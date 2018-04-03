Alibaba's Ride-Hailing Service To Rival China's Uber

Alibaba has several engines propelling its growth. The company has again demonstrated to its doubters yet another reason why it is deserving of its status as the leading Internet company in China, if not the world.

The additional data that can be captured could provide Alibaba with the edge to succeed in the race to develop the ideal autonomous vehicle.

Alibaba's AutoNavi To Boost Revenue And Data Collection From Newly Launched Carpooling Service

AutoNavi Holdings Ltd., a digital map and navigation solutions provider in China, unveiled its carpooling service on March 27. The initial launch was limited to two Chinese cities, Chengdu and Wuhan, though the company has plans to roll out its service to other parts of China. Eventually, AutoNavi is expected to expand into ride-hailing services.

Existing online ride-hailing platforms have been collecting up to 10 percent of the fares as commission, which spells significant profit opportunity. Even if AutoNavi decides to continue with its current no-fees model, increased usage of its mapping services would also boost its commission earned from location-based-services ("LBS") to service providers as well as advertising income from its virtual space online and in its app. Coupled with the huge boost in data collection that this service would bring, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), the owner of AutoNavi, would stand to benefit financially and be able to strengthen its stranglehold on consumer data.

AutoNavi's Background

AutoNavi is popularly known by "Amap", as its website URL goes by amap.com. When it was listed on Nasdaq before Alibaba acquired the Beijing-based company in 2014, its ticker code was, not surprisingly, "AMAP". Its transliterated name, however, is Gaode Maps. It is China’s largest navigation service provider with 700 million users, comprising the largest number of private car users in the populous country. It has even overthrown the former undisputed leader in online mapping services in China, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), with its 340 million monthly active users ("MAUs"), according to a local consultancy - which is 100 million more than the latter.

Strengthening Data Collection Opportunities

The prevalence of Amap usage meant that AutoNavi possesses millions of driving data in real-time, powered by the cloud computing prowess of Alibaba Cloud which was claimed by its president to be capable of matching or even surpassing Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS by 2019. AutoNavi shifted its core system onto AliCloud since January 2016, a natural move after its acquisition by Alibaba.

Extending Amap's usage to carpooling would enhance user interaction with the service and help improve its provision of personalized offline services through better data collection. The provision of the carpooling service would also negate the need for drivers to utilize another mapping provider, keeping them locked into the Amap app. Essentially, Amap would become "smarter", and its recommendations of what the users are looking for, such as dining options, gas stations, attractions, entertainment venues, etc., would be deemed more useful. This, in turn, would feed into the positive loop of greater user dependency and subsequent higher data inputs.

Most importantly, all the data is required to provide Alibaba with the edge to succeed in the race to develop the ideal autonomous vehicle. Self-driving is among the technology being pushed by the Chinese government in its long-term economic plan.

The Longer-Term Plan To Go Into Ride-Hailing

It would be naive to believe that AutoNavi has no plans to enter the ride-hailing market which encroaches into the core business of local leader Didi Chuxing (Private:DIDI). The latter controls virtually the entire ride-hailing market in China after it bought Uber's (Private:UBER) China operations in 2016. However, the revenue is simply too lucrative for one player to have it all. According to Statista, the revenue from ride-hailing in China is forecasted to almost double from the $29.7 billion in 2018 to $58.7 billion by 2022 (see the chart below).

Hence, even though both Alibaba and Didi Chuxing have the same backer behind them, Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY), it would not be reasonable for Softbank to stop Alibaba from entering the carpooling/ride-hailing market. Furthermore, unlike Uber, Alibaba has many other businesses where amassing user data is crucial to its overall success. Given Masayoshi Son's brilliance, he should know denying Alibaba's move into the ride-hailing business could be detrimental to its dominance in Big Data analytics. Other players are also coming in aggressively. It would be better for Alibaba to be the worthy contender to Didi Chuxing rather than a non-affiliated party. The Chinese have a saying, 肥水不流外人田, literary translated to mean one's fertile water should not flow into others' fields, or in other words, it's better to share the lucrative market among one's allies.

Alibaba has what it takes to penetrate the ride-hailing market. The Internet giant has proven its ability to tie in its various capabilities, such as in mobile payment (Alipay) to revolutionize the brick-and-mortar retail arena.

Conclusion

Investors in Alibaba could get disheartened and disillusioned by the constant barrage of fraud allegations. Thus, news of positive developments at one of its key units is certainly welcome. When taking a deeper look into the implications of the carpooling move, it becomes apparent that its longer-term plan should be to enter the lucrative ride-hailing market. Coupled with the opportunity to capture more user data, Alibaba has demonstrated to its doubters yet another reason why it is deserving of its status as the leading Internet company in China, if not the world.

Even if the carpooling/ride-hailing service of AutoNavi does not take off as well as anticipated, investors are still reminded that the mapping unit of Alibaba is already very successful. It has around 40 percent more MAUs than Baidu, the former undisputed leader in online mapping services in China. The mapping service continues to improve as Alibaba leverages its vast customer data to enhance its recommendations.

Alibaba is a colossal. It can be difficult for the individual investor to grasp its complete operations. My previous article, "The Potential Of Alibaba Is Severely Underestimated," attracted more than 250 comments which alluded to this fact. Nevertheless, the takeaway is that Alibaba has several engines propelling its growth, and the specific actions of the various units are tangible. Putting the pieces together, investors would be better able to appreciate the Alibaba growth story.

