Perfect Storm Sways Stocks - Sink Or Swim?

While volatility seems it will be even further infused, fear may be exaggerated here and distracting investors from tangible economic expansion with all its benefits.

A perfect storm developed against stocks on Monday as three storm systems met to sink our tall ship. China met the ante of the President and initiated trade tariffs on a slew of American imports; President Trump seems to be taking a hard line against market leader Amazon.com; and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it would "take a few years to dig through this hole". On the day after Easter, with some still away, that is a lot of chop for the market to navigate through.

Stocks Broadly Lower

Stocks were broadly lower Monday, with hardly a sector providing safety, as evidenced by the weakness across sector securities.

Equity Sector Security 04-02-18 Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) -2.3% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -2.1% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -2.2% PowerShares QQQ (QQQ) -2.9% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) -2.4%

China Trade War Tremor

Markets opened Monday to news that China was effecting its tariff rebuttal to the USA's tariffs against its metals exports into America. China initiated tariffs on 128 American goods, amounting however to only $3 billion or so, versus the $50 billion in anticipated U.S. tariffs on China goods. Still, the actuation of the tariffs from China's side, a response to America's initial tariffs on China's aluminum and steel exports into the U.S., is a wake-up call. More could follow, depending on what the U.S. does next, and whether it follows through on the $50 billion in planned tariffs or not. "Trade war," like any war, is not an orderly scenario. The market seems to be pricing in the possibility of further developments and deterioration between the two important trading partners, and between America and its other trading partners as well.

Regulating Amazon

But, The Perfect Storm, as we saw in the film, is not just a bad storm. It's a special event, involving converging systems combining to form such things as 100 foot waves and 3% stock market declines. The second factor that I believe was at play on Monday was President Trump's dispute with Amazon (AMZN). The president's tweets about Amazon had the shares down over 5% Monday, after their sharp decline last week. AMZN shares are importantly weighted within indexes that apply market capitalization relative weightings, rather than equal weightings, and so the stock's decline is weighing against markets.

The president knows very well that the market does not like regulation, and yet, he is threatening just that on Amazon. The market is interpolating more than just Amazon, though, and seeing all Internet players at risk. I'm not sure what is fair and what is not fair, and what is the right thing to do in this case (perhaps some regulation even), but I do know that shocking investors with the possibility in such a raw fashion as occurred over the past few days is not a good thing for stocks. This is the sort of thing Congress does as carefully as possible, after thorough consideration, vetting and debate. So, the surprising storm system from the east combined with the storm from the north to form a more perfect disunion.

The Facebook Fix

Add to that, the curious commentary from Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and you have the perfect storm against stocks. I think all the market heard from his interview with Vox was, "…it will take a few years." The statement became the headline and the television quotation investors reacted to today. Facebook shares were off roughly 2.8%, which is notable despite the relative same move for markets because of how far FB shares have already fallen over the past couple weeks. Facebook, like Amazon, is a widely-held market leader and so the latest worrisome news weighs heavily.

This Too Shall Pass?

The day after an important holiday may not be the perfect forum for weighing important news, and perhaps can lead to exaggerated gyrations when an important enough catalyst comes. I am concerned about the trade war rhetoric, fear and actions; and the threat of regulation against America's technology darlings, at least if it comes roughly. And I think a softer approach to the regulation of some American firms would help investors digest those and still highlight the positive factors at play today for stocks broadly, like economic expansion, corporate earnings growth and full employment.

The market may grow numb to factors like today's if over time they do not result in much real harm. It may be that the real result of all this is simply even more volatility, and that at the end of the day, stocks still push through it all higher. I believe, however, that the journey does not have to be this difficult. And, I also believe that noise like today's may be limiting the market's ultimate top from reaching its potential height.

Still, I expect (though increasingly leaning toward hope) that buying dips will pay off. I hope that trade positioning between the U.S. and China will incorporate the understanding of our interdependence. I expect soon investors will realize that fixing Facebook's current issues shouldn't impede its value anywhere near as much as recent share performance implies. Finally, I anticipate the importance of America's technology sector is understood, and that governing these firms for fairness should not undermine their brilliant benefits to Americans. For all of my work on markets and securities, readers are invited to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

