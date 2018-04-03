Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) CEO on Riccardo Delle Coste on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Riccardo Delle Coste – CEO and Founder

Joe Tesoriero – Chief Financial Officer

Joe Cugine – President

Justin Borus – Ibex Investors

Eric Grossman – Baron Capital

Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group

Marc Nuccitelli – Dillon Hill Capital

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating on today's Corporate Update Call for Barfresh Food Group. Joining us today is Barfresh Food Group's Founder and CEO, Riccardo Delle Coste; Joe Cugine, President; and Joseph Tesoriero, Chief Financial Officer for Barfresh Food Group.

Following prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions. The discussion today will include forward-looking statements, except for the historical information herein. Matters discussed on this call are forward-looking within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance.

These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as grow, expand, anticipate, intend, estimate, believe, expect, plan, should, hypothetical, potential, forecast and project, among others. All statements, other than the statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected further developments and other factors that the company believes are appropriate under these circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company and may not materialize.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. These contents of this call should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Furthermore, the company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Now with that, I'd now like to turn the call over to the Founder and CEO of Barfresh Food Group, Mr. Riccardo Delle Coste.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us. On our call today, we will review our 2017 accomplishments, discuss some of our recent major customer wins during the first quarter of 2018. Review our growing sales channels and provide insight into our sales pipeline.

2017 proved to be an important transitional year for Barfresh. The infrastructure, we put in place and the customer agreements and relationships that we fostered have been instrumental in our ability to start ramping up the business in the first quarter of 2018.

In fact, our first quarter 2018 sales will be over $700,000, our highest quarter sales to-date, which is more than double last year's first quarter. And keep in mind this is seasonally one of our slowest quarters of the year. And most importantly, it doesn't reflect the contributions from the rollout of our first national account to a 1,000 locations, which begins this month nor our anticipated sales into the military as announced.

We are extremely excited about the balance of 2018 and our President Joe Cugine will speak more to these in his remarks. Let me, take a few moments and review some of our accomplishments in 2017.

First, we created our new Easy Pour Bulk solution. The creation of this new innovative solution opened the door to a number of new opportunities that includes schools and military. We secured high-volume, high-visibility accounts like Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Long Beach Aquarium, several other zoos and similar venues.

We created a range of school products, specifically designed to make the USDA National School Lunch Program requirements. We secured and launched our first school district of 30 schools, which became our pilot. We now have over 100 schools under contract with many more expected to come on board shortly.

Beyond our Bulk Easy Pour, activities we increased our national and regional account testing portfolio and expanded within some of these accounts, which includes some of the largest accounts in the country. We extended existing agreements and added more third party operators, we now have agreements and are approved with all the major third party food service operators in the country.

We extended, our exclusive distribution agreement with Sysco for another two years and also added our Bulk products on a non-exclusive basis further solidifying our national distribution footprint. We opened up distribution in Canada with Sysco and our leading third party operator as our first end-customer in the market.

So, now turning to the first quarter of 2018 accomplishments, we finally secured our first 1,000 location national account with more locations expected to follow. We secured growth funding on very friendly terms for the company like we said we would. We are beginning to see great nation wide acceptance from schools and this is a tremendous opportunity for us.

We've been approved by the military, which could become one of our biggest customers and with all that being said, we just had one of our biggest quarters ever for the company in a seasonally slow period and it doesn't even include the national account rollout or any benefit from our recent military approval.

So overall, we are very excited about the momentum with, which we enter 2018 and I'm prepared to build on these opportunities as our highest volume season is now underway. With that let me turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Joe Tesoriero to walk through some of the financials for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 and then our President Joe Cugine will share some additional insights into the various sales channels and recent wins in the first quarter of 2018. Joe?

Joe Tesoriero

Thank you Riccardo. Today I'll be providing an update on our operations after I first summarize some of our financial highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Our net revenue for U.S. GAAP reporting for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $376,000, an increase of 161% as compared to $144,000 for the comparable prior period, reflecting the increased traction in our new sales channels and more diversified customer days during what has traditionally been our seasonally slowest period.

A significant factor in the increase in revenue is the rollout of our new Bulk Easy Pour product, which began during the first quarter of 2017 and gained momentum throughout the balance of the year. In particular, Bulk sales during the fourth quarter were driven by new accounts in the school channel.

Overall, our product continues to be distributed through all 72 of Sysco’s U.S. mainland distribution centers, and in several Sysco Op-Cos in Canada, as well as through new customers beyond the Sysco distribution network.

Our gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 30%, below the 38% margin we realized in the year ago period. During the current quarter for accounting purposes, we reclassified certain 2017 scrapped inventory to cost of goods sold. This inventory was associated with certain discontinued skews and with certain ongoing product development projects.

Excluding, this activity, which affected our fourth quarter 2017 COGS for accounting purposes our adjusted gross margin for the quarter would have been 54%. This adjusted figure better demonstrates the potential for margin expansion that we believe is inherent in the business as our mix of product offering continues to expand and as we achieve savings in raw material sourcing due to our growing scale.

During the fourth quarter, we realized a net reduction of $279,000 thousand dollars in our general and administrative expenses a reduction of 20% with the improvement primarily driven by our initiatives to effectively re-align our sales force. Despite, the headwinds at our cost of goods sold for the quarter, we were able to generate a reduction of approximately $300,000 in our operating loss for the quarter versus the year ago quarter.

For the full year of 2017, our net revenue for U.S. GAAP reporting was $2 million compared with $1.5 million in 2016, an increase of 37%. Reported gross profit margin for full year 2017 was 46% as compared to 47% in 2016. Again excluding the scrapped inventory adjustment to cost of goods sold which we recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 adjusted gross margin for the full year would have been 50%, which implies nearly 300 basis points of margin expansion for the year.

Reported operating loss for full year of 2017, improved to 8.9 million as compared with $9.9 million in 2016, representing an improvement of $1 million. In addition, to increasing sales and gross margin we have taken about $1.5 million of personnel related expense out of the business in 2017, resulting in a net decrease of G&A expense of about $900,000 for the year.

We ended the year with $1.4 million of inventory, almost five times the amount of inventory at the end of 2016 and about double the level of inventory we had at the end of Q3 2017. The significant investment in working capital was driven by our strategic initiative to prepare for the first national account rollout of 1,000 locations which was mentioned by Riccardo and which Joe will expand upon.

In addition, we have added multiple skews to our product offerings with the introduction of our Easy Pour Bulk format, which also drives the inventory level increase. Higher levels of inventory have resulted in higher spend for shipping and storage of product. You will recall from prior calls, we have established forward warehousing partners in order to improve service to our customers through our third party distributors.

Our shipping and storage expense, includes the cost of moving products from our two factories to the forward warehouses. The cost of storing product at those forward warehouses and any cost we incurred to deliver the product from the forward warehouse to our customer. We anticipate that shipping and storage expense as a percentage of sales will reduce as our business continues to grow and as realization of the opportunities in our sales pipeline catch up with our current and ongoing inventory build.

CapEx for 2017 was about $535,000 with about half of that investment going to manufacturing equipment and about half going to customer equipment. We expect CapEx for 2018 to increase with the largest part of that increase being invested in equipment loan to our customers including blenders and bulk equipment and the balance going to expansion of manufacturing capacity.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the year with $1.3 million in cash and no debt. In February of 2018, we entered into definitive agreements with several of the company's large shareholders and management led by Unibel Barfresh’s strategic investor, for a private placement of convertible notes for gross proceeds in excess of $4.1 million. The funds become available upon our achievement of certain milestones establishing significant sales to national accounts, the first of which was satisfied by its March announcement of a rollout to 1,000 locations, whereby 60% of the funds were released. The second milestone releases the balance of the funds upon entering into an agreement with a national account for the sale of its products into approximately 2,500 additional locations. Overall, we feel we are in a strong financial position to pursue and realize the opportunities that we have.

Now let me turn the call over to our President, Joe Cugine. Joe?

Joe Cugine

Thank you, Joe. Riccardo opened the call today by speaking about 2017 being an important transitional year for Barfresh and how those efforts have positioned us to start executing some large contract wins and expand to new channels in 2018. These truly are exciting times at Barfresh and its particularly satisfying to see these years, our foundational work begin to bear fruit.

Specifically, we narrowed our focus within customers and channels, they drive the best market share and growth opportunities. Our focus includes but not limited to national and regional chains, education, recreation and amusement, convenience and the military channel.

First, I’ll start with some additional thoughts on our first large national account rollout. This is a major milestone for Barfresh. We’ve been testing with many national chains during the past several years and this national rollout is especially satisfying given the customer is one of the largest in food service and the largest in their channel. We expected to accelerate our footprint with this national customer throughout 2018 as we move into other lines of their business.

Barfresh has the resources in place to begin executing against this acceleration. We've established an efficient business organization including our sales force, brokerage network, contract manufacturing partners, logistical and distribution network. With these top customers, our key benefit really is our single serve or traditional package, it offers a high quality, efficient product with no waste. We're also seeing high volume national account customers being early adopters for a bulk solution.

Now as you build on this momentum, we can capitalize on the 1,000 of locations looking for similar solutions and with our ability to offer both single serve and bulk we are poised to win. In our national restaurant channel, our strategy of focusing on both national and regional chains has evolved, and so have the opportunities in that pipeline. As discussed last quarter, we continue to work with and target large restaurant chains and have expanded cash in both regional and national chain.

We are adding more accounts of various sizes to the regional testing program. We are currently in test with many regional accounts each consisting of between 30 to several 100 locations. Single serve is the predominant package with these regional customers, but our new bulk package has allowed new inroads into this arena as well, especially in the school and military channel.

Second, speaking of schools as discussed last quarter we are developing a platform for K-12 schools throughout North America. And I am very proud to say that not only have we built a foundation with an outstanding tasting product but we've also launched ahead of schedule. The positive customer feedback demonstrate that we have developed a platform to ensure that we are effectively targeting the country's nearly 55 million students in 14,000 public school districts which represent over 98,000 schools.

To support this process, we launched our program nationally covering 50 states and are now part of most of the school bids. Barfresh is an ideal position to solve the issue of complexity and waste for the school food service operators while also offering its student body an on trend healthy beverage solution that meet the nutritional needs of the administrators. Clearly our ability to meet school guidelines and provide a healthy great-tasting smoothie, these children makes us very optimistic about our right to succeed in this channel.

To expand further while we have a right to win in this channel, we recently launched a line of beverages featuring real fruit, no sugar added, no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives and USDA smart snack qualified.

The K-12 government state, city and/or county requirements providing nutrition directors and food service personnel challenging guidelines to adhere. We therefore met with nutritional experts, directors of school districts and key decision makers to help assess and direct our current offerings. Not only did we meet their nutritional guidelines but we were able to provide a great-tasting and quality product and all of this has led to early success. We now have over 100 schools pouring Barfresh since we launched, our first win consisted of 30 schools in Pasco County, Florida with a student body of approximately 40,000 students. They offer two meals a day and Barfresh is now on the school cafeteria menus and available throughout the day for any à la carte purchases during breaks.

We expect to build on this momentum to sign additional hundreds of schools to begin selling in Q3. Third, one of the most exciting recent development is with United States military. Following a year long approval process with United States Defense Logistics Agency, our smoothie products are now approved for sale into all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

You've heard us speak about the opportunity within the military channel previously but this week's announcement represents the formal establishment of this large new sales channel for us and we could not be more energized. Initially Barfresh will be selling its smoothies into six initial bases. The Company’s Easy Pour Bulk smoothies will be available to troops on the bases dining halls, Bulk Easy Pour format offering is a perfect solution to feed large numbers of the unlisted personnel in a short period for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.

Our successful implementation into the DLA system allows us access to the various branches and bases with an endorsed product, enabling our sales team to target incremental opportunities in a much more efficient manner. The DLA is actively seeking healthier food and beverage alternatives to keep the men or women serving U.S. military at their best. The initial response from the initial bases provide us great confidence in the potential of this new channel and we are actively pursuing engagement with many more U.S. military installations and expect to gain significantly greater penetration across the United States and internationally, pursuing 940 bases serving approximately 1.3 million active troops.

We believe the opportunity for the military channel is as large as a national account, if not greater. We are focused on the appropriated fund side of their business whereby the military offers product to the troops as part of the military food service program supporting installation dining facility. In summary, we've been laying the groundwork to create a stable and consistent base of revenue to build on going forward.

Our expansion across multiple channels will mitigate the effects of seasonality and fluctuation caused by any single account. In these first few months of 2018, I believe we are finally able to demonstrate how this strategy will come to life and begin driving revenues in a material way going forward.

And with that, I will turn back to Riccardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks Joe. As you can see, we are pretty excited about our progress and feel as though we finally turned the corner. I'm very proud about our teams’ accomplishments thus far in 2018 and I want to recognize everyone for their hard work in 2017 that has put us in a position to win this year and really start scaling up the business. Our addressable market has expanded materially and we are beginning to win in a meaningful way as we start to see the beginning stages of a material ramp in revenues.

It is also important to remember this is created very diversified revenue channels and all these channels represent strong repeat revenue flow. It has taken us a little longer than we all expected to land some of the bigger opportunities we just announced. But we are finally in a great position to dramatically build upon this great recent success and expect further significant material developments to continue to occur.

As we look towards the balance of 2018, we are poised to continue the sales momentum through executing against the part one pool of incredible opportunities that we have already begun to win. And we can say much more coming our way. Our company is very well positioned for rapid and sustained growth and we look forward to updating you throughout 2018 as a development comes to life.

Now with that, let me open up the call for questions. Operator?

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Justin Borus, Ibex Investors. Please proceed with your question.

Justin Borus

Thanks guys and congratulations to things like we've got some real momentum here. I just had some questions on the national accounts. On the first one, the 1,000 location rollout, it sounds like you're going to have more locations throughout the course of the year. I know you mentioned $4 million in revenues for the initial 1,000 but can you give us a sense for what – when this customers were fully deployed what the total revenue opportunity might look like?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. Look obviously we’ve given some guidance as it relates to this one account. There's quite a number of additional locations left for us to tap into with this particular location or this particular national account. These accounts are based on five trading days for us to be able to get sales from, the dining facilities, so bulk is an upside, we are not giving further guidance, because the timing of which is still undetermined.

Joe Tesoriero

Joe and you want to add to Riccardo?

Joe Cugine

Yes, I would just say there is multiple opportunity within this customer base and various channels of business. We are wildly optimistic that this test is kind of go very well and we're already getting a lot of inquiries from the other lines of business that are very, very excited and we are already moved in with some of those lines of business as we speak. So I don't know what the number ultimately be but it will be far in excess of what we currently have.

Justin Borus

And just for modeling purposes is it unreasonable to plug in for this upcoming June quarter over $1 million or so from this account is that I mean just taking four million dividing it by four, is that a reasonable?

Joe Tesoriero

We don’t believe that’s unreasonable at all.

Justin Borus

And then just going back I notice you didn't mention it right in cash, the remarks in the financing press release, you mentioned the 2,500 locations that triggers the second part of the financing can you give us any update on that national account and if we land it what kind of revenue opportunity that that might be in for Barfresh?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes. So look we obviously put it in we structured our deal for a reason the way we did it. I think something to remember as we talk about the business and where we are at. The national accounts are now becoming real, we've been talking about them for a number of years now, things are finally starting to come to light. Whereas the first half of the national accounts is based on a five day run rate of sales, the additional national accounts that we're talking about are really based on a seven day run rate in terms of sales and more retail type outlets. So we expect larger numbers on a per location basis. And they finally come to life, that's pretty much it.

I think the one thing just in that we don't really get much opportunity to really talk about the bigger picture sometimes and that is these other accounts such as school and military are as big, if not bigger than some of the national accounts are we talking about, I’m not talking about the smaller ones, we're talking about a bigger one. By no means have we diverted from the national accounts that we've been working on, we are still full speed ahead working on and working with the national accounts and regional accounts of that.

And we’ve purely added now and expanded the breadth of the opportunities with these other sections. So national accounts are still full steam ahead as other regional accounts the restaurant and business dining and third-party operator channel and we've really just added these additional locations all channels.

Justin Borus

Just on that specific 2,500 national accounts just because of its significant highs to financing or the second question is that something that you have confidence could hit in Q2 or we just are on a need to know basis only if we just have no idea how to predict these things because we're at the way in which this is much larger company.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look we’ve structured and we’ve put the financing together for a specific purpose. We obviously had great confidence in putting them in the first place which is why we did in 1,000 locations and we delivered on that and we’ve drawn down on that. So as I mentioned earlier, we're starting to get a lot more visibility on timing and finally a counselor being testing with, are finally coming to the forefront and starting to move into rollouts. We’ll definitely update everybody as it gets closer to actually happening.

Look, I mean the monkey off the back so to speak, we've got our first national account happening and it feels like the floodgates had just opened for us, which is why we have been extremely excited.

Justin Borus

So is it too early to tell whether landing that’s initial national account has made it easier with the pipeline, I guess no one wants to be the first one. But maybe once you have a customer, it makes it easier to land some of these other customers or do you feel like there are decision making is quite independent of one another.

Joe Tesoriero

I feel I can just…

Joe Cugine

I think they are someone independent of each other because there are kind of doing their own thing for their own consumers and the consumer demographics are different than many of these customers. But I’ll tell you that when we have these bags of main customers that we're in business with, that absolutely helps and has a credibility. So that is already in effect and working in our favor.

Justin Borus

Great, great. Well, good luck guys, its sounds like Q2 is going to be exciting and I hope we get some of these over the finish line and for big revenue quarter.

Joe Cugine

Thank you, Justin.

Joe Tesoriero

If I can just amplify one thing as Riccardo mentioned, everyone is listening, the school business that Riccardo mentioned, each way it is bigger national account and that is an understatement, I think you saw in the comments that there’s 14,000 school districts in the U.S., 98,000 individual schools. Each school we have over 100 schools today, each school guide between $10,000 and $20,000 annually. So if you can figure out how many schools could we get and we're partnered with PepsiCo, who was probably the biggest purveyor schools in the United States. They have the best school business because they sell making juice and Tropicana and Quaker, all the smart snack approved items for schools. And they sell a lot of food related products as well.

So we've got these great partnership with PepsiCo enhancing our ability to get in front of these school, directors and nutritionists in getting to the bid cycle. So I mean if you do the math we had a 1,000 accounts, which is only 1% of all the schools, I mean you can do the math that’s based on $10,000 and $20,000 per school and we're seeing that real. We've got lots of data or six months of data that we are looking to but we're extremely bullish and our ability to win here because it's really not a competing product that meets the same means that the nutritionists are trying to have met. So the teams done a great job of creating these products that we feel like the next couple of calls, you're going to hear an amazing story with that school.

Our next question comes from Eric Grossman, Baron Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Grossman

Hey guys on the military approval, can you flesh out a little bit more what that approval actually includes and maybe specifically or is the bulk products included in some kind of a meal time they have or do they have to pay for it out of pocket in addition to whatever they’re consuming?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes Eric. Great question, this new channel pretty much echoes what Joe just said about the schools, probably on [indiscernible]. And we've just been approved across the board for all the branches, the product is going to be basically put in the dining halls where the troops are feed, so the troops don’t have to pay for it out of their own pocket, that is included as part of the meal plan, meal service plan at each of the installations on bases. There are approximately 940 bases but what's really important to understand here is that on every base they may have multiple dining halls. So a base might have one dining hall or it might have eight or 10 dining halls.

So just from our limited experience that we had so far where a dining hall feeds about 400 to 500 people per seating so say 400 for breakfast, 400 for lunch, 400 for dinner, 1,200 people we expect about 50,000 to 80,000 smoothies will be consumed on an annualized basis in that one dining hall. So that gives you some food for thought as to what our expectations are as we roll out across different installations. Does that answer your question?

Eric Grossman

Yes, thanks guys.

Riccardo Delle Coste

It's extremely – we cannot amplify enough the significance of these two channels and in particular the military, the military will probably be our largest account by far, by a long shot. This is the equivalent of landing the biggest national account that we could have ever got. Just to put it in perspective so whilst we’ve only advise the market of the first six installations, I can tell you there's many more coming.

Our next question comes from Anthony Vendetti, Maxim Group. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Vendetti

Thanks. Just a follow-up on the military and then on the national account. So the dining halls, there's 940 bases, does each base have to agree to go ahead and implement it in their dinning hall or now that you have the contract with them is just a matter of setting up the rollout strategy?

Riccardo Delle Coste

It’s a bit of a mixed bag, so without giving too much away, there are some that we already have a broader approval to install and its based on the timing and others are more based on needing to take the product first and see the product first. So it really is a mixed bag. And it also depends on the base and specific set up of the base but I can tell you that we're getting a lot of interest both domestically and internationally.

Anthony Vendetti

Riccardo, is it about half and half, some of the bases are already set to go and others have to still tested and decide.

Riccardo Delle Coste

It's not really a testing process. There's no real testing process in terms of actually having the product to test – the time its more just about the decision makers, seen the product first hand, we put equipment into some of those locations. So they need to have the right power on the line to and the right amount of space to fit the equipment on the line.

So it really is there is a few bearing in factors that go into the decision making process, but we really have created some great tasting products with great nutritional benefits that really tick all the boxes. And so what's coming out of the school, the school product range that we created is that we found that there were other channels that the product met a needful including the military. So we'll continue to work on products that solve the problem right, because that's really what KEO.

And that's really I think I don’t know we haven't really touched on in a great deal of detail and that is both for the schools and the military we feel is that we've sold a challenge in that really the difficult to make and making them made so nutritional benefits as well as being great tasting and affordable and having distribution capabilities has really what we've sold for.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then on the national accounts of 1,000 locations, how long do you think it'll take to ramp into all 1,000 locations?

Riccardo Delle Coste

That’s going to happen next month or this month where in April. That's now – which we, the wheels are already in motion.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, so by the end of the month…

Riccardo Delle Coste

You stop saying that this quarter, it will evident this quarter.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then…

Riccardo Delle Coste

Sorry, that's really kind of part of the excitement right because we posted a decent first quarter, but it doesn't include any of these new things that we've just signed.

Anthony Vendetti

Right, right, this will be as you mentioned should be this account alone should be over $1 million in revenues in Q2, correct?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Approximately yes.

Anthony Vendetti

Approximately, okay and then how many of your smoothies like how many skews are in this 1,000 location national account.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Joe, I think its four, right?

Joe Tesoriero

Four.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, four.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Just as four of our standard skews right, so it is in general distribution, and this is where all the planning and the investment and the time really comes to fruition because without having the distribution setup and without having the same amount of data support the branches to make sure the product is out we could have never got this account.

So, it really has taken time and investment to get us to where we are, that has enabled us to close the account.

Joe Cugine

So this and Sysco’s and I have to say Sysco has been amazing, an amazing partner for us and we couldn’t have done it without them. Them having inventory in all of those locations, all the Op-Cos really facilitated this launch.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, great and then the $4 million in annual revenues for this account that's, is that a 2018 number and should that number be higher in 2019 or is that that the run rate you anticipate.

Riccardo Delle Coste

It is an annualized number, so not necessarily this year but having said that we expect more locations to be added this year. So, it really just depends on the rate at which additional locations get out. What's important to remember is that there are multiples of those locations available to us, as we look to roll out additional locations, so really depends in various channels.

So it really depends on the rate at which they come onboard. But that's what we've got right now, which is what we're communicating.

Joe Cugine

And I would just amplify that just. We'd be very disappointed if next year's run rate is the same $4 million given what we think is going to happen with this customer.

Anthony Vendetti

Right, the addition potentially to expand to other skews or are they probably, some of them probably don't want more than four flavor just because it just becomes too cumbersome or is there an opportunity there as well?

Joe Cugine

I won’t say four, it is probably the maximum number. You could have five or six, you probably won't sell any more. It just gives consumers, their customers a greater choice so four probably is the perfect amount of skews to maximize the volume that this customer particularly the growth will come from new outlets.

Anthony Vendetti

And looking at the education channel, it sounds very large obviously. There's 98,000 schools if that's right? How difficult is it to sell into each school. How does that process go, as you have a national account you get that account, okay you start to roll out into the 1,000 or 2,500 locations how do you go about trying to accelerate the into more schools.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Anthony, I have personally been out to these schools and part of the originating process including the testing with the schools. So, they undergo a very similar process between all the schools and that is once they sealed our product and product attributes and again the problem that we solve for them and that is enabling a product that is able to be a part of a reimbursable meal program.

They have a process where the school kids need to actually taste the product, and they have to have more than a 75% acceptance of the kids. I can't begin to tell you the satisfaction you get, when you're actually on the canteen line and they're testing the product and you have 300, 400, 500 kids coming past and they all take a sample and they’ve got to then put a ticket either in the yes bucket or the no bucket. And it is has basically been a 100% of the kids have absolutely just loved the product. And the cafeteria operators and the administrators they rave about it because not only does it solve a problem for them but the issue that they have is having products that meet the regulations but also tastes good that the kids love and we've done both.

So, as we look forward the Pasco County was really a pilot for us and it wasn't until the end of last year or the beginning of this year that we really started to make inroads with the process, all the documentation that we need to do, what’s the selling cycle. How do we sign them up and we may have glossed over it, a little bit but we have a 100 schools signed up on contracts.

Okay, most of these contracts are three year agreements with a minimum sales commitment to us which we haven't really spoken about. That minimum sales commitment is typically between 10,000 and 20,000 per school. Okay, there's 98,000 schools in the country. We've kind of alluded to the fact that we expect many more schools to come on board. It doesn't take long for you to do the numbers that shows this is an enormous opportunity that is happening now. We're rolling schools out now and we expect to bring many more schools to everyone's attention shortly. So, in terms of the sales cycle it’s something that is happening now.

And it is going to make a material difference to everything that we're doing. And we haven't even accounted for these things last year. These weren’t even on our radar, military and schools weren't even on our radar. We basically have just gone and multiplied our sales opportunities, I don't even know how many times. But it's a lot.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, great that was very helpful thanks.

Our next question comes from Marc Nuccitelli from Dillon Hill Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Marc Nuccitelli

Hey, guys how are you. Good luck. Well done. Congratulations. Really, it has taken a long time to get to this point but the building blocks are there is nice to see the momentum. A lot of my questions I think were asked from prior comments but just the kind of build on the couple of those questions to try to give us the framework. You have been talking about military and school being potentially bigger or way bigger than some of these QSR’s you've talked about in the past.

Can I just kind of create some framework maybe we can start to understand how you’re building the revenue over the next kind of a year or two with that projection. You did about a little over $700,000 for the quarter in your base business. If you just say based on your existing business, you should be running kind of a million dollars plus and growing over the next four quarters.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes that is definitely…

Joe Tesoriero

Marc it is Joe T here. Really the rollout of the 1,000 as Riccardo I think and Joe have both alluded to not really in even in the first quarter. That is basically, I would call it the base business with some school business built into it. And then moving forward, we would obviously expect that to continue but then these other areas that we've talked about on this call to grow and start to grow really meaningfully.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay, so you have four million plus base business you have, you’ve talked about at least four million minimum on the national account and it sounds like that it could grow much greater than that. And then, when you look into, you’ve talked about school and military Easy being multiples of your national,

Joe Tesoriero

You already have 100 schools, that we have got, that we have signed for, and that is 10,000 to 20,000 per school there alone.

Marc Nuccitelli

Right, right. And then the military side, so now talking about the military you talking about these multiple dining halls per base, you're talking about three meals a day versus a school which is one meal a day five days a week, this is seven days a week, three meal per day, can you give us a little bit of a framework to work-off like you did on the educational, what to expect.

Riccardo Delle Coste

I mean in the military side it is not only three meals a day but it is provided to the troops, as part of their meal plan. For them to consume as much as they like, so at each meal service period. So, again that's also a significant difference. Look the military on an individual basis, as I we place the equipment in each of the dining halls. So, the easy way for us to look at it is each dining facility where they serve 300 to 500 troops per meal service, we expect a 50,000 to 80,000 unit consumption on an annualized basis.

So, there's 1.3 million active troops between they have 940 bases. We're not even going to put that number out there because it is off the charts. And, we really don't know what the extent of the number of a bases that we're going to end up getting. So, what we can say is that we're getting a pretty good response right, so far.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay, that puts a little bit more of a bracket around it. Just to underscore it, so I will understand. It's very impressive to me that you've been able to penetrate DLA and certainly the Department of Education on nutritional needs of our students.

Just to underscore, what I'm understanding that, what are you offering that that hasn't been accomplished by other competitors out there. Is that you said, it's the ability to deliver natural ingredients, the taste the customizable formulas to adapt to each whether it's military or whether it's a student.

Riccardo Delle Coste

I think it's a little bit of all of that but I think one of the things that has helped us the most is being able to do all of that and having a great tasting product. One of the things that’s helped us get there is our distribution chain, believe it or not. Because, the way the products are processed has a big impact on the end product profile. And freezing the product is a natural preservative by way of extending shelf life, which makes creating the product and selling it at a reasonable price, is actually achievable. So, it is all the things that you’ve said as well as having the infrastructure and a distribution channels that we have available to us.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay, appreciate that. All right, I know you got a lot of new customers starting up simultaneously. Is there any concern on strain on your capacity. I know they each have different needs whether it's single serve or Easy Pour different geography locations, working capital how do you, are you concerned about the near term ramp of some of these very large accounts.

Riccardo Delle Coste

That’s actually a good question and something again that we haven't really touched on but the Bulk product capacity is completely separate to our single serve capacity. So, whilst we have mentioned 100 plus million in single serve capacity that remains the same, we actually have excess capacity as it relates to the Bulk Easy Pour product that is in addition to the 100 million.

So, where we feel is though we are pretty well positioned and we already have some backup volume capacity options on the bulk side. That we've worked on, so we feel that we are in a pretty good position.

Joe Tesoriero

And we've also invested quite a bit into working capital coming into the end of the year. So you'll see when you get to see the – have a chance to look at the 10-K, we ended the year with $1.4 million of inventory, which is about five times what it was at the end of 2016. So we're, kind of poised to put that to work very quickly Marc.

Marc Nuccitelli

Okay. When do you think you'll be in a better position to start giving a little bit better brackets around each one of these opportunities.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Once they start rolling out, and we have some better consistency and transparency and visibility on the sales coming out of the accounts, I think we'll be in a better position. I think we're pretty close. We're pretty close to beginning that process. But just not yet.

Marc Nuccitelli

So what do you think could derail the rollout of either your military progress, your education progress or even the QSR's.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Well the national accounts is already starting. So that’s virtually happening as we speak. And the schools is something that we've been working on for some time now. I mean, these have been close to two year process for the school a year and a half in terms of working on the product and in the market and then you know bringing it to life. Again not disclosing too much on the core, we have some pretty exciting stuff on the corner as it relates to the school.

So, things are already in place and the military if – it is government, so there is a propensity to take a little bit longer sometimes, there are some hurdles that we need to overcome from way of timing just to make sure that the dining halls have the power on site or do they need to have in additional plugs or power point installed. Do they have the right amount of space depending on which equipment goes on this.

So there is little bit of [indiscernible] to take place in terms of each of the locations. So other than the timing, we think we're not really expecting many hurdles, many issues.

Marc Nuccitelli

Alright, great guys, thanks again.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks very much, Marc.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session and I would like to turn the call back to Riccardo Delle Coste for closing remarks.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Great, thanks everyone just wanted to thank everybody for joining and glad we are proudly able to share, these exciting developments and finally turning the corner. So, we really look forward to updating everybody as these new developments unfold. Thanks, very much.

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you, for your participation.

