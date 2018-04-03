3 Things In Biotech, April 2: Catalyst Pharm Goes, Pfizer Flows, MediciNova Woes

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Catalyst Pharmaceutical pushes for approval in Lambert-Eaton

Company: Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX)

Therapy: Amifampridine

Disease: Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS)

News: CPRX announced the submission of a new drug application for amifampridine to treat the symptoms of LEMS. This follows closely after the announcement of the minutes of a type C meeting with the FDA, in which they indicated that the information CPRX has is sufficient to warrant a submission of the NDA. The company expects that this new NDA addresses the key concerns laid out in the 2016 refusal to file letter from the FDA.

Looking forward: Although LEMS is a rare disease, an approval here would be a major coup for CPRX, as well as for patients. Considering there are no therapies approved for LEMS, I expect that the FDA places a rather high probability on any treatment options, even those that are merely symptomatic. And the interim two years since the refusal to file letter, along with the extra audience CPRX has sought with the FDA, means I fully expect that this time the application will be accepted. Most likely, we're looking at an early 2019 decision date for approval.

Acceptance of the NDA could be a significant catalyst for CPRX, and a decision to file will come within the next 60 days.

Pfizer transthyretin treatment looms over competitors in amyloidosis

Company:

Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Tafamidis

Disease: Transthyretin cardiomyopathy

News: HPFE announced positive top-line findings from their phase 3 study investigating tafamidis in patients with transthyretin-related cariomyopathy, a complication of amyloidosis. The study met the primary endpoint of a significant reduction in all-cause mortality and frequency of cardiovascular-related hospitalizations compared with placebo at 30 months. This drug is currently approved in Europe and Japan, but not the US, for treatment of TTR amyloid polyneuropathy, which is where competitors like Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) currently reside.

Looking forward: These findings underscore the fact that PFE remains a force in the continuum of amyloidosis, in spite of emerging gene therapy approaches. It's tough to forecast how much this might impact Alnylam and Ionis, particularly because their drugs are not being used to target the cardiovascular complications at all. But cardiomyopathy related to amyloid fibrils is heavily underdiagnosed, and it's possible that any of these treatments could impact it. Tafamidis demonstrating value here and potentially getting approval specifically in this indication could present a major challenge for the upstarts.

Definitely great news for PFE, although as always it is only one cog in the machine for them.

MediciNova has bad news for drug dependence study

Company: MediciNova (MNOV)

Therapy: Ibudilast

Disease: Methamphetamine dependence

News: MNOV announced top-line data from their phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ibudilast in patients with methamphetamine dependence. Unfortunately, the study did not meet its primary endpoint of methamphetamine abstinence after 12 weeks of treatment. At least the drug was well-tolerated, but it is unclear at this time how poorly it fared in terms of efficacy.

Looking forward: This is, of course, a shame, given the continued issues in the country relating to drug dependence. For now, however, it remains unclear whether there is a signal of efficacy that remains. And MNOV indicated that they were going to work with UCLA to examine the results in more depth. Unfortunately, anything they find therein that wasn't part of the original design for the trial will need to be confirmed via another trial, and it will be a risk, since this study was powered specifically to measure the primary endpoint. Anything else it finds will be speculative, at best.

Definitely bad news for MNOV, although they have a deep phase 2 pipeline that should be able to prop them up in the near term.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.