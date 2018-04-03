Is A New Crisis Emerging? - Today's Editors' Picks

Good morning! I’m your curator, Jason Kirsch

As the 8 year mark for the personal income tax cuts draws near in several years, there is going to be political pressure to make them permanent and take that tax cost from corporations - that is, if corporate tax rates are not increased sooner than that. Corporate taxes can be increased in more than one way, from a straightforward increase in rates to, say, 25% (or higher), but also via state taxes, other fees and also via mandates. This process can be material against growth in what matters, which is after-tax profits. As an example, if pre-tax profits are $100, then an increase in tax rates from 21% to 25% drops after-tax profits from $79 to $75, or 5%. And, there is no reason that rates need to stop rising at 25%, since they were at 35% until this year. The unending "need" of governments for revenues may lead other governments to join the US in harmonizing increases in business taxes, thus preventing tax-driven inversion strategies from reappearing.

Historical justification: the Reagan-era tax reduction for individuals to 28% sure did not last long, did it?

Thus, I incorporate a blended average of corporate tax rates that is higher than at present. This presents one headwind for stocks - though it is a relatively mild one.