FTD Companies' (FTD) CEO John Walden on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Katie Turner - IR

Steve Barnhart - EVP and CFO

John Walden - President & CEO

Analysts

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti

Linda Bolton-Weiser - D.A. Davidson

Alex Fuhrman - Craig Hallum

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the FTD Companies Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Katie Turner. You may go ahead.

Katie Turner

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the FTD Companies fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 earnings conference call and webcast. With me today on the call are John Walden, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Barnhart, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please remember that during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that address the company's expected future business, financial performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements.

In addition to the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, please refer to the text in the company's press release issued today for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with such forward-looking statements.

Also, please note, on today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and constant currency comparisons. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors. Please refer to today's press release for definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP performance measures as well as a reconciliation of the non-GAAP performance measures to the company's GAAP financial results.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Steve Barnhart, Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Barnhart

Thanks, Katie. Good afternoon to those of you joining us on today’s call. I'll discuss our financial results and provide an update on our financing activities and full year 2018 outlook. John will then provide a brief business review. And after that, we will be available to take your questions.

I'm excited to have joined FTD team in January as CFO. For those that did not get a chance to meet at the Investor Day, I look forward to getting to know you in the future. I would like to begin by thanking our finance and legal teams, Board of Directors and shareholders for their efforts and patience in completing our fiscal year 2017 audited financial results. We also appreciate the support of our lenders as we work through our financing initiatives, which I will review in greater detail with you today.

First, I will review our 2017 full year results, which were in line with our preliminary results we provided at our Investor Day in January. Consolidated revenues for the full year 2017 were $1.08 billion compared to $1.12 billion for 2016. Changes in foreign currency unfavorably impacted our results by approximately $8.1 million year-over-year. The remaining change was primarily due to a decrease in our Consumer segment revenues mainly as a result of lower consumer orders compared to prior year.

For 2017, we recorded after-tax non-cash goodwill, intangible assets, and other long-lived asset impairment charges of $260.3 million compared with $84 million in 2016. These charges relate primarily to impairment testing performed in light of declines in the company’s market capitalization. As a result, our full year net loss was $234 million compared to a net loss $83.2 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $79.8 million or 7.4% of consolidated revenues, whereas adjusted EBITDA in 2016 was $119.8 million or 10.7% of consolidated revenues.

Moving to fourth quarter financial results. Consolidated net revenues were $278.1 million, a decrease of 0.9% compared to $280.7 million for the fourth quarter last year. Foreign currency exchange rates had a $2.6 million favorable impact on consolidated net revenues during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net loss was $153.5 million compared to net loss of $86.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net loss for each period reflects a portion of the impairment charges I referenced previously which occurred in Q4 of each year. In addition, included within the net loss for 2017 is a net tax benefit of $13.8 million in the fourth quarter related to the enactment of the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $15.6 million or 5.6% of consolidated revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $29.8 million or 10.6% of consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Now to review our quarterly operating segment performance in more detail, Provide Commerce segment revenues were $140.7 million, 1% higher than Q4 last year due primarily to a 10.1% increase in Personal Creations, partially offset by a 9.6% decrease from ProFlowers and a 1.1% decrease in Gourmet Foods. Provide Commerce segment operating income was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $13.1 million for the prior year quarter.

In our Consumer segment revenues were $61.5 million, a 12.8% decrease compared to the same period last year. The decline was primarily due to a 12.1% decline in consumer orders and a 1% decrease in average order value. Consumer segment operating income was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, while operating margin was 5.2%. For the fourth quarter of 2016, Consumer segment operating income was $7.9 million, and the operating margin was 11.2%.

The Florist segment generated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $40.5 million, up 1.4% compared to the prior year period. Florist segment operating income was $10.7 million compared to $11.7 million in Q4 last year. Segment operating margin decreased to 26.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 29.3% from the same period last year.

International segment revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to $39.6 million, up 3% or $1.1 million on a constant currency basis compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. International segment operating income was $4.8 million, a $600,000 increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 on a constant currency basis. Operating margin was 12.1% in the current period compared to 10.9% prior year period.

Now, focusing on our balance sheet and cash flows, net cash from operating activities for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2017 was $52.8 million, cash and cash equivalents of $29.5 million at December 31, 2017 compared to $81 million as of

December 31, 2016.

Our free cash flow for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2017 was 48.8 million compared to 63.3 million in the prior year. At 12/31, ’17 the company had a 192 million of principal indebtedness outstanding, before reduction for deferred financing fees, compared to $280 million at December 31, 2016. This includes $140 million outstanding under a term loan and $52 million outstanding under revolving loans. The reduction in debt for the 2017 period primarily reflects reduced cash holdings in addition to use of cash from operating activities to pay down debt.

In terms of our financing activities as we previously announced by March 19, based on our performance for the 2018 Valentine’s Day period and our outlook for 2018, as the Company works to implement its strategic plan announced in January 2018, we anticipate that the company may not comply with the net leverage ratio and fixed charge coverage ratio covenants in our credit agreement as of March 31, 2018.

To address this, we have entered into a Forbearance Agreement and Second Amendment to our credit agreement with our lenders which includes an agreement by the lenders to forbear from exercising remedies available to them with respect to certain defaults until May 31, 2018. In addition, we have continued to work diligently with our lenders to further amend our existing credit agreement while we pursue financing, which we intend to do well ahead of maturity in September 2019.

We are currently seeking a refinancing structure with our bank partners that will support the company while it pursues its multiyear strategic plan and will enable us to remain in compliance with the appropriate financial covenants under such instruction. However, these covenant issues associated with the current agreement have required us to include a going concern disclosure in our financial statement issued today.

Notwithstanding this accounting conclusion, under the terms of the forbearance agreement with our lenders, we believe we have the ability to continue making timely scheduled quarterly principal and interest payments under our existing credit agreement, and to meet our other current financial obligations due to vendors.

In addition, we believe that we would not be required to include this going concern disclosure if we were able to reach an agreement with our banks that would provide adequate covenant relief, after giving consideration to our operations and strategic plans over the remaining term of our current credit agreement, or if we were able to refinance the credit agreement. We will provide additional information on these financial initiatives as soon as practical.

Finally, I’ll review our outlook for 2018. Taking into account full year impact of our 2018 year-to-date results, we expect the financial results for the full year will be near the low end or previously communicated guidance range for consolidated revenues of down 2% to up 2% as compared to 2017, and near the low end of our previously communicated guidance range for consolidated adjusted EBITDA of 52 million to 62 million. We continue to expect capital expenditures for approximately 35 million to 45 million focused primarily on enhancements to our technology platform and other strategic initiatives.

That concludes our financial overview. I will now like to turn the call over to John for a brief update on our business.

John Walden

Thanks, Steve. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us today. As Steve discussed our financial results generally met our expectations for 2017, in line with the preliminary sales and profit outlook, we previously provided. You will recall that during our investor day in January, I shared a detailed review of 2017. In particular I explained that the company’s many years of under investment and customer experiences and marketing have materially reduced our active customer accounts and thereby created an ongoing trend of declining orders and sales that substantially impacted 2017 and will be difficult to overcome in the near term.

Nevertheless, in the face of these headwinds during 2017 we aggressively pursued quick wins where available, hired many talented executives and other colleagues to elevate our business acumen and key capabilities, and prioritize our limited investments, particularly in marketing and technology to test and learn in areas that would be important for our future. In 2017 we also conducted a comprehensive review of the business and developed a new strategic plan that is designed to restore FTD's growth. At our Investor Day in January I also provided substantial detail regarding our new five-year strategic plan.

In summary, our vision is to reclaim FTD's heritage as the world's floral innovator and leader, creating products, brands and technology driven services our customers love. Our ambitious strategic plan is focused on rebuilding a strong disruptive brand to earn the trust and win the hearts of consumers, recreating a network of strong partnerships with the world's best florists, providing high quality products at low cost with market-leading fulfillment options and extending our floral advantage into complementary non-floral categories.

Over the duration of the plan we expect to reverse the company's negative trends from prior years and achieve meaningful revenue and profit growth for the business. However, this will take time. In the early years we intend to invest in rebuilding the company's customer experiences, florist services, supply-chain capabilities and technical infrastructure, while also testing brand and acquisition marketing programs that will help reverse customer declines and restore our active customer base.

As we introduce new capabilities, the investment demands decrease and marketing efficiency improves, our financial results should begin to show positive growth. We will provide detail on our Q1 financial results in May during our regular quarterly earnings call, but I would like to touch on the 2018 Valentine's Day holiday. Our Interflora business in the UK which comprises our international segment performed well in a competitive market and met our internal expectations for modest growth. Similarly, Personal Creations, our personalized gifting business within the Provide Commerce segment continued an impress run of good performance during the Valentine's Day period.

Ftd.com or the Consumer segment has been particularly challenged in recent years as customer accounts and revenues have suffered from a lack of investment and declining marketing effectiveness. During Valentine's Day we increased marketing investments in ftd.com, particularly using strategies that have been tested in 2017. The brand delivered sales growth, albeit at a profit level below our expectations. Our florist segment benefitted from the improved ftd.com order rates and also delivered an improved sales performance. At ProFlowers and Gourmet Foods our Valentine’s Day results were more challenged. For these brands we took a different approach to media-based marketing in an effort to overcome the negative trends. The marketing programs fell short in delivering consumer traffic, particularly in the early days of the holiday period which led to financial results substantially below our expectations.

The company's experience during Valentine's Day will prove to be an important learning experience which will instruct our training approach throughout this year and in the future. It also highlights a principle that we discussed in January and during 2017. Marketing testing will continue to be important in order to discover the vehicles that can best attract customers and build brand value. However, improving marketing effectiveness, restoring our confidence in making large marketing investments and reversing negative sales trends will depend on our improvements to customer experiences.

We believe our long-term strategic plan will accomplish this and we continue to be optimistic about our opportunities to materially improve our business performance and generate growth. While our strategic plan was announced only in January, the work is well underway and I'm pleased with several areas of early progress. Organizationally our new transformation office has formalized the projects and processes that are necessary to manage our complex plan, project teams have been formed and our expanded operating leadership team is in place and actively integrating the strategic plan in to our day-to-day business and sharing accountability for its success.

Further, in only a few months our team has largely redesigned and redeveloped our mobile and websites for FTD.com, and ProFlowers and will begin internal testing within weeks. Our supply-chain team has developed options for new distribution center locations in 2018, which would reduce our fulfillment cost per order and many other teams are also off to a strong start.

In summary, while overall results for Valentine's Day were disappointing I am pleased with the efforts of our team as we begin the initial steps towards the execution of our multiyear strategic plan. We are realistic about our challenges but energized and optimistic about our opportunities to create value ahead. We look forward to updating you on our progress when we report results for the first quarter of 2018. That concludes our prepared remarks. Steve and I are now available for your questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is with Anthony Lebiedzinski with Sidoti, please proceed with your question.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Yes, good afternoon and thank you for taking the question so I guess you know looking back to specifically I guess the fourth quarter so what stood out to me was on the positive side the international segment that was actually up nicely, consumer segment however was down 30%, so that's just certainly looking at the results certainly that that caught my attention. so maybe you could just start with that as to what drove those increases at the international segment and then at these consumer segments and then I have a couple of other questions as well.

John Walden

Yes, sure Anthony, it's John here, in terms of international I think although we started out fairly challenged early in the year as a sort of through some new competitive scenarios and effectiveness of marketing and a couple of other issues with their holiday trading. They finished strong with a really good fourth quarter and it’s continued. I mentioned in the limited comments we provided on Valentine’s Day that we saw our International segment, the UK business in particular be up. So, I think that’s just a good solid performance and overtime I think that business has continued to be a solid performer for us. So, we are pretty pleased with that and it’s been more reliable for us.

With FTD, I am afraid it’s the same sort of challenges we have described most of last year and again as each time we’ve talked which is FTD of all of our businesses is one that suffers from a lack of investment historically. So last year it was down, revenues, 12 some percent and that was fairly consistent quarter-to-quarter. It was down similarly the year before most quarters. It’s been struggling because of sort of a steady decline again due to a number of factors we’ve discussed in detail.

I think as -- again speaking just to the limited descriptions we’ve provided for Valentine’s Day, I think we turned the corner, demonstrated we could turn the corner, on Valentine’s Day when we actually were able to achieve revenue growth for FTD during that period.

Now I mentioned it came at a cost, I think what we were able to demonstrate is even though these trends are not trends as where we will reverse quickly, we demonstrated that with appropriate marketing programs we can acquire customers, we can get customers to show up to the brand and we did that for Valentine’s Day.

But overtime what the strategic plan provides is better customer experiences that results in better marketing effectiveness so we won’t have to acquire customers at a high cost. We can do it for a reasonable amount and preserve our EBITDA and grow itself. I think on the positive UK and FTD, we can grow the customers. I think the challenge at least on the FTD.com businesses are we’ve got to do the work so that the marketing is more effective. But that’s really the story of those two brands.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay. Yes, thanks for that detailed explanation. So -- and looking at 2017, the CapEx looks like it was lower than what your prior guidance was. Was this just a timing shift in terms of some spending?

John Walden

Yes, I think probably a bit. We limited CapEx last year to things that we thought would contribute to the long-term and as we got more and more down the road of developing the strategic plan and became clear on which investments would be wise over the long-term I think it’s fair to say that we didn’t put money against things that would be short-term in nature. So -- yes, I think as we got towards the end of the year we did slowdown spending a bit as we got a better sense for which things we wanted to invest in that would drive the long-term strategy. So, I think it probably would be fair to say it’s a bit of a shift. But given the level of increase in CapEx we’ve got this year and in the early years of the plan, we will more than make for that with the things that we are building.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

And as far as your prior disclosure about the Personal Creations, is that a brand that you are still looking to sell or what the latest with that?

John Walden

Yes, Personal Creations I would first comment that we continue to be pleased with its performance. It’s really been on a nice long trail of improving performance which we are pleased about and that continued in Valentine's Day and in the fourth quarter. But we did announce as you point out Anthony that we were considering strategic options for Personal Creations because unlike our other businesses it would benefit less from the other things we were investing in strategic plan, and therefore, wasn't as clear a fit with separate distribution requirements separate customers some of those sorts of things. So, we did mention that we would pursue strategic options for Personal Creations which we continue to do. We don’t have this stage an update on what those options would be or when that might happen but we are continuing to consider those.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

And last question from me as far as the going concern disclosure so if I understand it correctly if you are able to get covenant relief or some other financing you can then essentially remove that disclosure, is that fair to say?

Steve Barnhart

Yes Anthony, we would like to put in place an amendment or new financing that clearly alliance with the strategic plans we have and once we are able to do that that should eliminate any issues with the covenants and that would eliminate the going concern issue.

Operator

Our next question is with Linda Bolton-Weiser with D.A. Davidson. Please proceed with your question.

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Just in terms of the Personal Creations [the pencil sale], if you do receive postings for that and that for debt repayment, it's been that this issue with the debt covenant violations as kind of a moot point. Am I doing the numbers correctly that if you get some proceeds then your ratio would not be exceeding? So, it's just a matter of kind of brazing the time between when you can receive those proceeds from the sale.

John Walden

Well, I mean I think that’s probably one option but to be clear we haven’t decided to sell it, and we are not counting on that in the discussions we are having with our bank partners in terms of the amendments we are discussing in the refinancing. So, there are a number of options and scenarios that could play out. But it would be clear that if we decided to sale the business if it generated the proceeds for a sale that we might reasonably expect that would make the issue a very different issue. But we are not counting on that. We still are in discussions with our bank partners and wouldn't want an amendment and a refinancing independent of the decisions we make on Personal Creations.

Linda Bolton-Weiser

And then as far as previously that the language you had given was that you would violate the covenant, which I think is 3.25 leverage ratio as of June 30, and now you are saying as of March 31, 2018. So, does that convey something that worsened in your outlook or is the financial results of the first quarter and that’s why that has changed or am I reading something into it that’s not there?

John Walden

Well, I think we have said before that we are focused on Q2 or Q3 and the most recent disclosures says that we might, isn’t say that we would, but we might have a -- we would cross that covenant in Q1. So, we will see when that [indiscernible] when we close out the quarter. So, I think it probably has more to do with timing and things than anything beyond that.

Linda Bolton-Weiser

And then I think originally you had said that in your outlook for this year that you had expected an $8 million to $10 million increase in marketing spending, I can’t recall if you said that again in this call, but are you expecting that and if so I mean being the Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day were the biggest holidays, is the vast majority of that increase going to occur here in the first half of the year, and can you say how much has occurred already to the first quarter probably not, but is it right to assume most will occur in the first half?

John Walden

Yes I think that’s probably right Linda, no, you’re right we really don’t want to get into details of what’s been spent, and what’s left to be spent and in fact we’re still confirming our marketing plans for Mother’s Day but you could imagine given that the size of the business that we generate in the first half of the year with the two big holidays that if we’re spending more on marketing that would be the logical place we’d spend it.

Linda Bolton-Weiser

And then in terms of the ProFlowers performance on Valentine’s Day, just to understand what are you saying, are you saying that you sort of ran a lot of advertise -- like even TV advertisements or somehow those just didn’t generate an adequate return, is that what you’re saying you did with ProFlowers?

John Walden

Yes, I’d say it’s actually a number of issues, so I would hate to pin it on one single issue, but one of the major activities that didn’t result in the traffic we anticipated was a media program, TV, radio, a number of media, they were all keyed off the same offer, we offered perfectly paired which is our combination of good strawberries and flower offer, it was a combined ad including both Shari’s Berries, and ProFlowers and some of the logic which at the time we thought sensible still do, of trying to be more efficient with our marketing by doubling up our couple of brands and not spending twice but spend once on a really meaningful ad and as well offer a product that’s s unique in the marketplace. Those are things we were trying to attack. As it turns out the product we offered was unique in the marketplace and consumers ended up purchasing something like 8x perfectly pair about what they purchased last year over 200,000 units. But what happened was we didn’t generate the traffic from those media executions that we expected and especially we didn’t generate the traffic in the early days of the holiday and that led to a number of challenges further on. So, it was a traffic driving issue that didn't come from the ads we ran, and that's what really resulted in revenue declines as well as some of the challenges we had on the EBITDA line.

Linda Bolton-Weiser

And so, then what’s your confidence then like what’s your feel or like how have you adjusted things heading into your planning for Mother’s Day?

John Walden

I don’t regret that the team tried some new things, because as you know marketing and marketing investments and the efficiency is not just a linear activity, there’s a number of -- it’s sort of a constant need to learn and try new things and see what works and in our case because the company hadn’t invested for so long, there's a number of things we need to understand about the market. So, trying to be different in the marketplace offers something unique and have customers respond differently is a good objective. Unfortunately, this time it didn't work and unfortunately it didn’t work to a degree that they would rather have not been so extreme, so there’s some learnings from that. But, I think it's safe to say that as we approach Mother's Day we will take a different risk profile in the marketing we perform. With the effect of our Valentine's Day programs we can’t afford to do that multiple times so taking the risk once is okay, but I think going into Mother's Day we'll take a bit of a different risk profile in the marketing we execute whether it’s our confidence level in the ads, whether it's things that have worked historically, whether it's the amount of money we put against various media and a reliability of those media I think it's safe to say that the risk profile will be a bit different as we go into Mother's Day. Doesn't mean it will be less effective but we'll want to be a little bit more conservative.

Linda Bolton-Weiser

Okay and just finally it's a little hard to calculate or predict I guess your operating cash flow but I guess it'll be down in 2018, but do you expect operating cash flow minus CapEx or free cash flow to be sort of neutral or slightly negative or is there any way to kind of forecast that?

Steve Barnhart

Well I think at the investor day we made the point that we expect it to largely self-fund our strategy. Now the first year of that and 2018, clearly the Valentine's Day impact is -- unless there's some way that that comes back later in the year that's obviously going to take a chunk out of cash flow. So, I think what we laid out before is still accurate but you're going to have to subtract the Valentine's Day impact out of that.

John Walden

But you know we're still expecting our adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of albeit perhaps at near the bottom end of it and so we don't think that this location and cash will be quite to the same degree as the full impact of Valentine's Day because there's a number of things we can do to make sure that we still hit the guidance we provided.

Operator

Our next question is with Alex Fuhrman with Craig Hallum, please proceed with your question.

Alex Fuhrman

Thank you very much for taking my questions here, first this is as a housekeeping item. I know you mentioned the Q1 revenue being below internal expectations and now that the quarter is over can you share with us what Q1 revenue was for the quarter?

John Walden

We don't want to jump too far ahead of ourselves on Q1, we're only a day or two out of it and we haven't finalized our results, so when we do our results call in May we'll certainly give you all the details.

Alex Fuhrman

Okay, and then just thinking about the -- I'm just trying to put into context the multiyear marketing strategy here because it sounds like the Valentine's Day marketing didn't deliver much of a return this year and in 2017 the company spent I think it was an extra $20 million on marketing that that didn't generate much of a return. I am just trying to understand do you feel that this was the creative was off on some of your advertising or is it maybe the places where I think -- can you give us a sense of maybe have there been some channels of marketing and advertising over the last 18 months that have done well and are there opportunities to scale those up and as you think about your five year plan and the increased investments in marketing and technology spending is there a point in time, perhaps after this year's Mother's Day where if there's another key period where they're really just aren't viable levers to pull on marketing is there a point in time when maybe you look at a different five-year trajectory on the marketing spend.

John Walden

Yeah, let me try to bite off some of that, so I think to the question of are there things that are working, definitely, so last year we did some testing and I think I mentioned in my comments, FTD.com’s performance on Valentine’s Day which I mentioned was up favorably on sales for the first time in years and sort of went against what was a 12% down on average over the year last year. A lot of the benefit that we saw for FTD.com was a result of new marketing tactics that we deployed on the basis of tests we did last year.

So, I can’t give you details, it wouldn’t be competitively appropriate to share those. But there’s a couple of -- a number of new activities that we deployed that were positive. And we will continue to keep testing things and keep deploying the things that work. So yes, there are things that work. But it’s really important to step back for a second and understand how the math works on marketing because our solution isn’t just a marketing problem. In fact, marketing I think is -- comes later. The real issue here for us is we’ve got to rebuild the customer experiences. That means their experience when they shopped, that means are experiences with the offer that we provide them, it means with the quality with which they received fulfillment, it means the customer service, it means every step of their journey. And because of the lack of investment historically, those things have suffered. And until we address those and put those at a standard that we think is appropriate, the marketing that we spend will not be efficient because we just end up churning customers who because of their experience don’t come back at a rate that we would normally expect them. And when that happens, the amount of money we spend to acquire a customer either is more money than is appropriate because we don’t ever get it back, or it’s limited to a small amount because we can only count on a limited number of orders.

And so, the real issue here is we’ve got fix our customer experience. As we do that, we will start seeing our marketing effectiveness approve -- improve. We will start seeing orders rates from existing and active customers improve. That will give us more confidence to spend marketing against acquiring customers and the machine starts working to the positive.

So, it would be unfair for us to think it’s just about marketing. Now our strategic plan does contemplate that we have a balance of the two. It does contemplate that we are investing in marketing, finding new tactics that try to stabilize our customer base while we invest in better customer experiences, that’s not a -- that’s not sort of an obvious balance and that’s one we’ll be working over the first few years, first couple of years of the plan so that we spend appropriately against marketing while improving the customer experiences. But we think that the real benefit comes after a couple of years when our investments in the experience are paying off. We have got the experience we are looking for. Our marketing is effective and we start generating growth again.

So that’s really how I would sort of characterize the multi-year marketing strategy and those things that are working and not working.

I wasn’t sure Alex, I am sorry, I wasn’t sure I understood your question on will the marketing levers hit a point where we need to define a different trajectory for the plan. Would you mind explaining a little -- may be ask that again?

Alex Fuhrman

Yes, I mean it seems like relative to initial expectations for some of your first cap marketing spend in both ‘17 and ‘18 the return has been a little bit less than expected. So yes, I mean does there comes a point in which maybe it seems like optimum marketing levels are less than what they currently are?

John Walden

Yes, there could. I think we’ve got to be careful not to jump to conclusions because in the second month of our five-year strategic plan we had some marketing executions that didn’t work as effectively as we would like. But we may have more, hopefully not to the same extent as we experienced in Valentine's Day. But we will continue to try marketing and I think our plan contemplates that. But in theory you are right, if marketing effectiveness – if we find the effectiveness is just not going to happen to a sufficient degree until more work is done our experiences it could be that we get to a point, where we think about a different trajectory but we are certainly not at that point yet.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached to the end of our question and answer session. And now I’d like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

John Walden

Okay, thanks very much for your questions and for participating in the call. We certainly appreciate your interest in FTD and we look forward to catching up on our next call in May.

Operator

This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. That you for your participation.

