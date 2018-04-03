RLJ-A: Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain (A Third Opportunity To Score Big Gains)

General

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is a hotel REIT. As it states in the Yahoo Finance profile, "RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels." RLJ-A is a par $25 preferred that comes with an annual dividend of $1.95, so at the current price of $25.35, it yields 7.7%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

A Third Opportunity to Score Big Gains

RLJ-A has been an incredible trading stock providing big profits to readers of my articles on mispriced preferred stocks. I first recommended this stock on November 30th, 2016 when it traded under the symbol FCH-A. The article is here. At the time the stock traded at $23.75 with an 8.2% yield. Six months later it traded over $29 per share for a massive preferred stock gain. Admittedly, I sold my position at prices between $27.50 and 28.00 for a 36% annualized return including the 2 dividends.

The stock then pulled back to $26.15 where I wrote a second article on August 14th, 2017 recommending the repurchase of FCH-A, which was now in the process of becoming RLJ-A with the buyout of FCH by RLJ. The article is here. This time RLJ-A rose again to $29 per share in just 2 months for an annualized return of over 75% including 1 dividend.

Now RLJ-A is sitting at a very cheap $25.35 and is grossly underpriced again relative to other hotel REIT preferreds.

RLJ-A Has No Call Risk and Thus Has Significant Upside

RLJ-A is actually a convertible preferred stock, so it has no call date. Per the prospectus, RLJ can force RLJ-A holders to convert their shares into common shares if RLJ common exceeds a price of $89.04 per share, but with RLJ currently trading at $19.44, that is hardly a concern in my lifetime. So unlike most preferred stocks, RLJ-A is not anchored to a $25 call price and can rise significantly above $25 as it has done before. EPR-E is an example of a par $25 convertible preferred issued by REIT EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) that now trades over $34 due the fact that it cannot be called and has a high dividend.

How RLJ-A Compares to the Preferred Stocks of Hersha Hospitality and Pebblebrook

In my efforts to find mispriced preferred stocks, comparing their yield and upside price potential against similar preferred stocks is the key. See my articles on QTS-A and CHSCL for examples. First, we will do a comparison of RLJ-A with the preferred stocks of another hotel REIT, Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT). Both own hotels in the premium range with brands such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. HT has three preferred stocks; HT-C, HT-D and HT-E, all yielding about 7.05%. If RLJ-A were trading with a 7.05% yield, it would trade at $27.60. One might think that HT must have a better balance sheet to be trading with a lower yield, but you would be wrong. In fact just the opposite is true. RLJ has a balance sheet that has a ratio of 52% liabilities to assets while HT is much more leveraged at 75% of liabilities to assets. A better metric might be the ratio of liabilities to enterprise value, but still RJL has a good edge with a 51% ratio versus 69% for PEB. When calculating liabilities, I include preferred stock. So this comparison indicates that even at a price of $27.60, RLJ-J would still be underpriced relative to the HT preferred stocks, and that doesn't include the very valuable "no call" feature that goes with RLJ-A. Owners of HT preferred stock should swap them for RLJ-A for a higher yield and more price upside.

So how much above $27.60 should RLJ-A trade to be at fair value. Let's take a look at another comparison with Pebblebrook (NYSE:PEB), another hotel REIT with similar balance sheet leverage to RLJ on a liabilities to assets basis as well as a liabilities to enterprise value basis. PEB-D, Pebblebrook's preferred with the most call protection, is the best comparison with the non-callable RLJ-A. PEB-D trades with a yield of 6.38%. If RLJ-A were to trade at the same yield as PEB-D (a hotel REIT with similar leverage), it would warrant a price of $30.50 per share. So RLJ-A is simply grossly underpriced at a current price of $25.35 and owners of PEB preferred stocks should also swap them for RLJ-A.

Summary

So have investors again fallen asleep to the fact that RLJ-A has no call risk at $25? It trades as if they have. It seems we are now getting a third chance for a very profitable trade, and a great opportunity for those owning PEB or HT preferred stocks to swap into RLJ-A. I am putting a conservative, below fair value, $28.25 per share price target on RLJ-A. RLJ-A, for a third time, is grossly mispriced relative to other hotel REIT preferred stocks. In fact, my preferred stock model shows that RLJ-A is the best value in the whole property REIT preferred stock universe when I do my comparisons, with QTS-A being number 2. And while you wait for upside price action, RLJ-A is paying you the highest current yield among what I consider to be "very safe" preferred stocks at 7.7%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RLJ-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.