Familiarize Yourself With A.G. Barr

A G Barr (OTC:AGBAY) (OTC:GRRXF) is a consumer drinks company based in the UK with a history spanning over 150 years with their original recipe, Iron Brew renamed to IRN-BRU, still dominating the market in its home country of Scotland, one of a handful of countries where a Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) brand doesn’t hold the top spot. For the article I will be discussing the main company ticker BAG.L on the London Stock Exchange, and the share volume averages 100-200k per day. If you're a US Investor you will have no withholding taxes on dividends, but you will have to deal with the currency exchange rate when buying or selling shares.

The company’s popular soft drinks brands includes Tizer, D’N’B KA, Barr’s flavor range, Barr’s Originals, Strathmore spring water, St Clements juice drinks, Simply juice drinks, Sun exotic and Rubicon exotic juice drinks. The company made a recent acquisition of Funkin Limited, taking them into the cocktail mixer space.

In addition to these brands the company has partnerships with companies such as Rockstar Inc. where they have an exclusive license to promote and distribute Rockstar Energy drinks in the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia.

They also have an exclusive license from Snapple Beverages Corp, a subsidiary of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE: DPS), to promote and distribute Snapple in the UK and certain EU countries.

Company Sales Growth & Strategy

The IRN-BRU brand saw sales growth of 8%, the largest ever year for the brand. Rubicon sales grew by 5.3% and the newly acquired Funkin brands grew by a whopping 25%. The licensing deal with Rockstar continues to yield results with sales growth of 14.3% due to innovation and growth in the countries that are covered in the deal. The only brand with decreasing sales was Snapple in European countries due to supply issues during the 2nd and 3rd quarter.

In January 2018, A G Barr announced a new long-term partnership with Italy’s leading soft drink producer, San Benedetto, and will be the exclusive UK & Ireland distributor of the brand Prima Spremitura, which sell sparkling citrus fruit drinks.

Also starting this month, A G Barr has a new brand partner, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, based in Australia. Its ginger beer is the 4th largest carbonated soft drink in Australia and the Bundaberg is experiencing solid growth internationally. A G Barr secured an exclusive long-term agreement for the brand in the UK.

Over 2 years ago the UK government proposed a sugar tax that will now come into force this week, the company has already reformulated their entire product range to comply with the soft drinks levy. The reduced sugar content has improved the companies margins by 0.20% due to reduced costs, this percentage may increase as sugar is imported from Europe and is negatively impacted due to weakness in the currency exchange rate.

Financials

The company’s balance sheet is superb with no long-term debt to speak of and the company generates plenty of cash. At the annual general meeting next month, shareholders will be requested to approve the ongoing repurchase program of up to 10% of company shares. This started last year and they’ve only bought back £8.2 million out of the £30 million allocated, though honestly I think the shares are too expensive. I would have kept the cash to use for further acquisitions or a special dividend payment, though a reduction in shares does help with raising the dividend as it costs less.

Capital expenditures are kept at a manageable level and cash return on invested capital ranges between the 15-20% range. Due to being a small company sometimes the financials fluctuate more than you would expect with a large cap stock, so this is something to be aware of. The dividend payout ratio is also safe and fluctuates between 45-60% with scope for further increases into the future.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Revenue (M) £254 £261 £259 £257 £278 Operating Income £35 £39 £42 £44 £46 Net Income £28 £30 £34 £36 £37 Free Cash Flow Per Share £0.25 £0.22 £0.08 £0.32 £0.27 Dividend Per Share £0.10 £0.12 £0.13 £0.14 £0.16 Free Cash Flow Payout Ratio 40.00% 55.00% 166.25% 45.00% 57.59%

As you can see the company has increased dividends 15 years in a row after adjusting for share splits on 3 separate occasions. While the company is experiencing growth with new exclusive brands to sell, I see this continuing in the future.

Valuation

With the current diluted EPS of £0.32 using a 15x multiple we get £4.80 a share, also with FCF per share of £0.27, we get a £4.05 a share figure. The FCF was down compared to the previous year due to changes in working capital and having to deal with reformulating drinks recipes to comply with UK sugar laws. Unfortunately this means the share price is out of our buy range, so I’m recommending a hold while we wait for a market correction.

As mentioned in the bullet points at the beginning of the article, the aim was to make you aware of the company, so you can potentially add it to your watch-list and do further due diligence yourself in the future.

