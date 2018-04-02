Market Vulnerable To Another Volatility Blow-Up

Stocks were greeted with more selling pressure on Monday as the market's internal condition remains weak. In today's commentary we’ll examine the biggest obstacles preventing the stock market from confirming a bottom. We’ll also see that the market remains vulnerable to another bear raid based on prevailing conditions.

Equities began the month of April on a decidedly negative note with most sectors showing losses for the day. What started as a weak and tepid trading session saw a gradual increase in selling interest as the day wore on. The selling was blamed on investors’ continued worries over global trade as well as critical comments by President Trump aimed at Amazon (AMZN). Lingering weakness among large-cap blue chips as well as the tech sector suggest other factors are at play beyond trade concerns. Regardless of the putative reasons behind the selling, the market has developed a disturbing downward momentum pattern which is beginning to feed on itself.

One symptom of the stock market's present vulnerability is the stubborn refusal of the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) to fall under the 20 level. In the past decade a normal, healthy market condition has been characterized by a sub - 20 VIX reading. On Monday the VIX reached a high of 25.72 and was up over 18% in reflection of the day’s intensifying selling pressure.

Source: BigCharts

An off-the-cuff technical observation can be made here. From a chart pattern perspective, VIX is threatening a break out above its recent “ceiling” of at the 25 level. Moreover, its 15-day moving average - which signifies the dominant immediate-term (1-4 week) trend - is curling upward and has acted as support in the last two weeks. That is, VIX has refused to close under the 15-day MA. This suggests that volatility is building a head of steam which may soon explode in a quick, fierce burst which roils the financial market even more so than it has in recent days. Traders are therefore warned to keep a close watch on open long positions, trim laggards and tighten protective stops.

Volatility aside, the single most important indicator that traders should be watching right now is China's stock market. My favorite proxy for China stocks is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which has been most sensitive to the ongoing concerns over recent tariffs. Symptomatic of the days weakness was a 3% intraday decline in FXI. The ETF tested its year-to-date low, and came perilously close to breaking below it. Due to investors' heightened trade concerns right now, FXI has proven to be an even more sensitive barometer of selling pressure than even the Dow or the S&P 500. Consequently, a break below FXI’s February low would likely serve as a catalyst for additional selling pressure in the U.S. broad market due to heightened sensitivities to China.

Source: BigCharts

As has been the case throughout this ongoing correction, stocks making new 52-week lows continue to outpace stocks making new highs. In the last few training sessions, however, there has been a rather disturbing development in the makeup of the new highs and lows. Instead of being dominated by income-related securities (mainly muni-bond and energy funds), the new 52-week lows have included a growing array of stocks and funds from various segments which aren’t necessarily income sensitive. Securities in the financial sector are beginning to show up with increasing regularity, which is definitely a concern.

For the last couple of weeks the number of stocks making new 52-week lows has significantly outpaced the new highs. This is the No. 1 tip-off that the market’s short-term health is weak and is characterized by what might be termed “internal bleeding.” This problem continues to grow and is a reason for expecting additional weakness until the “bleeding” is stanched. The falling incremental demand for equities reflected by this trend is what makes the stock market vulnerable to news headlines perceived as negative by Wall Street, as Monday’s trading session revealed.

Notwithstanding the stock market’s continued strong condition from a fundamental standpoint, right now technicals are the most important consideration. In a market subject to as much internal selling pressure as this one is, even the most fundamentally sound stocks can be swamped by panic-induced selling pressure in the short term. Unless the NYSE internal momentum situation discussed here reverses now we may soon witness that very situation. Accordingly, I recommend holding off on initiating new long positions and focusing instead on maintaining heavier-than-normal cash positions in what is a turbulent market environment. Once the internal weakness has subsided (which will be evident as soon as the market has a few days of making fewer than 40 new lows) we should have many bargain-basement buying opportunities to choose from. For now, though, capital preservation should take precedence over the acquisitive impulse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.