Chesapeake Publishes Concrete Data On Prime JV Opportunity

A few weeks ago, I published another update on Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (CHK) Powder River Basin aspirations. Since then, management offered up several key concrete details that I felt were very material to Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shareholders such as myself, and any investors interested in the roller-coaster that is Chesapeake’s turnaround story. For those of you that have read my past pieces on the Powder, some of this is old news, but it is necessary to add this information in so anyone else reading this piece understands what I'm getting at. Let's dig in.

Inventory sizes

Past development activity of Chesapeake’s PRB acreage has largely been targeted towards the Sussex sandstone play. As such, most of the company’s prime Sussex well locations have already been developed. Chesapeake has a 275,000 net acre position in Wyoming’s PRB centered in Converse County, but management noted the firm only has 72 undrilled locations left in the Sussex play assuming 1,980-foot spacing. Those 72 locations are expected to recover 67 million barrels of oil equivalent, weighted more so towards liquids (oil and natural gas liquids). That isn’t enough to support a long-term development strategy, let alone win over a potential joint-venture partner. At Chesapeake’s current pace of development, all of those locations could be developed within two or three years and production growth would stall out relatively quickly.

Sure, the Powder is home to over a dozen prospective oil & gas plays, but that doesn’t mean much if the economics don’t work. The economics of the Sussex sandstone play pan out when West Texas Intermediate is around $45-55, especially in light of the Wyoming Light Sweet-WTI differential coming down to just $2-3/barrel versus $10/barrel a couple of years ago. Other plays, like the Niobrara or the Parkman (viable to the north of Chesapeake’s acreage, but not in the Southern part of the PRB where the firm operates), don’t make economic sense unless WTI is trading at higher levels. It is possible that better completion designs, delineation efforts, and economies of scale could make either of those plays viable, but don’t hold your breath. Especially when the Turner is increasingly becoming the next big PRB play.

I’ve written plenty about the Turner sandstone, and now we finally have some concrete info to dig into when it comes to the potential growth runway Chesapeake is sitting on. Management has identified 350 to 600 potential Turner well locations, depending on the kind of spacing the company is able to use. That will land at the high end of its guidance if 1,760-foot spacing is utilized, and at the low end of guidance if Chesapeake’s Turner wells need to be drilled at a wider spacing of 2,640 feet.

Downspacing pilot projects, testing out tighter well spacing development schemes, will be pursued over the coming years and should be closely monitored. The problem with drilling wells close together is that they can “communicate” with each other, which means those wells are interfering with each other’s production. Management thinks up to 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent could be recovered from the Turner. That is the kind of growth runway Chesapeake needs to shift its production base towards oil and to potentially win over a JV partner.

The Turner sandstone formation is a heterogenous play, well results vary wildly across Chesapeake’s acreage. Chesapeake has brought seven Turner wells online so far, but one of those wells has been online for a very short period so management didn’t include it in the production curves shown below. After 24 hours, the BB 35-35-72 21H well reached a peak production rate of 1,600 barrels of oil per day, which doesn’t include the natural gas and natural gas liquids produced as well. Keep in mind that doesn’t mean much beyond being a nice start, as what matters most is the cumulative production trajectory over twelve months.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

With roughly three dozen wells planned for the Powder River Basin this year, most of which will be Turner wells, Chesapeake should have a nice slate of production data by the end of this year. By April, Chesapeake should have four rigs actively developing the PRB (at least three are going to be dedicated to the Turner) with ongoing discussions regarding adding a fifth rig (which would require reducing development activity elsewhere to keep capex down). Below is a look at Chesapeake’s Turner development strategy for 2018.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

When development activity picks up in earnest

Right now, Chesapeake’s PRB program is in the appraisal and optimization phase. That means management is trying to find the best well lateral lengths, well spacing techniques, completion designs, the best regions to develop, and how to use these aspects to maximize well returns. Midstream investments on a local level are also a consideration as that can help keep production costs contained.

As we progress through 2018, expect Chesapeake Energy to pivot towards a full-scale development strategy with an eye on maximizing well returns. Signs of this pivot are already evident in Chesapeake’s drilling and completion costs. Chesapeake expects its average drilling cost per Turner well to decline from $308 per lateral foot in Q4 2017 to $206 per lateral foot in Q1 2018, while its Turner well completion costs are expected to drop from $420 per lateral foot to $353 per lateral foot over that time frame. There is some noise with this guidance, but what matters is the trend of declining development costs. Lower D&C costs are reflected as smaller DD&A expenses on a BOE basis.

Drilling costs will come down as Chesapeake gets a better handle of the geology (where it took two months to drill a standard lateral well several years ago, Chesapeake can now drill that same type of well in just three weeks), is able to move its rigs from well location to well location faster, utilizes longer laterals, and eventually implements pad drilling. Completion costs are harder to gauge in light of potential third-party pricing inflation pressures, and the possibility Chesapeake will use bigger fracking techniques, but it appears the firm has room to run on the cost savings front. The biggest gains will come from faster completion crews as they grow accustomed to developing the Turner, and the ability to quickly shift from fracking one well to another through pad drilling and centralized development schemes.

Improving economics and what that means

When Chesapeake hosted its annual investor day meeting in 2016, the firm optimistically saw around 350 wells in the Powder that could be considered economical. By that I mean on an incremental basis, these wells could earn a 40% rate of return assuming oil prices are held flat at $60/barrel and gas prices are held flat at $3/Mcf. I’m assuming that Chesapeake is referring to oil and gas pricing benchmarks, but it isn’t clear if that is the case.

I say optimistically as oil prices were in the dumps for most of 2016, the Wyoming Light Sweet-WTI differential was wider back then, and the Turner play was far from a guaranteed development opportunity. As time progressed and Chesapeake got a better handle on the Turner, its economical PRB inventory jumped to around 530 wells by the end of last year. That is entirely due to management’s growing confidence in the play as the company’s Sussex inventory continued to get smaller. Sure, management’s bullishness isn’t worth nearly as much as actual production data, but it is worth noting that Chesapeake’s Turner development strategy has shown signs of real progress.

Ultimately, the goal is to build up an economical inventory large enough to win over a JV partner. That partner would provide Chesapeake with a much-needed capital infusion and would help reduce its required development costs. Currently, the PRB is generating negative free cash flow for Chesapeake as other parts of its asset base subsides the play’s development. Chesapeake needs to build up a large enough production base to have its PRB’s capex program be self-funding. Having a partner shoulder some of those costs during the early phases of development would be in the embattled firm’s best interests. Plus, Chesapeake still retains an enormous amount of upside assuming its forecasts hold water.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Corporation

The other two plays Chesapeake intends on testing out include the Niobrara and the Parkman formations, but I would caution that past results point towards a great need for future improvement short of WTI rallying above $70.

Final thoughts

We all know the drill, Chesapeake Energy Corporation needs a cash infusion to cut down its debt burden which in turn will lower its fixed costs via reduced interest expenses. The Powder River Basin offers such an opportunity without forcing Chesapeake Energy Corporation to give up a material amount of operating cash flow, which is why I often write about the asset. While it is unknown what management’s true intentions are for the PRB, one would assume it shouldn’t be hard to market a Tier 2 oil-heavy opportunity when WTI is around $60-65/barrel. Chesapeake Energy Corporation decided to speed up this process by having four rigs hit the play, let’s see how it goes. Thanks for reading. If you want to read more about Chesapeake Energy Corporation, I recommend checking out this piece on a potentially major deal in the Haynesville shale play with Tellurian Inc. (TELL).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.