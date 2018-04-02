MoviePass: An Unprofitable Company With A Profitable Stock

MoviePass uses an obviously unprofitable pricing model to pay for theater traffic. In return, MoviePass gets to share revenue up and down the movie supply chain.

by K C Ma and Matthew Sweeney

Today, you pay $6.95 a month to get a MoviePass. The company, Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) who owns 82% of MoviePass, will pay the theaters for you to watch 30 new release movies a month. How could you lose on this deal? It looks like your gain is MoviePass' loss. So, why would a subscription-based company's business model be to lose money every time a subscriber uses the subscription? You probably figure that they do not want the subscribers to go to see movies too often. Actually, this isn't the case. MoviePass wants users to go to as many movies as they can. Let's explain why.

Supply Chain Revenue-Sharing Model

First of all, by offering low prices, MoviePass increases theater traffic and "reconnects the cord" of a struggling movie industry. Since 2002, ticket prices have increased by 54% while ticket sales have fallen by 22%. Pair these numbers with the introduction of streaming and you can easily see the issue. This is where MoviePass comes in. In a way, MoviePass practically pays you to see a movie, so users will go to theaters. In fact, they count on people taking advantage of an opportunity and spending more when someone else is footing the bill. In recent press releases, MoviePass revealed that their users go to theaters twice as often and spend more than double on concessions.

As you can imagine, the entire movie industry supply chain benefits from this (Figure 1). At the top of this supply chain are the production studios, such as Sony, Disney, and Warner Bros., and then come the distributors like Lionsgate and Paramount. Following them are the movie theaters, which further account for ticket and concessions sales. Finally, the streaming services sit at the bottom of the chain. MoviePass has the potential to profit on every one of these companies.

Since February, MoviePass has been able to start doing this by signing their first contracts with 1,000 theaters and distributors. They bargained for discounts of up to $3 on tickets, portions of concessions revenue, and revenue on advertising and consumer turnout. Just last week, MoviePass announced that it had reached another deal with Landmark Theaters. Now, if subscribers use MoviePass at Landmark theaters, they can take advantage of e-ticketing, seat selection, and premium platform reservations. By getting us to go to movies, they increase revenue for each level in the supply chain. In the end, MoviePass shares revenue with everyone that earns more on the additional theater traffic that they create.

From here, MoviePass plans to use unprecedented subscriber growth to fuel their revenue growth. A year ago, they had just 20,000 subscribers. After lowering their prices in August to $10.95, they accrued an additional one million by October. In February, they had reached two million, and just in March, the monthly subscription was dropped to $6.95, plus a regular fee. Mitch Lowe stated that they expect to have 5 million by the end of the year. Not even Netflix could pull these numbers off. The user growth is unreal.

Explosive Subscriber Growth

With new, disruptive companies, we should focus on revenue and gross margin growth. As both of these increase, profit will eventually follow. In MoviePass' case, investors have been focusing on the unsustainability of their loss leader strategy. However, MoviePass never intended to earn heavily on subscriptions. Instead, their main revenue source lies in their ability to sign revenue-sharing deals with everybody in the movie industry.

Based on this premise, we prepare the pro forma revenue through 2019. Since there is little public data on MoviePass historical subscriber's growth, to estimate MoviePass subscriber growth, we rely on the historical subscriber growth of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Spotify (Pending:SPOT) in their first few years of operations. Both of these businesses were also loss leader companies in a consumer discretionary industry and followed similar subscriber growth trends. As MoviePass is attracting customers faster than both companies, we modeled MoviePass month-to-month subscribers' growth accordingly. For Q4 of 2017 and part of Q1 of 2018, we used the historical subscriber numbers that have been released (Figure 2).

Financial Analysis

The total subscription revenue is estimated by the average MoviePass price, at $7.95 (the actual cost at the time) and the historical number of subscribers. The revenue sharing portion is estimated first by identifying 1,053 theaters which they have revenue-sharing contracts with. The concession revenue is estimated to be $64 million which will grow at 20% a year. Finally, we also included the revenue from the new subscribers each month by the initial member payment of $19.99. The estimated revenue is further adjusted by a factor of 82%, which is Helios and Matheson's stake and added $1.5 million of HMNY's own revenue to complete the total revenue projections.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU)

Based on the calculations above, MoviePass will experience rapid revenue growth in the coming years. Since HMNY has started to focus solely on MoviePass, their revenue is basically becoming that of MoviePass. With forecast revenue of $22.06 million in 2017 and $538.02 million in 2018, we expect revenue to grow by 2,339%. This is in line with Street analysts' projection that revenue will grow anywhere from 1500% to 2400%.

Eventually, it all comes down to how many subscribers that MoviePass is able to acquire and how many deals that they are able to sign in the coming years. After this huge year, we expect MoviePass' revenue to increase by 126% from 2018 to 2019. On average, analysts predict that it will grow 134% in the same time period. Over time, we expect that MoviePass enjoys a long-term revenue growth rate of 20-25%. The initial spike in quarterly revenue growth is due to MoviePass' first revenue-sharing deals.

Even though MoviePass is projected to acquire millions of new subscribers in the upcoming months and recently reduced their price significantly, we still predict that their average revenue per user (ARPU) will also increase. The figure below shows this normalizing incline. The initial 22% increase in ARPU is due to their first revenue-sharing deals. After this, ARPU starts to increase more slowly as they continue to sign more revenue-sharing deals at slower rates. However, ARPU should continue to increase in the long run because of the contracts that they will be able to sign with distributors and production studios (Figure 3A).

Average Cost Per User

To calculate cost of goods sold, we assumed that each subscriber bought one ticket per month. We multiplied this by $8.97, the projected average ticket price in 2018. Once we had calculated this, we estimated the number of ticket discounts that MoviePass receives from their theater contracts and multiplied this number by $3, which is the average discount that MoviePass receives. Then, we estimated how much it costs to purchase a credit card and multiplied this by the number of new subscribers each month. Because MoviePass only has 19 total employees, we figured that labor costs were too insignificant to include. Finally, the cost number is also adjusted by 82% to determine the cost of goods sold for Helios and Matheson. As can be seen above, average cost per user decreases rapidly over the next couple of years (Figure 3B).

Facing a -148% margin in 2018, MoviePass initially suffers from extremely negative gross margins. However, as they are able to sign revenue-sharing and ticket discount contracts, the gross margins begin to narrow. According to my projection trend below, MoviePass will enjoy a positive gross margin in 2020. This extremely fast turnaround is due to their ability to profit on the entire supply chain using just one product (Figure 4A).

While the majority of the focus at this point is on cost of goods sold, we expect SG&A expenses to increase by about $5 million for HMNY with the addition of an 82% stake of MoviePass. We also expect R&D to increase slightly because MoviePass needs to improve its database, application, payment system, and customer service coordination. Furthermore, they will need to do more market research to determine, which locations will be the most profitable. We do not anticipate these expenses increasing too rapidly year over year and predict that they will remain fairly stable.

Finally, based on the above projections, MoviePass will be profitable in 2020. Because they are able to increase their profits while decreasing cost of goods sold, their gross margins are decreasing very rapidly. Furthermore, their other expenses are staying fairly stable. Thus, as can be seen in the pro forma, their profit margins are rapidly increasing at a rate that indicates a positive net income in 2020 (Figure 4B & Figure 5).

Valuation

As MoviePass is still mainly driven by the subscribers' growth, we use Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) which focuses on future revenue growth and gross margin. Using the input values drawn from the previous discussions, the base case is demonstrated as below:

Based on the pro forma estimates in Figure 5, S is the current sales per share of $2.10, M and M" are the current and expected gross margin at 10% and 16%, respectively. T is the sales/invested capital ratio around 5.28. The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue and improvement in profitability. The revenue growth rate, g, used in SFV, is the long-term stable growth rate, which can be different from the short-term quarter to quarter growth rate. The discount rate, k, or the required rate of return, is estimated through different versions of multi-factor models with a reasonable range of 13.0-19%. In the following table, the current fair values under various scenarios are presented. The most likely cases are in yellow. HMNY current fair value ranges from $6 to $16, with most likely case of $12.

An Unprofitable Company with A Profitable Stock

At this point, MoviePass might be seen as a company with a business model doomed to fail. How could a subscription-based model survive if the company loses money whenever a new subscriber signs up? However, MoviePass' subscription revenue is just a "loss leader" for company to pay for the renewed theater traffic. It will allow MoviePass to share the revenue up and down the entire movie supply chain.

MoviePass is expected to turn profitable by 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article has been revised as requested.

