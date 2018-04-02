Ingles Markets: Why You Shouldn't Buy This Stock

Even with a sagging stock price that still trades well off all-time highs, I won't be buying Ingles Markets' (IMKTA) stock for the following reasons:

Ingles Markets is fighting a few negative trends, which includes a declining store count and increasing labor costs. A heavy debt load in an increasing rate environment will negatively impact growth potential. Ingles Markets' small size is making it vulnerable to technological improvements being made at much larger chains. I expect up to 19% downside potential based on a single-stage discounted cash flow model.

Financial Snapshot

Ingles Markets performed well during 2017, which saw an uptick in sales despite having two less stores on a net basis. During 2017, comparable store sales increased 1.5% over fiscal 2016, excluding gasoline, and adjusted to reflect the same number of weeks in each fiscal year. The number of transactions and the average transaction size were both higher in fiscal year 2017 compared with the prior year. With that being said, I have a number of key concerns when looking at Ingles Markets' financials:

A large debt load has left the company vulnerable. This has decreased a little bit since 2014, but a negative net cash position of $877 million is not good and is actually more than the stock's market cap of $682 million. Profit margins have decreased over the last couple of years given increasing labor costs. Store count is on a negative trend, despite a sizable capital budget.

Data Source: Ingles Markets SEC Filings

Ingles Markets' fiscal year end is September

One thing I do really like about Ingles Markets is that it owns a substantial amount of real estate. Out of its 199 supermarket retail locations, the company owns 156 of them. Ingles Markets also owns 18 undeveloped sites and other acreage located adjacent to the shopping centers and supermarkets it already owns. The remaining 43 locations are leased from various unaffiliated parties. As of the most recent quarter, the company carried $1.3 billion in fixed assets on its balance sheet.

Dividend Analysis

Ingles Markets currently provides a 1.95% annual yield through its quarterly dividend. The most important factor I look at in analyzing dividend stocks is their payout ratio, which tells me if the dividend payment is sustainable and if there's room to grow. Ingles Markets dividend is in decent shape. You can disregard the negative payout ratio for the first quarter of 2018. The company spent a disproportionately large amount of its capital budget during its first quarter, which should level off through the remainder of the year. Over the last three fiscal years, Ingles Markets' payout ratio has averaged 40%, which is good. I just don't see much growth potential here because of the company's large debt balance. This also is apparent given a dividend increase hasn't happened since 2014.

Consolidation and A Widening Technology Gap

Like so many other industries, consolidation seems to be running its course in the supermarket business. Amazon's (AMZN) acquisition of Whole Foods, Kroger's (KR) acquisition of Harris Teeter, and Albertson's acquisition of Safeway are just a few examples over the last couple of years. These companies now have the economies of scale and capital to make technological investments to better service changing consumer preferences. Consumers can now order a number of common household goods via an app and then have it delivered to their home or easily picked up from the nearest store. Artificial intelligence is also being introduced. Amazon Go is a good example of the possibilities. According to this article:

Amazon Go stores produce a ton of valuable consumer data from IoT sensors and back-end tech. AI technology will be necessary for processing this data to make it useful. AI algorithms can crawl through data to pull out insights like how long it takes the average consumer to finish a carton of milk. The technology could even gather more obscure insights, like how consumer behavior changes according to weather."

In terms of Ingles Markets, I'm not really seeing any of this progression. In my opinion, they simply lack the scale or the capital to make these investments and I think that makes the company vulnerable in the future. Here's a good article on SA with further detail on this topic.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Based on the model below, I see significant downside potential in the stock. I've assumed only a long-term 2% growth rate, which I believe is reasonable. Given a stagnate store footprint and rising labor costs, it's going to be hard for Ingles Markets to show much growth, if any at all. Competitive threats are intense, and as I discussed above, I think the company is ripe for a decline given a widening technology and consumer preference gap to other retailers. The model below also assumes free cash flow of approximately $24 million, which is the average of the company's performance over the last six years.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - this figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used a beta of 1 since the model is quite sensitive to this figure.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

"Value of Equity" and "Shares Outstanding" presented in millions.

Value of Equity = CF1 / (r - g).

CF1 = 2018's free cash flow

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Conclusion

I won't be buying Ingles Markets' stock anytime soon. While I think the company has done a good job increasing revenue over the last couple of years despite a shrinking store count, I just see little upside potential for a small fish in a quickly consolidating and technologically shifting market. Ingles Markets' debt load is a big issue and that's inhibiting both its ability to expand into new markets and also to make technology investments and improve its consumer's experience. My opinion will remain the same until the stock price drops at least an additional 20% and I'd also like to see the dividend cut or eliminated to free up cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.