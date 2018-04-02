General Electric Debate: Who Was Best For GE Stock, Mr. Welch Or Mr. Immelt?

Under this argument, timing is everything and this needs to be taken into consideration in judging GE's new CEO, John Flannery.

An interesting argument is made that GE's stock performance was more closely tied to what was happening to the general stock market than to the company performance under these leaders.

The debate is really just getting started about the roles played by Jack Welch and Jeff Immelt in GE's company performance and GE's stock performance over the past 40 years.

The debate about what Jack Welch and Jeff Immelt did to General Electric (NYSE:GE) was bound to pick up. And so it has, as noted business pundit Joe Nocera writes in Bloomberg View “Don't Blame jeff Immelt for GE's Stock Woes.”

Mr. Nocera’s interesting conclusion: what supporters of Jack Welch “won’t acknowledge is that their man Jack had the wind at his back. And Immelt didn’t.” The story is in the stock price.

Mr. Nocera’s point: if you really look at the performance of GE stock under Jack Welch you observe that for the first thirteen years Mr. Welch was in charge, GE stock price went from $1.30 to $7.80 in nice, steady year-over-year increases.

But, in 1995 the stock really took off “right around the time Netscape went public, triggering a raging bull market that lasted for the next five years. And, do you see where it peaks? August of 2000, just months after the Internet bubble burst.”

Mr. Welch, according to Mr. Nocera, was one of a number of “superstar CEOs who knew how to stoke earnings….”

“For most of Welch’s tenure, GE’s stock had a price-to-earnings ratio in the low teens. But in 2000, it reached 59. The number was unsustainable no matter who sat in the chief executive’s chair.”

And, the GE stock price did decline. It was a little over $40 when Jeff Immelt became CEO, on September 7, 2001.

Then 9/11 took place and the stock market fell. In January 2003, the stock price hit $23 per share.

The stock price got back up to a little more than $41 in September 2007 and then the financial crisis began, followed by the Great Recession.

At the end of February 2009, GE stock was at $8.50.

Then the economic recovery began, supported by three rounds of quantitative easing on the part of the Federal Reserve system as the central bank acted so as to create a “wealth effect” through rising stock market prices.

By the end of 2016, GE’s stock price has risen with the stock market in general and reached $31.60.

Unfortunately for Mr. Immelt, his tenure at General Electric was reaching an end.

Note, I have included next to nothing about what Mr. Welch or Mr. Immelt actually did. Mr. Nocera adds a little more detail to the story in his article, but it seems as if general market movements can support the main thrust of his story.

In checking several sources, the Beta for General Electric stock averages a little more than 1.00. So, this statistic seems to indicate that General Electric stock moves in parallel with the general market.

So, the relative performances of GE stock under the leadership of Mr. Welch and Mr. Immelt seem to be highly related to good luck - or, bad luck - in terms of timing.

But, what about company performance? Didn’t that matter?

The main thrust of the General Electric story during both the time of Mr. Welch and Mr. Immelt was the role that finance played in the direction the company took.

Note that Mr. Welch took over General Electric in 1981. An economic recession took place in 1981-82. The period of the 1970s was the time that the financialization of the American industry really took off. The 1980s became the heyday of financial innovation.

Much of Mr. Welch’s early activity was centered on cost control - remember “Neutron Jack” and buying and selling companies. In the early 1990s he built GE Capital, a division that grew to the point that it contributed well over 50 percent of total GE profits.

One reason that GE Capital contributed so much to GE’s performance was that, as a non-bank financial institution, it could operate with “only the tiniest sliver of capital.”

And, this financialization “road with the markets.”

Furthermore, when financialization rides with the markets, the stocks of such companies ride with the stock market.

What does Mr. Nocera pay the most attention to in Mr. Immelt’s tenure? Stock buybacks - ”some $29 billion worth during his last three years.”

Maybe this is where the ultimate real story lies. The United States has become so financialized that most of the money the Federal Reserve pumps into the economy goes into the financial circuit and not into the industrial circuit.

For example, during the current economic recovery, during the past nine and one-half years, the velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock has fallen by half. That is, the turnover of this money stock measure in the industrial circuit of the economy is only one half of what it was ten years ago.

General Electric is just one example of how this financialization has permeated the country.

And, the General Electric example represents a warning that the economic policies and resultant economic environment that created the incentives for the growth of financialization have some “not-so-good” economic consequences.

That is, financialization creates an environment in which, as Charles “Chuck” Prince, former chairman and chief executive officer of Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C), “While the music plays, the dancers must keep on dancing.”

This was said to explain why Citigroup continued to do the risky things it did right before the financial crisis took place in 2007.

In one takes this viewpoint, one could say that Mr. Welch got caught up in the “upswing” of the economy, and Mr. Immelt got caught in the “downdraft.”

The General Electric case will be reviewed many times and many different interpretations will be given to how GE performed in the 1980 to 2017 period. This is just one way to look at the picture.

And, where does this leave John Flannery in his first year as the CEO of General Electric?

Mr. Nocera closes by saying “The stock is now around $13.50, down from $30 when (Mr. Flannery) took over.”

Even if the stock doubles during the next year, will he be considered to be an underperformer “because the stock is still lower than when Immelt left"? Maybe so.

