SHAKatastrophy: Accounting Change And SSS Drop End Dream Of Supreme Burger Chain

Given management's ability to deliver on promised store openings in recent years, there is no doubt that SHAK will increase its top line significantly. But if we forecast each cost driver (labor, capacity, & leases) that is required to support this growth, margins are narrowing. Especially since unit economics are decreasing for both existing & net stores (explanation under B.). Those margins are going to be squeezed.

Although net income is positive in every forecasted year, the amount of free cash flow generated does not justify the current price level. The development of SHAK aligns with ordinary burger chains, subsequently, SHAK's valuation should be in line with its peers.

Visible in the multiple overview, SHAK trades currently at a significant premium across all common multiples (e.g. P/E of almost 90x). The target price represents a 30% downside (below the consensus price target; implied long-term 2020E P/E of ~36x). Valuation details can be found in the appendix.

Before we get started, let's talk about SHAK.

SHAK ("SHAK") is a partly franchised, US-focused, fast casual restaurant chain based in New York City. The Company's signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, and frozen custard. As of 12/31/17, SHAK has 159 system-wide stores, the majority are domestically company operated (90) and the remainder is licensed (10 domestic, 59 international). Revenue is generated through its stores (~97% of sales) as well as licensing (only ~3% of sales). Management targets +$700mn revenue and a total of 200 domestic company-operated & 120 globally licensed units by 2020.

Now let's dive right in: Investment thesis for SHAKE SHACK Inc.

A). The new US-GAAP lease accounting standard will inflate the BS and deteriorate mainstream ratios.

Ratios, e.g. ROA or the debt/EBITDA ratio, are wildly followed by analysts, news stations, and investors. An adverse impact on those ratios will put pressure on SHAK's stock price. Starting 2018A, SHAK has to put operating leases on its balance sheet. This will increase long-term assets as well as long-term liabilities (similar to capital leases today). In contrast to its competitors (e.g QSR), SHAK does not own any real estate - all of their stores (2018E: 122; currently off-balance sheet) will be put on the balance sheet. This will inflate the balance sheet (by 1.6x based on my analysis), reducing ratios like ROA or ROIC. Also, this changes the capital composition of the company dramatically. Net debt turns positive (financial liabilities > financial assets), impacting ratios like debt/EBITDA or debt/equity; higher debt level further enhances the risk profile of a former debt-free company. The difference is in the weeds. Reading the 10-K carefully, SHAK list every accounting change as non-material, except leases. Since February 2016, they are "evaluating the impact" and do not make any statement if the change is material or not. The inability and unwillingness to communicate let us believe that there is more to come. Alongside, this will lead investors to put higher scrutiny on the financial reporting, which will amplify the shortcomings mentioned under B.

The impact on valuation is primarily through the rent reclassification in interest & depreciation. This will artificially increase EBIT & EBITDA (interest added back) without improving the earnings quality. The residual income valuation picks this up and subsequently lands lower than the DCF valuation.

B). Future profitability significantly lower than currently expected: Unit economics are diluting as growth progresses.

SHAK reported adjusted average unit volumes ("AUV") that are seemingly stable over time. Two things stand out:

First, SHAK's existing stores loose traction: although SHAK increased prices by 2%, same-store sales ("SSS") dropped 1.2%, meaning that the price adjusted drop in foot traffic is 3.2% for 2017. We can see a clear negative trend since the "hyped" IPO in 2015. Especially striking is that the so-called "comparable base" only includes 43 out of 90 domestically operated stores. 2015A reported 44 stores open, meaning that it is likely that most stores in the comparable base should be open for already two years. This decline in existing stores clearly picture a "Honeymoon" effect: sales are the highest after opening and then decrease to an "ordinary" level. Due to the time lag in adding stores to the comparable base, investors are impeded to see the current development of stores. Therefore, the true SSS development might be worse than reported. We conducted a small sampled field study in New York & Atlanta that confirmed the honeymoon theory (traffic declining). This indicates that the superior AUVs that are currently priced into SHAK's stock price are not sustainable, which could lead to a market correction.

Secondly, new units do not have the same AUV to begin with: my analysis shows that stores opened in 2017A only have $3.8 mn average AUV and this number will keep on getting lower. Management itself expect a number around $3 mn. This is a clear indicator that new units do not have the above-comp economics. If SHAK would reach a critical size, most of its restaurants would have ordinary comps. Therefore, the pricing should be in line with competitors, meaning that multiples, that currently trade far above the mean, could converge to the mean in the near future.

Alongside, I want to highlight one point: these are only adjusted figures (read: made in SHAK's best interest) and might be "optimized". Crunching the numbers over the last 5 years show an even more concerning picture: existing stores and new stores only show approximately $4 mn and $3.4 mn AUV, respectively, as well as a clear negative trend. Losing the supreme unit economics investors like about SHAK will put pressure on the stock price. The valuation assumes stable AUV (on 2018A level), a decline will significantly lower SHAK's value even more.

C). Concept internationally not scalable

Current price implies future growth & margin expansion through international franchising. In my view, this is not feasible as the competitive landscape differs. SHAK requires (for above-comps performance) outsized band awareness as well as first-class real estate/prime locations. First, SHAK's competitive advantage outside the US is uncertain, internationally active are different competitors making it very difficult for SHAK to enforce high pricing, especially since brand awareness is limited in Europe and Asia. In Europe, the burger market is saturated with non-chain ("hipster") burger restaurants (not fast food joints!), offering burgers for €7-10 ($8-11) in a stylish atmosphere. It's not comparable to the price of similar food at midtown/upper west side restaurants. This is comparable to Under Armour's (NYSE:UAA) problem: They produce football/basketball gear successfully - but are they able to deliver soccer products? Point being, investors should not blindly assume success in unproven territories. Evidently, AUV for international licensed units has been declining for five years.

Secondly, for instance, in Asia, appreciation for international chains is high: MCD, QSR, YUM are established brands with the necessary infrastructure. SHACK, being "the new guy on the block", has no infrastructure outside the US. Given that its products require far more sophisticated supply chain (burger patties are non-frozen, hormone free etc) than QSR or MCD, this will take them time. Even more striking, as they only operate a handful restaurants in dispersed locations, operating them efficiently will take even longer. To make this point simple: MCD can bundle ~20 restaurants in Hong Kong, SHAK plans to open one there (!), with the next closest ones being in Japan (eight) & South Korea (six). In the foreseeable future, operating margins will be below competitors, discouraging franchisees to open new stores as SHAK has not got the required infrastructure.

Why SHAK is overpriced

Three key expectations drive the current share price:

Comp store sales: Analyst reports estimate future SSS growth with +2%. Some even implicitly forecast it far higher as they fail to factor in a decline in foot traffic. In contrast, based on our field study and AUV analysis as well as the current negative trend, SSS are likely to decrease in the future.

International expansion/further franchising: Given the reasons mentioned above, this will be difficult. Simplifying, investors should ask themselves: MCD & QSR are opening hundreds of units abroad every year - why does SHAK only open less than 10 on average per year in the last five years? There might be a huge discrepancy between hoped and actual demand.

Unrealistic time horizon: Margin improvement through international franchising requires infrastructure that SHAK has not yet in place. Still, analysts (explicitly in reports) and investors (implicitly through valuation) seem to think an international expansion could be rolled out before 2020. SHAK's CEO said in a presentation last Friday that they currently mainly focus on domestic expansion.

Catalyst

SHAK gives guidance on future operating lease accounting: This will lead the information to be disseminated & processed, lowering valuations.

Weaker than expected reporting: Given the downward trend for SSS (and therefore profitability), this will get the ball rolling. 2018Q1 scheduled for mid April.

Short interest is trending upwards again: This will increase scrutiny and put pressure on the price.

Many growth investors are in the stock: Once the narrative from paradise growth ends, they will be the first who sell (as happened to Under Armour in 2016).

Unproven viability in economic downturn: With debt levels at pre-2007 levels, a recession might be waiting at the doorstep. In such a scenario, I believe that customers are not willing to pay SHAK's above-comps price point and switch to cheaper alternatives.

Noteworthy discrepancy on information in analyst coverage and information in the public domain. Reporting disappointing financial results could invert investor sentiment, leading them to punish SHAK for non-transparent disclosures.

Risk

Unclear at which point SHAK publishes guidance on the material effect of their operating lease accounting.

The SSS time lag of two years and "smart selection" allow the company to continue reporting a better-than-is view of SSS.

Successful marketing efforts (e.g. soft opening in Hong Kong in April) could boost licensing demand for international franchisees.

SHAK can increase prices and still retain their customer base. This would improve SSS & margins.

Strong believers hold onto their shares even in a bearish scenario, protecting SHAK's downside risk.

APPENDIX:

Forecast & Valuation (Note: Color coding: Red = Company data; Black = Calculations; Blue = Inputs)

a) Revenue Forecast

Note: Store openings based on management guidance. Organic sales approximated by SSS for all existing stores.

Highlights: SSS likely inflated: rebased to zero rather than negative, increases sales.

b) Capacity forecast

Note: Reduced leasehold improvements to reflect smaller stores, secondary markets, learning curve. Other PP&E infrastructure required to maintain store efficiency scaled as percentage to leasehold improvements. Depreciation time: 10 for leaseholds, 5 for other. Asset retirement: non-leasehold improvements after 5 years.

c) Labor forecast

Note: Wages for key personnel grows 2% a year on the 2016A level; number of employees grows as a ratio per stores targeted are: four middle managers & one back office person per store. Hourly workers earn $11/h, work 90 days, 8 hours/day; manager earns $70k, home office 50K annually with 30% additional social contribution.

Highlight: Higher labor costs during the first six to twelve months of operations (ramp-up)

d) Lease forecast

Note: First operating lease payment table used for lease payments per store and a multiple for year > 5 payments. Assumed interest expense 5% on a ten-year lease duration.

Highlights: Lease payment per store not discounted, likely to be higher.

e) Balance Sheet

Note: Working capital forecast with cash conversion cycle. Complete write-down of tax receivable agreement to prevent diluting a terminal value. An excess cash account serves as a plug variable to control the cash account (linked with the cash flow statement). Inputs from another specialty forecast (e.g. PP&E).

f) Income statement forecast

Note: COGS = material cost + other operating expenses + wages for hourly workers; 27.9% owned by non-controlling interest; 25% tax rate; rent drops down to only SHAK's new headquarter: 27,000 sqm estimated to cost 140,000 USD/month.

g) Simplified Cash Flow Statement forecast

Note: Inputs from income statement and balance sheet

h) Valuation

Note: Blue numbers indicate target margins. First three years are calculated based on the detailed three-year forecast.

Highlight: Although I choose higher revenues, better SSS, and less operating lease cost, still clearly overvalued.

i) Multiples & peer group: From Thomson Reuters

