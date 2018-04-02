Buy United Technologies

Back on February 13th, I recommended industrial conglomerate United Technologies (UTX) because it had pulled back significantly to $125 per share. I've been a big fan of this aerospace-heavy conglomerate because I believed that the Trump administration's policies, which included increased defense spending, lower taxes, and fewer business regulations. In addition to that, United Technologies had placed itself firmly behind trends associated with steady urbanization growing global middle class, in things such as elevator and escalator systems, commercial aerospace, climate control, fire safety systems, and security systems.

Shares pulled back in early February along with the rest of the market, and I took that opportunity to emphatically recommend United Technologies. Shares recovered quickly, which made my call look very smart. Unfortunately, President Trump's policies toward business appear to involve give as well as take. With the President's announcements of tariffs on steel products on many countries, including China, which will involve cost input inflation for several of United Tech's products, business could and likely will be affected. That's to say nothing of possible reciprocation from China, where United Technologies does a significant and growing amount of business, particularly with Otis escalators and elevators.

This article takes an updated look at United Technologies, including the company's Analyst Day, held a couple weeks ago, in which management discussed both short-term and long-term strategies. The key takeaway I got from Analyst Day was that, while there might be some short-term speed bumps regarding tariffs, growth is accelerating from previous years' investments in some of the aforementioned 'megatrends' of the global economy. For this reason, I remain optimistic about United Technologies.

Acceleration

Management expectations are for organic sales growth of between 4% and 6%, with midpoint EPS of $6.97 per share. That would represent EPS growth of 4.8%, but I think that estimate is quite conservative. According to data from FAST Graphs, analyst consensus is for $7.07 per share in earnings, which would instead be growth of 6%. I think that is a bit more realistic, although hopefully, economic acceleration pushes that even higher.

United Technologies is essentially four businesses: Aerospace systems, Pratt & Whitney (which is also aerospace-oriented), UTC Climate, Controls & Security, and finally Otis (which is elevators, escalators and related equipment). There is significant growth from all four businesses; a good sign that management has positioned itself well regarding 'megatrends' in the macro economy.

Otis expects to grow revenue by between 3-5% through 2020, with both adjusted sales and operating profit growing for the first time in 2018. China is the single most important engine of growth for Otis at this time, and so a trade war could hurt Otis' growth prospects.

Management expects 3-5% organic sales growth as well from Climate, Controls, and Security. As you may tell from the name, this division is a pretty wide-ranging one. An interesting point I noticed was how management of this business insisted that it was not becoming a software company, even though it looks like that is exactly what the business is becoming.

The internet of things has given United Technologies a very interesting new perspective on controls and security. There are now 60,000 'smart' rooftop units with over 300 million square feet under management, including connected, 'smart' factories. Connected systems, with everything in a factory communicating with everything else, allows for companies to utilize 'big data' to both automate and find ways to further increase production and boost margins. The same goes with connected hotel rooms, in which clients use to save money on various utilities and also to increase customer satisfaction. UTC now has 10 million-plus monitored shipments, which is particularly useful for grocery companies, which operate at very low margins. Monitoring shipments well help grocers reduce spoilage and shrinkage in produce. Management of this business insists it is not becoming a software company, but I am skeptical of that (in a good way).

UTC Aerospace Systems expects 7-9% growth in 'adjusted operating profit,' with organic sales up only by low single digits, including military parts and systems sales growing only by 'low-to-mid' single digits in 2018. The center stage event with UTC Aerospace has to do with the acquisition of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL). This big acquisition was announced 9 months ago, and it is starting to look better and better. Management plans on cost synergies of $500 million, which equates to 6% of sales. Management expects Rockwell Collins' products to drive growth in coming years.

Of United Tech's businesses, Pratt & Whitney is growing the fastest, and it's not surprising why. From now until 2030, commercial airline traffic is expected to grow 5% year-on-year, each year. Added to that is the ongoing cyclical retirement of older plains, and the need to immediately replace them.

Management expects Pratt & Whitney organic sales to grow in the low teens in 2018, with commercial engine sales up 20% and military engines up 25%. After a few setbacks, the Geared Turbofan project is finally ramping up production. So far, United Technologies has delivered 374 geared turbo fans and the company has a 7-year backlog.

Valuation and dividend

United Technologies is not cheap. Typically, my articles recommend excellent companies trading at or below their average valuation for the business cycle. United Technologies does not fit that mold. For example, according to data from FAST Graphs, United Technologies has averaged 16.4 times earnings over the last ten years. Currently, shares are at 18.6 times trailing earnings, which means a 13% premium to the average valuation.

This article recommends United Technologies because I am quite optimistic about its short-term and long-term prospects, particularly those that stem from an accelerated domestic economy thanks to lower taxes, friendlier regulations, increased military spending, and a potential infrastructure bill, all of which will put wind in the sails of earnings and revenue. As the chart in the beginning of this article shows, shares have pulled back again, and I believe that now is a good time to add more shares or open a position.

Currently, United Technologies yields 2.2%, with a history of dividends per share more-or-less following earnings per share, or perhaps a little better. If we get 6% EPS growth, which I believe is a rather conservative estimate, we should get 7% or 8% dividend growth from 2018, and I expect things to get even better in subsequent years.

