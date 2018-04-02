When we look around the world, the US Treasury continues to provide enormous value in a world of overvaluation.

But this is no news to my readers, because I have been making this argument for some time.

“The initial conditions or the starting point conditions, mean to me that a small degree of monetary restraint has a very quick and strong impact on economic activity.” – Lacy H. Hunt, Ph.D., Hoisington Investment Management

Wall Street Joins The Bullish Call For The Long Term Treasury

Those who read my work regularly know that I have been singing the praises of the much maligned long term zero coupon U.S. Treasury bond for some time. Recently, many on Wall Street have been adding their own bullish thesis for the long bond, in what has been a shift from the seemingly universal hatred of the asset. Morgan Stanley recently wrote:

In a recent Morgan Stanley Research report, Hornbach and his colleagues note that the consensus view on 10-year Treasuries often misses the mark, whether in timing, direction or magnitude. Even after yields stabilize, Hornbach adds, the consensus forecast continues to shift higher in what is likely a reflection of negative sentiment and recency bias following a large sell-off. Morgan Stanley’s fixed income strategists believe that the yield curve will flatten as the two-year yield moves higher and the 10-year yield retraces its recent gains; their base case calls for 10-year Treasury yields to end the year much lower than the consensus suggests."

Now an additional bullish voice on Treasury bonds is coming from Citi's European Rates team, who has stated "The 30Y Treasury Is The Cheapest Asset Class On The Planet".

We took down our 30yr Treasury yield forecast for end-2018 to 2.85% because the Fed is into restrictive territory. Long end yields typically peak before the Fed. The consensus that we are set to break multi-decade bull channels does not work because higher rates crash risk assets and then the economy. With $ slope pointing to recession risks we like getting paid a coupon for an asset that should return 30%+, when the Fed initiates yield curve control on 10yr at say 1.25%."

Source

The historical record, and the current market dynamics, continue to bode well for the long term Treasury bond.

Source

The Case For Lower Long Term Treasury Yields

Global Comparative High Yields

When investors from around the world look at where to put their money, to achieve a stable rate of return, and safety of principal, the U.S. Treasury bond remains the investment of choice. Current yields on European sovereign debt sport ultra low or even negative yields, in some cases all the way out on the curve. Therefore, investors tend to think about where they will be most safe, which has always been, and will continue to be, the U.S. Treasury market. The U.S. Treasury market is transparent, liquid, and pays a dependable rate of return when held to maturity. Currently the 2 year Treasury is paying 2.09%, while the 10 year is paying 2.74%, and the 30 year is paying 2.97%. I believe that the long term bond has quite a bit of room to move lower as liquidity comes into the market and creates yield compression as we move through this flattening cycle. I expect the 10 year to get to sub 1% yields, and the 30 year to fall to sub 2% yields before the end of the cycle.

Economic Data Continues To Weaken

Source

The Atlanta Federal Reserves' GDP NOW forecast has moved from a high above 5% to a low below 2%, and currently sits at around 2.8%. I believe we are going to see a continued slide in GDP as velocity continues its long move lower and the Fed continues to reduce the money supply.

The Federal Reserves mandate is full employment within a context of price stability. The employment situation in the U.S. continues to improve. While the U-3 unemployment rate remains at an ultra low level, it does not tell the whole story. The Labor force participation rate remains at a lower level than before the financial crisis. Many make the argument that this is the result of baby boomers retiring, and leaving the workforce for good. But a deeper look into the data shows that the lack of participation rate is in the prime age section of the population. This is particularly troubling when we segment the male working age population, which are increasingly unemployed, providing questions about the long term effects of this dynamic.

Source

Quite to the contrary of assumptions that have leaked into the main stream, the growth in the participation rate is among older workers who are increasingly choosing, or needing, to work longer. Since 2000, the number of workers who are 65 or older, has exploded higher by 53.6%, while younger workers are increasingly leaving the workforce for a number of reasons. Every demographic from 16-54 has shown a decrease since 2000, which gets worse and worse as you get to younger demographic data.

Source

If we used the participation rate from before the crisis, then the unemployment rate would be much higher. We see this, at least partially, reflected in the u-6 unemployment rate which hit a low of 7.9% in October of 2017, and has continued to move higher, now sitting at 8.2%.

The other half of the Fed mandate continues to be hitting a target of 2% on inflation. The Fed's preferred gauge, the PCE, sits well anchored at around 1.5%. Recent readings show a slight uptick to 1.6%, but I expect the trend of lower inflation to remain intact as velocity continues to slow.

Source

Consumer debt burdens continue to create a meaningful drag on economic activity, and corporations and governments continue to be overburdened by debt as well. The aggregate debt burdens in the U.S. are at 372% of GDP, not including off balance sheet liabilities, and will continue to place a meaningful drag on economic growth going forward.

Source: Hoisington Investment Management

Conclusion

I continue to believe that investors are taking an increasingly skewed risk/ reward proposition with overpriced equities, while ignoring what Citi has called "the cheapest asset on the planet"; the 30 year U.S. Treasury bond. I believe rates will move meaningfully lower, and the next bull market, is likely to be in the Treasury market, which continues to offer investors significant value.

