Copper Reacts To Tariffs And Inventories

Copper has been in a bull market since the red metal traded at a low of $1.9355 in January 2016. Copper, along with many other industrial commodities found significant bottoms in late 2015 and early 2016 on an economic slowdown in China and lethargic global conditions. Many of the base metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange hit lows at that time, and other commodities like crude oil also found levels from where they recovered. NYMEX crude oil futures traded at a low of $26.05 per barrel on February 2016.

Copper’s ascent since the 2016 bottom has been an almost picture-perfect technical ascent as the nonferrous metal has not violated previous lows on its way to the most recent peak at $3.3320 per pound on the nearby COMEX futures contract. Copper continues to make higher lows, but in the first quarter of 2018, the red metal posted a decline of 8.33% for the three-month period.

Copper declined in Q1

The decline in the price of the red metal during the first quarter of 2018 looks like another period of consolidation for the base metal. Copper hit its high at the end of December when the nearby COMEX futures contract peaked at above the $3.30 per pound level for the first time since 2014.

As we moved into 2018 in January, technical support for copper stood at the early December low at $2.9205, and at the mid-September 2017 bottom at $2.8750 per pound.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, copper declined in the first quarter and hit a low of $2.9460 per pound on the continuous futures contract. On the nearby May futures contract, the red metal traded down to $2.9375 per pound on March 26.

Copper rebounded and was trading over $3 on April 2 as the May contract was around the $3.0375 level. Copper’s record of higher lows remains intact, and it appears to be consolidating below the late 2017 high.

Copper has lots of work to do- Three factors weigh on the red metal

Copper is a bellwether commodity when it comes to taking the temperature of global economic conditions. Doctor copper is currently reacting to factors that could spell trouble for many industrial commodities. Aside from its idiosyncratic characteristics, the industrial metal that is a staple when it comes to construction and infrastructure building is reflecting macro forces in the stock and bond markets over recent weeks.

Increased volatility in the equities market has been problematic for the price of the red metal. The ascent of the stock market occurred alongside copper’s rally that commenced in early 2016. Before the most recent increase in equity market price variance, the last time stocks suffered a significant correction was over the first six weeks of 2016 when selling in the Chinese domestic equities market spread around the world like a tsunami. The S&P 500 index corrected 11.5% lower over the first month and one-half in early 2016 before they exploded in a bull market run that came to an end in February 2018. Over the two-year period, the ascent of stock prices supported the rise in the price of copper. Now that equities appear to have hit a wall and a correction is underway, it is likely that the selling in the equities sector is weighing on the price of the red metal.

While the value of the dollar, which fell steadily throughout 2017, has been supportive of the price of copper, the increase in interest rates in the U.S. is another factor that has given copper a reason to pause and consolidation. Higher rates increase both the cost of carrying inventories as well as long positions, and the increasing rate of interest has weighed on the price of copper over the first three months of 2018.

Meanwhile, there are three reasons for copper’s correction in 2018 that are a function of the price behavior and fundamentals for the metal.

Reason one- A correction has not been unusual in copper

Even though the red metal has yet to violate the pattern of higher lows, there have been long periods of corrective price action in the copper market since January 2016.

Copper traded in a range from just under $2 to a high of $2.3145 from January through October 2016, a ten-month period. After rising to a high of $2.8230 in February 2017, COMEX copper futures traded from lows of $2.47 to the top end of its trading range at over $2.80 per pound until July 2017, a five-month period. The rally that took copper to the late December high at just over $3.32 per pound is now entering its fourth month of consolidation.

A new high followed by price consolidation at ever-increasing highs has been the typical pattern in the copper market for the past two years and three months. So long as the price can hold at the $2.8750 per pound level, that pattern will remain in place. The trading pattern in copper has not been unusual, but it has led to a multi-month period of price weakness in the industrial metal.

Reason two- Tariffs distort fundamentals

Copper is now facing an issue that it has not had to deal with since the rally began in early 2016. In Q1, the Trump administration slapped a 10% tariff on aluminum and a 25% tariff on steel. At the end of the quarter, the President announced $60 billion in protectionist measures on China.

Tariffs and subsidies are political tools that stand in the way of free market price action in copper and all raw material markets. Protectionism stands in the way of free trade which can distort supply and demand fundamentals. Therefore, it is probable that the U.S. policies of leveling the field when it comes to international trade is weighing on the prices of copper and other commodities.

I continue to believe that while China and other countries around the world will retaliate against the U.S. protectionist measures, trade agreements will eventually ease the tension before an all-out trade war breaks out. On the campaign trail, the President advocated for “better deals” for the U.S. when it comes to international trade. It appears that the administration is hard at work attempting to renegotiate existing trade agreements from a multilateral to a bilateral basis.

If copper is stalling and the recent corrective price action is a response to the tariffs and trade issue, new deals that eliminate the protectionist tools over coming weeks and months could launch a relief rally that would take the red metal to another new high. The current level of technical resistance in the COMEX copper futures market stands at $3.4445, the late 2013 peak in the red metal.

Reason three- Inventories weigh on the industrial metal

The level of inventories can have a significant impact on the price of copper. The London Metals Exchange is the world’s most liquid platform for trading copper. The exchange offers a 90-day forward product that attracts producers and consumers who can hedge or lock-in prices for each business day of the year. The COMEX market and other futures exchanges do not offer as much flexibility for the industrial users of hedging products.

In late March, the amount of copper in LME warehouses exploded to the upside.

Source: Kitco/RMB Futures/LME

As the chart highlights, copper in LME warehouses around the world moved from 317,750 ton on March 26 to a high of 388,175 tons on March 29.

Source: Kitco/RMB Futures/LME

As the 5-year chart of LME stockpiles shows, the inventory level moved to the highest level since 2014 which likely weighed on the price of the red metal over recent weeks.

At the end of Q1, total copper stocks on the LME stood at the 383,075-ton level which is close to the recent high.

Technical support for COMEX copper futures is at the $2.8750 level with resistance at $3.3220. The midpoint of the trading range since last September is at the $3.0985 per pound level, and copper was trading below that level on April 2, the first day of trading in Q2 2018.

Source: Barchart

Southern Peru Copper (NYSE:SCCO) is the world’s fifth largest copper producing company, and the price of its stock tends to move with the price of the red metal. SCCO is almost a pure play on copper. Codelco, the world’s leading producer, is a state-owned company in Chile. Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is the second leading producer, but the stock of the company reflects the other commodities they produce. Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) and BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) are both diversified commodities producing companies. Therefore, SCCO could be the best proxy for the red metal when it comes to price action in the copper market. The price to earnings multiple for SCCO is high at 57.62 times earnings, but the company pays a 2.21% dividend.

Copper is entering its fourth month of price consolidation as we head into the second quarter of 2018. The red metal has not violated its technical support. If trade tensions ease, we could see a challenge of the late December peak and a new high for the copper market which would be a continuation of the price pattern that took hold of the industrial commodities sector more than two years ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.