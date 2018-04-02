Are We On The Cusp Of A Bear Market?

We also examine some of the underlying fundamental drivers of stock prices, which suggest that this old, nine-year bull rally will continue.

While last week it seems market participants took a breathless respite from the recent wild activity, the week prior (March 18-24) U.S. stocks suffered their worst five sessions in more than two years as blue chips in the S&P 500 Index fell by -5.95%. Surprisingly, that week was not as unusual as it would've been at any other time. That's because, according to the CBOE, the last few months have been the most volatile on record.

With prices going nearly parabolic in January and becoming extremely overextended, based on what FactSet says was the fastest pace of earnings estimate increases on record, those overextended conditions corrected violently with the most rapid expansion in the CBOE volatility index ($VIX) in history.

Chart 1: As a result of the fastest-paced increase in earnings estimates ever recorded, stock prices nearly formed a parabolic pattern in January. That resulted in a violent correction that the CBOE says caused the $VIX index to spike higher in the first quarter at the fastest pace ever recorded.

The recent three months of very volatile price action was an abrupt turn of events because before this three months of shock and awe, stocks had steadily climbed -- uneventfully -- in a rally that began all the way back in November 2016. Prices never gained nor lost more than two percent during any week over the span of those 57 weeks.

This steady ascension created a relaxed, easy-going 2017 for investors, with a 14-month, stress-free gain of 26.86% that lulled many into a seemingly benign complacency about the market. However, investor's mellow mood was shattered at the end of January as a nine-week bout of extreme volatility more than made up for the prior year's shortage of excitement.

This week, many investors are asking a very pointed question: is the recent volatility since late-January just a healthy correction following overbought highs - or the beginning of something much more significant?

We will seek to answer that question in this article, first by conducting a technical assessment of the market to determine its near-term price bias, then by analyzing some overarching economic factors, and then by reviewing several highly correlated fundamental stock factors to assess the direction of stock prices in the next few months. Our analysis will answer the question of whether the recent gyrations were just the result of price imbalances -- or if caused by a decline in underlying fundamentals, indicating the start of a prolonged, very overdue bear market.

The indicators most affected by this article are sampled from our S&P 500 Aggressive Strategy which selects the optimum of five ETFs: the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF (SSO), iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY), which serves as a proxy for cash, the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH), and the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS).

Given its assessment of conditions, this strategy consistently rotates into the optimum of one of these S&P 500-based ETFs that will produce the highest profit with the least drawdown. This article demonstrates how, at any given time, the system selects a particular ETF from the five.

Technical Assessment of the Market

Technical analysis coincides with the academic theory of an efficient market (EMH), which posits that a security's price reflects all publicly available information about a company. For many technical analysts, a security's price is the most crucial information -- price is all you need to know. Our firm doesn't see it quite that way and believes the inclusion of economic factors in stock fundamentals play a significant role in producing an all-encompassing indicator. However, technicals are essential, and here's what we found they revealed about the recent market action...

Prices in January Moved Too Far, Too Fast

In January, the price of S&P 500 shares began to accelerate sharply higher above their 50-week moving average, fueled by investor enthusiasm about global growth and the deep corporate tax cuts enacted by Congress at the end of December. Investors expect the tax cuts to significantly improve corporate bottom lines (Warren Buffett wrote that Berkshire Hathaway's profits rose by $29 billion as a result of the bill).

Analysts estimate that the tax reform could initially add as much as $19 (14%) to S&P 500 earnings in 2018. A commensurate windfall increase in stock prices is the logical result, and when President Trump signed the legislation at the end of December, investors responded in January by pouring funds into risk assets, led by equities.

But, as a result of investor's enthusiasm over tax reform combined with organic earnings growth, the price of stocks (represented in Chart 1 below by the S&P 500 index in the top window) moved too far, too fast above its long-term, 50-week mean (dotted blue line). In a near-parabolic move, prices extended 14.2% above that crucial level in January, which is the first time prices have reached that far above their mean in more than seven years. As in physics, every action requires a reaction, and as a result of this outsized upward move, during the week of Jan. 28, stock prices began to reverse course and tumble downward to correct the out-of-balance price conditions.

The lower window in Chart 2 below shows the percentage spread that prices attained above or below their 50-week EMA, a moving average that serves as the long-term mean of the market. After stretching 14.2% above their 50-week moving average, stocks performed a classic reversion to the mean move and spent the last eight weeks spastically returning to their 50-week moving average.

Chart 2: Prices reached extremely overbought conditions in January - extending 14.2% above their long-term 50-week EMA.

This law-of-physics response to overextended prices resulted in an intense two-week sell-off that began on January 28 and continued through today. The volatility that followed created a first-quarter that, according to the CBOE, had the highest increase in the Volatility Index in history.

There was an initial 10% drop, an erratic, one-month 6.7% rally, then yet another more significant slide that began on March 12 and continued through last Thursday (March 29). As the holiday weekend approached, stock prices settled just above their 200-day moving average, which appears to be at least a temporary station where investors can take a breather, gather their thoughts (and money), and prepare over the long Easter weekend for what's to come.

Volatility combined with portfolio losses often prompts investors to worry whether a correction could be the beginning of a longer-term bear market. After all, it has been nine years since the last bear market ended following the Financial Crisis -- with most investors aware that the average economic expansion only lasts 4.5 years. If the current bull market continues until August 22 this year, it will be the longest expansion in history.

Furthermore, high volatility is a classic sign of a significant change to the trend of the market, as we profiled in our Feb. 14 Insights report, volatility reached the trend-changing level in February. The record-setting volatility (according to the CBOE) in the first quarter of 2018 may signify an inflection point in the long-term upward trend of the market that has been in place since March 2009. Now that volatility indicator doesn't necessarily mean you should plan for a -50% bear market. A significant increase in volatility, over a certain level, could be a signal that an innocuous correction or a moderate downturn could be ahead.

Let's see what some of the indicators we use in our strategies are telling us…

These Three Technical Indicators are Signaling Increased Risk

Chart 3 below shows three examples of the technical analysis-based risk indicators referred to earlier, which we use in some of our ranking systems. This chart shows the S&P 500 ETF in the top window, our Market Risk Indicator (MRI) in the second window, the Price Momentum Oscillator (PMO) in the third window, and the Stochastics Oscillator in the bottom pane.

Chart 3: Each of the three technical indicators shown above turned bearish around March 13.

Each of the three lower indicator windows shows that the technical indicators turned negative about two weeks ago, on March 12 and March 14 (denoted by red-shaded areas) and are signaling that risk has significantly increased.

Specifically, for the middle indicator window showing the PMO, the momentum of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) now appears to be entering a secular decline. For our adaptive-rotation ETF systems that depend strictly on these type of technical-price readings, they have moved into cash positions as a protection against potential losses.

For our systems that depend on a more comprehensive set of components, that is not the case. The reason for is that most of our ranking systems include economic indicators that at present are still bullish -- as well as stock fundamentals components, such as the Blended S&P Earnings Estimates trend (shown below), which also remain constructive. Let's review some of those indicators…

Economic Indicators

Our rules-based ranking systems take a subtle and sophisticated approach to interpret the market's current regime, which provides us with a determination of the appropriate group of ETFs from which to choose. If the Market Regime Score is very high, the system will select from the more aggressive group of ETFs that accompanies that strategy.

For example, if the rank of the market regime is above 70%, our S&P 500 Aggressive Strategy is designed to select the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 ETF (SSO). If the Market Regime Score is below 30%, that signifies risk has increased, and it is appropriate to move into a cash proxy ETF, such as the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) or even a 2x-leveraged inverse ETF (SDS) if that option is included in the strategy's design.

Next, the strategy will use its ranking system to select the most profitable ETF to own for both current conditions and the most likely forward conditions. Each of the 28 different data-series we used throughout our ranking system and buy/sell rules has a particular weighting, and each is part of eight composite components that also have their own overall composite weighting formula.

Let's review an example of an Economic component in the ETFOptimize strategies...

Civilian Unemployment

One of the economic components we use in our quantitative analysis and ranking systems is the monthly measure of unemployment. The current unemployment rate has held steady at 4.1% since last October -- six months without a change. Previous lows in post-war unemployment reached 3.40% in 1969, 3.70% in 1957, and the record low of 2.50% that lasted for a single month in 1953.

When unemployment reaches a low and then reverses course and begins rising, over the last 25 years, unemployment has been an excellent coincident indicator of increasing risk and market declines (before 1990, this indicator was more ambiguous). The unemployment rate is usually not a leading indicator but is an accurate coincident indicator, so when leading indicators have already turned negative, this indicator provides us with near-100% assurance that it's time to take defensive measures.

Chart 4 below shows the Civilian Unemployment Rate in the top window and the S&P 500 index in the lower panel. You can see from the red-shaded areas (where unemployment trend changes occurred) that market tops coincide with lows in unemployment. Currently, unemployment has been at 4.1% for about six months, so this is a bit concerning. Either this is the bottom and unemployment will soon begin rising (warning!), or it is a temporary plateau on the way toward lower unemployment levels.

Chart 4: The Unemployment Rate appears to have leveled at about 4.1% for the last six months. When it turns higher for two months, it is a high-probability sell signal.

Our systems require two months of rising unemployment to generate a lower score for this component, which would then begin weighing on the overall market regime determination. One month of increasing unemployment is insignificant and could merely be noise. Two consecutive months is still a gray area, but if other indicators our providing similar negative signals, a rising unemployment rate is a clear sign of increasing risk and the likely end of the bull market. The reason for this is that an increase in unemployment means that corporations are cutting back on hires -- and might even be firing/laying off employees. That's an unambiguous sign of economic contraction.

We believe unemployment could still go either way. There are only a few concerning economic signals currently in place, so if expansion continues, we could see additional labor supply coming off the sidelines and converting from part-time jobs to full-time jobs. Assuming the fledgling wage inflation continues, more workers will be attracted to the job market who wouldn't have reentered if not for the prospect of higher pay.

On the other hand, if demand for workers continues to rise and there are fewer people than estimated who can return to the workforce from the sidelines, then there will be significant upward pressure on wages as employers are forced to compete for the remaining available job seekers. Wage increases are the number one cause of rising inflation, a force that will be battled by the Federal Reserve with interest-rate increases if it gets too high, and then you have another equity response heading in the opposite direction - that is, downward.

Regardless of what happens between now and then, when there are two months of rising unemployment, it will be a definite precursor of increasing market risk and therefore, demands we provide this economic component with considerable attention in the coming months.

Other Economic Components

Our systems include other economic indicators that when considered together, provide more robust market regime signals. These other indicators include:

• Level of inflation and changes to the inflation trend

• Status of the yield curve

• Personal Income trend

• Investor Sentiment measured several ways

• Industrial Production trend

• S&P 500 Sales and Earnings trend

• CapEx trend

• and other economic components...

Stock Fundamentals

The ETFOptimize adaptive-rotation ETF strategies also include a variety of stock-fundamental factors to comprise our Market Regime Scores -- and fundamental ratios are also included in our ETF Buy/Sell rules. Keep in mind that our standards are always investment-oriented, with trades averaging a period of about six months between transactions.

S&P 500 Blended Earnings Estimates

A sample of one of the stock-fundamental data series we include in our systems is the Blended Current Year & Next Year S&P 500 Earnings Estimates (Blended CNY). The S&P 500 index is the most widely used benchmark for stocks, and S&P 500 earnings estimates are the most commonly utilized stock estimates by investors of all stripes.

We use a blended composite of the Current Year earnings estimates combined with Next Year earnings estimates, a combination which we dubbed "Blended CNY." This blending uses quarterly earnings figures, and as each quarter of the year transpires, the series will use more of the next year's estimate and less of the current year's estimate. The result is an earnings indicator that is very closely correlated with the movements of the price of the S&P 500 index.

Chart 5 below shows the S&P 500 Blended current year and next year Earnings Estimates (Blended CNY) since 2006. Notice that when the Blended CNY is rising, stock prices are also climbing. When the blended CNY is declining, the S&P 500 is usually heading downward along with it. At those times when earnings and price separate from one another, invariably stock prices soon play catch up (rarely the other way around).

It's easy to see why Blended CNY is used in our systems when you recognize its value as a coincident indicator is high.

Chart 5: The blue line is the S&P 500. The red line represents a blended composite of Current Year-and-Next Year (Blended CNY) Earnings Estimates for the S&P 500.

Notice the current conditions on the far right-hand side of Chart 5. We show the S&P 500 in blue and Blended CNY is in red, and the two data series are creating a pattern that demands attention!

What's most concerning about the image is that after first forming a parabolic pattern in January, Blended CNY earnings (red) have stopped rising and appear to be rounding off and topping. What comes next for profits is going to be critical for the performance of stocks going forward. If equity analysts all drank the same Kool-Aid and hiked their estimates far too much to start 2018, they may be bringing those estimates back down to earth in April when they report first-quarter 2018 earnings. If that's the case, market participants, particularly institutional investors who bought based on much higher earnings estimates, will be paring back their equity holdings.

On the other hand, if those estimates prove accurate and don't require revision downward, then they will likely resume their recent upward climb from his new, higher level -- at about the same trajectory as before. Q1 2018 may go down in history as one of the most dramatic jumps higher for earnings, followed by a resumption of business as usual by America's publicly traded corporations. In that scenario, it's likely that stock prices will continue higher from here - at least until later in the year when interest rates and unemployment may signal malign problems.

Analysts estimate that the tax reform could initially add as much as $19 (14%) to S&P 500 earnings in 2018. A commensurate windfall increase in stock prices is the logical result, and when Pres. Trump signed the legislation at the end of December, investors responded in January by pouring funds into risk assets, led by equities. We'll explore the components of earnings growth in another article, but suffice it to say that corporate earnings growth appears to have other drivers beyond legislative stimulus from tax cuts.

Analyst's consensus per-share earnings growth estimates for the S&P 500 for 2017-19 are impressive:

Year Percent S&P 500 Earnings Gain 2017: 10% 2018: 17.8% 2019: 12%

During the first quarter of 2018, FactSet reported that analysts recently increased earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by 5.4%. Analysts are always increasing or decreasing growth estimates during the quarter, but over the past five years, quarterly estimate revisions have averaged a decline of 3.9% during the first quarter -- so this quarter was a significant reversal of that trend. Even more newsworthy, the Q1 2018 increase was the largest ever since FactSet began tracking the quarterly bottom-up EPS estimate in Q2 2002.

Conclusion

Based on a composite of all the indicators in a strategy - including many more additional market gauges not shown in this article, each of our quantitative systems create a Market Regime Score for any given point in time. Based on the Regime Score, the system can then pick from the correct group of ETFs, categorized by direction of a trend (e.g., long or inverse) and degree of aggressiveness (e.g., standard or ultra bull or bear), and the system can then select the highest-ranked ETF for current conditions.

You can see from Chart 6 below that the current Market Regime Score is 59.67%. While not bearish, this system lingers just on the constructive side of neutral and has been slowly and slightly losing momentum since recovering into bullish conditions in mid-2016. At this point, underlying economic factors and fundamentals such as earnings growth are supporting the market - and that's a good thing.

If the fundamentals are solid, then it's full steam ahead. However, at some point, contributing components such as the unemployment rate (shown above in Chart 4), the yield curve, or some other components will turn downward, our Market Regime Score will decline, and the market's direction will reverse.

Chart 6: Currently the market regime score for this system shows a reading of 59.67%. This reading is just on the positive side of the neutral zone. A precarious position.

The title of this article ("Are We On the Cusp of a Bear Market?") was chosen because so many investors are concerned about this issue. However, the samples of indicator analysis provided in this article support the likelihood of a continuation of bullish conditions.

While technical indicators are bearish, that is the likely result of the technical damage done during the correction of January's extremely overextended prices -- followed by what was perhaps the most rapidly-volatile quarter ever recorded (according to the CBOE). For this reason, technical (price) indicators are suggesting that there is more downward market action ahead.

However, underlying economic indicators and stock-fundamental indicators remain bullish. Maybe they have dropped slightly from the readings at the end of last year, but they are still signaling that investors should maintain a constructive bias toward equities and stay with their current holdings. For those with more conservative views, our indicators are not advising short or defensive positions. If anything, cash or a cash-proxy ETF such as the iShares 1-3 year Treasury Bond ETF may be appropriate, as is currently being recommended by our S&P 500-Aggressive Strategy.

It appears that the air in risk assets is getting thinner and thinner, but there is likely a more extended top than January's peak still ahead of us. Our quantitative systems will downgrade risk aggressively when excesses have reached a maximum and begin to roll over. This event will occur when the Market Regime Score, shown in Chart 6 above, finally drops below 30%. When that happens, some of our strategies will move into cash or defensive positions, while more aggressive strategies will purchase leveraged, inverse ETFs to profit from the downturn.

If more downward market action is ahead, many investors will find it difficult to continue to hold long (and sometimes even leveraged-long) ETFs or equities. At times like this, an investor must maintain confidence in the underlying-condition indicators and strategy recommendations and resist reacting to temporary price volatility and paper losses. For many people, this is impossible to do. But successful investors have learned that this is a vital part of achieving their financial goals.

Bottom Line

While underlying conditions remain favorable for equities, in the near term investors are likely to see more volatile declines. The time remaining in this extended bull market grows shorter with each passing session.

