Noble Corp. - How Much Does It Cost To Bring The Rig Back?

The recent depressing price action in offshore drillers' shares ignites my desire to dig deeper into the companies' fundamentals. With drillers' shares falling across the board, the most interesting question is what part of this fall is fundamentally justified (market disappointed by weak contract activity), and what part of the fall is purely speculative (traders and investors selling offshore drilling stocks out of fear).

One of the key factors for any offshore drilling company nowadays is the ability to put stacked rigs at work. With some rigs being stacked for several years, the market seems to question the viability of such an exercise. Fortunately, recent data from Noble Corp. (NE) allows us to look behind the curtain and see the actual price of unstacking a warm stacked rig.

In a separate 8-K filing, Noble Corp. has recently shared the data for four rigs that are most likely to be reactivated: drillships Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden, as well as jackups Noble Sam Hartley and Noble Mick O'Brien.

Noble Tom Madden

As per Noble Corp.'s 8-K filing, Noble Tom Madden is bid into several opportunities in the Western Hemisphere. The rig can be prepared to mobilize to a location in 60 days at a reactivation cost of approximately $10 million. As per the company's latest fleet status report, the rig is warm stacked in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf has seen little jobs during this downturn. However, things may be turning as the U.S. Department of Interior and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will offer all available Gulf of Mexico blocks for exploration. The sale is scheduled for Aug. 15 and will hopefully bring more interest to the region.

Noble Sam Croft

Interestingly, Noble Sam Croft has a different reactivation profile. The rig can be reactivated in approximately 120 days at an expected cost of $13 million. Just like Noble Tom Madden, Noble Sam Croft is stacked in the Gulf. Obviously, Noble Corp. decided to focus on one rig and keep expenditures on Sam Croft at bay, as there are too few jobs available and the company does not need two drillships at near-term availability.

Noble Sam Hartley

Noble Corp. stated that Noble Sam Hartley remained a strong candidate for opportunities inside and outside of Southeast Asia. The rig can be reactivated in approximately 60 days at an expected cost of $5 million. Noble Sam Hartley is currently cold stacked in Malaysia. The recent activity in the region for Noble Corp. included a contract with PTTEP for semi-sub Noble Clyde Boudreaux (April 2018 through December 2018) and a contract with ConocoPhillips for jackup Noble Tom Prosser (April 2018 through December 2018).

Noble Mick O'Brien

The jackup Noble Mick O'Brien can be reactivated in approximately 60 days at an expected cost of $4 million. As per the latest fleet status report, the rig was warm stacked in UAE. This is a rather difficult market for international drillers right now, so there's little surprise that Noble Corp. had nothing to share regarding the potential near-term opportunities for the rig.

Conclusion

Unless the rig needs an upgrade like in Noble Clyde Boudreaux' case, it is relatively cheap to bring it back into service from a warm stacked state. Out of the four rigs that were discussed above, two rigs (drillship Noble Tom Madden and jackup Sam Hartley) are the primary candidates for reactivation. It will be very interesting to see whether Tom Madden will finally find work as the competition in the region is strong, including Rowan (RDC) and Transocean's (RIG) drillships. While the offshore drilling market is still far from recovery, it's good to see a driller talking about opportunities for warm stacked rigs. At the same time, it's worth mentioning that Noble Corp. has a number of cold stacked rigs that, based on the current state of the market, are unlikely to find work anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Noble Corp. shares continue to go down following the breach of an important support level. If Brent oil (BNO) prices continue to correct from the $70 level, there's a read risk that Noble Corp. shares might test lows seen in August 2017 as the market negativity toward the whole offshore drilling sector is significant at this point.

