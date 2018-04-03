Spotify On Track To Transform The Music Industry... Again

A history of strategic acquisitions and partnerships lead me to believe Spotify will create a record label in the future, and that could reshape how we discover and rate artists.

Do you remember when the price to download one song was 99 cents? The music industry -- and, more specifically, the cost curve per song -- has come a long way. This is partly due to the success of Spotify (Pending:SPOT). Spotify has reshaped the music marketplace for users and artists. They leverage powerful data, analytics, and software to create a product that users love with an affordable subscription based model. By providing two tiers of service, Premiere and a free ad-supported version, Spotify was able to turn the industry on its head and lower the costs for all users.

Spotify has taken things a step further and is now considered one of the best at suggesting new music to fans, while also providing artists a platform to monetize their creative projects. Using location and demographic data, Spotify gives artists a better and more thorough understanding of their fan base. They also provide artists with access to 157 million monthly active users, the highest of any other streaming service. Their upcoming IPO has been years in the making and represents a strategic decision to once again pivot the streaming industry. Before we explore Spotify's potential future business model, strategic plans, and value proposition for users, let's take a moment to understand Spotify's position in the industry today.

Spotify is set to hold its direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange on April 3. Analysts estimate price targets of $160 to $220 per share and a market value of over $43 billion. That is 4x more than the last value set during private funding of $8.5 billion. Spotify has secured such funding and high price estimates for a number of reasons, one being their ability to carve out their place as the largest music streaming service available, with over 71 million paid subscribers and nearly 90 million more listening via their free ad-supported version.

Their declining churn rates and large premium subscriber base illustrated below provides evidence of a narrow moat, attributed to high switching costs. Listeners don't want to exhaustively transfer over their playlists, relearn an entirely new piece of software, or spend weeks to months training this new piece of software on my their listening habits and preferences. This moat helps Spotify retain subscribers and keep competitors at bay.

Source: SEC Filing F-1/A

Quantity Vs. Quality

Apple Music (NASDAQ:AAPL) comes in at No. 2 with 38 million paying subscribers. Next is Amazon Music Unlimited (NASDAQ:AMZN) with 16 million paying subs, and then Pandora Media (NYSE:P) with 5 million total subs. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) does not release paid sub numbers, but Billboard magazine, citing an anonymous source, has reported YouTube Red's and Google Play Music's combined subscriber base at nearly 7 million.

It's clear the Spotify wins the quantity debate, but how do they stack up in terms of quality?

The fact that Spotify is the most popular music streaming service in the land is shocking. Especially when we consider that they were not the first service to penetrate this market. That honor belongs to Last.fm, Pandora, and Soundcloud. All of these were launched between 2002 and 2007, achieving various levels of success but eventually losing valuable momentum and subscribers after Spotify launched in 2008. Even more impressive is the sheer size of Spotify's current rivals. Amazon, Google, and Apple have a combined market capitalization of over $2 trillion and comprise the majority of the FAANG tech giants. Each of these behemoths sport huge balance sheets and a history of investments into Research and Development.

The list of handicaps continue as we remember that Spotify does not sell any hardware to compliment their software. While Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Homepod all act as auxiliary pieces to support their respective music services (and other software components), Spotify is an agnostic application that can be used across a variety of devices, platforms, other applications, and non-handsets alike. Their most recent display of connectivity and versatility can be seen in their initiative with Cadillac. The odds are stacked high against Spotify, but there seems to be one clear explanation for why people prefer this service over their richer, more rigid, and (in some cases) older competitors -- it's better. Spotify simply creates a better product that is more user friendly and currently more popular than its competitors. We'll talk more about their competitive advantage below.

King of the Music Streams Has One Big Problem

Now that we understand what Spotify has done thus far to be crowned king of music streams, let's take a closer look at potential shifts in their business model and strategic plans by exploring the elephant in the room. Spotify's biggest pain point is their cash burn. They spent over $1 billion in the last three years, and more than $8 billion since their 2008 launch in royalties to artists, music labels, and publishers. For every $1 of revenue Spotify made, they paid out $0.70 in the form of royalty payments. In 2017, 87% of all streams consumed on Spotify were licensed to them under their agreements with Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and Merlin.

Spotify has already begun exploring a short term solution to this issue, which includes renegotiation contracts with the three major labels. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek believes their relationship with these record labels is mutually beneficial and ending it would be mutually destructive. It is painfully clear that Spotify must lessen their dependence on the big three record labels in order to turn a profit for their shareholders. One way they could do this is to continue growing their footprint organically. As Spotify grows its subscriber base and becomes more popular, they could make up a larger percentage of the record label's revenues. This additional scale could allow them to leverage better royalty pricing in the future.

Spotify could also reduce their dependence on music providers by diversifying beyond music. Podcasts, stand up comedy, and educational content are just a few growing segments Spotify could continue to explore. In May 2016, Spotify announced 12 new music-themed original programs that might pick up steam post IPO:

'We are developing original content that is rooted in music, pop culture, and animation that is driven by the passion and sense of humor of our audience,' said Tom Calderone, Global Head of Content Partnerships, Spotify

Even though Spotify has gained traction with contract negotiations, allowing them to widen gross margins, it is ultimately still at the whim of the major record labels. However, I believe there is a much bigger plan in motion for Spotify on the horizon.

Source: SEC FilingF-1/A

Spotify Records Might Be the Shake-Up the Industry Needs

Spotify has become an essential partner to both aspiring and established artists by enabling their music to be discovered. My theory is that Spotify will create their own record label to relieve pricing pressures from other labels. "Spotify Records" has a nice ring to it. By adopting the "Netflix Original" business model, which is essentially shifting to a company owned original content model, Spotify would cut royalty costs substantially. This is arguably the perfect time to lay the foundation for such a pivot in the music industry.

Since more artists opt to bypass the traditional record deal route and pursue careers independently, Spotify is positioned well to offer exposure, freedom, and most importantly valuable fan data to them. This would be a win win for Spotify, allowing them to lower costs with record labels and strengthen collaboration with artists, while giving subscribers more options to discover new artists. Through a string of acquisitions we will discuss next, Spotify has established a wide suite of tools for artists to create content and be discovered like never before. This is a huge differentiator for Spotify.

In 2017, Spotify acquired online music studio Soundtrap in an effort to attract artists directly. Soundtrap could be the most recent step in a strategic pivot into "original content." They provide artists with a platform to record projects directly with any device and connect them with a wide variety of loops and instruments. This could make it easier for artists to collaborate globally as well as release new music quickly. Another key reason "Spotify Records" would be a good idea revolves around its ability to predict personalized music suggestions. Many Users rely on Spotify to provide the soundtrack to their day, through editorially-curated playlists like RapCaviar or personalized machine-generated playlists like Discover Weekly, Daily Mix, or Release Radar. You may be surprised to learn that approximately 31% of all listening on Spotify is automatically programmed compared to less than 20% just two years ago. This is a huge part of their competitive advantage.

Spotify acquired Artificial Intelligence startup Niland in 2017 and music intelligence company Echo Nest in 2014 to develop its music personalization and recommendation capabilities. Custom playlists like Release Radar and Discover Weekly have drawn in over 40 million new users to Spotify in just one year. Now imagine if Spotify used that same data and analytics to predict which artists would succeed in certain global markets? They could sign artists based on data and global trends and then suggest them to users that they know will like their music.

Conclusion

Spotify has become the industry leader in music streaming with the most monthly active users and paying subscribers. They benefit from a switching cost moat and have been able to retain more premium subscribers over time. The biggest challenge facing Spotify is their high dependency on major record labels. In order to create value for investors, Spotify will need to find creative ways to spend less money or rapidly grow their user base. I believe creating their own record label is the most logical solution to this problem. Based on Spotify's acquisition history, I think this opinion will gain traction in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.