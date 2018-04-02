Edwards Lifesciences: Decelerating Fundamental Growth, Skyrocketing Stock Price

Edwards Lifesciences' fundamentals are lagging the stock price. The P/E multiple has expanded from 22x at the start of 2014 to the current 30x.

The expansion of Edwards Lifesciences' (NYSE:EW) P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples looks excessive given the company's decelerating revenue growth and Citibank's unsupportive TAVR market growth forecasts. In my opinion, the stock is a good candidate for a short position as market participants should soon start to question the contradiction between increasing multiples and the slowdown in revenue growth.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. The company stock has demonstrated an outstanding performance so far. Since the beginning of 2018, Edwards Lifesciences share price increased from $113 to $138, or 22%. If you had bought the stock in the beginning of 2014 you would have increased your investment more than four times. While a soaring price does not mean much in itself, it may be a warning sign, given that investors tend to fix some profits after a rally causing temporary pullbacks.

Edwards Lifesciences stock price, $/share

Source: Bloomberg

Let's now take a look at the multiples Edwards Lifesciences is trading at. The graphs below show the company's two major multiples that investors are looking at: P/E next 12 months ratio and EV/EBITDA next 12 months ratio. If fundamentals grow faster than the market capitalization and enterprise value, these multiples contract.

However, this is not the case for Edwards. The P/E multiple has expanded from 22x at the start of 2014 to the current number of 30x, while the EV/EBITDA multiple has grown from 14x to 23x during the same period. It is clear that this trend cannot be sustainable in the long term.

Successful value investors, such as Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham, have always stressed the importance of buying undervalued companies and steering clear of expensive ones. Edwards' expanding multiples are starting to make the stock look pricey. Advocates of value investing regard a company with high multiples as a more risky investment in comparison with a cheap company that ensures investors with some margin of safety.

Edwards Lifesciences: P/E next 12M multiple

Source: Bloomberg

Edwards Lifesciences: EV/EBITDA next 12M multiple

Source: Bloomberg

In addition to the fact that fundamentals are lagging the price, the company's revenue growth shows signs of deceleration. Take, for instance, Transcatheter Heart Valve (TAVR) sales, which constituted 59% of the company's total sales in 2017. The midpoint of management guidance for 2018 would imply only 11% YoY growth in comparison with a 24% YoY increase in 2017 and an astonishing 38% YoY growth in 2016.

That drags the overall sales growth from 19% YoY in 2016 down to 8% YoY growth in 2018 based on midpoint management forecast. Revenue growth is likely to continue to slow, given the market saturation and growing competition. If this trend continues, investors and analysts will review the assumptions in their models and this may trigger a series of downgrades. Such unfavorable revenue dynamics add additional risks to Edwards' investment case.

Revenue growth by business segment YoY, %

Source: Company data

What are more worrisome are Citibank's recent forecasts for the TAVR market. According to Citi, worldwide TAVR market growth will decelerate to a meager 0.5% YoY in 2020. In addition, Citi expects Edwards Lifesciences' global market share will drop from 72.5% in 2013 to 48.3% in 2020. Slowing growth in conjunction with a weakening market position is definitely not a good combination for Edwards. This unfavorable mix of factors may push Edwards' shares into correction territory.

Citi: TAVR market model

Source: Citi Research

However, while the crowd may be blinded by the dazzling stock price performance, Edwards Lifesciences' management and directors are definitely not blinded and have been continually selling company stock. For example, according to the company's filings Michael A. Mussallem, Edwards Lifesciences' CEO, has sold shares with a total value of $49 mn during the last 12 months, while overall management and BoD members have sold $96 mn worth of shares during the same period. Clearly, there is a problem of information asymmetry.

Management have a clearer view of the company's prospects than the wider investor community. By selling stock, management is sending out a strong negative signal. Hence, I would regard this as an additional red flag.

Conclusion

Therefore, the following question arises: Why are investors ready to pay higher multiples for a company with decelerating growth, margins threatened by rising competition and a management team which prefers to cash in shareholdings rather than remain invested in the company's "bright" future?

Based upon the evidence above, I expect investors to start questioning the company's valuation and prospects. In turn, this may cause Edwards' share price to underperform going forward. For these reasons I am shorting Edwards Lifesciences.

Disclaimer: I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EW, ADSK, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.