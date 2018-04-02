Tesla's Saviour Could Be Arriving Shortly

Sudden bailouts from other tech companies or PE funds are not unusual for Tesla. Musk has already tried this in 2013.

While the bond and stock markets get trickier, Musk could strike a deal to sell a significant share to keep the business afloat.

Tesla (TSLA) seems to be facing the perfect storm. It's struggling to get cars out fast enough, there's an avalanche of borrowed money coming due before the first quarter of 2019, and the options for raising fresh capital are swiftly drying up.

While experts are starting to wonder if the company that looked like the future of the automobile industry even has a future left, I'm convinced Musk is on the lookout for a white knight to save the company in the nick of time.

A Pivotal Year

2018 is a pivotal year for Tesla. The company burns far more in cash than it brings in. Operating cash flows have been negative for years. As I've mentioned before, Elon Musk is the sort of entrepreneur who likes to drive his company like a sports car on the edge of a cliff. The problem is the cliff edge is getting dangerously close this year.

By November 2018, Tesla needs to redeem $230 million in convertible debt. By March 2019, it may have to pay back $920 million more in convertible debt. Moody's estimates that the company needs at least $500 million in cash to continue operations and is likely to burn through $2 billion over the course of the year to support expansion projects and planned investments. To cover these liabilities, the company has $3.4 billion in cash on the books and nearly $2 billion in ABL facilities.

Finance geeks like me find the word 'convertible' most intriguing here. It's no secret that much of the tech world has relied on these convertible bonds which were first popularized by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon used these bonds to save itself from bankruptcy after the dot-com bubble burst in the early-2000s. Amazon's gambit worked, but there's no there's little reason to believe this instrument could have similar results for other tech companies. Convertible bonds worth $30 billion are currently sitting out of the money, which means investors will have to redeem their principal when the bonds come due.

Tesla issued these convertible bonds starting in 2014, and it now faces repayments worth $3.7 billion. Almost half of this debt is out of the money. The strike price for the debt due in March 2019 is $360. As the stock currently lies around $266, that strike price is getting further away as the days roll by.

The obvious solution to this problem is to boost production of Model 3s. Bloomberg's tracker seems to suggest a sudden spike in production numbers is imminent. The company could start producing 2,500 units a week just a few weeks off from its initial target. That could boost the share price and make bond conversions more likely. The estimated dilution of shares from conversions is little over 2%, which is more than manageable for Tesla.

However, if the trend on the tracker is wrong or if the stock market takes a suddenly more severe dip over the course of 2018, Tesla may have to turn to a company with deep pockets and a shared vision.

Not As Surprising As It Seems

This is familiar territory for Tesla and Elon Musk. Back in early 2013, the company was nearing bankruptcy as sales stalled and the share price plummeted. The company nearly struck an acquisition deal with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Google's Larry Page was one of Tesla's earliest investors, pouring $40 million into the startup in 2006. Musk had convinced his friend Larry Page to buy the company and allow him to stay on as CEO till the company managed to roll out its third-generation model.

The deal fell apart when Musk managed to boost car production long enough to turn a rare profit. When production picked up, the company generated $11 million in quarterly profit, which was instantly used to pay off debt and restart the factory. When the stock price skyrocketed, the team quickly sold more shares and issued bonds to keep the company afloat.

The Google acquisition deal, which would have involved $6 billion in cash, a commitment to invest $5 billion for factory expansions and a contract to keep Musk as CEO for eight years, was called off. Google has since moved on to its own electric, self-driving automobile ambitions with the launch of Waymo in 2016. Alphabet doesn't own any Tesla shares, but Musk and Page remain close friends.

Half a decade later, the third-generation Tesla is being rolled out across the world and is expected to upend the traditional car market. However, production is worryingly behind schedule and Tesla might have to turn to a potential saviour once again.

Google's corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., may not be so keen to bail Tesla out this time. Its own autonomous driving unit, Waymo, is already at level 5 autonomy and the company seems to have adopted a business model similar to its Android OS - partner with established OEMs and innovate on the capital-light underlying technology. Its recent partnership with Jaguar hints at a future where Waymo-powered self-driving cars could be as ubiquitous as Android smartphones.

But Google isn't the only deep-pocketed tech buyer around. With more than $93 billion and a penchant for risky tech bets, Masayoshi Son's Vision Fund could be an ideal white knight for Tesla. The company already owns a large stake in ride-sharing startups across the world. Son's recent deal with Saudi Arabia to build the world's largest solar power farm is another indication that he's on the same wavelength as Musk. A Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY)-Tesla deal could be the least surprising announcement of 2018.

This falls in line with Tesla's historic pattern of funding. Tesla has regularly approached the secondary and primary equity market for added funding. It has issued stock multiple times between 2014 and 2017, with the most recent secondary share offering in March 2017 for $1.8 billion. That post-IPO private funding round was led by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holding (OTCPK:TCEHY), which now owns 5% of the company. Tesla's outstanding shares have gone from 95 million in 2011 to nearly 168 million in 2018.

Impact on shareholders

If you're wondering what impact all these capital raises have on Tesla shareholders, the answer is simple - a reasonable amount of dilution. If Tesla had decided to issue stock instead of bonds in 2017, the dilution could have been as little as 3%. In fact, dilution has trailed the company's changing dynamics. Between 2011 and 2017, the company's outstanding shares grew by only 75% whereas revenue grew 57x from $204 million to $11.7 billion. With Tesla's stock up tremendously over this period, it's safe to say shareholders aren't bothered by dilution.

Why Wall Street Gets Tesla Wrong

Here's the reason Musk spent the Easter weekend having a great time and joking about Tesla's bankruptcy - he sees a wider safety net than Wall Street. Musk knows the production numbers will pick up sooner or later, which will ultimately boost the stock price. If the stock is sent beyond the strike price of his bonds, debt isn't really much of a concern.

On the other hand, even if the stock price languishes and the production stalls, a bailout from a large tech company or private fund is nearly guaranteed. Tesla has too much brand power and customer data for the tech world to let it collapse. Musk doesn't need to sell the whole company, just a big enough stake to cover impending debt obligations. This arrangement could be similar to the one that Steve Jobs struck with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to save Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 90s.

In a world where money is burning a hole in everyone's pockets and Dogecoin is worth $318 million, Tesla knows it has options beyond the stock and bond markets.

