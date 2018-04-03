What's Going On With GE? (Podcast)

We take a recent article to look at the good, the bad, and the ugly for GE, and to see if and when things can turn around.

2018 has, at least, offered many interesting stories in the stock market. The "return" of volatility, the deflated hype of Bitcoin and related fallout, the scrutiny of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and its peers, the unwinding of consumer goods giants like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), or the bump in the road that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has hit - take your pick, there is plenty to talk about.

(I don't mean to say that totally dispassionately; I know a lot of us are in the red this year. I'm still wincing over Q1 performance for the family portfolios I manage. Not good numbers! Bad numbers!)

The slow-moving (or fast, depending on how you look at things) descent that General Electric (NYSE:GE) has taken from trading around $30 at the beginning of 2017 to about $13 only 15 months later, and the thrashing underperformance that has caused that descent, has to be one of the defining stories of the year so far. GE is known to go boom and bust more than your average blue chip, but to walk back 6 years of share price appreciation while the stock market hits all-time highs and the economy appears to be revving up? This seems like something different.

But maybe it's just new CEO John Flannery's opportunity to clear the deck and reset for GE? Because the company has a lot going on - 8 segments, including GE Capital which regularly features impairments and reserve adjustments, for example. GE grew into a giant over a century of success, but perhaps it is time to shrink its profile and just be a profitable company?

The most recent twist in the story was the rumor that Mr. Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), might take a stake in GE. Which, setting aside anything about the likelihood or the import of such an investment, is as good a sign of how far GE has fallen than anything else.

We discuss all this on this week's Behind the Idea podcast. Reviewing WG Investment Research's article last week on the good, the bad, and the ugly, Mike Taylor and I try to make sense of the conglomerate and its prospects. Are we close to a range of value? How does one get their head around GE's different units? We try to find answers.

Topics discussed on this episode:

The backdrop of GE's situation (1:55 minute mark)

Buffett's interest and the principle of coattail riding (3:00)

Covering the "good" in GE's story (8:15)

Onto the bad, with a focus on GE Power (15:00)

Just how bad is it, anyway? Quoting the 10-K (23:45)

Onto the ugly, or what is GE Capital for? (27:40)

But is there any value here? (35:50)

And what about that other conglomerate, Berkshire? (39:25)

(Note - The disclosure at the beginning of the podcast was off. I am long BRK.B, as disclosed at the end of the article.)

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate or leave us a review. We're also available on SoundCloud and Stitcher. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, or any feedback about our podcasts, send me or Mike a direct message, or comment below.

Is this time different for GE, or can it still get off the canvas? Where do you see value in the shares? What is going on with GE? Let us know below. And if you have another favorite story from these eventful 3+ months on the market, I'd love to hear what it is and why.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long BRK.B (not BRK.A). Mike has no positions in any stocks mentioned.