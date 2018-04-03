Precision Therapeutics's (AIPT) CEO Carl Schwartz on Fiscal Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Precision Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIPT) Fiscal Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Elizabeth Barker

Thank you all for participating in today's call to discuss Precision Therapeutics financial results for the fiscal year of 2017. Joining me today are Dr. Carl Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Therapeutics and Bob Myers, Chief Financial Officer of Precision Therapeutics. Kevin Hungerford, Precision Therapeutics’ Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing and Gerry Vardzel, Chief Executive Officer of Helomics Corporation.

Earlier today Precision Therapeutics issued a news release announcing it’s fiscal year 2017 financial results. If you have not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the Company's email distribution list, please visit the company’s website at skylinemedical.com.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call by management will contain forward-looking statements regarding the operations and future results of Precision Therapeutics and Helomics Corporation. I encourage you to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its Forms 10-K which identifies specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Carl Schwartz. Carl, please go ahead.

Carl Schwartz

Thank you, to everyone participating, in today’s conference call. As many of you know this is our first earnings call since we changed our name to Precision Therapeutics. So, I am pleased to see so many of you have dialed in to hear about our recent progress and our outlook for the remainder of 2018.

I will start the call by going into detail about our new strategy in the precision medicine market, which represents a major opportunity for us to redefine the company as one that is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. And in doing so, build significant value for our shareholders. Then, I will provide an update on our progress in the Skyline Medical Division, which is an important source of revenue generation and is an area in which we are experiencing significant growth.

But first, I will discuss our strategy in the Precision Medicine market, where many of shareholders are interested in hearing how we plan to participate in this market, which is estimated to reach $96 billion by 2024.

For those of you who are unfamiliar Precision Medicine is an merging field of healthcare that tailor's treatment to individual patients based on the presence or absence of certain objectively measurable parameters known as biomarkers. This is leading to better and more personalized treatment and diagnostic technologies.

Our Precision Medicine is rapidly becoming seen as a credible new approach to health care. It is still relatively untapped market and there are major opportunities for innovative and dynamic companies to play a transformational role. We’ve identified an opportunity to be able to revolutionize the treatment of cancer by developing a better way to grow and test tumor, human cancer tumors outside the body, which will make it possible to have cocktails of drug against individual tumors, to find the right drug combination for fighting an individual unique cancer.

For years, the search for new cancer therapy has been hampered by the lack of good biologically relevant models that test new therapies. Pharma companies had used so-called immortalized cell lines to test new drugs. These cell lines were originally derived from patients tumors and then modified, so that they may easily be manipulated in the lab.

As a result, the majority of these cell lines do not behave in the same manner as the original tumor cells, which has led to many failed drug candidates, including the data amassed on screening a novel drug is used in these immortalized cell lines with artificial intelligence and deep learning approaches. It is of questionable value as they say garbage in garbage out.

I would like to just highlight the fact, we understand more about the mutations and the gene expressions of the tumor laboratory model that reflect these subtle differences, have been lacking. Mouse, rat models are popular but they are burdened with low throughput and high expense, which has impacted their adoption both for recommending patient therapy as well as for screening of new drug.

Growing tumors using 3D, as these higher throughputs, it's less expensive than mouse models and certainly better cell lines grown in 2D but these models are also far from a real tumor. This is why we developed TumorGenesis, which aims to address the three critical success factors to growing tumors in the lab in a way that closely mimic the patient's own body.

We formed TumorGenesis as a subsidiary of the Precision Therapeutics in February of this year and appointed Dr. Mark Collins, Vice President of Innovation & Strategy Helomics Corporation as its President. TumorGenesis approach uses fresh tumor tissue from the patients, the full quality of the tumor is kept reducing CAG that target each cancer cell subtype within the specific tumor. Tumor is then reassembled on a 3D scaffold in an environment that closely mimics the patient's own body.

In addition, unlike the traditional mouse model, this approach is scalable for high throughput, using standard consumable, equipment and reagents. We have already made meaningful progress in our plan to advance the development of these next generation tumor models by signing licensing agreements with three companies SyntArray LLC, 48Hour Discovery and CellBridge Incorporated.

By implementing this strategy and developing tumor models that closely mimic the behavior of tumors inside the body, we believe Precision Therapeutics has a huge opportunity to become a crucial part of the health care industry and build value for shareholders.

I will now pass the call over to Gerry Vardzel, CEO of Helomics Corporation. As a reminder Precision Therapeutics has a 25% stake in Helomics, a personalized medicine of precision cancer diagnostic company. Gerry is going to explain the value he sees in the TumorGenesis approach and the roll that Helomics will play in our strategy going forward. Gerry?

Gerry Vardzel

Thank you Carl. At Helomics, we believe that the TumorGenesis approach will be a major step forward in being able to test drugs in a model system that closely mimics the way a tumor grows in the body. The availability of this TumorGenesis model impacts Helomics business in three ways.

The Precision Oncology Insight service, which provides oncologists and their patients a personalized Precision roadmap for therapy based on testing the response of the patient's own tumor to a panel of standard-of-care drugs. Unlike many current approaches today that simply look for mutations in key cancer genes for which there are very few approved drugs, the Helomics Precision Oncology insight service uniquely combines the drug response with the mutation expression profile of the patients own tumor to provide actionable data it guides that patients therapy.

So firstly adopting the TumorGenesis approach will benefit Helomics by significantly enhancing the precision of the tumor drug response testing that we're currently performing by providing a model that captures the full heterogeneity of the tumor and grows the tumor in 3D and in more of physiologically-relevant way. Secondly, it will provide higher quality, more biologically relevant data to improve the decision making power of the Helomics’ D-CHIP platform, which is our AI platform. This in turn will result in the D-CHIP becoming a very comprehensive artificial intelligence powered model of the tumor biology complete with drug response and genomic information that can be used for both the clinical research and the diagnostic use.

Thirdly, Helomics will expand and store these tumor cells creating a one-of-a-kind patient-derived tumor bank that can be used for testing of new drugs in partnership with pharma companies. So as you can see TumorGenesis and Helomics hold significant potential to revolutionize the development of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. I’m very excited about this major opportunity.

At this time, I’d like to turn it back over to you, Carl.

Carl Schwartz

Thank you for providing that level of detail, Gerry. I’ll now discuss the Skyline Medical division. As many of you are aware, we believe the STREAMWAY System is by far the best solution on the market for the toxic and hazardous medical waste, not only does it reduce the transmission risk associated with infectious diseases, that also reduces the long-term cost to the hospital and as a more environmentally friendly approach to waste management.

As is often the case with new products that offers significantly more benefits to than their competitors, we have needed to invest large amounts of time and effort to educating the market about unique benefits of the STREAMWAY System, which been a longer than expected sales cycle, we probably could experience significant revenue growth.

I am pleased to say that 2017 appears to be the year that sales turn the corner. We implemented a refocused sales and marketing campaign, which includes the hiring of key sale personnel, increased participation at major industry conferences and an awareness campaign to encourage our customers to use our disposable products, which are an important source of the current revenue to the company. We're proud to see purchase orders coming up in across the United States as decision makers increasingly recognize the value of the STREAMWAY System.

Eight of the 10 STREAMWAY Systems sold in 2017, we sold in the second half of the year with five of these sales happening in the fourth quarter. This demonstrates the continued traction of our sales and marketing campaign which culminated in the more record 16 sales in the first three months of 2018, drive the unit growth – drive the revenue growth for Precision Therapeutics.

We also generated stronger recurring revenues from our disposable products. Our disposables are the razorblade, part of the razor-razorblade business model and generated ongoing stream of revenue for every system unit installed. Over time revenues in the sales of disposables that are expected to be significantly higher and the revenues in the sales of our units, but we are pleased to see this revenue ramp, revenue stream ramp up with a 17% increase in 2016 and a year-over-year 20% increase in 2018.

We believe these strong sales figures are directly attributable to our investments in building out a first-class sales team and expected for minimal continue throughout the rest of the year. We project 100 STREAMWAY Systems to be sold in 2018 inclusive of the 16 already sold. In early March, we appointed Kevin Hungerford as Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Based in United States, Kevin will be responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing activities for the STREAMWAY Systems.

Kevin has sales experience in the medical device market most recently in the international radiology space, which is one of our core markets and eventually, excuse me, which is one of our core markets. Kevin has held senior leadership positions at major global med-tech companies including Sirtex Medical and Boston Scientific Endoscopy.

We believe this appointment will boot the reputation as the best-in-class provider of fluid management system, that allow us to broaden our market reach and we are delighted to welcome Kevin to STREAMWAY.

I’d like to pass the call over to Kevin, so that he can introduce himself to our shareholders and give him the opportunity to go into more detail on our sales activity in recent weeks and our outlook for the remainder of 2018. Kevin, please go ahead.

Kevin Hungerford

Thank you, Carl. I appreciate the introduction but before I discuss our achievements from recent weeks. I’d like to just first go into why I decided to join the company and the opportunity I believe we have to build Skyline Medical division into a highly profitable business.

I've been involved in sales and marketing in the U.S. medical device sector for about 20 now. From my years interacting with the health care community, it's evident to me that the STREAMWAY offers a much needed solution that is revolutionizing the approach to health and safety in the operating rooms and fulfills an unmet need not just in the U.S. but in many other countries as well. I'm excited to join at a time when we're starting to see significant sales growth including sales to major health systems.

As you heard Carl mentioned, the first three months of 2018, the company sold 16 STREAMWAY Systems demonstrating significant growth compared with the 10 units sold throughout all of 2017. Four of the 16 unit sales were incremental sales to a prominent Minnesota based hospital system, generating additional unit sales to existing customers is not only a faster method of securing sales. But it also validates the company's marketing position as a credible and industry leading provider of medical waste management solutions.

I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg as we are in advanced discussions with several potential new customers that we expect will translate into continued sales growth. The majority of our 2000 sales have been in the interventional radiology suite where the STREAMWAY System is revolutionizing paracentesis and thoracentesis procedures by eliminating the need for evacuated bottles and canisters. While this can provide savings for the hospital, we believe the increased efficiency to the procedure, as well as providing a better patient experience will resonate with clinicians as we expand this technology. While intervention radiology is a focus, we believe there's also a significant opportunity for us to grow our market reach in areas such as endoscopy, surgery, urology and cystoscopy.

We've also made initial investments in our international commercial strategy by signing independent distribution agreements in Australia, Canada and Switzerland. In early 2018 the company opened European headquarters in Brussels, Belgium and appointed a Vice President of International Sales. Building out our international sales infrastructure expands our potential base significantly. We believe our solution is well suited to the European market where the importance of the proper management of infectious health care waste in order to minimize risks to the environment and health care staff is very well recognized. We're working hard to establish our presence in the market, as well as in Australia and Canada.

While our commercial activities in international markets are at a very early stage, we're encouraged by the progress made to date. As Karl mentioned, we expect to secure 100 STREAMWAY Systems in 2018. This number is based on our current relationship with potential and existing customers throughout the United States.

And with that I'll turn the call back over to Carl.

Carl Schwartz

Thank you Kevin. Bob Myers, our CFO, will now discuss our financial results for 2017. Bob?

Bob Myers

Thank you Carl. I will now turn to our financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, which we filed with the SEC earlier this afternoon.

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $654,836, compared with $456,495 for the year ended December 31, 2016. We sold 10 STREAMWAY systems during the fiscal year, five of which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2017. This compares with four STREAMWAYs sales in 2016, all of which were sold in the fourth quarter. As Carl mentioned we are pleased with the ramp up in STREAMWAY sales that we witnessed in the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the first three months of 2018. And believe our sales and marketing campaign for the STREAMWAY system will continue to gain traction throughout the remainder of the year. Our awareness campaign to improve use of disposable filters and cleaning products continues to drive higher usage among our existing customers and generating recurring revenues.

Gross profit for the year end December 31, 2017 increased to $506,791, compared with gross profit of $274,875 in 2016. Gross profit margin was 77.4% of revenue, an increase of 17 basis points, compared with 60.2% of revenue for the same period in 2016. The increase in gross profit margin was due to higher cost in 2016 as we had upgraded or replaced earlier generation systems.

Total operating expenses for the year end December 31, 2017 were $8.2 million, compared with $6.8 million reported in the prior year. This increase was due to general and administrative expenses which increased approximately $867,000 primarily due to stock based compensation and investors stock compensation expenses, and due to sales and marketing expenses which increased approximately $536,000, due to the addition of sales reps and increased participation at medical conferences.

The net loss available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $7.7 million or $1.22 per share, on 6.4 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares with the net loss available to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2016 of $6.5 million, or $2.31 per share on 2.8 million weighted average shares outstanding.

The Company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $8 million as of December 31, 2017, compared with $2.1 million as of December 31, 2016.

With that I will now turn the call back to be operator to open the line for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello. Good presentation. And congratulations on your sales in the first quarter. You projected 100 units of the STREAMWAY in 2018. I’m wondering approximately what do you guess is the run rate of sales that are necessary for STREAMWAY to become cash flow positive from operations?

Carl Schwartz

I'm going to guess that these should double that number by about 250 Bob what do you think based on that?

Bob Myers

Yes it's not based totally on units sold because of our exponentially increasing amount of sales that we get on our disposable items. So as we sell more units if we have disposables that increased than our entire used hospitals, our revenue increases. So I think that somewhere between 200 and 250 is the right number and that is something we should reach in 2019.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And on the consumables at the end of 2018, let’s say you do sell 100 units, what percentage of the total sales for STREAMWAY would you guess would be from consumables?

Bob Myers

For 2018 I would say it would be about 55%. And that should grow as we grow. In other words as the units growth, that number should continue to take a higher percentage.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent, excellent. And you have a product where it saves people money, but it is a fairly good investment upfront, similarly with another company prior to Accuray. And they had that sales problem. And how they got around is they’ve got financing or finance company, they didn’t finance it. What they do is they sort of like install that without the hospitals having to put up the money to do it. Have you considered that for STREAMWAY sales?

Carl Schwartz

We do that as a matter of fact.

Unidentified Analyst

You do that.

Carl Schwartz

We’ll include installations, we include installations. And we have all kinds of ways between paper procedure, leasing, purchase – all the way purchase, anyway the hospital could manage it we have usually been with them to get it done.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent, okay, good. And looking to financials, I’m a new investor in your company, I think you’re very high potential. I saw that from 2014 through 2016 that the net tangible assets really drive around from minus $5 million to plus $4 million in last year, plus $1 million. That’s certainly an unusual cycle, can you give me any color on that as to why those changes took place.

Carl Schwartz

Can you repeat some of the questions, say the net tangible assets?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, yeah. In 2014 it’s like minus $5 million.

Carl Schwartz

Right.

Unidentified Analyst

2015 it was plus $4 million and in the last year it was plus $1 million. Those are pretty good changes. I’m just curious what was moving that around so much.

Carl Schwartz

Yes, well, predominantly our corporate raises is which moved at around and then good management of our money, so that we brought our liabilities down. And our cash position increased and now our investment and subsidiaries is increasing as well. So the net tangible asset number has gone up and should continue to go up overtime.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, okay, good. And last question is, you really do seem to have a great potential here. You're projecting like 900% of sales increase for the 2018. Being that you probably will not be profitable even if you pull that off for the investors, like delusion scares them. So do you have any – do you think you can get to profitability as a company without having to do a lot of that dilution.

Bob Myers

Carl, shall I answer the question?

Carl Schwartz

Yes, go ahead.

Bob Myers

The answer is as time goes on that dilution will grow less and less. Right now, there’s going to be some dilution, because we are acquiring additional companies, and we’re merging with companies and we are increasing the value of our revenue cycle and we’re increasing the value of our assets. So that the dilution that will occur to get us to that point will slowly begin to ebb and then now our value will increase. And that will more than mitigate the dilution that took us to that point to get to that value.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good. Well, congratulations again on the sales progress.

Carl Schwartz

Thank you.

Bob Myers

Thank you.

We will take our next question from Scott Forsberg [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hello, gentlemen. I have been looking at your story now and it's very compelling. I have a couple of questions. Maybe I got this wrong, so the year ended at about $654,000. Am I correct?

Carl Schwartz

Yes.

Scott Forsberg

Alright. And then you’re looking at 100 units next year. So assuming 10 units in 2017. So my – with some variance of course, am I pretty accurate at 60,000 per unit.

Carl Schwartz

No, you’re just using our units per total sales, you need to add in our disposables, which are about half that number.

Scott Forsberg

Okay, got you. So I could use – alright, alright. And you’re looking at a 100 in 2018, I think the last Investor you said, there’s a forecast of 900%, but if you’re looking at – if you sold this amount of units in 2017, you’re still looking at a 100 core next year’s forecast if this is complete. Correct?

Carl Schwartz

For this year’s forecast 2018, yes.

Scott Forsberg

Okay. Could I guess for a dummy like myself at in revenue, your 2018 projection?

Carl Schwartz

That would be somewhere between $3.5 million and $4 million.

Scott Forsberg

Alright. And what – your $8.2 million in GS&A or it was G&A, I think your – in 2017.

Carl Schwartz

That was a predominant amount, the $8.2 million was the total operating loss. The predominant part was G&A most of that was due to the $2 million of that was relevant to investing expenses on warrants that were issued in order for us to do the corporate raises that we did. This is a paper expense, it’s unfortunate that it diminishes our profit and loss, but where we get this in terms of cash value is very important.

Scott Forsberg

So these warrants were issued less than the value. So you took ahead on your income statement?

Carl Schwartz

That’s correct.

Scott Forsberg

Did that – but they brought in money into the treasury of the company, or they’ve exercised into the market?

Carl Schwartz

They brought money into the treasury of the company, when we first did the deal and they are outstanding currently and should bring in another $2.5 million to the company over the course of the year if our stock does what we hope it does.

Scott Forsberg

Are these warrants have not been exercised, are they callable?

Carl Schwartz

No, they’re not callable.

Scott Forsberg

So this could be warrants that are fulfilling maybe a naked short out there that you may or may not be aware of.

Carl Schwartz

That’s possible.

Scott Forsberg

Have you – are you able to look into it through FINRA?

Carl Schwartz

Yes.

Scott Forsberg

Have you done that so far?

Carl Schwartz

We have looked into some of that so far, I’m not really prepared to give you an answer on that at this point.

Scott Forsberg

Could I ask with your current short position is?

Bob Myers

42%.

Scott Forsberg

42%, okay. All right. Next maybe my last question to you. You sold some units to – I mean many operative, you’ve been selling to a major hospital concern here. Could I ask what concern that is?

Bob Myers

Carl, you want me to answer or you got that.

Carl Schwartz

Yes. You’re going answer go ahead.

Bob Myers

I am not at liberty to tell you that, I can tell you that it is a major hospital facility. They're well-known throughout the country but we are not publicly allowed to use their name. Even though, we're allowed to use them as a reference site.

Scott Forsberg

Could I use – can I get there information or get that from you as a reference site?

Bob Myers

We are…

Scott Forsberg

I mean, it’s only several here that Twin cities, like Fairview Hospital something but…

Bob Myers

I know. We're skirting a line and I'm not going to do that, if you'll forgive me. But this is a very good customer. We have nine machines in their system right now, and I'm hoping to have more I'd rather not risk that by skirting a line.

We will take our next question from Daniel Watkins [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Daniel Watkins

Hello, can you hear me loud and clear? With so many advancements with the company, why is there still no direct insider buying at your stock either from officers of the company or institutions?

Bob Myers

Yes. At least on my part, I taken – actually I have gotten a lot of talk is all in options. But I have taken in salary in options which shows my faith in the company. And we've had because of all of our movements in buy – buying and merging and so on. We had blackout period that have almost been continuous. Bob, can fill-in little bit from his side. Bob?

Bob Myers

Yes. For example, we are under a blackout period that will not terminate until May 17, which is roughly two days after I expect to file the 10-Q. And only if we are not involved with negotiations for any type of merger or acquisition, if we are, we fall under regulation M and we still fall under blackout. So most of the past year with our two agreements that we were working on, we were under our blackout and could not purchase stock or sell stock at all, much to my chagrin as well as to the public. And as soon as we are out of that blackout, we would love to invest in our company and we all have options that we would love to see grow at the company.

Daniel Watkins

So on May 17, you have the option as long as there's no merger activity going on.

Bob Myers

That's correct.

Daniel Watkins

Does I hear that right?

Bob Myers

Yes, it is.

Daniel Watkins

And when does from May 17 onwards, is one with the next blackout period occur.

Bob Myers

What happens is us – other than unusual circumstances, the normal blackouts occur two weeks prior to the end of a quarter and continue until two days after the filing of the quarterly report to the SEC.

Daniel Watkins

Okay. Well, I hope stockholders we sure should – we sure could use some confidence in the market with direct insider buying and building confidence to market, I think.

Bob Myers

We agree with you, when we love to do so.

Daniel Watkins

All right. Thank you.

We will take our next question from Robert Heltz [ph], Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. As you guys know I've been here a long time, I'm impressed you guys are really coming along now. That it's amazing 900% increase in sales. But my question is, when should we start seeing revenue from like Helomics the joint venture with them in the 25% in our own and are there any other mergers and acquisitions like currently being looked at? And just a guesstimate, when we might actually see a news on that?

Carl Schwartz

Well, Gerry you want to answer, allow me for this.

Gerry Vardzel

Yes, Carl, I can answer on this on Helomics. In terms of Helomics, we’re already generating revenues in both our Precision oncology in place vertical and our integrated CRO services. And we have, as you know just with Precision Therapeutics have move forward on our D-CHIP and our bioinformatics platform. So that is the third vertical that we will go on. But today Helomics is generating revenues in the collaboration and the D-CHIP platform, we will be increasing revenues there starting in quarter this coming quarter.

Bob Myers

And this is Bob. We were seeing 25% of those revenues as our equity will also receive separate revenue from our joint venture partnership with Helomics as well. To answer the other part of your question, if I may call, would you want to attach it, if you want to take merger. Okay, bear in mind that we're not allowed by SEC rule to discuss this specifics of a merger or an acquisition. I will tell you freely that we all negotiating with Helomics for additional acquisition and merger there. We are hoping that, we will be able to report something before the second quarter is done that is a hope and not a guarantee. And we are looking at other companies both in the medical device spear and the biomed spear as well. But again, we have prevented from saying anything because we weren’t into earlier stage.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, I appreciate it. Good luck and yes, I will take care.

Carl Schwartz

Yes, we agree.

Operator

We will take our next question from Marc Kalter with Dawson James Securities. Please go ahead.

Marc Kalter

Congrats on the quarter gentleman. Just briefly mentioned revenues this year projected approximately $3.5 million to $4 million. I assume that does not include any potential acquisition or merger. Correct?

Carl Schwartz

Correct.

Marc Kalter

Thank you.

Marc Kalter

No, that was it.

