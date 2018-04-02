GameStop: The Makings Of A Bad Beat

We need the company to be far more aggressive in property management and would love to see a share repurchase program to immediately boost shareholder value and improve sentiment.

The dividend is secure, given that free cash flows are projected to be above $300 million this year, with a payout ratio around 50%.

GameStop (GME) is getting pounded once again after reporting earnings. In this column, we discuss several fundamentals of the company, including sales patterns, problematic brands, earnings projections, as well as key valuation metrics. We offer commentary on recent Street action, as well how the setup fits in with our bad beat criteria. In addition, we discuss what we think the company needs to do to enhance its operations and boost shareholder value.

Fundamental strengths and weaknesses

There remain several strong aspects of the business, as well as areas where the company needs improvement. This was evidenced by several trends in the most recent report. There were notable strengths and weaknesses that were contained in this report and in guidance that you need to be aware of.

The good

We thought that our prior thesis that the video game cycle ramping up this year with the advent of the Nintendo Switch has begun to play out. This was reflected in sales. Both total revenues, as well as comparable store sales, were stellar.

Total global sales for the period were $3.50 billion, a 15% increase compared to the 2016 period. We were pleased to see collectibles sales increased 22.8% to $260.8 million, driven by continued expansion of licensed merchandise offerings and targeted promotions. It is a growing business, and this is a huge positive.

Comparable store sales were very impressive. Total comparable store sales increased 12.2%, growing 14.2% in the U.S. and 8.3% internationally. Worldwide omnichannel sales increased 24.8% on the back of the new Nintendo Switch, helping validate our thesis of the video game cycle boosting sales. There is no arguing that these numbers represent a significant turnaround, though they came with bad news.

The bad: tech brands and weak guidance

The company's 'Technology Brands' line was a plague on the company this quarter, despite strength everywhere else. Recall that GameStop has been venturing out beyond video games and accessories and has forged relationships in the telecommunications space, namely with AT&T (T).

When this first began, it was a confusing market shift, but this new business line was viewed as a positive for the company. However, it has been a drag on overall performance, and this justifies bearishness, at least when the stock was $20. While this business line was viewed as something that would offset slow sales related to video games, it was a huge let down in the quarter.

Technology Brands sales decreased 14.2%, driven by limited availability of the iPhone X and changes made by AT&T to the partner compensation structure during the year. It really weighed on the company's results relative to expectations. Keep in mind that the company had to write off a huge sum due to this business line.

GameStop recorded a huge non-cash impairment charge of over $400 million in total, with the bulk of this stemming from Technology Brands. This segment by far had the worst result across all of the business lines. Operational income in the segment was down $31.1 million, an 8.5% decrease compared to $34.0 million in the prior-year quarter. This was a stain on the quarter, but what about the largest fundamental fear for GameStop, the threat from digital?

The digital threat

We keep hearing how digital will kill GameStop if competition can't. Well, are digital sales really a threat to the business model? In some ways, yes. Digital sales are convenient and often price competitive. That said, digital sales can't touch the pre-owned side of the business. You cannot buy digital accessories, either used or new (barring expansion packs and in-game downloads), skins, or hardware. Collectibles are all physical as well. And as we saw, those sales are rising, as we showed above. So, how is digital impacting the business?

We believe that the digital impact is reflected a bit in new video game sales. New video game sales were up 12.4% in the quarter, though they would likely be higher if it was not for the impact of digital sales. We expected at least 15%, based on the fact that new hardware sales were up 44.8%, so the demand is present. While it is difficult to quantify the exact impact of digital sales on the physical side of the business, we do know that GameStop is also getting its share of digital sales, explaining some of the smaller-than-expected new software increase.

Digital sales and adjusted digital receipts increased 41% and 16.1%, respectively, excluding the 2016 holiday period revenues from Kongregate which was sold off in the summer of 2017. On a reported basis, digital sales increased 10.6%. This is positive. It means that although sales of digital-related items are on the rise as it pertains to gaming, GameStop is getting a piece of the pie.

With this understanding of sales, let us discuss the bottom line.

Earnings pain

The write-off related to 'Technology Brands' hurt, while expenses remain high, weighing on earnings further. GameStop saw a net loss of $105.9 million, or $1.04 per share. Asset impairment and other charges were $406.5 million, or $310.9 million net of taxes, or $3.06 per diluted share, primarily non-cash and related to the Technology Brands business. The positive impact of tax reform legislation was $3.0 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. Now, at the end of the day, the company is contracting, even after we account for all of this.

Shares have responded to the earnings contraction by shedding 50% of value in a year. Just how poor was the quarter? Well, it saw $2.02 in earnings in the quarter. This was a decline from $2.28 last year, but surpassed consensus expectations by $0.05. Adjusted earnings per share for the year were $3.34 compared to adjusted earnings of $3.77 in 2016. There is no way to sugar coat that decline. Earnings are falling, and shares were selling off in 2017 in anticipation of this happening. But is a 50% decline justified? Is this a Bad Beat?

The company just beat expectations on many critical metrics but issued guidance that was very conservative. The stock is here today now at a low not seen in over a decade. We believe there is value here following this price action, despite the competitive pressures the company is facing. Let us discuss.

Pricing commentary and the makings of a BAD BEAT

A decade low. This certainly catches our eye. Under our philosophy of investing at Quad 7 Capital, we try to identify situations where the market is misplacing bets, or mispricing assets. GameStop appears that it may be entering that zone after months and months of relentless pressure, with another massive leg down today:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The long-term (ten-year) chart is ugly, but unless you believe the company's assets are absolutely worthless, or will be in the very near future (i.e. bankruptcy), you have to be intrigued by what you see here if you are searching for value:

Source: Yahoo Finance

It has been over a decade since the company saw such a price. This trend is really something to behold. The company is trending as if bankruptcy is indeed around the corner. However, the company is still making a lot of money, even if it is making much less than in the recent past.

That is what is so bizarre about what we are witnessing, and why we have flagged it as a possible play here. It is not just how far shares are down, it is how far they are down, coupled with the fact that despite the business contracting, the valuation is dirt cheap, which we will discuss in a moment. Shares were not just driven down by earnings, however.

The initial reaction from the Street was actually positive but has been driven down by a recent downgrade.

A downgrade

When earnings were reported, the Street initially reacted by bidding shares up 4% in after-hours trading. The report looked great on the surface. While there were notable weaknesses which we discussed, the real action was triggered by BAML analyst downgrade of the stock. Curtis Nagle cited concerns over the company being able to hit its conservative guidance this year, after digesting the holiday quarter. We take issue with this downgrade.

The downgrade is somewhat laughable

First, this analyst recently had a buy call on the stock in the $20s and, just a few years ago, was calling for $56. Yes, $56 per share. While we recognize that no one is perfect (we certainly aren't), it should be noted. Second, the analysts' accuracy is under 50%, which we think also should be noted. Third, GameStop issued a performance report for the 9 week holiday period several weeks ago. Where was the bearish call then?

While guidance was definitely conservative, we think it was realistic. Rather than guide and miss badly, management swallowed a bitter pill and sort of admitted it is not delivering, stores are a mess, and the company needs to do more. When we couple this realization with the start of a new Video Game cycle that began last year with the Nintendo Switch, the success of the collectibles line, and the move to streamline its tech side of the business, we see value at decade lows, even with competitive pressures. In short, this downgrade was reactionary, not proactive. Therefore, take it with a massive grain of salt. Longs may want a shot of tequila to go with it, following the fact that market cap has been cut in half in a year.

Despite the Street reacting positively at first, we think this downgrade pushed out a lot of retail buyers and led to some actual capitulation from long-term holders. Many chose to simply sell the news and ask questions later.

We get it. There is uncertainty surrounding the future of the company, but we believe this highly anticipated quarter was a classic bad beat. This is especially true when we think about what we expect from the company looking ahead, as well as its valuation on several metrics.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, GameStop definitely needs to figure out how it will adapt and fend off the digital threat, in addition to fending off the other companies that sell video games and hardware. It is a tough business, and acquiring customers can mean sacrificing margins. That said, GameStop is still bringing in the business, and sales are rising. However, expectations are not great from management, but we think it is conservative.

Management is calling for a sales decline of 2% to 6%, with comparable sales falling as much as 5%. Ouch. Management is claiming that the second half will be strong because of new lines of software for the Switch. The company is looking for earnings of at least $3.00. While these declines are problematic and justify the stock no longer trading in the mid-$20 range, we think there is value at $12 here.

Valuation commentary

Sometimes, simple metrics work best. Using this low-end target of $3.00 per share in earnings in 2018, and the stock trading at $12.55, we see shares are trading at 4.18 times forward earnings. Shares are getting beat down, thanks to this guidance far below $3.32 consensus. Still, the price-to-sales is very attractive, currently at 0.38 times forward sales at the conservative end of guidance. Is there a balance sheet issue?

We do not see any warning signs as it pertains to the balance sheet. Long-term debt is $817 million, about flat from a year ago. This is high, but not obscene. The company also has $864 million in cash and equivalents and sufficient cash flow to cover all of its liabilities. Moreover, the company pays a bountiful dividend, which is covered, comfortably. The dividend, which has been raised every year, is now offering a yield of 12%.

While the high-yield has not yet put a floor under the share price, this needs to be considered. In addition, not only is it covered from an earnings perspective, but with projected free cash flow for 2018 at $300 million, the dividend payout ratio is still a paltry 50%. Therefore, free cash flow would have to be cut in half for the dividend coverage ratio (payout relative to free cash flow) to be above 100%.

What we want to see the company do

Let us be very clear. The company is in no danger of bankruptcy at present. While the debt is manageable, we want to see the dividend schedule continue. The penny per year dividend increase ($0.04 annual) is strong, but eventually, earnings have to stop falling or else the dividend would be in jeopardy. Further, keep in mind that a dividend cut for whatever reason would be absolutely catastrophic at this point. To help boost earnings, as well as comparable sales, we want to see the company aggressively manage its properties.

We have to tell you that we are pretty agitated that this management team is going to 'de-clutter' stores and clean them up as indicated on the conference call. While the management team shuffling has continued, we were not happy with this decision from the current team. This decision is weak. It just projects timidness. Instead, how about closing underperforming stores and consolidating operations? Then, moving forward, carefully open new shops and find strong lease opportunities in key markets. Focus on digital, and find a way to outcompete the big-box stores. This is key.

As a prime example of what we are talking about in regards to the need for consolidation, there are 5 GameStop locations within a 6 mile radius of Quad 7 Capital headquarters just outside Albany, NY. For reference, there are only 3 Walmart (WMT), 3 Target (TGT) stores, and one Best Buy (BBY) in the same distance. While we cannot see the store level performance, it seems that this cannibalization is unacceptable. While getting aggressive on this front, we further want to see the company re-institute a share repurchase plan.

A share repurchase plan at these levels would be a major benefit to boost shareholder value. Reducing the float helps earnings per share, pressures the short-interest, reduces possible dividend liabilities, and helps the share price day-to-day with some buying pressure. At this stage of the game, we would even argue that a repurchase plan would look good from an optics standpoint, given the company's performance of late and the resulting hit to shareholder value. It could only help sentiment.

Take home

Sentiment in GameStop is terrible. However, the company is cash flow positive as a whole and has $864 million in cash and equivalents, with about the same level of debt. The dividend is more than covered. Shares have already shed 50% in a year and nearly 80% in under 5 years. Operationally, we are concerned with sales and are concerned with traffic, thanks to competition from big-box stores and digital sales. Technology Brands also continue to weigh. However, all of these concerns were present months ago.

We believe that there is value here, even when we factor in the contraction. Should management at least stabilize free cash flow and manage to keep earnings from falling each year, this is a golden opportunity. If management institutes a buyback, which we believe it should, we would expect an immediate and prolonged boost to shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.