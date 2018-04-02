Overstock.Com: Epic Short Opportunity

While Overstock.com (OSTK) has dropped from $85 in early January to its current price of $37, I believe the stock will eventually fall below $10. Management has exhibited a lack of direction as the Company's focus has vacillated from e-commerce to a cryptocurrency trading platform and back to e-commerce. In between, the Company has failed to raise money for its cryptocurrency venture, reported a big operating loss for Q4, and is being investigated by the SEC.

Overstock.com announced a 4 million share offering on March 26th. The stock fell 13% on this news (rumors are circulating that the Company may pull the deal). $40 million of the proceeds will be used to pay off a loan plus accrued interest from "PCL." The balance will be used for "general corporate purposes." I had to pull up the SEC-filed red-herring prospectus because the press release did not specify the use of proceeds, which for me in and of itself is a red-flag (lack of transparency on the part of management).

"PCL" is an LLC owned by the mother and brother of OSTK CEO, Patrick Byrne (the image below is from OSTK's Q3 2017 10-Q - click to enlarge):

The $40 million loan extended on November 6, 2017, was needed to repay a bank loan from U.S. Bank. The loan carries an 8% rate of interest, payable monthly, and was secured by the Company's corporate headquarters building. I found the disclosure of this loan buried on page 51 of OSTK's Q3 10-Q. Another red flag. I again note the lack of transparency from management given that the loan was not announced in a press release, though a bank debt refinancing would be considered a meaningful event under strict SEC regulations.

The details of the loan are quite interesting. A loan from Byrne's mom secured by real estate that carries an 8% rate of interest and payable monthly is typically the kind of "hard money" loan that would be extended to a business that is under severe financial stress and/or desperate for funds. At the time the loan was executed, unsecured b-/b3 junk bonds were yielding around 9%. The fact that Byrne had to do this deal with a family member reflects the unwillingness of the market to make that loan - at least on terms bearable by the Company.

Overstock's Q4 numbers, released March 15th, were lousy. Both revenues and net income were well below Wall Street's consensus estimates.

The graphic above is a comparison of OSTK's Q4 year/year through the pre-tax income (loss) line (note: OSTK's net income was affected adversely by a non-cash charge taken as a result of revaluing its deferred tax asset negatively). Revenues plunged 13.3% in Q4 2017 from Q4 2016. The operating loss increased from a $348k loss to a $22.7 million loss. The poor quarter is amplified by the fact that Q4 is supposed to be, by a substantial margin, a retailer's best quarter.

In fact, OSTK's quarterly operating losses grew each quarter from $2.3 million in Q1 to $22.7 million in Q4 (from the SEC filing linked above):

OSTK's operating loss in Q4 was nearly 10x larger than its loss in Q1. In my opinion, if a retailer that has its worst quarter of the year in Q4, it reflects serious underlying fundamental operating problems.

Last October, CEO Patrick Byrne made a big production of announcing that OSTK's tZERO "blockchain" subsidiary was going to launch an Initial Coin Offering in conjunction with launching an Alternative Trading System to trade crypto-coins. In my view, this was stunt designed to take advantage of the market-hysteria that had gripped any stock connected to the term "blockchain" and was a mechanism to drive OSTK stock higher.

As you can see in the chart above, OSTK stock ran from $38 on October 24th - the date of Byrne's blockchain/ICO announcement - to $85. Without question, the market hype connected to anything "blockchain" was the driving force behind the move in the stock. Based on OSTK's Q4 numbers presented above, it certainly was not a function of market expectations for improving fundamentals in OSTK's e-commerce business.

On December 18th, OSTK announced that tZERO was commencing with a $250 million coin offering to accredited investors. Consistent with his track record of hyper-promotion, Byrne claimed that tZERO would raise up to $500 million. As of this writing, tZERO has indicated in SEC filings that it has raised only $64 million, $30 million of which appears to have come from OSTK. Currently, OSTK is making the claim that it has raised over $100 million including foreign investors, but there is nothing other than hearsay evidence on any amounts raised above the $64 million filed with the SEC.

Speaking of the SEC, it was revealed in an amended supplement to its tZERO Private Placement filing that the SEC was investigating OSTK (page 9) to determine whether or not there were any violations of securities laws in connection with the ICO offering. Additionally, OSTK's broker/dealer subsidiaries have received numerous inquiries from both FINRA and the SEC.

At this point, it's unclear whether or not OSTK will have a viable blockchain/crypto-coin trading model. But to further cloud the Company's overall operating strategy, Bryne announced that it was exploring the sale or restructuring of its e-commerce business in the Company's Q3 earnings release on November 8th. This might include the outright sale of the e-commerce business of some sort of online and brick/mortar "hybridization" per the "Gods of Economics," who were apparently whispering in Byrne's ear (see the second section in the link just above).

With the ICO private placement under SEC investigation, it's unclear when or if the private placement will ever close. It also appears - in my view - that OSTK was likely unable to sell its e-commerce business. I base this assessment on the fact that the Company spent considerable time on its Q4 earnings conference call discussing strategies it would be implementing in making an attempt to turn around its e-commerce platform.

Rather than outlining a well-defined strategy and timeline of implementation, Byrne and his associates spent more time blaming the e-commerce competition for "blowing capital on unbelievable marketing budgets." Yet OSTK's answer to this is to raise its own advertising expenditures. Furthermore, the Company discussed a data-mining strategy that "allows us to target customers in their inspirational process, where they're considering shopping" (from the transcript linked above). I'm not sure if OSTK devised this strategy before or after the regulators began to investigate Facebook (FB) for this type of data-mining activity, but in my opinion, surely the idea is ill-conceived.

Finally, Byrne asserts in the conference call that OSTK is going to make money the way Jeff Bezos at Amazon (AMZN) makes money, which is by generating "cash flow." However, it's clear to me that Byrne has never dissected AMZN's SEC-filed financials because AMZN's e-commerce business barely scratches out an operating profit and it generates considerable negative free cash flow.

At this point, it's unclear whether or not Overstock will successfully launch its ICO trading venture. The SEC will likely determine that fate, but at this point, OSTK has likely missed the cryptocurrency mania. It's also questionable as to whether or not OSTK will have a viable e-commerce business. OSTK discovered quickly that there were no bids for the business when the Company put the operation up for sale in November. Now it's facing high-pressure competition from competitors who have the ability to outspend OSTK acquiring customers. Furthermore, the retail sales report showed two consecutive monthly declines in retail sales, which indicates a trend of deteriorating fundamentals in retail sales. This will make it even more difficult for OSTK to execute a successful turnaround of its e-commerce business.

On this basis, I believe OSTK can be profitably shorted at its current price of $37 if you are willing to endure periods in which the stock might respond to highly promotional announcements from the Company that would cause the stock to spike up temporarily. My ultimate price target is below $10.

As I write this (Thursday, March 29th), CNBC is reporting that Overstock has canceled its 4 million share offering, though the Company has not issued a formal press release to that effect. The reason given is "market conditions." If this is true, in my view, it means that a lack of demand at the current stock price - $37 - would have necessitated pricing the deal significantly lower in order to place the shares. I would suggest that this indicates that OSTK stock is headed lower anyway.

