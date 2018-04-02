Correction Overdue For Risky Hailiang Education

Background and Share Price Surge

Over the last 7 months, a Cayman based variable interest entity Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) has surged for no clear reason. Since August 2017, after a year of trading roughly flat on low volume, the stock has increased over 700% and daily volume has surged as well from averaging just a few thousand shares a day to tens of thousands of shares a day. Based on the publicly available 20-F statements, the company continues to perform well; however, there was no apparent material change in the fundamentals that corresponded to the rapid share price increases. It is also worth noting that the stock has a low float (45,728,000/411,208,000 shares or ~11%) and is not listed on any other exchange. Principal shareholder, billionaire Hailiang Feng, owns ~85% of the shares outstanding based on the most recent 20-F, making the stock an easy target for stock price manipulation.

Since August the stock's distribution of daily percentage changes has shifted far to the upside, potentially suggesting manipulation and price support. It is clear that HLG has traded far less frequently with a large down day <(3%), instead having small down days (3%)-(1%) with much higher frequency. The stock is much more frequently experiencing small daily gains and has experienced increased frequency of large daily gains as well.

Due to the multitude of factors above, I have submitted a tip to the SEC to investigate Hailiang Education Group's stock for price manipulation. I also have initiated a short position in the stock as I see a potential investigation as a catalyst, and see the additional reg flags described below as further support of a near term correction.

A Structure Only a Mother Could Love

The company's convoluted ownership structure is concerning with the company based in the Cayman Islands, holding just agreements for profits in Chinese partner company's with no direct ownership. This structure, coupled with minority stake, severely impinges shareholder rights. In the past these variable interest entities (VIEs) have burned U.S. shareholders numerous times, which is well documented in other seeking alpha articles and white papers. Often times foreign issuers bilk U.S. investors out of whatever equity they can sell, and then buy the company back at a fraction of the IPO price. Heng Ren's white paper on the issue notes:

Why are companies doing this? Because they can. They are taking advantage of a regulatory gap. As holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), or American Depositary Shares (ADSs), investors in these lack the fundamental rights enjoyed by owners of stock issued by U.S. companies. Unlike with buyouts by U.S. companies, ADR holders have little to no recourse to challenge low-ball offers

The structure also makes it unlikely for any profits to ever be remitted back to U.S. investors. This type of indirect structure usually yields a discounted valuation which is no longer factored into the stock price.

Poor Internal Controls, Auditor Churn, CFO Churn, and Related Party Transactions

The original underwriter of the June 2015 USD $10m ADSs offering was Network 1 Financial Securities, which has a checkered past and does not inspire confidence in the integrity of the company financials.

The company has changed auditors from KMPG, a top 5 nationally ranked accounting firm, to Marcum, a boutique accounting firm ranked 32nd in the nation by Vault. The company dismissed its original auditor KPMG in June 2016, as disclosed in the 2016 20-F. KPMG

advised the Company of the material weaknesses relating to (i) lack of sufficient control as to the board or management approval on related party transactions and (ii) insufficient resources for financial information processing and reporting and lack of appropriate IFRS knowledge.

KPMG also would note in its opinion letters in 20-F documents of material related party transactions, which have continued. The company's new auditor, Marcum, includes the following disclaimer in its opinion letter regarding internal controls:

Our audits included consideration of internal control over financial reporting as a basis for designing audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.

In addition to absence of a high caliber underwriter and the downstream change in auditors, the company has gone through numerous changes to the CFO role since going public, bringing additional red flags to the integrity of its finance department and reported financials. The CFO at the time of the 2015 IPO, Mr. Lei Chen, left the company in 2016 due to "personal reasons." His replacement, Mr. Hancheng Lee, left the company in 2017 due to "personal reasons" and was replaced by Mr. Jian Guo Yu, who signed a 6-month employment term with the company.

All of the factors above, coupled with the holding structure, materiality of related party transactions, and absolute control by Mr. Feng is troubling. The company's latest 20F shows RMB 401m of term deposits held at a related finance entity Hailiang Finance, owned by Hailiang Group. Hailiang Group is controlled by HLG's majority owner Mr. Feng. By comparison HLG had RMB 78m of cash and cash equivalents on hand in the same 20-F. The company is also engaged in leases with a real estate entity owned by Mr. Feng, and numerous other related party transactions. Such a large amount of related party transactions raises concerns about accuracy of financial statements, especially in light of inadequate internal controls, auditor churn and CFO churn.

Promotional and Misleading Press Releases

Since the stock has started to take off in August 2017, the company issued some sensational and promotional statements in its press releases. A February 2018 press release claimed, "It is estimated that Hailiang Education will provide educational management services to more than 150,000 students by September 2020. By September 2025, the student number is expected to reach 400,000 to 500,000." HLG disclosed in their latest 20-F a student population of 20,950. That same February press release promises outrageous shareholder returns saying, "As a result, the net growth of Hailiang Education is expected to increase at compound annual growth rate of 30% for a long period, making it possible to bring higher returns for our shareholders."

Another press release from November 2017 similarly claims, "The Company expects the net profit to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30% for an extensive period of time." The same press release misleadingly suggests." Currently, Hailiang Education has owned or been providing educational services to an aggregate of 23 schools with an aggregate student enrollment of 55,733" despite the 20-F claiming partnership with just 9 schools and a current student population of 20,950.

Questionable Partnerships

Hailiang Education also frequently touts their partnerships and award wins in press releases, some of which appear oddly constructed or unverifiable.

One recent press release touted a relationship with Pate's Grammar School in England:

The purpose of signing the agreement between the two parties is to provide a higher standard of education to co-operative school(s), exchange teaching methods, cultural experience as well as explore the education market in both China and the UK. Pursuant to the Agreement, Pate's will cooperate with Hailiang Education in delivering A-level and other international courses, providing education consulting services as well as launching annual exchange programs for students and faculty among co-operative school(s).

The agreement however is not with the school but a subsidiary Pate's Grammar School Trading Company which was established Sept. 18, 2017, just 7 days before the press release. Several emails to the school over several weeks did not produce a response on the origins or status of the partnership.

Other press releases containing partnership to U.S. institutions are often hard to corroborate, lacking reciprocal U.S. press releases, or virtually any additional information on the websites of the U.S. school indicating the existence of such a partnership.

$100m Shelf Offering to Take Advantage of Bubble Raises More Questions

In its July 2015 IPO, Hailiang Education sold 2,858,000 ADSs, which is equivalent to 16x as many ordinary shares - 45,728,000. At a price of $7/ADS or $0.4375/common share, HLG was valuing the company's fully diluted common shares of 411,208,000 at $179,903,500. The $180m IPO valuation that the company went out with in 2015 is a far cry from the ~$1.9bn market cap it holds today. The nearly 1,000% surge in market cap since the IPO is contrasted by net income attributable to shareholders which has just increased just 18% from RMB 141m to RMB 167m per the company's most recent 20-F. FY2017 earnings equates to $0.96/ADS which would give the company a P/E ratio over 70.

The company wasted no time in filling a shelf offering to take advantage of the generous public market valuation. The company's shelf filling and request for acceleration prompted this response from the SEC:

Dear Mr. Wang: This is to advise you that we have not reviewed and will not review your registration statement. Please refer to Rules 460 and 461 regarding requests for acceleration. We remind you that the company and its management are responsible for the accuracy and adequacy of their disclosures, notwithstanding any review, comments, action or absence of action by the staff

The USD $100m shelf offering appears to be yet another effort to raise U.S. capital, which could be transferred to Mr. Feng's related party, and which shares could be later bought back at a fraction of the price like many other Chinese ADRs/ADSs. The huge share price run up is dramatically out of tune to any fundamentals, as evidenced by the offering, and can only be supported by speculators or price manipulators. Hailiang Education's overvaluation, opacity, and massive inherent risks as a U.S. investor will drive a near term correction that will rival the run-up.

