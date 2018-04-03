Sarepta: Riskier Than The Market Thinks

This article was co-authored by Stepan Lavrouk. Stepan is an investment analyst with Almington Capital.

There are a few things investors like more than growth, and there are a few growth stories like Sarepta’s (SRPT). In the course of a year, the company has soared from a low of $28.41 to a high of $82.26 this month – although it has traded back down to $71.10 as of writing.

The driving force behind this upward march has been sales of the company’s treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, or DMD, Exondys 51. DMD sufferers are unable to produce sufficient levels of dystrophin, a crucial muscle fibre protein, due to mutation of the requisite gene. Exondys 51 triggers excision of exon 51 of the dystrophin gene, which leads to expression of a partially functional variant of dystrophin. Exondys was approved for the treatment of 13% of DMD sufferers (the remaining 87% have different dystrophin gene mutations) in late 2016 and sales have continued to expand ever since.

Given the severity of the disease, the lack of competition and the stellar momentum of the stock, it is unsurprising that investors have been piling in over the course of the last 12 months. However, there are also valid reasons to be skeptical of Sarepta’s ability to sustain its current trajectory, as well as a number of potential pitfalls that management is going to face down the line.

Today, we take a look under the hood of Sarepta and look to identify the risks and issues other investors may have too readily overlooked and discounted.

Rapid Revenue Growth

Over the last five quarters, Sarepta has posted steadily increasing revenues: $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 vs. $57.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 – with a total of $154.6 million for 2017. Management has forecast revenues of $295-$305 million for 2018, a 100% increase.

Given the previous year’s sales growth, investors understandably took this news well. Additionally, the company is working on getting approval for golodirsen, a drug with a similar mechanism to Exondys 51, which would treat an additional 8% of the DMD population.

Yet, there are still a number of dangers facing Sarepta, rosy management guidance notwithstanding.

No Takebacks?

The first concerns efficacy, and the manner in which approval for Exondys 51 was granted. The FDA initially did not green-light the drug, with the Advisory Committee voting 7-3 against, with three members abstaining. It was only when Dr. Janet Woodcock, the director of the FDA’s Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research, or CDER, overruled the committee that Sarepta got approval, with the condition that the company conduct a Phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy of Exondys 51.

According to FDA documents, the intervention by Dr. Woodcock may have been motivated at least in part by the financial issues facing Sarepta at that time: any more delays and the company would not have had the money to stay afloat, which would have buried potentially promising research.

To date, the existing data on the efficacy of Exondys 51 is modest, with a 2017 review of all existing studies criticizing the company for “absence of good controls, sample heterogeneity, inadequate sample size [the largest study had just 12 entrants], and the use of a limited selection of outcome measures.” The results of the Phase 3 trial have yet to be released, but a failure to show a significant improvement over controls could lead to the rare occurrence of an FDA approval being revoked. Such a revocation would be disastrous for Sarepta and its shareholders.

A King’s Ransom

Another concern is the price of the Exondys 51, which the company officially claims to be around $300,000 a year, but can be more than double that, depending on the weight of the patient. Insurance companies have predictably balked at the idea of covering such an expensive treatment, with many making coverage conditional on factors like age or the ability to walk.

If the efficacy of Exondys 51 continues to be in question, how long can we expect insurance companies to foot this staggering bill at all, given that they are already limiting coverage? Given how small the population of DMD patients is (1 in 5000 live male births in the US), the loss of any larger insurance provider would come as a serious blow to revenues.

Still Not Turning a Profit

The final issue plaguing Sarepta is the fact that it is still net loss-making, despite the massive Exondys 51 windfall last year. Investors are a patient bunch, but at some point Sarepta is going to have to start turning a profit.

As has been pointed out elsewhere, a significant portion of the company’s expenses goes towards helping users navigate insurance coverage for Exondys 51. These are costs that will obviously grow in lockstep with sales. The other big expense is research and development.

Sarepta’s management undoubtedly realizes the precariousness of having to depend on one conditionally approved drug, so expenses for R&D are unlikely to decrease in the near future, as the need to diversify the number of treatments available is too great.

Investor’s Eye View

The current valuation of the company has already somewhat priced in the 100% revenue growth forecast by management. So in order to justify even its current share price, Sarepta would have to fulfill this promise whilst simultaneously finding some way to cut costs and win the battle against the insurance industry, all while surviving the Phase 3 re-trial for Exondys 51.

That said, the company has a promising pipeline and a lot of public support behind its drug. Furthermore, Exondys 51 is currently the only treatment in its class for DMD, which could prove to be justification enough for the FDA to continue backing it.

For now, we are adopting a wait-and-see approach with this intriguing, but still worrisome, biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.