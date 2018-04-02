High-Income, Sustainable-Capital Portfolio: Reviewing A Rough Quarter

Regular readers will be familiar with my model income-investment portfolio I call the High-Income, Sustainable Capital Portfolio. I began this exercise at the end of 2015’s third quarter and have added quarterly updates since. With this entry I take the portfolio through the end of 2018’s first quarter.

I started this project primarily in response to reader’s critiques of the high-income investing strategies and opportunities I had been writing about. A recurring theme from many readers built on the cliché response of reaching for yield. “Yes,” I was told, “you can achieve high levels of income but gains are illusory as portfolio value will inevitably suffer.” So, I decided to run an experiment using a portfolio of fifteen high-yielding securities, mainly closed-end funds, in an effort to demonstrate how a portfolio that delivers 8% current income for withdrawal can sustain a stable or growing capital base.

The portfolio was allocated $100,000 to start at the beginning of 3Q2015, so it's now been running for two and a half years.

Objectives

The objectives of the portfolio are contained in its title: High Income and Sustainable Capital. It is designed to provide current income at 8% of the portfolio value while maintaining a stable principal value. As such, I’ve set a target of 8% to be withdrawn as current income. Any excess is reinvested.

I anticipate some modest income growth at a rate that would meet or exceed inflation. My view was that it would come organically from capital growth. With this in mind, I’ve made occasional trades within the portfolio. Typically, this involved selling a fund to take advantage of gains generated by discount-premium movements.

Another objective was to maintain a diversified portfolio with a mix of equity and fixed-income, and a mix of domestic and global investments.

Initially I put a priority on tax efficiency. Beginning in 2017 I removed that constraint. Not that I felt it was inhibiting the portfolio’s performance, mind you. It simply reflected a change in my own circumstances and, therefore, my own investing interests. When I reached the age when minimum distributions were required from my IRAs, my priorities changed. I shifted my source of current income from a taxable brokerage account to the IRA. My view was that the minimum distributions would provide the income I needed. Since they were taxable as ordinary income regardless of source, tax-efficiency was no longer an issue to me. So, I replaced the tax-exempt municipal bond CEFs with taxable income sources. Otherwise, there have been relatively few changes that directly affect tax matters, mainly because there have been relatively few changes.

I’ll note that in my own circumstances, 8% in current income is sufficient to meet the entire minimum distribution requirements from the IRAs using only half of the portfolio’s total holdings. The remainder of the IRAs can be dedicated to capital growth. Of course, the required withdrawal percentages increase each year, so it will require regular reallocation from the growth to the income portfolios within the IRA to continue to maintain sufficient income.

Management

Excess income (i.e. income beyond the quarterly 2% target) is reinvested each quarter. I have done modest rebalancing as I’ve sold and purchased funds. Proceeds from fund sales were added to the modest excess distribution income and used to replace the sold funds with an equal number of new funds on an equal-weighted basis, i.e. one-fifteenth of the capital value of the portfolio into each fund. Anything remaining, with a 0.25% allocation for friction costs, was re-invested into the two (sometimes only one) funds at the lowest fraction of the portfolio’s value. By the end of 2017, allocations had become excessive skewed so I rebalanced the entire portfolio to equal weights.

First Quarter 2018

Going forward into 2018 the portfolio held these 15 positions, 14 CEFs and 1 ETF. I've listed them in categories but the portfolios for these fund are often highly idiosyncratic so there is considerable overlap and imprecision in the classifications.

Equity-Common

Columbia Seligman Premium Tech (STK)

EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps (ETW)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Liberty All-Star Equity (USA)

Miller/Howard High Income Equi (HIE)

Tekla Healthcare Oppos Fund (THQ)

Equity-Preferred

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: FPF)

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC)

Equity Plus Convertible Bonds

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW)

Fixed Income – Taxable

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.. (AIF)

AGIC Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV)

Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC)

NexPoint Credit Strategies Fun (NHF)

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE: PCI)

Real Estate

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)

Discounts, Premiums and Yields

Current discount/premium status and market yields for the funds are:

Performance

The portfolio was rebalanced to equal weight at the end of 2017 and allocated at the start of the quarter as follows:

At the quarter’s close the values were:

As you can see, there was a sharp loss this quarter. Portfolio value declined -$5,718.02 or -4.84%. Every holding but one (NYSE:PCI) suffered a loss for the quarter.

AMZA was particularly hard hit. AMZA, the portfolio’s sole ETF, invests in MLPs. It is leveraged and engages in option writing. HIE is heavily invested in MLPs. MLPs had another terrible quarter: The Alerian MLP Index (^AMZ) fell 12.8% for the quarter. NHF was the other big loser, dropping 9.1% of its value.

HIE, the other big loser, suffered because its losses were nearly entirely from its NAV. NAV fell -10.0% while market value fell -8.5%. The fund opened the quarter with a discount (-0.80%); it closed the quarter at a premium of 0.88%. The most typical pattern for a CEF with a declining NAV is for the market price to fall more quickly than the NAV. I find it interesting that HIE has not done that and wonder what it bodes for the coming quarter. I assume investors continue to anticipate gains in the MLP space, so have not bid down the fund. But if declines continue, I would expect investor patience to begin wearing thin resulting in sharp move away from the premium valuation for HIE.

By contrast, NHF’s losses were largely market-price losses. Market value dropped -9.1%, but NAV only gave up -2.5% over the quarter. The fund’s discount went from -4.0% to -10.55%.

I’m much less concerned about NHF going forward. Indeed, with Z-scores of -2.4 for six months and -2.0 for 3 months, the fund, which yield 10.4%, may be offering a buying opportunity. As an aside, I have been looking at strategies based on buying and selling based on extreme Z-scores. While not a particularly new or innovative concept, with some appropriate parameters for a set of carefully chosen funds there seems to be a potential for attractive gains from this strategy. NHF may have hit the sweet spot for a timely purchase on this basis.

AMZA, which declined -20.6% has been an anchor since it was added to this portfolio. I added the fund anticipating a strong performance from MLPs, which was certainly not a contrarian view as most observers felt the same. The declines in MLP space has been compounded with AMZA which adds leverage, option writing and an unsustainable dividend rate. The dividend rate was slashed by 36% for 2018. The last quarterly dividend was paid in January with subsequent dividends to come monthly. The dividend was reduced from $0.52 to $0.33 quarterly (paid as $0.11 monthly). The cut should help stem the bleeding at AMZA but even that large cut may not be sufficient, particularly if there is no turnaround in the MLP sector.

I exited AMZA in my own holdings in January, but the fund remains in this portfolio. At this stage—over two dollars below my late-January sale price—I have to consider it a weak hold and will maintain the position here. I refer the interested reader to Standford Chemist, writing a week ago, for a solid background on the AMZA story.

As I noted above, PCI was the only holding that gained in value this quarter. PCI continues a solid path. It is the only taxable CEF from PIMCO that remains at a discount (-3.4%) and only one of two that had NAV gains for the quarter (PDI is the other). It pays a distribution yield of 8.6%. The fund’s price has been volatile while NAV has remained in a tight channel for the past six months. I’ve recently completed my review of the full PIMCO CEF lineup for the quarter and I continue to be extremely bullish on PCI. It’s a fund I will add to in my own holdings whenever the discount dips below -6% or the recent-term Z-scores fall below -2. Of course, this is not the current case for PCI or any of the PIMCO CEFs.

Distribution Income

I’ll cover other details briefly beginning with a more positive set of results from the income front. Income remains solid, as expected. Distributions for the quarter total $3,322.40.

This represents a 2.8% yield based on the value at the start of the quarter. This is well in excess of the 2% target of $2372.63, leaving $949.77 to be reinvested. The uptick in income includes a bit of a windfall from AMZA which I’ll discuss below. It’s worth noting that the 2% target represents a 18.6% increase for withdrawn income from the first quarter’s payout from this portfolio. That’s an annualized increase of 7.45% in withdrawn income. Clearly, the portfolio is meeting its stated objectives: It provides a growing income while sustaining invested capital.

As we see in the table above, AMZA leads by a large margin; its dividend accounts for more than a fifth of total portfolio income. This does not, of course, offset the severe losses from the fund. Furthermore, the quarterly value here is a one-time windfall as it includes a full quarterly dividend at the old rate plus two monthly dividends at the new rate. The $0.74 per share will fall to $0.33 next quarter (assuming no dividend changes).

The next highest yielders were ECC and AIF which together generated about 15% of the income. ECC has continued to lose ground on its market value, but the rate of decline has slowed from last quarter’s dismal performance. AIF showed a trivial loss for the quarter, so it’s one of the portfolio’s bright spots this time around.

Performance Relative to Objectives

My objective at the outset was to put a high-yielding, current-income portfolio against the classic 60:40 Equity:Bond allocation that generates 4% and is often recommended for current income from a sustainable portfolio. It’s worth comparing how these investment strategies would compare. How would a comparable investment of $100,000 in a 60:40 Equity:Bond portfolio with a 4% withdrawal rate from the beginning of October have fared? I looked at three bond categories: Aggregate, Treasuries and Investment-Grade Corporate. These would have current values of:

$115,054 for SPY:(AGG) (iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF)

$115,355 for SPY:(TLT) (iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF)

$117,355 for SPY:(LQD) (iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF).

So, the 60:40 portfolios with 4% withdrawals would have portfolio values that exceed the HI-SC portfolio which ended the quarter at $112,339.

But what about income from these investments? Total income withdrawn would be:

SPY:AGG: $11,054

SPY:TLT: $11,156

SPY:LQD: $11,229

HI-SC: $21,073

What if we increased the withdrawal rates from the 60:40 portfolios to 2% quarterly which would have generated nearly comparable income streams?

Portfolio values would still be positive:

$103,946 for SPY:AGG

$104,219 for SPY:TLT

$106,026 for SPY:LQD

All well below the $112,339 achieved here.

Performance Since Inception

As I noted above, the portfolio continues to meet its objectives. Even with the rough quarter portfolio value is up 12.3% from inception and it has consistently generated income exceeding its targeted goal.

Looking Ahead

After two and a half years, it may be time to end this exercise. The goal was to demonstrate the effectiveness of a high-income portfolio for creating high levels of income while maintaining (ideally growing) its capital base. That’s been accomplished.

However, it seems clear that more difficult times are ahead, so it can be instructive to continue following the project to see how it performs in a less sanguine investment climate.

I’ll not make any changes this time around. Anyone can dispute the choice but I’m reasonably satisfied with the mix as it stands. There is $950 from income in excess of the target level to reinvest. Despite my misgivings about MLPs, I’ll maintain the strategy of reinvesting in the most out-of-balance funds (i.e. the quarter's worst performers) and add that to AMZA, HIE and NHF at Monday’s close. I’ll update when the close is in, but, baring severe changes, the portfolio will tentatively look like this going into the next quarter.

Closing Thoughts

When I started this exercise, the model portfolio closely resembled my own holdings. Such is not the case anymore. While I do still hold several of the funds here, I’ve made many changes. One constraint this exercise has is that I only review it quarterly. For my own investments, I watch funds closely for buying and sell opportunities based on changes in such metrics as discounts, premiums and Z-scores.

Readers who have followed my work, particularly over the last few months of 2017 and earlier this year will be aware of my bullishness regarding PIMCO CEFs. One of the goals here was diversification, so I’ve limited it to only one fund from PIMCO. In my own income holdings, PIMCO funds are an out-sized component. A portfolio with higher allocations in PIMCO CEFs would have soundly beaten what we’ve seen here. I’ve noted my strongly positive view of PCI already, I’d add PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) as well. Others I’ve approached opportunistically as attractive valuations arise. I’m currently holding PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) and PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) in addition to PCI and PDI.

One insight that has come from this review is the comparisons with the conventional 60:40 portfolios. I’ve used some fairly conservative fixed-income funds in building these comps, yet the results show some real potential for building a simpler, ETF-based portfolio that would require much less attention beyond an annual rebalancing (which is what I used in the models above). These have, of course, benefited from the powerful bull market we’ve experienced, but so has the HI-SC portfolio. Such would not generate the targeted income from distributions alone, but does it matter if one obtains current income from distributions or a combination of distributions and share sales as long as the capital base is sustained?

I'd like to explore these ideas here, but I've found that I have to cut back the time I've been committing to writing for Seeking Alpha.

As you've noticed, I'm sure, Seeking Alpha is changing. It's gone from place for open, crowd-sourced, free-for-all discussion of investing topics to one of increasingly restricted access. I have no opinions about these changes other than my preference for maintaining my work here under the old standards. So, I'll be writing articles that don't get locked behind the paywall. This one, and all previous updates on this topic should be unlocked. You can help as well. Get involved in the discussions and share your ideas with your fellow readers. And, if you're not a follower, do click the follow button. I'll be writing less frequently, so at least you won't be barraged by notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USA, HIE, FPF, CHW, AIF, ECC, NHF, PCI, PDI, PHK, PFN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.