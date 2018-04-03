Workiva: Working For Profits

2019 will be the big year for the stock: 2018 is likely to see significant enterprise customer adds, with the financials showing the results in 2019.

Management alignment is excellent, as they own 44% of the company.

High switching costs and good margins on SaaS products make this an attractive business; at 4x sales Workiva trades relatively cheaply.

Workiva's product is superior to the competition and possesses attractive unit economics which are set to improve over the next 3-5 years as the company pursues enterprise customers.

Summary

Workiva (NYSE:WK) presents a familiar, and often profitable, setup in the SaaS investment space. The company sells an incredibly sticky product that is mission critical, has high switching costs, and the company does so with 96% customer retention.

SaaS businesses are highly profitable, and thus at scale operate as huge cash cows.

The thesis for Workiva is relatively simple:

The company offers a superior product to alternatives on the market. 70% of the Fortune 500 are Workiva customers.

Customer retention is incredibly high at 96%, and customer and employee reviews are almost universally positive.

The company has the opportunity to significantly increase the NPV of each customer by earning higher average revenue per user (ARPU) pursuing enterprise customers, while only slightly increasing customer acquisition cost (CAC). This will happen as the company rolls out its scale SaaS offering, and wins new enterprise customers in 2018, with financial results showing the effects in 2019.

TAM for the company is ~$10-15bn, and this company could easily get 10% market share.

The founders still run the company, and management owns over 44% of the company, and has a successful track record of building and selling businesses. Management compensation is low relative to their equity holdings, meaning they have significant "skin in the game". Founder led companies tend to outperform over long periods of time.

At 5% market share (assuming $10bn TAM) at a reasonable valuation of 4x sales (in line with historic acquisition multiples of North American application software over the past 10 years), shares would be worth ~$41.50 in 5 years, implying a 12% IRR, significantly in excess of broader equity markets.

Upside to the above will come largely from market penetration. If the company decides to spend every dollar it makes on acquiring market share, they could achieve 7% market share (assuming a $10bn TAM) in 5 years, in which case investors could realize a 20%+ IRR.

The company would make an attractive acquisition target to Microsoft, Salesforce, or Oracle as it interfaces with each of those companies' platforms, and adds an additional layer of functionality.

Business Description

Workiva offers a product called Wdesk, a platform which is in simple terms a spreadsheet and report building software. This product has applications in a number of use-cases ranging from SEC filing creation (so those 10-K's we all read are often built on Wdesk), Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) compliant reporting, performance reporting, internal controls management, CCAR reporting, government budgeting, and a host of others.

Source: Workiva

Wdesk has a number of attributes that give it a huge advantage over the current spreadsheet and reporting software, namely Excel. This is evidenced by the fact that over 70% of the Fortune 500 are Workiva customers.

1) Allows Multiple Simultaneous Users

Wdesk allows multiple users to edit a report at once. One issue with Excel, Word, or PowerPoint is that only one person can edit a document at a time; otherwise it must be opened as a read only file and then saved as a separate file. This complicates workflows, and so the ability for an entire team to edit various parts of a document at once (including charts, graphs, and spreadsheets) makes for a much more efficient use of time.

Furthermore, it allows teams in far flung locations to edit documents at the same time as users in a different location. For SEC filing, as an example, where various subsidiaries data must be aggregated by a central accounting team, this ability to edit simultaneously significantly reduces the hassle of compiling data.

2) Allows an Audit Trail

The obvious problem, from a security standpoint, of having multiple authors active at once is that they can overwrite cells and otherwise cause confusion. The obvious advantage to having to save multiple versions of a document is that it leaves a trail, and if there is a mistake, a previous version can be recalled and work can go from there.

Workiva solves this issue by having cell by cell audit trails so users can see who edited what, at what time, and from what value. This is obviously of immense importance for financial reporting or regulatory filings as it allows an internal or external audit team to ensure accuracy.

3) Allows User to Set Permissions and Roles

Workiva also allows the creator of a project to set users roles and permissions. For example, in a DCF valuation of a company for an IPO, you could have one banker responsible for the cost of capital tab, one banker responsible for the capital structure, one banker responsible for the operating assumptions etc. Each team member could work on their segment simultaneously, and there would be no need to compile the spreadsheet later.

4) Wdesk Integrates with a Wide Range of Platforms

Workiva has partnered with platforms such as Salesforce to allow users to pull data straight from those platforms into Wdesk for use in report creation, data analytics etc.

There are not just ease of use advantages to Wdesk versus competitors, a study (one which Workiva posted on their website, so it's not unbiased) found savings of over $400,000 over 3 years at one company due to better version management, managing SOX controls in a more efficient manner, and reducing the effort it took auditors to check work.

Workiva's product quality is, I believe, exceptionally high, and the company adds on to this by having exceptional customer support (something I will touch on more later).

Multiple review sites rate the product very highly, and customer reviews are good and also highlight the strengths of Wdesk outlined above. I encourage you to follow the 4 links above and to read some of the reviews.

Customer Service Quality

Because of its focus on corporate clients, Workiva has invested significantly in product support, and when reading reviews, many of them explicitly note that Workiva's ongoing customer support is excellent.

I would also add to this that Workiva's employee satisfaction seems to also be high as per Glassdoor. It is hard to satisfy customers when employees are miserable, and so Workiva's focus on teamwork, collaboration, and ensuring that the employees that interface with customers are happy is a differentiating quality.

Finally, I would note that one employee complaint is that sometimes things move too fast for G&A or sales functions, specifically technology. Some have said unless you're in development, you sometimes feel a little behind.

Any company is going to have growing pains, but I am heartened at the obvious focus on the core product and technology here. Once a company starts losing focus on the product, and ensuring (as Buffet says) it delights customers, then it's game over.

Revenue Model

Workiva earns revenues in two ways:

1) Subscription Revenue

Wdesk subscriptions are usually sold with a 1-3 year term, with payment due at the start of the term. Subscription revenues come with ~80% gross margins and are the real profit centre of the company.

2) Professional Services Revenue

Workiva also earns revenues by assisting customers with SEC document setup and XBRL tagging, as well as consulting with customers on best practices using Wdesk.

Professional service revenue comes with a 28% gross margin.

Market Opportunity

Because of Wdesk's wide range of applications, the TAM estimate is quite large.

Management estimated, at their 2017 investor day, that , based on a sample worldwide of large businesses (large enough to be able to afford a $100,000 a year subscription) that either use a competitor, use a database such as Oracle or Salesforce and could thus use a report writing software at ~105,000.

Many of these companies are large businesses and Workiva estimates that ARPU would run between $100-$200,000 per year.

At an average of $150,000 per year ARPU x 105,000 businesses, then the TAM available for Workiva is ~$15.75 billion. Even at the low end of Workiva's estimates, the TAM is still fairly large at $10.5 billion.

Competitors

Because of the varied applications of Wdesk, Workiva faces a large number of potential competitors, but relatively few that can compete in as many areas as it can.

According to Gartner, most of these competitors fall flat relative to Workiva. For example, one near competitor offered by BlackLine falls far short in customer's willingness to recommend, despite comparable product capabilities.

Source: Gartner

Note also the number of reviews, which in turn show Workiva's popularity relative to other alternatives.

Wdesk also complements Microsoft office, allowing the company to build on Microsoft's already impressive network and switching cost advantages. The advantage to using Workiva over other office plugins is that Workiva's solutions are far more comprehensive and allow multiple users/sharing/audit trails etc.

Market Penetration

I believe the evidence is clear that Workiva is a superior product. Customer reviews are almost unanimously high, the data on customer retention (which has stayed well above 90% for years now) matches the qualitative data. Furthermore, it is clear from employee reviews that the company is laser focused on product development and quality.

Given Wdesk is a superior product, the challenge then becomes market penetration. This is where the financials and economics of the business begin to come into the picture.

Historically, Workiva focused specific applications targeted at slightly smaller businesses. While they do count behemoths like JP Morgan as customers, they lacked a solution that had scale. Building cloud-based software to allow 1000 seats, for example, requires significant resources and planning.

This focus on smaller customers and more niche applications with smaller seat numbers, as well as the fact that initial customers were on lower cost or lower seat subscriptions, meant that ARPU historically has averaged ~$50,000 and now stands at ~$68,000 (the sum of Subscription ARPU and Professional Services revenues).

Source: Company Filings/Earnings Releases

Workiva has spent the last year or so developing an enterprise scale solution that will allow it to target customers in the range of $100-$200,000 a year ARPU. This scale solution was developed alongside a sales team geared towards large enterprise sales, and the two will roll out in 2018.

There are a number of marketing strategies Workiva will use in targeting larger enterprises:

1) Wdesk Platform & Partnerships

This is not a focus of Workiva's marketing strategy, but it is the most clever aspect of it and thus most worth mentioning.

Wdesk is a platform, and customers can develop unique applications and workflow solutions on that platform. That means that Wdesk can be customized by a customer.

Workiva has very cleverly allowed customers to licence their own software and sell it. So, for example, if a state government develops a unique way of budgeting, that government could then license that solution to other governments. Because the solution is built on top of Workiva's software, any buyer of that solution would need to buy Workiva seats to implement it.

One particularly noteworthy instance of this customization is that Workiva is actively seeking out partnerships with consulting firms, for example, who would develop solutions built on Workiva, and then incorporate those as part of their own solutions for customers. Those customers then are forced to buy Workiva seats in order to implement that consulting solution.

Finally, Workiva maintains a customer advisory panel, which ensures the company is "plugged in" to what customers really want.

This strategy has two benefits to Workiva. First, customer acquisition cost is very low as the product can be spread through word of mouth, or having customers market their solutions for Workiva. Second, it allows Workiva to expand its own TAM as customers (or Workiva working with its customers) discover new uses towards which they can put Wdesk.

2) Direct Marketing - New Clients

Workiva's second method of TAM penetration is simple marketing. Their focus on enterprise customers will mean longer sales cycles, but the company has invested in a marketing team that has experience in going after those large corporate accounts.

This method is by far the most costly way to add customers, and often is a slow one as enterprise sales cycles tend to be long.

3) Upselling Existing Clients

Workiva is in a strong place as they already count 70% of the Fortune 500 as clients. Many of these customers use Workiva's SEC and SOX filing applications, but Workiva has been intelligent in using the large variety of use-cases to upsell additional seats.

I have thus far cited a 96% customer retention, but Workiva actually has over 100% revenue retention (over the last 3 years it has averaged ~107%). This means that while 4-5% of customer churn off every year, the remaining customers, on average, add seats or functionality, and thus increase ARPU.

This is a relatively low cost way of adding customers as the heavy lifting of getting Workiva into a use case so the customer can see its value first hand is already done.

Market Retention

One key consideration is once Workiva penetrates a market, how it plans to keep its hold.

High Switching Costs

The wonderful thing about back-end, mission critical software is that it is very hard to switch. CDK Global is an excellent example of this: it sells software that runs auto dealerships, and has ~40% market share in the US, and in order to switch to a competitor, the entire auto dealership's systems must be shut down. This results in thousands of dollars of lost sales, thousands of dollars in staff retraining expenses just because of the time it takes to retrain everyone.

Because humans are risk averse, they weigh losses much more heavily than gains. Thus, a competitor seeking to upset the incumbent software supplier must offer a value proposition that is not just a little better, but significantly better and more cost effective. This is a tall order, and frankly, even if a competitor with a much better product comes along, many enterprises are unwilling to switch just because of the hassle.

Workiva's products are similar. If a large corporation has 300 seats and has trained each of those people to use Workiva's software, and has all of their presentations and SEC filings or SOX filings prepared using Workiva's solutions, ripping and replacing that network of linkages and data is an extremely risky and challenging task.

Workiva also tends to embed itself in an organization more deeply over time. Recall that the company's revenue retention is over 100%, showing that customers tend to add seats as they expand teams or find new use cases for Wdesk. Thus, Workiva's switching cost tends to increase over time.

Workiva knows that its big advantage is its switching cost, and the company's strategy has been built to play on this. High levels of customer service increase the expense a competitor must incur in order to "de-risk" a product switch (if a company switches products, they will want equally good support and advisory services). Working with customers to develop unique and customized solutions both deepens the relationship with the client and builds trust. Focusing marketing on adding seats and functionality increases the extent of Workiva's presence in an organization and thus increases the cost and risk of ripping and replacing Workiva's solutions.

Network Effects

Companies like Autodesk (which sells AutoCAD, an effectively required software for engineers and architects to know), CDK Global, Adobe (Photoshop, Dreamweaver etc.), Microsoft Office or Ansys demonstrate that software which becomes industry standard can have network effects that reinforce its use.

AutoCAD, for example, is taught in universities. New architects and engineers "grow up" using the software, and then use it in their careers. The more people who use the software, the more "required" it becomes, and the more it is taught in school. The more it is taught in school, the more people use it, and the more standard it becomes.

Workiva has the potential to develop this sort of dynamic, and is already doing so in the financial reporting world. Increasingly, job descriptions are including wdesk ability as a desired skill. While I do not expect wdesk to be taught or used in schools necessarily, its place as a desired skill for hiring gives it another advantage allowing it to keep and grow market share.

ARPU, CAC, And Unit Economics

A SaaS business is effectively a business where each customer is like a bond: a customer costs something to acquire (marketing dollars spent), and then yields cash flow into the future. A "default" event would be a customer leaving, known as churn.

In order to maximize the value of a SaaS company, one must maximize the value of the unit economics per customer. The key variables here are really the revenue of that customer (and thus subsequent cash flow), and the cost to acquire that customer.

Referring to the above chart, also shown earlier, we can observe that Workiva's CAC (which equals marketing spend divided by new customers) has averaged $231,000 per customer, though it has trended up recently as the company has had to build out and hire an enterprise marketing team.

Workiva's churn is 5%, which implies an average customer life of 20 years (1/0.05). That customer earns revenues of $67,860 at present (comprised of both professional services and subscription & support), at 71% gross margin, implying $48,180 of gross profit dollars.

The question is, then, what is the net present value to Workiva of the following economics:

Source: Author Calculations

As can be seen, the pre-tax NPV to Workiva of a customer is around $61,000. IRRs are also quite high at 20%.

Recall that the company is now targeting customers ranging in size from $100-200,000 in ARPU on just the software side. Let's be conservative and assume that new customers are added at $100,000, plus $12,000 in service revenue. Given margins on software are 81%, and margins on Professional services are 28.5%, this revenue mix will come at gross margins of 75%:

Source: Author Calculations

As can be seen, the unit economics, given a constant CAC, increase significantly when going after higher software ARPU.

At a $275,000 CAC, Workiva still sees 30% IRRs, and at $300,000 CAC, Workiva still sees 28% IRRs.

This is hugely important. Many SaaS companies post operating losses for many years because they spend vast amounts investing in marketing to acquire customers. Thus, for investors, the key to ensuring you are buying an attractive business is ensuring that:

1) Churn is low, as it extends customer life.

2) ARPU and margins are sufficient to ensure CAC is paid back in a timely manner.

3) Per-customer NPV is maximized.

Workiva easily satisfies all three of these conditions: their extremely low customer churn rate driven by exceptional product experience and customer satisfaction, coupled with attractive CAC/ARPU dynamics make it an attractive business.

Because customer dynamics are attractive, it is rational for Workiva (and indeed an excellent business decision) to invest significantly in marketing dollars to "buy" new customers. Thus, Workiva's operating losses should not be seen as a bad thing: as long as unit economics are attractive, Workiva should be spending as much as it can in order to secure customers and build market share.

Financial Model

Having established that Workiva has an excellent product which ensures low churn, and having established the opportunity to increase ARPU significantly from here by pursuing large enterprise customers, the next question is how does all this look financially.

One thing to keep in mind is that 2019 will be a big year for Workiva. 2017 saw the development of the company's enterprise scale solution, and 2018 will see that rolled out to market. However, the majority of customer adds will likely not show up in the financials until late 2018 and 2019.

Note that to account for the fact that user adds will take place throughout the year, I assume that the company's revenue is driven by two factors:

"Legacy" customers: this equates to ARPU x customers as of the last full year (so e.g. in 2019, Legacy revenue = ARPU of $64.48 x 2018 ending users of 3,343).

"New" users: I assume these are added throughout the year evenly, so the company won't see a full impact until the following year. Taking 2019 as an example, I assume the company adds 305 users at an ARPU of $145, and that generates revenues of (305 x 145,000)/2, or ~$44,225.

In 2018, I assume that "Legacy" users grow by 5%, consistent with a revenue retention rate of 105%. After that, Legacy grows through additions of the previous year's "New" users; so for example, if you add 280 new users in 2018, at an ARPU of $135,000, this will show up in two ways:

1) in 2018, I model the company receiving a half year contribution from these new customers.

2) in 2019, the company will receive a full year contribution, so legacy revenue will grow by new users x ARPU.

I assume the following:

Source: Author Estimates, Company Filings

On the customer side, I assume the company will roughly maintain its current pace of customer adds of roughly 280-290 per year. I expect this to ramp in the future as word of mouth continues to gain traction, and also as the company's sales team becomes more effective. Because these are large organizations, I expect that 2018 will see fewer customer adds.

I assume that by 2023, the company will have slightly below 5% market share, which on 105,000 potential customers would equate to 5,250 customers.

At the same time, I expect that new customer adds will come at much higher ARPU as the company targets larger customers.

I also assume that legacy (existing) customers will see ARPU grow by 5% per year. Recall that Workiva has a revenue retention rate of over 100%, and that it has averaged 106% historically, sometimes rising as high as 117%, so my 105% assumption is reasonable.

Turning now to operating assumptions:

Source: Author Estimates, Company Filings

Because this is a SaaS business, gross margins should remain relatively unchanged from today.

CAC: I assume CAC will rise in 2018 as the company spends heavily to penetrate the enterprise market. I expect that after 2018, the team will realize some efficiencies, and also partnerships and other lower CAC activities will begin to contribute to results over time. As the target customer is still a large enterprise, I expect CAC will continue to remain higher than it is today.

R&D: Management has targeted, at maturity, R&D at 25% of sales. I assume that by 2023, the company is able to operate at scale.

G&A: I assume G&A grows by ~$5 million per year for the next 3 years, before forecasting it as a percentage of sales thereafter. Management has indicated a target of 15% of sales, and given the highly scalable nature of SaaS, I expect this is achievable.

These assumptions result in a final year operating margin of 12.7%, which is below management's target of 20% at scale. I do not forecast it explicitly, but using my final modeled year assumptions, the company reaches 20% operating margins at ~6,000 customers.

I would note that my 2018E sales estimates are slightly above current guidance

Valuation

Private market valuations for mission critical, highly sticky SaaS businesses vary greatly, with some application software businesses going for 8.5x forward sales, others going for 2x, with variances due to TAM size, revenue growth rates.

Across approximately 268 transactions sourced on S&P Capital IQ, the average EV/Sales of application software deals with enterprise values between $1.5bn and $500mn USD was 4x in the US and Canada.

While the private markets have seen multiples rise in recent years due to increased interest of private equity firms and the flood of capital into that space, benchmarking public companies to private ones still offers a decent sense of value.

Using a 4x EV/Sales multiple, I arrive at the following "trajectory" for shares:

Source: Author Estimates

An exit at 4x 2023 sales of $510 million, assuming $0 net debt as the company operates at cash flow breakeven today, and assuming no cash is simply a conservative assumption, one arrives at a $41.50 valuation, which would result in an IRR of 12% over the 5 year holding period.

Upside/Downside Estimates

Operationally, I believe the numbers I am working with are actually highly conservative. Assuming the following, I arrive at a bear case with 0.3% IRRs. Thus, I believe that a permanent loss of capital is unlikely to occur here, even if estimates disappoint.

My upside case assumptions are as follows:

Source: Author Estimates

I do believe that a 5x terminal multiple is unlikely, and at 4x, my bull case still results in a 16% IRR.

Key Variables/ Blue Sky Scenario

The key consideration for Workiva is how fast they can gain market share. Because the unit economics are so attractive, it makes sense for Workiva to spend every dollar it earns on marketing to secure customers. "Solving" for the number of customers Workiva can acquire, I arrive at the following model:

Source: Author Estimates

In this model, I assume that EBITDA * (1-t) + Stock based compensation equates to cash from operations. Historically, this has been an accurate assumption, and as capex needs are minimal (2017's capex was $1.2 million) and the company has a $57mn net cash position, I don't need to find a financing source from that.

The result of this exercise yields roughly 7% market share in 5 years, and at 4x EV/Sales, would yield a share price of $62, and an IRR of 21%.

Takeout Potential

Given that Workiva's platform interfaces with Word, Salesforce, Microsoft Office, and many other platforms, but adds an additional layer of functionality to clients, I believe it may make an attractive takeout candidate.

This is not core to my thesis, as the business is highly attractive on its own. Further, my 4x sales multiple I apply in valuing the company is based on private market transaction multiples and thus encompasses to some degree any upside in a takeover.

Because of Workiva's business quality, and the ease of integration with existing platforms, I do believe that it could sell for 5-6x sales as an upside scenario.

Management Biographies

Workiva's management team consists of the founders of Engineering Animation, which was sold to Unigraphics in 2000 for ~$165 million, as well as a CFO with significant investment banking experience (which is surely an advantage in going after large financial clients). The fact the management team has a successful history of building and exiting a company (though with the caveat that it was during the tech boom) is encouraging.

Matthew Rizai - CEO

Mr. Rizai is a cofounder of Workiva with over 20 years of experience as a Mechanical Engineer and nearly 15 years of experience leading technology companies. Prior to founding Workiva, Mr. Rizai was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Animation, Inc. from 1990 to 2000, when it was acquired by Unigraphics Solutions (now part of Siemens USA). Prior to EAI, Mr. Rizai was a senior research engineer at General Motors Research Laboratories, an analyst at Arch Development Corporation, and a development engineer at Ford Motor Company.

Martin J. Vanderploeg, Ph.D. - President, COO and Director

Prior to cofounding Workiva in 2008, Mr. Vanderploeg was a Cofounder of Engineering Animation, Inc. and served as the company’s Chief Technology Officer of EAI from 1989 to 1999 and as its Executive Vice President from 1993 to 2000.

J. Stuart Miller - EVP and CFO

Mr. Miller has over 25 years of experience advising on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising for various companies. Prior to joining Workiva in April 2014, Mr. Miller was a Managing Director of Colonnade Advisors, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that he founded in 1999. Previously, he was a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Department of J.P. Morgan. Mr. Miller joined J.P. Morgan from Credit Suisse First Boston, where he had worked in the Investment Banking Department.

Scott Ryan - EVP/Head of Sales

Prior to Workiva, Mr. Ryan was the Vice President of North America Cyber Security Sales for IBM. He held software sales and leadership positions at various levels at IBM, Interwoven and SAS Institute. Previous roles include process engineer at Procter and Gamble and U.S. Army officer.

Jeffrey D. Trom, Ph.D., - EVP/CTO

Prior to cofounding Workiva in 2008, Mr. Trom was a Cofounder of Engineering Animation, Inc. and served as the company’s Vice President from 1990 and as Chief Technology Officer from 1999 until 2000.

Management Team - Alignment And Incentives

One of the things I look for in any investment is a high level of management alignment. Founder led companies tend to outperform, and at the very least a management team that has a lot of skin in the game is less likely to pursue value-destructive policies.

Presently, insiders own over 44% of the company, which is extremely high.

Source: S&P Capital IQ

What is also interesting is that insider ownership is relatively spread out amongst the founding team. Rather than one CEO or founder who controls a huge portion of stock, each member of the management team has significant skin in the game.

Management's ownership is largely in Class B shares which give management, especially Mr. Rizai, Mr. Vanderploeg, and Mr. Trom majority voting rights. (Note this is from the 2017 Proxy and is thus aged information).

Source: Workiva 2016 Proxy (Filed in 2017)

As per the 2016 proxy statement, management is also prohibited from hedging their exposure. While this is relatively standard procedure now, it does ensure that "skin in the game" is really skin in the game.

Management compensation is also reasonable, with Mr. Rizai earning ~$3.3 million in total compensation in 2016. This would mean his personal holdings in the company equate to 26 years of his total compensation. The same is true of most of the other senior management team: they not only hold significant stock, they hold significant stock in relation to their overall compensation.

The specific terms of executive compensation are hazy as outlined in Workiva's proxy statement. They list a number of metrics ranging from the share price, to cash flow or expense targets, gross profits to EPS, and they state that the board may use any of these metrics to decide compensation. This lack of clarity into executive compensation is certainly not good, and I would call on the company to clarify it in the future.

Overall, a management team with over 44% ownership and significant skin in the game, as measured by equity ownership relative to total compensation, is an excellent sign.

Risks

Failure to Achieve TAM Penetration/CAC Overruns

The obvious risk here is that Workiva fails to really penetrate its TAM, and flails blindly spending marketing dollars without much benefit. This will manifest as significantly higher CAC in the financials.

I believe the mitigant to this is that Workiva has spent the last year preparing to roll out an enterprise scale solution. Their head of sales has significant experience chasing enterprise accounts, and has geared the marketing team to be successful. This isn't a group that lacks focus.

Further, the company has other options for growth. Because the product stands on its own merits, it is likely that uptake in partnerships, and increased seat sales to existing customers, will drive reasonable growth going forward. Given the current revenue retention rate of 106% (implying 6% sales increases from existing customers), the combination of these two could drive sales at a healthy 8 to 10% clip.

Competition

Workiva has a superior product, in my opinion, but it does face competition from better capitalized companies. The obvious mitigant here is Workiva's high switching cost and place as a supplier to 70% of the Fortune 500. Again, Workiva can leverage these relationships to upsell new seats and strengthen their competitive advantage.

I sincerely doubt that a company like JP Morgan, which uses Workiva for its SEC filings, would rip and replace the system that hundreds of people use for a small cost savings or minor increase in functionality.

XBRL Inaccuracies

The use of XBRL in SEC filings has drawn some criticism as it has a much higher error rate than other methods of building filings. You can see here

that Wdesk is the most used by orders of magnitude, but is not the most accurate solution.

I believe that it is too late to stop usage of XBRL namely because the SEC has made it mandatory, and also because it does become more accurate over time. Wdesk's accuracy improved over March 2017 to November 2017 by 4%; and has improved since 2016, and 2015 so over time I expect this issue to disappear.

Further, one can clearly see that accuracy does not correlate at all with the number of use cases in the linked examples. Workiva is middle of the pack in terms of accuracy, yet has the most users. Donelly Financial Solutions has ~770 users and 99% accuracy yet Novaworks has 76% accuracy and 700 users.

This tells me that accuracy is not a key variable for companies when selecting an XBRL solution.

Valuation

My estimate of 4x sales as "fair" value for Workiva is based on private market transactions across the application software space going back over 10 years. Over that period, private market valuations have risen as capital has flooded into private markets seeking higher returns. Benchmarking to these values may prove aggressive (although private market values are still lower than public market values in many cases).

Further, the use of an "exit" multiple in an IRR calculation is somewhat of a risk; in 5 years, 4x sales may not be the going rate for a high quality SaaS company.

The real risk here is if Workiva fails to grow. Based on my base case, even at 3x sales or 2x sales, the it's unlikely a permanent loss of capital occurs. If Workiva fails to grow AND multiples compress, that offers significant downside.

Overall, I view enterprise focused SaaS companies such as Workiva as relatively low risk propositions. They tend to have long sales cycle, but very sticky customers leading to excellent visibility into future revenues. Workiva's excellent competitive positioning and high switching costs (which we can see in other examples like Ansys, Adobe, AutoDesk or CDK Global are highly effective in defending market share) reduce the risk of competition and market share losses.

I believe the current valuation is not unreasonable, and while not extremely cheap (as it would be at 3x sales for instance) the valuation is by no means demanding.

Summary

Workiva, run by a dedicated and experienced team of software professionals with significant skin in the game, represents an attractive opportunity to earn 15%+ IRRs over the next 5 years.

The company's innovative product with extremely high switching costs exhibits excellent unit economics, and a large TAM of $10-$15 billion allows a long growth runway. The company's revenues are stable, and no customer accounts for more than 1% of revenue, effectively eliminating concentration risk.

At the current price of $23.70, shares trade at ~4x sales, a reasonable valuation (if not low) for a high quality SaaS business growing at 15% a year, run by a skilled and aligned management team.

I believe that this combination of high quality product, driven and aligned management team, and reasonable valuations make Workiva one of the better investment opportunities out there today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.