PNM Resources: There Are Better Yields In The Utility Sector

While the current chart has plenty of upside potential, there are other utilities with better yields for investors to consider.

PNM Resources (PNM) is a diversified utility. Out of 29 such companies, they are the 15th largest, with a market capitalization of slightly more than $3 billion. They are the 10th most expensive on a current PE basis (27.94), 13th most expensive on a forward PE basis (18.49) while having the 21st lowest dividend (2.77%). They've increased their dividend for the last six years.

The diversified utility sector has taken a mild beating this year:

The sector dropped starting in December of last year due to the treasury market selling off. However, utilities, in general, have moved higher since the market sell-off as traders are now looking for a safely bid.

The stock is currently rallying:

The stock sold-off in sympathy with the utility sector in December. Since it hit a 52-week low in February it has been in an uptrend confirmed by the rising MACD. The shorter EMAs are moving higher. The 10-day EMA has already crossed the 50-day EMA, while the 20-day EMA will within the next few sessions. All of these EMA cross-overs are bullish.

PNM is divided into two companies. TNMP is a transmission and distribution company that sells electricity to three, noncontiguous regions in Texas. This division accounts for 23% of the company's gross revenue.

PNMR generates, transmits, and distributes power in New Mexico. This division accounts for the remainder of the company's revenues.

The company's primary power generation comes from gas:

New Mexico has passed a renewable energy bill, which requires power providers to obtain an increasing percentage of their power from renewable sources. This explains the addition of solar and wind generation facilities to the company's power sources.

As for rate decisions from their respective jurisdictions, the company is awaiting a decision from the New Mexico Supreme Court regarding an older rate case. Texas has recently granted modest rate increases.

Turning to their finances, let's start with the relevant information from their income statement (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

Unlike a large number of utilities, PNM has seen modest top-line revenue growth over the last few years. There was a large drop in 2016, but they more than made up for the loss in 2017. Thanks to their use of gas generating plants, their gross margin has increased over the last five years. However, their operating margin has been more or less consistent, hovering around the 20% level. There's been a bit more variability in their net margin, which has been as low as 1.11% in 2015 and as high as 8.58% in 2016. Finally, the company has more than adequate coverage for their interest rate expense.

Next up is the relevant data form their cash flow statement:

PNM has a fairly unique cash flow situation. Most utilities are cash negative after expensing for investments. It's not that difficult to understand why: utilities are capital intensive businesses; they finance most of their working capital needs. However, PNM has been cash flow positive after expensing for investments in two of the last five years. Finally, their payout is very safe, except for the off-year in 2015.

Finally, we have the company's debt/asset ratio from their balance sheet:

This ratio is very manageable.

There's plenty to like about PNM. They're well managed, have adequate cash flow and have even seen top-line revenue growth. But their yield of 2.77% is disappointing, especially when there are other utilities with much higher numbers. Currently, investors could purchase PNM with the hopes of capital appreciation taking up the investment slack from the low yield. But it makes more sense to find a higher yielding utility with a similar chart - which isn't that difficult to do in the current environment.

