623 billion? Or how about Facebook and Google’s valuation of ~$527 billion and ~$795 billion, respectively? How much global ad market share do these two have to achieve to justify its market cap?

These are some fundamental questions investors are not asking today. When we see the sell-side and consensus make obvious statements like, “Amazon will disrupt this industry” or “Facebook and Google will change the internet”, we remind ourselves that only in a euphoric market, are investors asking questions of “the potential” versus what’s going on.

We have long argued that it’s complacency that has the market fooled, not the lack of intellect. The sky-high valuations of the tech giants coinciding with the release of this Economist cover is a clear illustration of complacency. Obvious questions that everyone should ask are not being asked, and the future is assumed to be a replay of the last 10-years. But what if none of that is true?

Let’s revisit the FANG complex later on. Will the Economist’s uncanny ability at timing the bottom and tops help topple the massive outperformance of the FANG complex? We will just have to wait to find out.

