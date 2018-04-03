YogaWorks , Inc.'s (YOGA) CEO Rosanna McCollough on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

YogaWorks , Inc. (NASDAQ:YOGA) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Rosanna McCollough - President and Chief Operating Officer

Vance Chang - Chief Financial Officer

Kurt Donnell - EVP Partnerships and General Counsel

Analysts

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Securities

Dave King - Roth Capital

Daniel Imbro - Stephens

George Kelly - Imperial Capital

Michael Kawamoto - D.A. Davidson & Company

Operator

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us for the YogaWorks Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Presenting on the call today are Rosanna McCollough, President and Chief Operating Officer and Vance Chang, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Kurt Donnell, EVP Partnerships and General Counsel is also here to help answer your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that, during today’s call, YogaWorks management will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that may impact those statements and could cause actual results to differ materially from current and expected results are described in YogaWorks filings with the SEC as well as mentioned in the forward-looking statements in the YogaWorks press release issued in advance of this call. Investors should not assume that statements made during the call will remain operative at a later time and the company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed in the call. And with that, I will turn it over to Rosanna McCollough.

Rosanna McCollough

Thanks, Meghan. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Apologies for the last minute rescheduling the accountants needed a little more time to dot the eyes and cross the tees on our yearend goodwill number. So let me begin by saying we are very pleased to have met our expectations in the fourth quarter which Vance will discuss in greater detail in a few minutes.

With that, let’s take a few minutes to talk about our accomplishments in fiscal year 2017, which was an incredible and pivotal year for our company. We acquired sixteen yoga studios ending the year with 66 studios in nine markets. We entered two exciting new regions, Atlanta and Houston and increased the density of our presence in the Washington D.C Metro area.

We hosted close to 190,000 classes for 250,000 students, which generated 3 million visits. We grew our user base nearly 40% to 25,000 on our digital platform MyYogaWorks.com and streamed over 700,000 classes in 185 countries. We held a 100 teacher trainings in 16 countries and are proud to have offered our gold standard training for the past 28 years for generations of teachers. And we completed our initial public offering that help made this growth possible.

I am incredibly proud of our team for their passion, hard work and dedication to deliver on our core beliefs that YogaWorks for everybody and I continue to believe that our point of differentiation in the boutique health and fitness space is our focus not just on physical fitness, but also on wellness and mindfulness.

Our growth has been exciting and the opportunity ahead of us is incredible. As we have said in the past, the yoga industry is large and highly fragmented with over 36 million practitioners and more than 33,000 studios. These studios are primarily owned by independent operators with a natural lifecycle to ownership making it right for acquisitions.

There was no other company better positioned to capitalize on this consolidation opportunity than YogaWorks .com. Our thirty year heritage, our reputation for being the gold standard in teacher training, and our strong record of successfully acquiring premier studios across the country continue to make us the acquirer of choice for many studio owners.

How do we do this? Well, we’ve been studying this market for a long time, carefully reviewing each studio and tracking its progress. We have an amazing database of thousands of studios and have spoken with or are in conversations with literally hundreds of studios to assess the potential acquisition.

We have a proven method of negotiating fair and favorable deal terms and most importantly, we have a unique way of integrating studios that maintains the local spirit in community while centralizing functions to leverage our overhead and best practices.

We are extremely pleased that the integration plans for the sixteen studios we acquired in 2017 are all on track with all studio locations, schedules and programs already added to our website. We’ve taken over all the back-end functions and reporting has been centralized to provide key visit data to help program the business for growth.

In addition, we’ve taken over the marketing of most studios and have already redirected most of the websites over the yogworks.com. All signage will be changed in Q2 subject to city permitting processes. This year to help our new teachers learn the core elements of the YogaWorks method, we are offering free YogaWorks teacher training program in several of our newly acquired regions.

This investment in our teachers is not only important to further their education which is the strength of YogaWorks, but a wonderful way to unify all teachers under a common language and create consistency across markets. We are pleased with the performance in our existing studios and once again saw sequential improvements in year-over-year visit trends.

Excluding acquired studios, visits in the fourth quarter declined just 1% year-over-year, which is an improvement from the third quarter when visits were down 2.6% year-over-year. This is on track with our expectations as we transitioned from our legacy membership-only model to also offer class packages in all studios.

As you’ll recall, we expected this transition to have an impact on visits as members tend to visit more frequently than class package holders. This does however enable us to attract new students who do not want to commit to a membership mainly because they enjoy various types of exercise or have limited time in their schedules.

We are also pleased with the 4% increase in visitors in the quarter and a 2% increase in visitors for 2017 on a pro forma basis, which validates our strategy to focus on consumer choice. On the marketing front, we continue to drive traffic through a variety of initiatives including referrals, digital marketing and social media. We are also pleased to report we are driving more transactions online.

This increase in online purchases helps reduce time spent at the front desk and makes for a better user experience. For MyYogaWorks.com, our digital subscription business, we continue to market to our growing database of users, as well as through partnerships to drive awareness of our offerings or you can practice yoga anytime, anywhere.

Last year, we began an exciting partnership with Yoga Journal where online subscribers now receive one month of free MyYogaWorks.com. After sampling our product with new users we then market to drive subscriptions. We are also very pleased to having featured on TODAY Show and TODAY.com to build awareness for our digital offering.

Combined these two features attracted the attention of more than 25 million viewers contributing to the rapidly growing number of users of MyYogaWorks.com. In fact, MyYogaWorks grew to 25,000 users at the end of 2017 which represents an increase of 35% versus 2016. In our retail business, we continue to focus on clothing and props for the majority of our merchandise sales.

We always offer staple items such as black yoga pants and mats to ensure we take care of our students’ needs and then layer on seasonal collections from leading brands. We tailor our selection to each local community’s preferences to ensure we provide a compelling offering.

While our retail business makes up less than 10% of our revenue, it creates another way in which we can meet the needs of both beginners and those who seek unique quality products.

In addition to driving sales across our business, we continue to enhance our infrastructure to support our growth plans. In January, we completed the conversion to a new payroll system that has added the benefit of an HRIS module to assist with an electronic onboarding process for all studios. We will send a paper list for other employee processes and consolidate time and attendance into the same system. This will enable us to create more efficiencies in our operations and simplify future acquisition integrations.

Looking at fiscal 2018, we are excited to build upon our momentum from 201 and look forward to growing our base and advancing our market leadership position by executing on our acquisition strategies. We continue to have a strong pipeline of additional acquisitions and we are continuously qualifying new opportunities and managing multiple negotiations simultaneously and we expect acquisitions throughout the year will continue to contribute to revenue growth.

To that end, as you may have noted in our release, our fiscal 2018 guidance does not include assumptions for acquisitions we plan to make this year, as the timing of each deal is difficult to predict. As a reminder, some of the studios we acquired in 2017 were closed ahead of our schedule.

We remain both disciplined and opportunistic in executing our acquisition strategy to ensure we are doing deals that are absolutely right for the business whatever the timing maybe in the short-term as we continue to execute our long-term strategic roadmap.

Moving to our existing studios, we feel good about the overall fleet of studios and the health of our business in the yoga industry. We carefully monitor attendance and success of each studio as well as overall growth in the region. Programming is optimized regionally where we add class dials and time slots based on customer data analysis. We also add pop-up classes for variety and excitement.

And the same hold true – holds true for MyYogaWorks.com which adds over a 100 new video classes each year to grow our library of digital content. In terms of marketing, we will continue to refine our efforts which are a combination of local grassroots initiatives and campaigns that raise brand awareness within our local communities and generate new and repeat traffic.

Referrals remains a large part of our new guest traffic and we will continue to focus on encouraging and rewarding students to share their love for YogaWorks with their friends and families. We also have a reward program with Perkville and we’ll work to expand the participation in the program to reward customers for each visit.

Finally, we are excited to be working on a new mobile app with additional functionality that should be available for beta by year end. In summary, we have an amazing brand with a 30 year history and a leadership position in the yoga community. We believe that demand for yoga is strong and we will continue to grow due to it is mind and body benefits.

We remain committed to providing an excellent experience for everyone who walks through the door. We are the acquirer of choice in a fragmented industry and we are focused on growing by buying the best studios with strong reputations and healthy EBITDA margins that would be accretive to our business.

Importantly, our business is very scalable as we invested in 2016 and 2017 to develop our team our team to ensure we are ready for growth. I am proud of the strong team we have built and grateful for their hard work and commitment to deliver on our mission every day. Our goal is to leverage our G&A overhead and add more studios to continue growing revenue and free cash flow.

We believe that this in turn will drive margin expansion and enable us to reach profitability and drive increased value for our shareholders.

I will now turn it over to Vance to review the financials.

Vance Chang

Thanks, Rosanna. And good afternoon, everyone. I will start with the review of our fourth quarter 2017 results, and then discuss our outlook for the first quarter and fiscal year of 2018. We are pleased to have delivered fourth quarter results in line with our expectations and we are firmly on track to continue capitalizing on the opportunities ahead for our business.

Fourth quarter net revenues were $14.5 million, an increase of 10% compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to the addition of the 16 studios since the fourth quarter of last year which contributed in studio revenues of approximately $1.5 million that was during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Our adjusted studio level EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased 8% to $2.7 million or 19% of sales, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 or approximately 19% of sales as well. The increase in studio level EBITDA dollars was primarily due to the addition of the 16 studios since the fourth quarter of last year offset by higher labor cost related to minimum wage increases.

Studio level free cash flow, which reflects adjustments for deferred revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 grew 27% to $3.6 million, compared to $2.8 million in the same period last year. G&A expenses totaled $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

This increase was primarily due to the investments in people and operations to support being a public company such as increased audit, tax, legal fees, our M&A team that was added during 2017, increased overhead to support new regions such as Houston and Atlanta, as well as higher stock-based comp expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was in line with our plan at negative $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 net of the deferred revenue adjustment, our adjusted free cash flow was negative $227,000 for the fourth quarter of 2017. For reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, please see the tables in our earnings press release.

At the end of the year, we had $22.1 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Cash flow from operating activities was $0.6 million for the year, compared to $0.8 million in 2016, which reflects the change in deferred revenue as well as other net working capital adjustments.

In terms of investment activities, we’ve acquired 13 studios in the fourth quarter of 2017 for $5.6 million excluding deferred payments such as earn outs and indemnification hold backs. As Rosanna mentioned, at the end of the fourth quarter, we owned and operated 66 studios in nine regions. Staff accounting rules requires companies to assess goodwill on an annual basis and more often that their circumstances that indicate companies’ goodwill as potential repay.

Due to the decreasing our stock price in markets following completion of our IPO, the accounting rules dictate that our goodwill is impaired. As a result, we took a goodwill impairment charge of $7.5 million in the quarter. This charge does not impact adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow.

Turning to our guidance, for the first quarter of 2018, excluding assumptions for future acquisitions, we expect net revenue to be between $14.8 million and $15.3 million as compared to $13.9 million in the first quarter. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be between negative $1.5 million and negative $1 million in the first quarter of 2018, as compared to the $141,000 in the first quarter of 2017.

For fiscal year 2018, excluding assumptions for future acquisitions, we expect net revenue to be between $59 million and $61 million as compared to $54.5 million in fiscal year 2017. We expect negative $4 million and negative – to negative $3 million of adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2018 as compared to adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.2 million in fiscal year 2017.

Our guidance for both first quarter and full year reflects incremental sales from the 16 studios acquired in the second half of fiscal year 2017 and the continued impact of the shift from membership to class packages in existing studios. Also note that we were less promotional as compared to last year and first quarter.

In addition, we expect to incur higher public company cost and other G&A investments to support growth as compared to last year as I mentioned earlier. In fiscal year – in 2018, we plan to acquire or open studios in existing markets, as well as selectively enter into new markets if the opportunities make strategic and economic sense as was the case in Houston and Atlanta.

We expect scalability and margin expansion over time since most of the infrastructure investments are behind us and growth in corporate G&A costs are planned to be significantly lower than our expected top-line growth as well as studio level EBITDA growth as we execute our M&A plan.

As Rosanna stated, we will provide updated guidance to incorporate acquisition close during each quarter and we’ll always send our press releases as we acquire new studios.

With that, we’ll open it up for our Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Oliver Chen from Cowen and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Oliver Chen

Hi, thank you. Thank you, Rosanna, Vance. Regarding the 4% increase in visitors in the quarter, that was a solid number. How did that manifest throughout the quarter? And what were some of the key drivers? And as you look ahead to your guidance, is that the magnitude of what we should expect in terms of what you are thinking about visitors for the year ahead.

Vance Chang

Hey Oliver, this is Vance. The unique visitor increase is the result of the strategy working of class packages being popular and we are drawing more people trying out yoga, trying our products and our classes. And we expect this will continue as we move forward as more and more people are used to the class package offerings in our studios.

Oliver Chen

Okay. And the – in terms of our model, as we look at adjusted studio level EBITDA for the year ahead, what should some of the major drivers be? Do you expect it to continue in the high teens range? I know that you mentioned labor and labor is overall factor of cost consideration as well?

Rosanna McCollough

On EBITDA, we absolutely – sorry, Oliver, we couldn’t hear you very well. Were you saying, whether it’s a factor for EBITDA, is that what you are saying?

Oliver Chen

Yes, the adjusted studio level EBITDA and thinking about how to model the adjusted studio level EBITDA and the positives and negatives in terms of what rate should we model for the year ahead?

Vance Chang

Yes, so, we expect our overall EBITDA margin to be – growth will be steady shorter, small movements between quarters from – due to seasonality. We added – as you noticed, we added the adjusted free cash flow both at the studio level and at the corporate level to factor into the change in deferred revenue that flows through our P&L as we’ve talked about in the past. So we think that’s going to give investors and the analyst community more clarity in terms of how we view our business and how we run the day-to-day.

Oliver Chen

Okay, and Rosanna, as you digest how the market has been trending, it sounds like there is a lot of interesting M&A opportunities as you see it. Could you just update us on what’s changed and how are evaluations looking in the marketplace and what’s been happening in terms of consolidation or fragmentation as you pursue M&A in the year ahead?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes. I’ll give you my answer and then Kurt can add on. But M&A activity continues to be strong. We also added a new page, I think I talked about at the last call, on to our website that studio owners have a direct path directly to me and Kurt to reach out with their business opportunities and so we see that the activity in the pipeline continues to be strong.

We continue to see the numbers that we are putting out there are being very fair and well received by studio owners and that just validates our growth plan. Kurt, do you want to add anything?

Kurt Donnell

I will just agree with Rosanna, that the market remains very positive and right for acquisition here. I spend most of my time on the acquisition front and then having dozens of conversations all the time and people really understand kind of the valuation criteria given sort of our ROI that we are able to see on Greenfield in terms of the timing.

It’s pretty easy to describe the valuation. We really don’t get too much pushback on that front and we definitely are seeing increased inbound leads every single quarter as kind of our story is out there a little bit more and as Rosanna mentioned creating that inbound page is a nice addition to the pipeline.

Oliver Chen

Thank you, so much and best regards.

Vance Chang

Hey Oliver, one thing before I miss the opportunity. I misspoke earlier. Our revenue guidance is actually between $57 million to $59 million as we stated in the press release. It was a typo on my end.

Oliver Chen

Got it. Got it. Thank you. That’s very helpful. Best regards.

Rosanna McCollough

Thanks, Oliver.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of John Heinbockel from Guggenheim Securities. Please proceed with your question.

John Heinbockel

So, two things on the M&A pipeline. Any stats – I know in the past you’ve given where we are with LOIs and negotiations. Where does that stand or what – is there anything on that front? And then secondly, when you think about what you want to do this year, is the idea that, maybe do a little bit less, but higher quality focused on existing markets, right, so, the focus will be more existing markets as an emphasis than new? And then thirdly, it’s always been kind of a – what I guess, a two-third, one-third split between large and small studios, is the idea that that’s still the right break down?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, so, that was three questions. So let’s start with the first one. In terms of our LOI pipeline and the quantity of discussions, we are not going to guide to that number, but I can say that the pipeline remains incredibly strong and then when I qualify that, yes, we’ve been very consistent this whole time in saying sure our preference is always to infill with existing overheads, so that we can leverage that overhead to see whatever gross margin expansion we hope in the future.

And so that will have a combination of large and small depending on the region and then opportunistically we will always move to seeing wherever we can have a cluster of studios added to form a new region and again the preference of being to fill into the existing region. Kurt, do you want to add anything to that?

Kurt Donnell

I think you covered most of that. Obviously, we want to make sure that we don’t do anything that is disadvantageous to ourselves in terms of needing to do deals, investing any expectations and of course, we will maintain through optimal negotiation power and things. So putting up the guidance until they make sense on those numbers.

Rosanna McCollough

But the growth opportunity, John, remains incredibly exciting and we are looking forward to executing on our growth plan this year again.

John Heinbockel

And then secondly, if you think about sort of the nuance, if you think about the year as a whole, in terms of timing of teacher training, timing of the class package cycling, what’s worth noting timing-wise from that perspective? And then, if you think about – are there any items kind of maybe one-off impacting the first quarter, whether it’d be sales or the adjusted EBITDA number?

Vance Chang

Yes, so, John, you pointed the right things out. So the first thing that would impact the Q1 numbers is really the continued shift from – between memberships and class packages. And we see that trend to go on, probably till the rest of the year as we previously stated and the second thing is, we are – we have a lot less aggressive promotions in 2017 versus 2017.

And so, as we model that into the projections you will see that flowing through factored into our projections. The third thing is the acquisitions that we did in Q4 had a very – higher than expected promotion campaigns in Q4 and we will not continue that in 2018. And so those are the factors that I would price into your model as you think about the rest of our year.

John Heinbockel

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Dave King from Roth Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Dave King

Thanks. Good afternoon everyone. I guess, first off on the $57 million to $59 million revenue guide. In terms of organic growth, it sounds like or it looks like a high single-digit to low double-digit, I guess, one, is that a fair assessment?

And then, more importantly, I guess, what’s driving that? It sounds like visits are a good trunk, call it, let’s say they stay at 4% based on your response to all others’ questions. But is there anything else to point to that should be helping you as well?

Kurt Donnell

You know, a big part of that growth is really – comes from the 16 studios that we acquired and then the few factors that I just mentioned to John are also driving part of the considerations as we figured out what our guidance should be.

Dave King

Okay, okay. And then maybe for continuing on the studio level EBITDA margin of 18.6% in the quarter, I think it was 19.6% for the full year, is it delta based just the new acquisitions are those starting out at a lower runrate and then I guess, if so, when do you expect to be able to get those margins up sorted to the legacy corporate average and it sounds like your guidance you kind of assuming flattish studio margins, I guess, just some context there would be helpful. Thanks.

Vance Chang

Yes, that’s a good question. In Q4, I don’t know if you remember, we talked about the purchase accounting impact for deferred revenue. So that had an impact on the Q4 four wall margin. Going forward, again, I think the quarterly margins will move between quarters, but for the year as a whole, we do expect the four wall margin to be fairly consistent as in the past.

Dave King

Okay, okay. And then, as we think about the negative, the $3 million to $4 million of negative EBITDA, I guess, versus the 1.2, you point to several things Vance, in terms of the change between 2017 and 2018. It sounds like full runrate of public company costs, key management hires, anything else from there to point to be aware of that’s causing that differential?

Vance Chang

Yes, those were the primary things. Now, as we grow, we do expect investment in marketing and other things as well, it’s just more a corporate spending, but the factors as you pointed out are the main drivers for G&A.

Dave King

Okay, so then, as we think about the back half of the year, then is it fair to assume that we will anniversary sort of those increases and not be assuming much of an increase then at that point?

Vance Chang

That’s fair, yes.

Dave King

Okay. And then, I guess, one last one from me, Vance not that – or but, maybe hoping not to, in terms of the acquisition pipeline, is there anything should we – we read all that the learning in the first quarter of 2018 and then, I guess more importantly for me is, is it’s still reasonable to expect a material acceleration in the number of studios acquired in 2018 versus 2017 you did in 2017?

Rosanna McCollough

So, I’ll take the first question and should we be worried? Absolutely not. You should be comforted by the fact that we remain good stewards of capital and that we are going to be incredibly disciplined at only making deals that are accretive for our shareholders. In fact, we chose to pass on a few studios where we just don’t see what we were looking for we are very proud of that decision to only do deals that make sense for us. In terms of pacing for the rest of the year for acquisitions, again, we are not guiding to that. But I can say we remain very excited about the opportunity in front of us and with the strong pipeline, we expect to begin executing on our growth strategy in the future.

Dave King

Okay. That helps and good to hear. And then, just to follow-up to that Rosanna, in terms of the ones you passed on, is that passing due to pricing or was that more due to fundamentals of those specific studios not fitting what you look for?

Rosanna McCollough

The reality and it’s good to talk about this actually. When we do an LOI with a company, there is still a lot of information we need, specifically as it relates to staffing and kind of information that have to come after the LOI is signed and when we dig into that do that diligence, we uncovered some things and to look for the synergies.

So, in short, I can’t talk about each deal. Pricing was really not the issue as much as what we were hoping to get of it. And so, for us, it’s all about seeing that gross margin expansion and contributing to the bottom-line. So that’s where we look very closely.

Dave King

Fantastic. Well, that’s sort of helping, - helping a little time. So, good color. Thanks for taking my question and good luck with the rest of the year.

Rosanna McCollough

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ben Bienvenu from Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Imbro

Hey, thanks. Good afternoon. This is actually Daniel Imbro on for Ben. Thanks for taking our questions. I want to start a little bit, not to continue on the dead horse, but on the pipeline, has the recent tax reform impacted how independent operators are valuing their businesses or has that caused any kind of valuation disconnects in what they are asking for their business?

Kurt Donnell

Not to-date. We certainly are in continued negotiations with folks and I can say that point has not specifically come up and people are obviously looking in that in terms of how they are doing to the financial planning and perhaps how they are running their own compensation through the business. But it certainly hasn’t come up yet on a valuation standpoint.

Daniel Imbro

Great. And I think you have noted that you’ve been pleased with Atlanta, Houston, so far. I wanted to dig in a little bit more, how is the customer reception been to the rebranding? Has there been any attrition or turn? And have you learned anything there that you didn’t expect entering those new markets so quickly?

Rosanna McCollough

I’ll take that one Kurt. No, we think that the acquisitions are going very well. We continue to see extremely low, almost negligible turnover in terms of staff and teachers. Again, part of the whole thesis here is that this is a win-win-win. It’s a win for the owners who want to step out or just focus on their teaching.

It’s a win for the students who get to have more options in the region as we saw in the DC, Virginia, Maryland metro area. And it’s a win for the teachers to be able to teach at additional studios. Of course, that didn’t happen as much in Atlanta and Houston because there weren’t synergies yet realized, but the transition is going smoothly and why that’s important is the approach we take to the integrations which is maintain the schedules, maintain the teachers, maintain the continuity of the students practice, which is the first and foremost the back-end transactions that happen with us taking over HR and accounting should not be felt at all by the students.

They get to use their same class packages. We know their balances. We know that their credit card numbers are in the system and the memberships continue. So it’s a very seamless transaction. No surprises.

Daniel Imbro

Great, great. And then, last one for me, on MyYogaWorks, I understand it’s still a small piece of the business now, but could you maybe talk through what kind of investments will be needed to really scale that offering, maybe more nationally or even into markets that you necessarily don’t have a footprint today?

Rosanna McCollough

In terms of MyYogaWorks, we are already streaming in over a 100 countries. I think the question now is, how do we make it go faster. Last year for was huge for us with a 35% increase in users on the platform. We continue to invest in our products.

The next thing what I’d like to do and the team is working on is improving the user interface and caching some of the data of the viewing and being able to make recommendations for what they should watch in the future. So I think an investment in the product is where we are turning our head toward. But we are very excited about the growth opportunity and as we all know that business scaled so beautifully with such a low cost of goods. It’s an exciting opportunity.

Daniel Imbro

What kind of timeframe do you anticipate that being a meaningful portion of sales? Is that 3 to 5 years, is that kind of longer term down the road?

Rosanna McCollough

I think it will always be a smaller portion of our business. I think there are fewer people that enjoy digital right now than the studio experience. But anything we grow on the MyYogaWorks site is going to have a really great impact to the bottom-line because of its cost structure. So, it will always continue to grow. And I don’t think there is anything that limited other than people’s interest in it.

What’s interesting about it is a slightly different experience. I don’t know if I’ve shared before, but viewers who are using MyYogaWorks.com can watch shorter videos. And I think that that insight is really important. If you have an hour, you are probably going to want to take a in-studio class where that experience and getting off the grid is so meaningful and that community building is so great.

But when you are doing a digital offering what we are finding is, people have just less time, so it’s a shorter, quicker fill in, which is just validating the strategy of being able to do yoga any time anywhere. So we are really excited about it.

Daniel Imbro

That’s great. Well, I appreciate all the color and best of luck.

Rosanna McCollough

Great, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of George Kelly from Imperial Capital. Please proceed with your question.

George Kelly

Hi guys. Couple questions for you. First, just to follow-up on the previous question. Just want to make sure I heard you right. So, as we think about 2018, your online business just continued to sort of – your marketing plans in 2018 will not be vastly different than they were in 2017? Is that right?

Rosanna McCollough

Correct.

George Kelly

Okay, gotcha. And then, next couple questions on, just sort of the state of the base business. You mentioned in your prepared remarks that it’s been less promotional in the first quarter and I believe if I saw it right on your website that you’ve raised prices at some of your stores. So just wondering if I saw that right and kind of what the state of the consumer right now what you are seeing or what gives you comfort to raise prices?

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, so, we, last night had a pricing increase. It wasn’t across the board pricing increase. We carefully looked at each price for each product and analyzed it in each region, because we have a very local product.

What works in New York City is very different than Houston or Baltimore, Orange County. And we felt that we have some room to increase the pricing. Our pricing has always been and continues to give greater value for greater commitment and we are excited about being able to do that and that concept has been baked into our guidance for the year along with other factors.

George Kelly

Okay, got you. And then, just on, as far as promotions, does it seem like the competitive environment is – has sort of backed off from where you were in 2017. There is less people really sort of – any kind of context you mentioned in the prepared remarks, any additional info would be helpful.

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, I mean, there is a certain amount of promotional cadence to our business and so I think that that part is consistent. But as we’ve talked about on the road show and in past earnings call, we have less focus on very aggressive promotions as we seek long-term brand building benefits. So, well, there will be promotions going forward, we are just not looking as deep discounting as has been done in the past. It’s always about giving greater value for greater commitment.

George Kelly

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Kawamoto from D.A. Davidson & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Michael Kawamoto

Hey guys. I am on for Andrew today. Thanks for taking my question. Just a quick one. Are the studios you are acquiring using more of a class pass model or is there still some work to do on the transition from the subscription in the class pass with those new studios?

Kurt Donnell

Most studios across…sorry, Rosanna.

Rosanna McCollough

Go ahead, Kurt. That’s fine.

Kurt Donnell

Yes, most studios across the industry typically started with class packages first and then later added memberships. YogaWorks is really one of the first in the market to introduce the membership concept. So, they are coming back to whatever we are going to call that’s a equilibrium point between memberships and class packages comes from the other direction we are.

So they are shifting people into memberships whereas we have some folks shifting from memberships to class packages. Where that equilibrium ends, I think it’s little dependent on the markets and the various studios and sort of that they have been pushing from promotional standpoint, but I think it’s both of us coming at sort of the same area from different ends of the spectrum.

Michael Kawamoto

All right. Thanks. And then, are you seeing more students using multiple studios in the markets where you had awesome scale?

Vance Chang

Yes we are. I mean, that’s one of the benefits for being part of our brand and to join our studios is that, I mean, not only the students get to do, that the teachers are doing that as well. So teachers get at teaching different classes within the same region.

Michael Kawamoto

Great. Thanks, good luck for the rest of the year.

Rosanna McCollough

Thank you.

Vance Chang

Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question and answer session and I would like to turn the call back over to Rosanna for closing remarks.

Rosanna McCollough

Yes, thanks, Dana. To summarize, we are very excited about our industry, our business and our growth plan and we look forward to a productive year. Thank you so much for listening and participating today.

