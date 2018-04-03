Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 29: Hope For The Best But Plan For The Worst

This week there are 24 quality dividend stocks trading near 24-week lows worth considering. That includes 6 dividend aristocrats and kings. Also, 36 of my 50 watch list stocks are at their target yields.

While any economic downturn is likely several years away, I'm preparing my portfolio now, building my bunker while the sun is still shining.

The risk of a recession, while low, is starting to rise, mostly due to the yield curve falling into the danger zone.

I'm carefully watching the economic fundamentals each week, ever vigilant to risks of a recession, and the bear market that is likely to accompany it.

First, let me be very clear that this is my personal portfolio tailored to my specific financial situation, risk profile, time horizon, and personality traits. I am not recommending anyone mirror this portfolio, which is merely designed to show my unique, rule-based, methodical approach to value-focused, long-term, dividend growth investing.

My situation is unique, as though only 31, I'm already retired (medical retirement from the Army), thus making this portfolio an income-focused retirement portfolio (though in a taxable account). I'm also working full-time (self-employed), and thus have an external source of income to continually add to this portfolio. I do not plan to actually tap the portfolio's income stream for 20-25 years when I plan to move my family (and help support my parents) to the promised land of my people (retired dividend investors): Sarasota, Florida.

What this portfolio can be used for is investing ideas; however, this portfolio includes high-, low-, as well as medium-risk stocks, so it's up to each individual to do their own individual research and decide which, if any, of my holdings are right for you.

For a detailed explanation of my methodology, please read my introductory article to the EDDGE 3.0 portfolio. However, keep in mind that the portfolio is not static, and both it and the underlying investment strategy will evolve and adapt over time. This is because a changing world, new knowledge, and more experience will cause me to fine-tune it over coming years and decades to maximize my income and total returns.

Also, to make it easier to digest, I've decided to try separating my weekly investment lesson/commentary from the actual portfolio update. This week's commentary explains what the biggest threat to the economy/bull market is, and how investors can prepare for any potential downturns.

What Happened This Week

I consider myself a realistic optimist, which is why I'm working to build a highly diversified dividend growth portfolio to compound my wealth over time. I'm not a market timer, because history has shown that attempting to time the market is the surest way to underperform.

That being said, I'm also not a blind fool who believes in fairy tales. Rather I'm a highly analytical person that believes that evidence-based investing needs to be at the heart of one's portfolio's strategy. This is why I'm constantly tweaking my strategy as I discover new data, studies, and other methods for improving my long-term risk-adjusted returns.

Last week, the 2 year/10 year yield curve officially fell into the danger zone. Specifically it hit 47 basis points, the lowest level since 2007.

The yield curve has proven the single most accurate predictor of recessions over the past 80 years. Specifically when the curve inverts, or goes below 0 (because short-term rates rise above long-term rates), then a recession becomes highly likely. It usually begins within 12 to 18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug 1978 Jan 1980 18 Sep 1980 June 1981 10 Jan 1989 Jul 1990 17 Feb 2000 Mar 2001 11 Aug 2006 Dec 2007 16 Average 14.4

Now, no single indicator should ever be taken as gospel. This is why I use several macro indicators to track real time recession risk. The goal isn't market timing, nor predicting the exact date of the recession. But the goal is to see the downturn coming so you can prepare, both psychologically and financially.

One of these indicators I track is Jeff Miller's weekly market update, which includes meta analyses of leading economic indicators. This shows that the risk of a recession is still low, about 0.45% and 18% for the next four and nine months, respectively. However, this is up a tad from last week's 0.39% and 15%, respectively. That's not statistically significant. But it is moving in the wrong direction, as one might expect given where the yield curve is right now.

The final macro indicator I check is Economic PI's baseline and rate of change or BaR economic analysis grid. This is another meta analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy. That includes the yield curve, though a different version of it.

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions. However, it too shows no cause for concern as 10/19 indicators are above recessionary baseline and accelerating higher. Nine of 19 are indicating slowing growth, but still positive growth.

Basically this tells me that, while there are plenty of reasons to worry, the actual fundamental data remains highly favorable. So there is little reason to fear a recession will start soon. What about a bear market?

While one is always possible usually during periods of good economic growth, a bear market requires either some major black swan event (like a war or major terrorist attack), or a bubble bursting due to excessive valuations. Currently, the forward PE on the S&P 500 is 16.7, which is basically equal to the average of 16.4 since 2000. That tells me that while valuations aren't cheap, they are not bubble-level dangerous.

So while it's possible that stocks might fall another 10%, officially into bear market territory, that is historically unlikely. Valuations would then fall to significantly undervalued levels that would likely attract value investors and limit the market's downside to maybe 8% to 9% (from Friday's close).

That being said, I'm a big believer in building a bunker against an inevitable storm while the sun is still shining. Which is why, now that the yield curve is in the danger zone, I will adopt an accelerated de-risking plan. It consists of three parts.

First, even though the market remains in an active correction, I will continue putting 25% of weekly savings towards paying down margin debt. That's in addition to net dividends. That will have my margin to zero within 12 months. After it's gone? I'll continue stockpiling 25% cash to build up dry powder to take advantage of the likely 20% to 40% market decline (from all-time highs), that usually accompanies a recession. Historically, the market peaks four months after a recession starts, and about 18 months after the yield curve inverted.

Second, the cash savings rate will rise to 50% should the yield curve invert and remain below zero. Note that this applies to the month as a whole. Each week I'm still buying a minimum of $500 in new stocks because something is always on sale and studies show that time in the market is far more important than timing the market.

Finally, I'm withholding the deployment of cash and margin exclusively to a recession/bear market. The exact target point for deployment, i.e., "how far from all time does market drop to start buying," will depend on the valuations prior to the bear market.

For example, if the market were to trade sideways for the next two years and then a bear market where to begin, then valuations would already be low. That would indicate only a minimal drop and I would start deploying cash reserves at -20%. Modest use of margin would begin at -25% or -30%.

If the market recovers and rises before the next bear market begins, then higher valuations might indicate a 30% decline is likely. This is the average bear market decline excluding the Great Depression. So I'd use the cash reserves and margin starting at 30%. If valuations become dangerously stretched then a 40% drop might be likely. This is the average for bear markets including the Great Depression.

Note that I'm continuing my constant dollar cost averaging. That means buying new quality dividend growth stocks each week, at fair value or better. I target the top total return potential stock that's at my target yield or better, and ideally on my ultra value list (see bottom of article for this week's list).

Buys/Sells This Week

Bought $1,700 Dominion Energy (D) -partial position, target allocation $6,000

Bought $1,700 Visa (V) - partial position, target allocation $9,500

Tentative Plan Going Forward

For this week, the top total return stock that is at target yield (fair value or better) is Home Depot (HD). I estimate it's about 12% undervalued right now (from a historical yield perspective). And with about 15% long-term dividend growth potential that means that Home Depot's total return potential is about 17%. My potential total return weighting system thus assigns it a target allocation (how much I want to eventually have invested) of $8,500.

This week, I only have $1400 coming in, which means about $1,000 that I can actually buy since $400 is going to paying down margin. So that's about $1,000 into Home Depot or 6 shares (I round up to the nearest whole share).

Next in line after Home Depot would be dividend aristocrat Lowe's (LOW), and after that dividend king 3M (MMM). Note that all three of these stocks are poised to profit from continued economic growth.

So even though I'm building a bunker portfolio to ride out the next recession, I'm not avoiding solid growth stocks either. That's because the underlying economic data remains sound and I remain a long-term optimist about the US economy.

Q1 Dividend Increases

EPD +0.6% increase = + $1 per year

OHI +1.5% increase = + $6 per year

O +3.1% increase = + $4 per year

EQGP +7.0% increase = + $6 per year

EQM + 4.6% increase = +$9 per year

CNXM +3.6% increase = + $11 per year

MPLX + 3.4% increase = + $9 per year

D + 10% increase = + $8 per year

SPG + 5.4% increase = + $8 per year

BPY + 6.8% increase = + $13 per year

BIP + 8.1% increase = + $11 per year

MPW + 4.2% increase = + $15 per year

QTS + 5.1% increase = + $7 per year

CM + 2.9% increase = + $3 per year

Total dividend increases: $111 more per year

Portfolio's trailing 12-month organic dividend growth: +7.4%

Dip Recommendation List

This list represents quality blue-chip dividend stocks that are worth owning, but whose yields are just a tad under my target yield. However, a combination of company-specific dips plus a dividend increase could cause them to reach my target yield, which would mean that I would snatch them up (get in while the getting is good). Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target 5.9% yield, current yield 5.9%. Altria - Low risk, target yield 4.0%, current yield 4.5%, (Dividend King) Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) - Low risk, 3.8% target yield, current yield 4.2%. AbbVie - Low risk (fast-growing biotech blue chip), target 3.5% yield, current yield 4.1%. NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) - Low risk, target yield 4.1%, current yield 4.1%. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - Low risk, target yield 3.5%, current yield 3.8%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) - Low risk, target yield 3.4%, current yield 3.4%. Costco (COST): - low risk, target yield 1.1%, current yield 1.1% Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) - Low risk, target yield 3.9%, current yield 3.8%. NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) - Low risk, target yield 3.0%, current yield 2.7%. Bank Of Montreal (BMO) - low risk, target yield 4%, current yield 3.9% FactSet Research (FDS): - low risk, target yield 1.2%, current yield 1.1% Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) - Low risk, 4.7% target yield, current yield 3.8% Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) - Low risk, 3.8% target yield, current yield 3.7% Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) - Low risk, 2.6% target yield, current yield 2.4%.

Correction Recommendation List

The correction list is the top 10 quality dividend stocks I want to own that would likely require a broader correction before I can buy them. Bolded stocks are currently at or above their target yields.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) - Low risk, target yield 7%, current yield 7.9%. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) - medium risk, target yield 7%, current yield 8.0%, ultra value. TerraForm Power (TERP) - medium risk (BAM led turnaround plan is working), target 6% yield, current yield 7.1%. NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) - Medium risk, target 6% yield, current yield 7.0%. W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) - Low risk, target 5.9% yield, current yield 6.5%. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) - Medium risk (unproven in recession), target yield 4.5%, current yield 4.5%. National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) - Low risk, target yield 5.0%, current yield 5.1%, ultra value, (Dividend Aristocrat). Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 3.4% target yield, current yield 4.2%, ultra-value (near 52-week low). Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) - Low risk, target yield 3.3%, current yield 4.0%. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 3.9% target yield, current yield 3.9%.

Because corrections usually only last two to three months, I have decided that I will only maintain a list of five correction buy list stocks. Everything that doesn't make the correction list is thus shifted to the bear market/crash list.

Bear Market/Crash Recommendation List

These are stocks whose yields are all 20+% away from my target yields.

Bear markets (20-39.9% declines from all-time highs) and crashes (40+% decline from all-time high) usually only occur during recessions and last from one to three years. Thus, they offer longer and stronger chances to load up on Grade A blue chips and Dividend Aristocrats/Kings that are currently at frothy valuations.

My current crash list is:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) - Low risk, 3.5% target yield, current yield 3.6%. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) - Low risk (Dividend King), 2.7% target yield, current yield 3.2%. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) - Low risk (Dividend Aristocrat), 3.0% target yield, current yield 3.3%. Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) - Low risk, 2.1% target yield, current yield 3.1%. Johnson & Johnson - Low risk, 2.8% target yield, current yield 2.8% (Dividend King). 3M (NYSE:MMM) - Low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.5%. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) - Low risk, 2.1% target yield, current yield 2.3%. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX): - Low risk, 1.4% target yield, current yield 2.1%. Union Pacific (UNP) - low risk, 2.0% target yield, current yield 2.1% Lowe's (NYSE:LOW): - Low risk, (Dividend King), 1.7% target yield, current yield 1.9%. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX): - Low risk, 1.2% target yield, current yield 1.5%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM): - low risk, target yield 1.5%, current yield 1.5%. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST): - Low risk, 1.0% target yield, current yield 1.2%. Visa - Low risk, 0.7% target yield, current yield 0.7%. Eaton Corp (ETN): - low risk, target yield 3.1%, current yield 3.3% Medtronic (MDT): - low risk, (Dividend Aristocrat), target yield 2.0%, current yield 2.3% Boeing (NYSE:BA) - Low risk, 2.4% target yield, current yield 2.1%. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - Low risk, 2.7% target yield, current yield 1.8%. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - Low risk, 1.9% target yield, current yield 1.5%. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) - Low risk, 0.7% target yield, current yield 0.6%. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): - Low risk, 1.5% target yield, current yield 0.3%. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) - low risk, 2.4% target yield, current yield 2.2%. BlackRock (BLK): - low risk, 2.5% target yield, current yield 2.1% S&P Global (SPGI): - low risk, 1.3% target yield, current yield 1.0% Illinois Tool Works (ITW): - low risk, (Dividend King), target yield 2.1%, current yield 2.0%

The Portfolio Today

Dividend Risk Ratings

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 3%.

High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 1.0%.

Safety Outlooks

Negative outlook: Fundamentals of industry and/or company are deteriorating, rising risk of safety downgrade. If it's a turnaround story, the turnaround unlikely to succeed.

Stable outlook: Fundamentals are stable, or if in turnaround the management plan seems likely to work, the risk of a safety downgrade is low.

Positive outlook: Fundamentals are strong and rising.

High-Risk Stocks

Uniti Group (UNIT) - Negative outlook (turnaround not likely to succeed)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) - Positive outlook

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) - Due to ongoing downturn in the SNF industry, stable outlook (confidence in turnaround plan)

Medium-Risk Stocks

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI): Will be upgraded when payout ratio declines under 85% - positive outlook

QTS Realty (QTS): Stable outlook

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Antero Midstream GP (AMGP) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) - Stable outlook, waiting for management to notify on FERC ruling

Medical Properties Trust (MPW): Due to long-term uncertainty surrounding medical REITs - positive outlook.

EPR Properties (EPR): Due to exposure to cinemas (declining over time) - positive outlook

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT): Due to volatility of hotel cash flow - stable outlook

Low-Risk Stocks

Enterprise Products Partners - Stable outlook

AT&T (NYSE:T) - Stable outlook

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) - Negative outlook

Brookfield Property Partners - Stable outlook

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) - Stable outlook

Simon Property Group - Stable outlook

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) - Stable outlook

Realty Income - Stable outlook

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) - Positive outlook

Dominion Energy - Stable outlook

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) - Stable outlook

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - Stable outlook

Telus (NYSE:TU) - Stable outlook

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) - Stable outlook

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) - Stable outlook

Spectra Energy Partners - Stable outlook

W.P. Carey - Stable outlook

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) - positive outlook

Altria - stable outlook

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - stable outlook

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - stable outlook

Exxon Mobil - stable outlook

AbbVie - stable outlook

EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) - Stable outlook

EQT GP Holdings - Stable outlook

MPLX (MPLX) - Stable outlook

Visa (V) - stable outlook

Back to deleveraging mode as I wait for the likely long off recession and bear market. My focus is on more diversification to crash-proof my portfolio against the next recession.

My portfolio began with five stocks, all medium- to high-risk, in two sectors. Right now, I'm up to 42 stocks, mostly low- to medium-risk, in eight sectors. By next week, I'll be up to 43 holdings in nine sectors. The goal by year-end is 78 stocks, in nine to 10 sectors.

The Morningstar holdings graphic is capable of showing my top 57 positions. However, my long-term goal is 200 stocks, which I estimate will take about 10 years to accomplish (barring a bear market).

Top 10 Dividend Sources

Pattern Energy Group: 5.9% Uniti Group: 5.7% EPR Properties: 4.5% Omega Healthcare Investors: 4.5% New Residential Investment Corp: 4.3% Enterprise Product Partners: 4.3% Medical Properties Trust: 4.3% Brookfield Real Estate Services: 3.7% CNX Midstream Partners: 3.7% Spectra Energy Partners: 3.4% Everything Else: 56.0%

The ultimate goal is to diversify enough to ensure no stock represents more than 5% of my income. That's to ensure that in a worst-case scenario in which one of my holdings' investment thesis breaks, my overall dividend income will be minimally affected.

However, because I used to weight by yield, this may take a few months before I can grow and diversify the portfolio enough to accomplish this. For example, this week, I'm adding Home Depot, which though a very fast growing dividend, has very little current income.

The portfolio has become far more diversified by stock style, especially compared to the early days when it was pretty much 100% small cap value.

Over time, I plan to use Trapping Value, the Canadian high yield guru, as a source for lots of Canadian high yield investments. Combined with some quality Canadian banks, I will have plenty of exposure to non-US holdings. Of course, the overall international exposure will be rather limited, because I only own stocks with a history of stable or rising dividends. The variable pay nature of most foreign dividend stocks means they don't fit my needs.

Fortunately, over time, owning many blue chip multinationals will still mean I'm benefiting from an international dividend empire. For example, CM, RY, and BNS have large overseas and emerging market exposure. Meanwhile, future Dividend Aristocrat additions like Procter & Gamble (PG), Coke (KO), and Pepsi also do a lot of business overseas. As does Visa, which I'm buying Monday.

Once we experience a market crash, I'll be able to further diversify by style and market cap when I add numerous growth stocks and blue chips to the portfolio.

My portfolio is made up of three core sectors, all currently highly rate-sensitive (I'm okay with that, since rate sensitivity is a short-term phenomenon):

41% - REITs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

24% - Pipeline MLPs - above 20% cap, moratorium on buying more for now

17% - Utilities, approaching 20% cap

Utilities will eventually increase a bit, as I plan to add several more, including:

NextEra Energy

Dominion Energy

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

TerraForm Power

NRG Yield

American Electric Power (AEP)

Fortis (FTS)

DTE Energy (DTE)

Southern Company (SO)

However, I won't be able to add this beaten-down sector all at once since I'm approaching the 20% sector cap on utilities.

I'll have to wait until different stocks hit my ultra value list, or at least become fair valued in order to add new sectors.

Projected Portfolio Dividends Over Time

Time Frame Inflation Adjusted Total Annual Portfolio Net Dividends 5 years $10,371 10 years $13,879 15 years $18,573 20 years $24,855 25 years $33,261 30 years $44,512 40 years $79,714 50 years $142,756 100 years $2,629,588

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dave Ramsey Investment Calculator, Morningstar)

Keep in mind that this table only takes into account organic (stock-level) dividend growth. It doesn't consider fresh savings I'm adding over time, nor that I reinvest my dividends. In fact, at my current savings rate, I estimate that within 12 years, I'll hit $100,000 per year in net dividends.

Still, it's an impressive thing to see just how powerful compounding can be, especially since these figures are in today's purchasing power (inflation-adjusted). I use an 8% long-term dividend growth estimate and a 2.0% inflation estimate.

Over time, as I diversify my portfolio, the yield will fall to about 4%. But the dividend growth rate should rise to about 8%. This is my long-term goal representing 6% inflation-adjusted income growth. Ultimately, the goal is to build a highly diversified, low-risk 4% yielding portfolio with a 8% dividend growth rate that should generate about 12% unlevered total returns (10% inflation-adjusted total returns).

In perspective, the S&P 500's 20-year median annual dividend growth rate has been 6.2%. So, the goal is to about double the market's yield, with about 2% faster dividend growth. Since 1871, the S&P 500 has generated annual total returns of 9.1%. The market's historical inflation adjusted total returns has been 7.0%.

Thus, the idea is to prove that a high-yield dividend growth portfolio can easily beat the market over time. That is, if the individual holdings are all above average or excellent quality.

Portfolio Statistics

Holdings: 42

Portfolio Size: $129,884

Equity: $105,473

Remaining Margin Buying Power: $264,132

Margin Used: $25,189

Debt/Equity: 0.24

Dividends/Interest Ratio: 10.7

Distance To Margin Call: 67.0%

Current Margin Rate: 3.18%

Yield: 6.6%

Yield On Cost: 6.3%

Yield On Equity Cost (net yield on cash I have invested): 6.9%

Cumulative Total Return Since Inception (since September 8, 2017): -9.1%

Cumulative Unlevered Total Return Since Inception: -9.7%

Year-to-Date Unlevered Total Return: -9.0%

Annualized Unlevered Total Return (YTD 2018): -32.4%

Unrealized Capital Gains (current holdings): $-6,386 (-4.8%)

Cumulative Dividends Received (including accrued dividends): $7,181

Annual Dividends: $8,551

Annual Interest: $801

Annual Net Dividends: $7,750

Monthly Average Net Dividends: $646

Daily Average Net Dividends (my business empire never sleeps): $21.23

Portfolio Beta (volatility relative to S&P 500): 0.78

Projected Long-Term Dividend Growth: 8.0%

Projected Annual Unlevered Total Return: 14.3%

Projected Net Levered Annual Total Return: 17.0%

Long-Term Net Levered Annual Total Return Goal: 15.0%

10 Worst-Performing Positions

Stock Loss Cost Basis AMGP -25.1% $21.34 SEP -18.4% $40.99 PEGI -15.2% $20.39 AM -14.9% $30.41 EQM -13.9% $68.59 ENB -13.9% $36.54 BPY -11.7% $21.73 IRM -11.4% $37.09 AQN -10.7% $11.10 CM -10.1% $98.23

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

10 Best-Performing Positions

Stock Gain Cost Basis CNXM 12.0% $16.42 T 5.6% $33.71 MPW 5.5% $12.31 BREUF 5.4% $16.50 QTS 5.3% $34.38 CLDT 4.3% $18.36 WPC 2.8% $60.31 NEP 2.8% $38.91 MAIN 2.5% $35.98 NRZ 0.7% $16.36

(Source: Interactive Brokers)

Ultra-Value Stocks Worth Buying Right Now

While I may be tapped out of additional buying power, that doesn't mean I'm not always on the hunt for quality, undervalued dividend growth stocks.

So, here are the ones I recommend you check out. They are all near 52-week lows, and I would buy them (if I had the capital) at this time because I am confident they can generate long-term 10+% (unlevered) total returns.

Note: Buy indicates I believe a stock is a good investment right now, while Strong Buy means I consider the company to be a Grade A industry leader (and a safer company) trading at particularly excellent levels.

I also include the dividend risk ratings for each stock:

Low risk - High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 5% (core holding, SWAN candidate)

Medium risk - Dividend safe and potentially growing for next 2-3 years, max portfolio size 3%

Note also that I only include low- to medium-risk stocks on the UV list. Due to the FERC ruling on MLPs, only MLPs that have confirmed no material impact will be considered ultra values.

The stocks are in order of highest to lowest yield:

Bottom Line: Fortune Favors The Prepared Mind

During times of strong market volatility it can become easy to invest with our gut, and let emotions rule the day. However, that's never the right way to manage your money. Always remember the time to panic is never so: stay calm, remain focused on the long-term, and above all else don't sell perfectly good stocks just because their prices are down.

That doesn't mean ignoring the risks that are constantly around us. Rather track those risks and limit their ability to derail your long-term financial goals. In this case, be aware of the biggest risks to the economy and plan ahead so that your portfolio can withstand any shocks the market might throw at you. This means:

have a watch list of stocks to buy in a downturn (or several)

never forget about valuation (never overpay for a stock no matter how great)

build a diversified portfolio (both by holdings and sectors)

focus on high-quality dividend stocks (cash flows that stand up to recession)

Store up some cash if recession risks rise (dry powder for the great elephant hunt to come)

Do these things and you won't have to worry about a recession or bear market. And as for short-term volatility? Well as long as you keep your eye on the prize (safe and exponentially growing dividends), you are less likely to be shaken out of perfectly good stocks for bad reasons.

Never forget: short-term prices are vanity, exponentially growing dividend income is sanity.





